FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia family out for a ride to get a change of scenery after being holed up due to the coronavirus found nearly $1 million in two bags lying in the road.
David and Emily Schantz left their Caroline County home with their children last Saturday and drove their pickup truck over what they thought was a bag of trash, then stopped and picked it up as well as another bag nearby, news sources reported Tuesday. The Schantzes tossed the bags in the back of their pickup truck and kept riding, according to Emily Schantz.
Only when the Schantzes returned home did they discover the bags contained money, she said.
“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’” Schantz told WTVR.
They contacted the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, which sent deputies to the home. The deputies took inventory and determined the money totaled nearly $1 million.
Caroline Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said authorities have since determined where the money was headed, but are still trying to figure out how it ended up in the middle of a road in Goochland County. Moser would not say specifically where the money was going. But he said he hopes the recipients offer the Schantzes a nice reward.
“Their actions deserve nothing less,” Moser said. “They saved someone a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else.”
A Dutch man is living with that constant feeling of being watched ― because for the most part, he is.
Jos Baart told the Netherlands nature program "Vroege Vogels" that a Eurasian eagle owl had nested in the planter just outside his third-floor window. It then hatched "three giant chicks."
As the footage shows, they spend a lot of time watching each other.
At first, Baart thought the birds outside his window were pigeons. But they turned out to be one of the largest owls in the world, which according to Audubon, have a wingspan that can reach 6.5 feet.
The new neighbors spend a lot of time watching him and he's happily returning the favor.
"For me, it's like watching a movie 24-7," he told the show, calling the experience extraordinary and saying that while they'll likely fly off after the chicks grow up, he hopes they return again.
"As long as it's not pigeons," he said.
May 19 (UPI) -- An Irish website is seeking a superfan of classic sitcom Father Ted to review every episode of the series -- and get paid to do it.
A news and viral content website called Meanwhile in Ireland said it is seeking a Father Ted superfan to watch every episode of the show, review each episode and rank them by quality.
The selected candidate will work together with the website's writers and editors to create content based around the series, the posting said.
The winning fan, who doesn't need to be based in Ireland to land the position, will be paid $12 an hour for their efforts.
Meanwhile in Ireland said it will begin interviewing prospective candidates.
May 19 (UPI) -- A Louisiana police officer was called to a home to eject an unwanted visitor -- an alligator lurking on the home's patio.
The Brusly Police Department shared photos on Facebook showing the alligator hiding behind a pair of rocking chairs right outside a door to the home in Allain.
The department joked the alligator had misplaced its face mask and required police assistance.
The gator was relocated away from the property by Officer Ron Tetzel.
Singapore (AFP) - A serial underwear thief has admitted to breaching Singapore's strict coronavirus lockdown to sneak into a backyard and try to purloin women's lingerie.
Lee Chee Kin has stolen underwear from homes on at least 30 occasions since 2018 and police found more than 100 bras during a raid on his home last year, according to court documents.
The 39-year-old was on bail over previous charges of underwear theft last month when he snuck out of home and climbed into a backyard on the hunt for more intimates.
He was spotted by the homeowner and arrested.
On Monday he admitted in court to breaking lockdown rules by leaving his residence without a good reason and failing to wear a mask outside, and also pleaded guilty to charges of theft and criminal trespass.
A prosecutor told the court that Lee "would select bras and panties to steal based on their appearance.
"The accused used the stolen bras and panties for his own sexual gratification."
Lee, who will be sentenced at a later date, could face a jail term and hefty fine.
Singapore closed schools and workplaces and at the beginning of April after being hit by a second wave of virus cases.
People were told to stay at home as much as possible, and only go out for essentials such as exercise and grocery shopping.
A mythical mermaid monster from Japanese folklore has made a resurgence in the country's popular culture recently as people hope for the end of the coronavirus.
Amabie is a 19th-century Japanese spirit (known as yokai) who is said to ward of plagues.
According to legend, Amabie was said to have appeared to a Samauri and told him to draw a picture of her and show it to people to keep them safe from a coming pandemic, according to BBC News.
The fishy, longhaired, birdlike yokai has inspired everything in Japan in recent weeks -- from cakes and noodles to face masks and hand sanitizers. She even sparked the "AmabieChallenge" on Twitter that urges people to draw her.
A sea lion named Leo at an aquarium in Yokohama recently drew a respectable likeness.
"He started drawing Amabie in late March, practicing for about a month," the sea lion's keeper Sae Ishino said, according to Channel News Asia in Singapore. "We perform the drawing of Amabie hoping the pandemic of the new coronavirus will come to an end soon."
Amabie's comeback came in March when the Kyoto University Library tweeted an Amabie drawing from 1846, according to CNA.
A man who drew Amabie on the side of his truck said, "I travel all over the country with my goods and Amabie to pray for the disease to go away," according to BBC News.
While some yokai are evil spirits, others like Amabie are said to have benevolent powers and are well-loved in Japan.
Another kind-spirited yokai known as Tofu kozo morphs into the form of a child, follows people home and offers them tofu.
Yokai first appeared in Japan's Edo period (1603-1868) and newspapers frequently reported yokai sightings until the early 20th century, according to BBC.
