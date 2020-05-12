FERNDALE, Mich. (AP) — Sarah Ignash spends her days looking after dogs in normal times. With her business temporarily shuttered because of the coronavirus, though, she’s taken to walks on the wild side through her Detroit suburb with dancing bears, bipedal zebras and the like.
Ignash, whose business in nearby Roseville specializes in boarding, grooming and day care for dogs, is one of the roughly two dozen members of the Ferndale T-Rex Walking Club who have been donning inflatable costumes for feel-good jaunts during these stressful times.
“It’s so much fun. Nobody can really see, (because) I have my mask on. And when I walk, I’m just smiling from ear to ear,” the 42-year-old Ignash said before donning her pink unicorn get-up and leading Monday’s impromptu parade.
It was the club’s seventh walk since it formed in March. The members’ full-body inflatable costumes run the gamut from dancing hippos, sharks and bears to a cheerful Pikachu, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Mr. Potato Head. And, of course, there’s a T-Rex.
They trek single-file along sidewalks to thematically appropriate tunes such as the Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” and “Walk the Dinosaur” by Was (Not Was).
“The purpose of the group is to just do something a little bit out of the ordinary,” said Ignash, the group’s leader and founding member.
Most members of the T-Rex Walking Club also belong to the Elks lodge in Ferndale, and they adhere to a strict set of guidelines.
“We do not tell anybody where we’re going to walk, where we’re meeting or the time that we’re going to walk,” said Ignash, adding that their costumes are fully enclosed and that every member also wears a mask while inside.
Plus, socially distancing is no problem for them.
“A lot of us are very large and we have very long tails,” Ignash said. “So, maintaining social distancing is very easy in these.”
While the club members get a kick out of their parades, the idea is to bring a little bit of cheer to their fellow residents who remain under quarantine as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
“That’s just really why we’re doing it. It’s just something that’s very unexpected. And people need something a little bit different to break up the day, I think,” Ignash said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer used an electronic mating call Monday to help capture a peacock that had escaped from a nearby zoo.
An officer lured the curious peacock that had escaped from Franklin Park Zoo into a fenced-in yard while playing a mating call on his cell phone, The Boston Globe reported.
The officers on patrol in the Roxbury area were approached by a concerned citizen, who reported that the bird, named Snowbank, had escaped from the zoo, Boston police said in a statement.
"Additional officers arrived at the scene and were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock," police said.
One of the officers began to look up a peacock mating call on his cellphone. When he played it, the 6-year-old bird was lured into the secure area and remained there until Boston Animal Control and zoo officials arrived.
Snowbank was then returned to the zoo and is reported to be doing well, according to zoo officials.
Normally, peacocks at the zoo are free-roaming but officials believe its possible that Snowbank was on a mission when he made his escape.
"It is currently mating season, and it's possible he ventured out looking for love, in search of a peahen," a female peacock, zoo officials said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Talk about a full-bodied wine theft.
A man from Modesto, Calif., was arrested after he reportedly jumped on a big rig transporting red wine and climbed underneath the moving truck to drink the wine from a valve at the bottom of the vehicle.-
The man, identified as Gabriel Moreno, was driving in a sedan and convinced the driver of the truck to pull over by placing on his hazard lights, CBS Sacramento reported.
In a dashcam video taken by the Cherokee Freight Lines truck and shared by CBS Sacramento, the man is seen getting out of his car in his underwear and then running toward the truck. In another clip, the man is seen climbing on the back of the truck, and then underneath it, as it travels up Highway 99, through the Central Valley town.
The truck driver reportedly noticed the tank losing fluids and called California Highway Patrol, who responded and discovered Moreno holding onto the underbelly of the truck, drinking the red wine pouring out from the tanker.
About 1,000 gallons of the wine were lost on the freeway, CBS Sacramento reported.
Moreno was arrested by the Modesto CHP.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- A group of vacationers captured photos and video when a bear broke into their Tennessee rental cabin and made off with candy, beer, Diet Coke and allergy pills.
Michelle Eberhart said she and a friend noticed some bears outside their Gatlinburg rental cabin Friday morning while their husbands were out golfing.
"She just started pointing and I was like, 'what?' and so I turned and looked and there's a bear just putting his full force on the door. And then the door opens," Eberhart recalled to WATE-TV.
Eberhart said the bear forced its way through the locked door, causing the two women to flee into a bedroom.
They said the bear rifled through their cabin while three more bears waited on the porch.
