CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.
Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.
Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.
“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”
Kruger’s 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.
Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”
“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.
John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.
The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.
_________________________________________________________
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in Florida were called to rescue a cat — not out of a tree, but from the undercarriage of a car owned by New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, officials said.
Rescue workers responded to Yiadom’s home Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department.
Firefighters jacked up the Maserati and partially disassembled the car to reach the small tabby, which was stuck above the rear differential. The cat didn’t appear to be injured.
Yiadom was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2018 and then traded to the Giants in September.
_________________________________________________________
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana.
Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Monday.
Warnick was already facing charges of possession of stolen property after police said the monument ended up in his New Orleans tattoo shop.
An attorney for Warnick said he denied being involved with the theft, which sparked national news stories before the monument was recovered.
“This knowledge is very new, but we are in contact with the Selma Police Department and will be making plans over the next few days,” attorney Michael Kennedy wrote in an email. “That being said, Mr. Warnick categorically denies any involvement with the theft of this memorial art installation and intends to defend himself and his reputation vigorously.”
Warnick and two other people were previously charged with possession of the chair after it went missing.
The strange saga began March 20 when a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy reported to police that the “Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair” had gone missing from Live Oak Cemetery, located in a riverside city known worldwide for its links to the civil rights movement.
The chair has no direct connection to Davis, the president of the Confederacy, but it was a monument to him located near other rebel monuments in a private section of the city-owned cemetery.
Someone sent an email signed “White Lies Matter” to news outlets claiming responsibility and saying the chair would be returned only if the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreed to display a banner at their Virginia headquarters bearing a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist.
A later email included photos of someone wearing Union soldier garb posing on a chair that looked like the missing one but with a hole cut out of the seat. A final email said those photos were fake and the real chair was being returned unscathed.
The chair-shaped monument, which the United Daughters of the Confederacy valued at $500,000, was recovered in New Orleans.
_________________________________________________________
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The embattled president of the University of South Carolina resigned on Wednesday, days after he delivered a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and a misidentification of the school itself.
In a news release, the school announced that the chairman of its board of trustees had accepted Bob Caslen's resignation, thanking him for his service.
Harris Pastides, Caslen's immediate predecessor who led the system for 11 years, will serve on an interim basis during a search for a permanent replacement, officials said.
The board last weekend refused Caslen's verbal resignation offer. It came as Caslen acknowledged taking two paragraphs without attribution from a speech by Adm. William McRaven, the Navy SEAL in charge of the mission to take out terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.
Caslen, who delivered the address to graduates on Friday, had called that an oversight. He also referred to the school as the "University of California" during his remarks.
He apologized Wednesday. "I am sorry to those I have let down," Caslen wrote in a note to the school's faculty, staff and students. "I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead."
Caslen's rise to the presidency in 2019 had been met with criticism. Student and faculty leaders opposed the retired general and U.S. Military Academy superintendent, arguing he lacked qualifications, such as a doctoral degree or university research experience, and knew little about the school. That year, the faculty Senate unanimously approved a no confidence vote.
Caslen's supporters touted his 43 years in the military and five years as superintendent of West Point. He had the support of Gov. Henry McMaster and Republican lawmakers who suggested he could bring federal programs to the school and a share of federal money. McMaster, an ex officio board member, also personally called trustees at the time, urging them to convene a special meeting to vote on Caslen.
Donors — including Darla Moore, a former board member and the university's largest benefactor — feared that might amount to undue political influence that could threaten the university's accreditation. McMaster dismissed those ideas, with a spokesman calling the specter of any undue influence "preposterous."
A spokesman for McMaster did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the resignation.
In 2019, trustees voted 11-8 to hire Caslen, in stark contrast to his predecessors' unanimous approvals.
In office, Caslen's tenure has included other bumps. Last month, he said he took responsibility for the university's failure to reach out to supporter Moore after her mother's death, leading the school's biggest donor to write off the university.
Moore, who has donated in excess of $75 million to the school — and for whom the school of business is named — had asked trustees in 2019 to restart its presidential search rather than hire Caslen.
_________________________________________________________
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police Tuesday warned inhabitants of a residential neighborhood in the skyscraper-studded city that a “wild cat” was loose in the area.
Police didn’t name the animal at large but the government’s Dubai Media Office said officers were combing the city’s The Springs neighborhood for the cat.
Police urged the public to call them if they spotted the animal.
“Dubai Police said bringing out any kind of wild animal into a public environment is strictly prohibited under the emirate’s laws and violators can face a jail term of up to six months in addition to severe financial penalties,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
The thrill of keeping lions, cheetahs and tigers as pets is popular in some quarters of the Gulf Arab states, where it’s seen as a status of wealth and power.
Though it is illegal to keep as pets endangered or threatened wildlife in the United Arab Emirates, there have been numerous sightings of Emirati men in luxury cars accompanied by pet lions along for the cruise.
A lion escaped from a house in Dubai’s Al Barsha neighborhood in 2016 before police seized it.
