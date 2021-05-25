BERLIN (AP) — Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to 1 million euros ($1.2 million) in the trash, not realizing that the packages they’d found inside banana crates were drugs, customs officials said Tuesday.
Authorities said that a fruit logistics company in Erding, near Munich, called police on May 10 to report that workers had discovered at least 4.5 kilograms (almost 10 pounds) of cocaine in organic waste bins on their premises.
Police determined that the drugs had been dumped there a day earlier by subcontractors who gave no thought to the “foreign objects” they found wrapped in tape inside the banana crates before discarding them.
The Munich customs office said the crates had been shipped from Ecuador via the Netherlands. No further packets of the high-grade cocaine were found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year.
Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world's highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top.
"I was making (the 26th) attempt and had reached up to Camp Three but the weather turned bad and I had a really bad dream," Rita said on return to Kathmandu on a helicopter from the mountain on Tuesday.
"The gods were telling me not to go and because I really believe in God, I decided to return," he said but would not elaborate on the dream.
Sherpas believe Everest to be a goddess and have a religious ceremony before stepping on the mountain to make their climbs.
Rita said he would certainly return next year to try to scale the peak a 26th time.
His wife, a few of his friends and government officials greeted him at the Kathmandu airport, but there was no celebratory parade like in the past because the capital is under lockdown due to spiking cases of coronavirus.
Rita and 11 other Sherpa guides reached the summit on May 7 and fixed ropes that enabled hundreds of other climbers to use the icy route to the top.
Rita did not comment about the current virus situation on Everest after an prominent Austrian outfitter over the weekend said at least 100 climbers and support staff on the mountain were infected.
Nepalese mountaineering officials have denied there were any active cases at the base camps for climbing the country's Himalayan mountains.
Foreign guide Lukas Furtenbach halted his Everest expedition due to virus fears and said the outbreak was obvious because he could see sick people at base camp and hear them coughing in their tents.
A total of 408 foreign climbers were issued permits to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpas and support staff who've been stationed at base camp since April.
Rita, 51, first scaled Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since then. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success of the foreign climbers who head to Nepal each year seeking to stand on top of the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain.
His father was among the first Sherpa guides, and Rita followed in his footsteps and then some. In addition to his 25 times to the top of Everest, Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world's highest, including K-2, Cho-Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia restaurateur celebrated his birthday by having chefs to assemble a cheesesteak that measures 510 feet long.
Rene Kobeitri, owner of the Rim Cafe, recruited a team of chefs to build a sandwich that measured more than two-blocks-long Monday night.
"I said this year, 'I want to make it big,'" Kobeitri told WCAU-TV. "Make a big party for everyone, so why not bring everyone together and have a couple thousand people?"
Geno Vento, owner of Geno's and a friend of Kobeitri, said several different varieties of cheesesteak were included.
"A ravioli cheesesteak, marinara cheesesteak, a Spanish cheesesteak," Vento said.
The final sandwich beat the team's goal of 480 feet.
Kobeitri said the cheesesteak will be submitted for an official Guinness World Record, but whether or not it is accepted, he already plans to outdo his accomplishment.
"Next one is going to be more crazy, get ready baby," Kobeitri said. "And I'm going to make it happen!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 25 (UPI) -- A man who lost his wedding ring in his parents' Tennessee back yard was reunited with the precious item nearly 55 years later when it was found by the home's current owner.
Ransom Jones said he cleaning up after a woodworking project at his parents' Murfreesboro home more than five decades ago when the wedding ring that had been on his finger for only a short time flew off.
"As I threw a bunch of shavings out the door into a little garden patch, the ring went with the shavings," Jones told the Daily News Journal.
Jones said he and his family searched for the ring for years, and he and his wife, Wren Jones, often sent their kids into the yard to hunt for it.
"When the kids came along, they grew up looking for my ring. My son, who is now 51, thought it was all a spoof to keep them busy," Jones said.
