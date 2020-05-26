NENANA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s favorite guessing game has taken a hit because of the coronavirus.
There were five entries that correctly guessed that a tripod set up on the frozen Tanana River in Nenana, Alaska, would tip over at 12: 56 p.m. on Monday, April 27, as ice broke up in the spring thaw.
This year’s jackpot was $125,000, Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness said. That’s way below last year’s jackpot of $311,000, and she said it’s because people didn’t want to venture away from home to buy entries at businesses across the state over fears of the virus.
“A lot of people wouldn’t, couldn’t get out, and I don’t blame them for not wanting to,” she said Friday.
The five winners include Tony Cowley of Sutton, Jennifer DeGuzman of Anchorage, Marie Nichols of Cordova, Kyle Gardner of Anchorage and a group called Wrestlers United Pool of Kenai and Dillingham.
Each ticket is worth a fifth of the jackpot, minus 20 percent for federal withholdings. That means each will receive $18,000.
Residents since 1917 have purchased tickets, this year costing $2.50 each, recording guesses of the exact day and time when the melting ice would separate and cause the marker to fall. The event began as a bet among railroad engineers and has paid out more than $14 million in its history.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — A drunk driver drove his car through the Janesville Police Department's garage door on Wednesday afternoon.
Jeffery Wood, 47, of Janesville, intentionally drove his car through the police door over grievances with the police department, Rock County court system, and OHSA, according to police.
Several officers were in the garage at the time of crash, but no one was injured.
Police approached the car and found Wood who had left his house following a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Police charged Wood with a first-offense OWI, criminal property damage, reckless endangerment, two other domestic violence charges.
Janesville Police posted the security video of incident on YouTube.
Woods was arrested and held in custody.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A pigeon suspected of being trained as a Pakistani "spy" has been detained near a disputed border in India after officials discovered a coded ring attached to its foot, according to a report.
The pigeon, painted pink, was captured Sunday by villagers in Manyari, located near the international border that separates Indian and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, the Times of India reported.
While it is unclear where the bird came from, it is reportedly believed the bird flew from across the border in Pakistan.
"The pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, has a ring with alphabets and numbers written on it," a police source told the paper. "Though birds have no boundaries, and many fly across international borders during migration, a coded ring tagged to the captured pigeon's body is a cause for concern as migratory birds don't have such things."
Kathua Police's senior superintendent Shailendra Mishra said it was unclear whether the bird was intended to spy, noting that people in Pakistan tie number tags on pigeons to claim ownership, according to Sky News. He said an investigation was underway.
There have been previous reports of birds carrying suspected secret messages across the border into India.
Indian authorities captured a bird in 2015 that was found to have a message written in Urdu, the national language of Pakistan, on its wings, the Telegraph reported.
In 2016, a bird with a note that allegedly threatened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found at the Pakistan border and taken by police, according to Sky News.
The Times of India said that pigeons and even balloons sometimes carry coded messages across the border as a type of "psychological operation."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Police responded to an affluent London neighborhood on a report of a "big cat" with cheetah-like markings and determined the animal was a domesticated Savannah cat.
Residents of the area unofficially known as Billionaire's Row, located in the Hampstead Heath-East Finchley area of London, called police Monday night to report a big cat was on the loose.
"It was elongated, really too big for a domestic pet. The markings were like that of a cheetah or leopard," a resident who spotted the feline told the London Evening Standard.
An armed police unit was dispatched to the neighborhood and an animal expert accompanying the officers was able to catch a glimpse of the animal and identify it as a Savannah cat, a domesticated hybrid of a domestic cat and an African serval.
Police said the animal escaped into the undergrowth before they could capture it. The cat, which is believed to have escaped from a home in the area, remained at large Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he had forgotten about his lottery ticket until he scrolled through his email and discovered he had won more than $65,000.
The Gold Coast, Queensland, man told The Lott officials it hadn't even occurred to him to check the results of the May 25 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing.
"I was just flicking through my emails and saw one from The Lott," the man recalled. "I thought I'd already checked my tickets but logged into my account again to double check.
"I had completely forgotten I'd bought a Lucky Lotteries ticket. I got a big surprise when I saw! I was jumping up and down, lucky I was home alone. I just couldn't believe it," he said.
The winner said he had to send a screenshot to his disbelieving wife to convince her the jackpot was real.
The ticket, which the man purchased online, earned him a total $66,500.
"We are going to use it to go on a holiday here in Queensland and then we will pay off some bills," the winner said. "It will make things comfortable, a little easier."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Ohio state troopers responded to a stretch of highway to stop traffic and rescue a family of stranded geese spotted by a state representative.
Ohio State Representative Haraz Ghanbari posted a video to Facebook on Monday showing the two Canada geese and six goslings he spotted waddling in the emergency lane on southbound Interstate 75, north of Findlay.
"Unfortunately, there was nowhere to go except south, and there were three lanes between them and safety," Ghanbari wrote.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and a trooper directed traffic while another trooper guided the goose family across the roadway.
"Thanks to Post 32 of District 1 for a quick response," Ghanbari wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man walking a beach with his metal detector came to the rescue of a distraught couple whose engagement ring was lost in the water.
Karen Bolmanskie said her husband was metal detecting Monday on Crystal Beach when he was approached by a couple who asked for his help.
The couple said the woman's engagement ring had fallen off her finger during a game of volleyball in the water.
Bolmanskie said in a Facebook post her husband "searched and searched" for the ring and finally located it with his metal detector.
"The young man was so happy he proposed again," Bolmanskie wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A real estate agent's Zillow listing has gone big-time viral thanks to a little help from Bigfoot.
Daniel Oster was getting ready to list a five-bedroom, three-bath home in Felton, California, when he decided to do a little something extra to make the home stick out to buyers.
