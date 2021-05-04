LONDON (AP) — The wine is out of this world. The price is appropriately stratospheric.
Christie's said Tuesday it is selling a bottle of French wine that spent more than a year in orbit aboard the International Space Station. The auction house thinks a wine connoisseur might pay as much as $1 million to own it.
The Pétrus 2000 is one of 12 bottles sent into space in November 2019 by researchers exploring the potential for extraterrestrial agriculture. It returned 14 months later subtly altered, according to wine experts who sampled it at a tasting in France.
Tim Tiptree, international director of Christie's wine and spirits department, said the space-aged wine was "matured in a unique environment" of near zero-gravity aboard the space station.
The trip turned a $10,000-a-bottle wine known for its complexity, silky, ripe tannins and flavors of black cherry, cigar box and leather into a scientific novelty — and still a fine bottle of wine, Tiptree said.
"It's just a very harmonious wine that has the ability to age superbly, which is why it was chosen for this experiment," he said. "It's very encouraging that it was delicious on return to Earth."
Private space startup Space Cargo Unlimited sent the wine into orbit in November 2019 as part of an effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses. Researchers also want to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.
At a taste test in March at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux, France, a dozen wine connoisseurs compared one of the space-traveled wines to a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar.
They noted a difference that was hard to describe. Jane Anson, a writer with the wine publication Decanter, said the wine that remained on Earth tasted a bit younger, the space version slightly softer and more aromatic.
The wine, being offered by Christie's in a private sale, comes with a bottle of terrestrial Pétrus of the same vintage, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew crafted from a meteorite. It's all held in a hand-crafted wooden trunk with decoration inspired by science fiction pioneer Jules Verne and the "Star Trek" universe.
Proceeds from the sale will fund future research by Space Cargo Unlimited. Several other bottles from the dozen that went to space remain unopened, but Christie's says there are no plans to sell any of them.
Tiptree says the price estimate, "in the region of $1 million," reflects the sale's likely appeal to a mix of wine connoisseurs, space buffs and the kind of wealthy people who collect "ultimate experiences."
The lot includes the bottle of 2000 Pétrus that remained on Earth so the buyer can compare the two — should they decide to open the one that went into orbit.
"I would hope that they will decide to drink it, but maybe not immediately," Tiptree said. "It's at its peak drinking, but this wine will last probably another at least another two or three decades."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy and stock an alpaca farm in Vermont, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
He is scheduled to appear remotely in U.S. District Court in Boston later Tuesday.
"My client denies the allegation and will have further comment at a later date," McIntyre's attorney, Jason Stelmack, said in an email.
McIntyre, who formerly lived in Beverly and Essex, Massachusetts, was the owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly in April 2020 when he applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said.
But in his application, he falsified an official tax form and claimed the pizza shop had almost 50 employees, when records indicate it had fewer than 10, in an effort to inflate the size of the loan he was entitled to, authorities said.
After receiving the loan, he sold the pizza shop and used the money to purchase and upgrade a farm in Vermont and buy several alpacas, authorities said. He also bought at least two vehicles — including a 1950 Hudson — and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted, prosecutors said.
If convicted of both charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman was caught trying to smuggle $40,000 worth of cocaine in multiple pairs of shoes through the Atlanta airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Customs officers stopped the 21-year-old on Sunday after she arrived on a flight from Jamaica, the agency said in a statement Monday. Her bags were inspected, and seven pairs of shoes were found to have a powdery white substance concealed in their bottoms.
The substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the agency. About 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms) of the drug were recovered.
"Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers," Paula Rivera, the agency's Atlanta port director, said in the statement. "Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously."
The officers turned the unidentified woman over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.
Customs and Border Protection says it seizes an average of nearly 3,700 pounds (1,700 kilograms) of drugs daily.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in New Jersey spent an hour and a half digging through the contents of a garbage truck to retrieve a wallet and wedding ring accidentally thrown away by a woman's 10-year-old son.