In Kuwait, a man was sued in 2014 after his pet lion escaped and attacked a Filipina maid.
_________________________________________________________
May 18 (UPI) -- A British beverage company is seeking an "official cocktail tester" to get paid more than $280 to spend a year drinking free cocktails.
The Liquor Lab, a company that offers mobile cocktail bars for events, announced it is seeking an "official cocktail tester" to spend a year sampling new alcoholic beverages and giving feedback.
The selected candidate will be paid $283 and will receive a year's supply of free cocktails delivered to their door.
The position is open only to British residents over age 18.
Interested applicants are being asked to submit a review of their favorite cocktail on the company's website by May 23.
_________________________________________________________
May 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a Wendy's restaurant to relocate a "hangry" alligator that chased customers through the parking lot.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel after the 6-foot gator was reported chasing customers in the parking lot.
"He may have just been 'hangry' for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!" the sheriff's office tweeted.
The alligator was safely captured and relocated to a more suitable area.
_________________________________________________________
May 18 (UPI) -- A group of paddlers seeking the Guinness World Record for fastest canoe trip down the Mississippi River said they are ahead of schedule, despite delays from a bridge shutdown.
A spokesman for the Mississippi Speed Record team said the paddlers, who departed from Minnesota on May 4, said the team was about 6 1/2 hours ahead of schedule Monday evening, with about 500 miles left of a 2,300-mile journey.
The spokesman, Todd Foster, said the team has recently faced new challenges resulting from last week's shutdown of the Interstate 40 bridge in Tennessee.
"Over the last 24 hours, they've been paddling through that neck of the woods they've had to deal with more barges than they usually would or at least closer together," Foster told WMC-TV.
"And canoeing next to a barge is not for the faint of heart. They kick off some really big waves and it can be quite dangerous."
The team is currently expecting to complete their journey Friday night, Foster said. Members have to beat a time of 18 days, 4 hours, 51 minutes to take the Guinness World Record.
_________________________________________________________
(CNN) A joint US Navy and Coast Guard team seized thousands of illicit weapons last week after stopping a small ship in the North Arabian Sea, the Navy said in a statement.
The cruiser USS Monterey stopped the stateless dhow on May 6 during a routine operation to verify its registry, the Navy said.
A US Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team deployed on the Navy ship then boarded the dhow and found the weapons stash.
The massive arms haul covered much of the rear flight deck of the 567-foot (173-meter) US warship after it was transferred over in what the Navy said was a two-day operation.
"The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers. Other weapon components included advanced optical sights," the Navy statement said.
The origin and destination of the weapons is under investigation but previous arms shipments confiscated by the US Navy under similar circumstances were bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen, Lt. Cmdr. Pete Pagano, a spokesperson for the Navy's Fifth Fleet told CNN in an email Monday.
Pagano cited three similar seizures by the Fifth Fleet in recent years.
On February 12, the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston Churchill stopped two dhows off the coast of Somali, which were carrying weapons including rocket-propelled grenade launchers, crew-served weapons and small arms.
On February 9, 2020, the cruiser USS Normandy stopped a dhow in the Arabian Sea and seized missile components.
And on November 25, 2019, the destroyer USS Forrest Sherman found missile components on a dhow it stopped in the Arabian Sea.
The Navy also said the weapons seized last week will remain in US custody while the investigation is ongoing.
After the dhow stopped last week was deemed seaworthy and its crew was questioned, they were provided with food and water and released, according to the statement.
_________________________________________________________
May 18 (UPI) -- An employee at a Kentucky grocery store picked up what he thought was a piece of trash on the floor and discovered it was a $1,000 money order.
Terry Rush, a greeter who has worked at the Dixie Highway Kroger store for about a year, said he was cleaning up inside the store when he made an unexpected discovery.
"I'm old," Rush told WDRB-TV. "I hate seeing trash on the floor, and I'm always picking it up."
Rush said he quickly discovered the slip of paper on the floor was more valuable than the usual trash he picks up -- it was a $1,000 money order.
"A bare check, which anybody could've cashed," he said. "And I immediately took it to the service desk."
A man called the store a short time later to report losing the money order. The caller said he was shocked to learn someone had turned it in, and he wanted to thank Rush in person.
"He contacted the store," Rush said. "Everything else was up to him. He rifled through and found out who I was and came up to talk to me. He was quite emotional."
Rush said the man was in tears as he thanked him.
"I'm not ashamed to say it," Rush said. "I cried too."
Rush said he feels that he was only doing his job.
"It's what this job is meant to do," he said. "That's what really this is all about. When times get tough, we need to be a little nicer. And that's all it is."
Employees of Vietnam Airlines recently facilitated a similar reunion between a forgetful customer and some valuable lost property. The flight crew was cleaning the plane after a flight from Hanoi to Da Nang when they found a wallet containing $45,000 cash.
The crew took their discovery to the airport's lost and found counter, where employees were able to use identifying information from the wallet to contact the grateful owner.