Jones sold the house to Doug and Samantha Cook in 2006. During his final walk-through with Doug Cook, he told the man about the lost ring.
"It's always been in the back of my mind," Cook said.
Cook said he took up treasure hunting with a metal detector when the COVID-19 pandemic left him with an abundance of spare time.
Cook said he was scanning his yard in late April when he got a "faint hit" on the metal detector and found a ring bearing the initials "W.R.J." and the date Jan. 21, 1966, under about 4 inches of dirt.
Cook said the ring was about 100 feet away from where Jones had estimated it ended up.
He contacted the lawyer who had handled the sale of the home, and the lawyer reached out to Jones, who visited the house later that same afternoon to retrieve his long-lost ring.
"It was quite an emotional event to recover this ring. After all these years the ring back on my finger as of right now," Jones said. "I'm not a weepy kind of guy but I did over that. It's been one of the most joyful experiences I've ever had."
Jones' family members were equally surprised to hear the ring had been found after more than five decades.
"This story is amazing. ... I don't believe dad ever thought that they would see the ring again," Jones' son, Jennings, wrote on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A group of wandering bullocks have taken over a town in East Yorkshire after escaping from a field - causing cattle chaos.
The seven young "lawn bandits" were seen munching on people's gardens - while one looked tempted to try out one resident's trampoline.
BBC journalist David Harrison photographed the livestock tearing up the town before they were rounded up and returned home.
Posting the photos on Twitter, Mr Harrison said: "Cow chaos on Woodlands Road in Beverley this morning. At least 7 cows have managed to get themselves very lost & are now tearing apart lawns."
He added: "They've run out of grass on Woodlands Road, so they're now having a jaunt up to Atkinson Way. Fewer lawns, but the lamp posts seem popular for a good scratch."
But the boys' day out soon came to an end after they were rounded up by Zowie Bell, the neatherd who looks after the livestock at Beverley Westwood.
That is, all except one.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(TODAY) A woman has lost her job, and the El Paso Zoo plans to press charges after she was caught on video climbing into the spider monkey exhibit last weekend.
The unidentified woman is seen in a 38-second video shared on Instagram that appears to show her inside the enclosure feeding the monkeys under a waterfall.
El Paso Zoo officials plan to press charges "for allegedly breaching security," according to NBC affiliate KTSM.
Lovett Law Firm in El Paso, Texas, wrote on Facebook Monday that the woman was an employee of the firm and has been fired.
"The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy," the law firm wrote. "We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience."
Zoo officials also are planning to alter the barrier to make it more difficult for people to enter the exhibit.
"It was stupid," zoo director Joe Montisano told the El Paso Times. "She knew what she was doing was wrong. She's very fortunate that it didn't have a worse outcome for her or the animals. These are primates. They are strong; they have canine teeth. They can scratch. We don't interact with them on the daily. And we don't interact with them without a barrier in between us."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EUREKA, MO (WTVD) -- A car lost control, rolled down a hill, flipped over a fence and crashed through the roof of a Missouri home.
The front of the car ended up poking through into the first-floor bathroom.
The couple living in the home were asleep in the adjoining bedroom when the car fell straight through their roof.
Thankfully, the family living in the home and the people in the car all walked out of the bedroom without any serious injuries.
It was unclear what initially caused the driver to lose control of the car.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A man has been jailed for 13 years after his fingerprints were analysed from a photo of a block of cheese.
Carl Stewart shared the M&S Stilton picture - but made the mistake of showing his fingers and palm.
He may have thought he was safe because he was using an EncroChat phone, a highly encrypted device used by criminals.
However, police cracked the system last year - leading to the arrest of hundreds of people in the UK suspected of murder, gun smuggling and serious drug trafficking.
Sixty-thousand users - about 10,000 of them in the UK - have been identified globally as part of Operation Venetic.