So he had photos taken of himself in a Sasquatch costume doing all the things that less-hairy residents might do in the abode.
Like baking cookies, or a little yoga and even some gardening.
Oster doesn't remember exactly why he decided to use Bigfoot to market the house, but he noted there is a "kitschy Bigfoot museum" not far away.
"It popped into my mind," Oster told HuffPost. "I suggested it to the sellers and they were immediately on board ― that surprised me."
"My wife convinced me this would work and we came up with fun ideas for photos."
Actually playing the legendary creature wasn't as much fun, Oster admits. The $250 Bigfoot costume was "very hot and uncomfortable," he said.
Luckily, the shoot only took an hour.
"We came prepared," Oster said.
But he wasn't ready for the reaction the Sasquatch snapshots would receive. The Zillow listing has been viewed more than 400,000 times since he posted it a few days ago, he told San Francisco TV station KGO.
Even better: He's already gotten offers that exceed the $999,000 listed price.
Although some other agents have told Oster they might copy his approach, he sees his Bigfoot modeling career as a one-time thing.
"I think doing it again might lead to diminishing returns," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials said an alligator found in a Kentucky lake most likely was a pet released by its owner when it became too large to keep.
A couple boating in the Kentucky Dam Marina area of Kentucky Lake in Marshall County spotted the reptile Saturday and alerted state officials.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials said the alligator was out of the water and dead by the time wildlife officers arrived. They said the gator appeared to have been hit in the head by a boat propeller and apparently then climbed out of the water, where it died from its injuries.
Officials said the alligator was likely a pet that was released into the lake. They said alligators would not be able to survive in the lake when the weather causes the water temperature to drop below 40 degrees.
An alligator previously was found dead in Kentucky's Cumberland River in January 2018. Officials said the reptile likely died from the cold.
Kentucky law prohibits the keeping of alligators as pets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) A colour-obsessed artist who transformed her "beige and boring" mansion into a rainbow oasis spends £4,000 a year on painting the colourful house inside and out - despite admitting her neighbours disapprove.
Jane Gottlieb, 70, spent two months transforming the detached sea-view home in Santa Barbara, California, from run-of-the-mill to a "piece of art", featuring nine different colours on it's exterior alone, and dozens more inside.
But maintaining the bright abode is a costly task, with a $5,000 (£4,085) paint job needed once a year to stop the colours from fading in the harsh sunlight - resulting in the house becoming even bolder each time a new lick of paint is added.
Renowned artist Jane, who has showcased her work all over the world, said her four-bedroom home leaves visitors stunned and smiling, with passers-by dubbing it the "rainbow house''.
But she admitted not everyone is a fan of her largest piece of art yet, claiming her disapproving neighbours don't like it because it doesn't fit in with the rest of the "beige" estate.
Jane said: "When people come that have never visited before they just instantly smile, they are instantly happy because they've never seen anything like it.
"They say 'oh my God, this is amazing'.
"I hear the same thing all the time - 'you can't be unhappy in this house'.
"I don't understand this obsession with beige and brown, I just don't know why that is such a popular colour combination for the world.
"I'm attracted to colour, when I see anything that is bright or colourful I want it."
But her neighbour's in the upmarket street are yet to be convinced that the property's new lick of paint is in keeping with the look of the area.
"Nobody in the neighbourhood really likes it because they all have these beige Mediterranean houses and I have this bright fanciful art piece," said Jane.
"Some people call it the colour house, the rainbow house or the Easter house and when I tell people where I live so many people have already seen it.
"The outside has to be repainted every couple of years because it fades.
"Sometimes a year goes by and I don't paint but roughly it costs me $5,000 a year.
"I have very happy decorators. They have a really good time here because they have fun with it and I'm keeping them busy.
"It's a never-ending thing."
Jane who lives with her husband and writer, David Obst, 73, is constantly coming up with new ideas and admitted her house has got brighter as she changes the colours to be even more vibrant than before.
When the couple moved in 23 years ago they spent two months ripping out extensions and add-ons which had been built to hide the original modern design of the house.
But in doing so, Jane discovered so much 1970s modernist detail that she decided to paint them out in bold colours to emphasize them.
She said: "When we first moved in it was beige and brown with the beige carpet and all these truly awful and ugly built-in parts.
"It was originally built in 1977 and it was a very modern and unusual house for Santa Barbara because they are usually Mediterranean houses around here.
"The previous owner did not like the modern lines so he got rid of every corner and put in all of these add-ons to hide all of these beautiful lines, but when we got it the bones were still there.
"When we started ripping out all of these awful add-ons I saw all these beautiful details and I knew that I just had to paint them out.
"It only took two months, it was easy for me to pick the colours.
"There isn't any room that has the original colours that they were when we got here.
"At first the colours were all more lavender and lime green but over the years they have got brighter and brighter.
"I don't think David has realised, it's just been a progressive change over the years.
"Each time the decorators are coming I have a new idea and I think 'that colour would look great' or 'this just needs to be a little bit brighter'."
After starting her career in the art world 35 years ago, Jane initially won fame for hand-painting on Cibachrome prints and became a photoshop pioneer when she started using the computerised technology to create magical and vibrant distorted images.
Today her prints have been exhibited all over the world, winning international fame alongside other renowned pop artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein.
But for Jane her house is her biggest piece of art yet, and is home not just to her, David and dogs, Popcorn, Pepper, Freddie and Lulu - but to her most prized pieces of work too.
She said: "Purple and blue are the dominant colours but outside alone there are three pinks, two purples, one blue, one yellow and two lime greens.
"Inside my favourite room has got to be either my studio or my purple living room because it looks out onto the pool and the ocean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.