"Yokai often play the role of helping people process unpleasant feelings or situations. They can sometimes be a kind of pressure valve for when things get tense," Hiroko Yoda, co-author of the book "Yōkai Attack! The Japanese Monster Survival Guide," told BBC.
"There is a lot of dark news at the moment," manga artist Mari Okazaki said. "I think people who see all of that want to enjoy themselves."
May 19 (UPI) -- The owner of a New Mexico animal sanctuary said she was shocked to discover some unwanted animals had invaded her pig pen -- a massive swarm of millions of moths.
Tamara Hubbard of the Santuario De Karuna in Tijeras said she heard one of the pigs living at the sanctuary crying out in distress at night and rushed to investigate.
"I came out of the house and noticed the light was on," Hubbard told KOB-TV. "I must have inadvertently bumped it cause I don't know. I couldn't count them, a million moths."
Hubbard said there were so many moths she couldn't see the white paint on the walls.
"Oh my God we are under siege," she can be heard saying in cellphone video of the swarm. "This is bad, this is so bad, oh my God they are all over me."
Hubbard said she got the moths to disperse by shutting off the light.
Insect expert Richard Fagerlund said moths are swarming in the area due to dry weather.
"It's so dry out that they are coming out of the mountains and out of the desert because there's no rain, they are coming to town because they can sense the moisture," he said.
London (AFP) - An annual swan census on the River Thames in southeast England, a royal tradition dating back to the 12th century, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, press reports said Sunday.
The so-called Swan Upping, which involves measuring, weighing and checking swans on a stretch of the waterway between Surrey and Oxfordshire, is usually conducted over five days in July.
The spectacle, which involves so-called Royal Swan Uppers in scarlet uniforms on traditional rowing skiffs, draws crowds along the riverbank with many schools typically invited to meet the Swan Uppers during their journey.
It is a regal affair because Queen Elizabeth II owns all Britain's unmarked swans, in a custom dating back to 1186 which spawned the annual count.
However several Sunday newspapers said it had been decided that it cannot take place safely this year while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Buckingham Palace, which is expected to make an announcement in the coming week, declined to confirm the reports.
"Swan Upping was due to take place on (the) 13th - 17th July, between Sunbury-on-Thames and Abingdon in Oxfordshire," a palace spokesman told AFP.
"It is led by The Queen's Swan Marker, David Barber.
"The Queen's Swan Marker is working on a daily basis with the Thames Swan Rescue Organisation to continue overseeing swan welfare as usual."
The event was last cancelled in 2012 due to flooding, the Daily Telegraph noted.
Swans were an important source of food when the census first started, but it has been continued today for wildlife conservation and education purposes.
"Swan Upping plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan," said the website royalswan.co.uk, which is dedicated to the census.
"Cygnets are extremely vulnerable at this early stage in their development and Swan Upping affords an opportunity to help both adults and cygnets that might otherwise go untreated."
May 19 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said a bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse managed to damage a police car and caused traffic backups before being recaptured.
West Midlands Police said they were called to the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham, England, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a loose animal.
Witness Aishah Zafar captured video of the bull causing traffic backups on a busy road.
"It's believed the bull escaped from a nearby abattoir," a police spokesman told Birmingham Live.
"Response units were deployed to the scene and set up a cordon and closed the road. Officers worked with abattoir staff to guide the bull back into a van before it was taken away. No-one was injured. One police car suffered minor damage," the spokesman said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The pandemic has inspired a lot of folks to pick up new hobbies. A Johns Island boy's newfound interest is now an unforgettable experience.
Six-year-old Knox Brewer took up magnet fishing a few weeks ago after watching a video on YouTube. Magnet fishing is where people hunt for ferrous metal objects underwater using a strong magnet.
"Magnet fishing is awesome, even if it's like so tiny, it's still awesome," Knox said. "My favorite part about doing this is when we get something up like how big or small it is, that's my favorite part of doing this."
His parents, Jonathan and Catherine Brewer, hoped it would be a healthy hobby, an educational and rewarding experience.
"We got it to help pass the time during the virus," Mrs. Brewer said. "He's learned about which rocks are magnetic and which aren't."
Finding buried treasure is every kid's dream. It didn't take long for Knox to strike gold. During a Mother's Day outing, he discovered something big sitting at the bottom of Whitney Lake. It was heavy, stuck in the mud below, but with the help of a nearby stranger, they fished out a locked metal safe. When they pried it open, they found several items inside—jewelry, credit cards and a checkbook.
"We opened up the safe. I knew the right thing to do was go ahead and call the local authorities, get them involved and try to solve this mystery," Mr. Brewer said. "It was also a great opportunity to show Knox what we are to do when something like this happens."
As it turned out, the safe belonged to a neighbor, a woman they tracked down just across the street. She said the safe was stolen from her home eight years ago. It's been a mystery ever since.
"She got some missing charm bracelet pieces that were still left in there," said Mrs. Brewer. "She said all the expensive stuff was gone but at least she got closure and some of her pieces back."
It was a rewarding experience for Knox—in more ways than one.
"The first thing that she did was just kneel down, hug Knox and thanked him and thanked him for bringing that closure to her," Mr. Brewer said. "He himself wants to one day become a police officer and so he got a lot of fun out of them coming out and investigating, asking questions and get to the source."
It was a chance to help play detective, now a memory to treasure and likely not the last.