Stewart, 39, of Gem Street, Liverpool, received a sentence of 13-and-a-half years at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, MDMA and ketamine, and to transferring criminal property.
Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said Stewart had been "caught out by his love of Stilton cheese".
"His palm and fingerprints were analysed from this picture and it was established they belonged to him," the officer said.
Stewart had used the name Toffeeforce to conduct his EncroChat deals.
Mr Wilkinson added: "As part of Operation Venetic, Merseyside Police has so far arrested more than 60 people, many of whom have been charged with serious drug trafficking or firearms offences.
"This year will see a number of these people continuing to appear before the courts, and we welcome each and every one."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin couple visiting Alaska helped to rescue a baby black bear that appeared to have become disoriented while swimming across a body of water.
Melisa Rongstad, of Eleva, said she and her husband were riding on a sightseeing boat in Prince William Sound when the tour guide drew her attention to a mother bear with a cub on its back.
Rongstad said she watched as the mother and cub climbed out of the water, but moments later, she noticed a second cub in the water was swimming in the wrong direction.
"It was very small and it was swimming back away from the mom," she told WLAX/WEUX.
The couple and the boat crew decided to pluck the cub from the water and warm it to prevent it from drowning.
The bear, dubbed Fjord, was taken to an Alaska Department of Fish and Game facility in Anchorage, where biologist Cory Standorf and his team determined the animal was healthy enough to be taken to the Alaska Zoo for further care.
The Department of Fish and Game recommends that anyone who sees a bear in danger contact the department rather than attempt to help the animal, as the encounters could turn dangerous.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(People) A Texas high school is facing backlash after administrators told half of the graduating class to put a fork in it and suspended them following what parents say was a "harmless" senior prank.
Approximately 40 seniors at Comfort High School, about 50 miles northwest of San Antonio, received two-week in-school suspensions for a prank that involved placing plastic forks all throughout the football field, NBC affiliate WOAI reported.
"It was a harmless senior prank that all of us parents knew 100 percent what was going on," Hope Jay, who has two seniors at Comfort, told the outlet. "They had planned as a group, you know, 40 students, which is half the senior class… to fork the field, which is putting plastic forks in the dirt."
Jay told WOAI that while many students stuck to forking the field, a smaller group went inside the school and placed things like balloons, Saran wrap and a crooked stag head inside.
Local reporter Morgan Burrell shared photos of the inside of the school to Twitter, and the pictures show a small "for sale" sign stuck on school property, the stag head mounted to the wall of a hallway and a few balloons scattered in what appears to be the cafeteria.
"There's been no damage, no destruction, no graffiti, no defacing of property and no police reports," Jay told WOAI.
Bruce Lott, whose son is the salutatorian, told the outlet that he and other parents take issue with the nature of the blanket punishment, as students who only forked the field and students who went inside the school have received the same penalty.
"There's just no equity to the punishment," he said. "You're looking at your top 10 – you're looking at your valedictorian, your salutatorian, and you're looking at honor society kids. And this was a harmless prank that they were gonna do just kind of as a goodbye, you know, put a fork in us kind of deal."
Shannon Tonroy's daughter is the class valedictorian, she told WOAI. At first, Tonroy said, she thought the suspensions were the school's way of turning the prank back around on them.
"We all actually kind of thought that this was their way of pranking us," she said. "The kids go in and prank them while they turn around and prank the kids. And that would have been absolutely fantastic, a great way to have dealt with it."
Tonroy reportedly owns a local liquor store, and updated her store's sign to read, "Congrats Class of 2021. We're so forking proud!!"
Meanwhile, the hashtag "Free the Forking Seniors" has popped up on social media, including in a Facebook post from local parent Steely Lott.
Lott wrote that the prank took place on May 13, and that the seniors were reprimanded the following Monday. She said that every student involved received a two-week in-school suspension and each were barred from participating in any senior activities.
Comfort High School Principal Darren Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did Comfort Independent School District Superintendent Tanya Monroe.