Police were summoned to the cabin and were able to chase the bear and its waiting compatriots away from the cabin.
"They got 5 pounds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a pound of M&M's and two pounds of Sour Patch Kids and two bags of potato chips ... two beers and two Diet Cokes and about 20 Zyrtecs." Eberhart said.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron said the bear's behavior was unusual.
"It's really not typical bear behavior for them to come on to someone's porch and start looking for food. That means those bears have been around humans and have received handouts or have found a food source around a dwelling," Cameron said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.
Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery's customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.
"I kind of went numb," Melick said. "I was doing good with the $1,000 winner."
Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers' purchases at his local convenience store.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a fox was rescued from the narrow gap between the external walls of a house and its garage.
RSPCA inspector Andrew Kirby said he was summoned to a home in Worthing, England, when the homeowners discovered the young animal trapped in a difficult position.
"I suspect she was walking along the top of the wall when she fell into the gap and got stuck. The gap was only around 6 inches and the more she wriggled the more wedged in she got," Kirby said.
"The owner of the house managed to make a small hole in the wall and removed a couple of the bricks to reveal her little head but she was still stuck fast," he said.
Kirby said he broke away more of the wall and extracted the fox.
"The family suspect she'd been stuck for more than 24 hours so we fed her and watered her and confined her in the garden overnight in the hope that her mum would return to collect her," he said.
Kirby said the fox's mother did not return by the next day, so the cub was taken to The Fox Project for care.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A strip club in Portland, Oregon, has found a novel way to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lucky Devil Lounge transformed itself into Lucky Devil Eats, which has dancers deliver food, and Food 2 Go-Go, a drive-up service where takeout orders come with an in-car experience that includes performances, music and lights under canopies.
After closing in March under stay-at-home orders, owner Shon Boulden decided on 17 March to transform the business.
"I was like, 'OK, well let's keep the kitchen open,'" he said. "Let's keep the cooks working at least, and let's open up the kitchen to food deliveries."
Almost overnight, Lucky Devil put about a dozen of its employees back to work. They wear masks and gloves and get their temperatures taken each day they're at work.
"When quarantine shutdowns started happening, I was very anxious about my future and my financial security with my family," said one dancer, Elle Stranger. "I am the sole caregiver for my small family, but I was lucky. I've been really lucky to pivot."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES - A physical education teacher from Buenos Aires, Argentina is uniting her neighbors and keeping them fit with socially-distanced workout classes.
Every day, 76-year-old Irma Mogilevsky holds a 40-minute class for all of the residents in her building to keep them moving and clear their heads, despite being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am restless and I have been retired for a long time," she told the Associated Press. "On WhatsApp, I invited them to join and they showed up."
During one workout, she hosted a class in which she mixed Danish and Swedish gymnastics with some other exercises. Before the quarantine, many of her "students" did not exercise. Now, they are fans.
The building's design is perfect for the special kind of workout, with a courtyard on the ground floor surrounded by balconies large enough for light movement -- four stories high.
The leg, arm, and torso movements that Mogilevsky teaches are not difficult. As Mogilevsky moved decisively and with agility, several of the neighbors located in the patio followed her closely and others imitated her from the balconies.
The classes began on March 20, and have managed to strengthen ties with several neighbors finding a place to overturn their unrest. Some students have had perfect attendance at their classes.
Mogilevsky is already known on social media. She also teaches classes on her Instagram page and hopes to continue working out with her neighbors even after the lockdown ends.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 11 (UPI) -- A surprised visitor to a bank in India captured video of a large snake that slithered into an ATM kiosk and ended up climbing into the machine.
The video, recorded at the ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, shows the snake exploring the glass ATM enclosure after being locked inside by a bank security guard.
The footage shows the snake climbing up the ATM and slithering into a hole at the top of the machine.
The bank security guard contacted wildlife officials, and the snake was removed and released back into the wild.
Reports varied on whether the snake was a venomous species or a harmless rat snake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Gray News) – George Montgomery discovered a honeybee infestation in his recently purchased home.
His bee guy, Bobby, said the bees had probably lived there longer than Montgomery.
Bobby estimated the ceiling hive contained at least 100,000 bees.
The bee wrangler used a custom-built "bee vacuum" to remove the stinging squatters.
Montgomery used Instagram to document the fascinating process.
The colony was safely relocated to a new hive on Bobby's north Georgia property.
And now bee-free, Montgomery enjoyed some locally sourced honey tea.