Ruth Watson of Vineland said she had placed her wedding ring, wallet and some other items into a Dollar General bag while cleaning up around the house, and her 10-year-old son had confused the bag for trash and placed it out next to the curb.
Watson said she didn't realize what had happened until after the trash had been collected.
"I can't tell you how I felt," Watson told NJ.com. "I had so much to do that day and I couldn't do a thing. I just kept thinking I've got to get that ring back."
Watson called the Atlantic County Utilities Authority and spoke to a landfill supervisor, Jovani Quiles.
"She sent me a picture of what the wallet looked like and said the ring was inside the wallet," Quiles said.
The truck that had picked up the trash from Watson's street dumped out its contents at the landfill and Quiles launched a search with fellow sanitation workers Ramon Nazario, Alfredo Perez and Paul Deola.
The men searched for about an hour and a half before finding the Dollar General bag.
"After about an hour-and-a-half we found it," Quiles said. "Wallet, phone charger, some stuff she needed for the gym and her ring."
The ACUA applauded its employees in a Facebook post.
"Thank you Alfredo, Jovani, Paul and Ramon for going above and beyond for a member of the community," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A Belgian farmer moved a 330-pound stone out of the path of his tractor and unwittingly changed the border between Belgium and France by 7 1/2 feet.
Mayor David Lavaux, of Erquelinnes, said historians walking the area in which stones had been placed to mark the border between Belgium and France under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk noticed one of the stones had been moved into Bousignies-sur-Roc, France.
Lavaux said a local farmer apparently moved the 330-pound stone out of the path of his tractor and did not return it to its original location.
"Belgium and our municipality are enlarged; the French don't agree, obviously. Gonna have to put things back in place," Lavaux wrote in a Facebook post.
Lavaux said the farmer will not face any legal consequences if he returns the stone to its original position.
"I was happy, my town was bigger," Lavaux joked to French TV station TF1. "But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn't agree."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen accused of rigging a homecoming queen election with her mother is being charged as an adult, prosecutors said.
Emily Rose Grover was still 17 when she was arrested in March. She turned 18 in April, and the State Attorney's Office in Escambia County confirmed Tuesday that Grover will be tried as an adult.
Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, 50, face multiple felony charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Tate High School in Pensacola.
While employed as an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School in the same county, Carroll accessed the school district's internal system to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter so that she would win, officials said. The investigation began in November when the Escambia County School District reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Investigators found that in October, hundreds of votes for the school's homecoming court were flagged as fraudulent, the news release said. There were 117 votes from the same IP address within a short period of time, the investigation found.
That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices.
Multiple Tate students told investigators that Grover described using her mother's system access, or of watching her mother access records, for years, the report said. Investigators learned that since August 2019, Carroll's account accessed 372 high school records and 339 of those were Tate students.
Investigators said Carroll had district level access of the school board's program. System users are required to change their password every 45 days, and Carroll's annual training for the "Staff Responsible Use of Guidelines for Technology" was up to date, the agency said.
Officials have confirmed that Carroll was suspended from her job, but it wasn't immediately clear if she has been fired. Authorities said Grover was expelled from Tate High School.
Each are charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; criminal use of personally identifiable information and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Carroll remains free on a $6,000 bond, and Grover is free on $2,000 bond. Prosecutors said the mother and daughter each face a maximum 16-year sentence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- Flight attendants with Vietnam Airlines were able to reunite a passenger with a wallet that contained $45,000 cash, as well as Vietnamese currency and other valuable personal items.
The airline said flight attendants cleaning out a plane after an April 24 flight from Hanoi to Da Nang discovered a wallet left behind by a passenger.
The wallet contained $45,000 cash, as well as the equivalent of $2,169 in Vietnamese currency. The airline said the wallet also had the passenger's ATM card and other personal documents.
The flight attendants brought the wallet to the airport's lost and found counter, which was able to identify and contact the passenger.
Vietnam Airlines said the flight attendants and lost and found counter workers later received a thank you letter from the grateful passenger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- Police in Utah ended up acting as shepherds when they were called out to wrangle a sheep running loose in a neighborhood.
The Provo Police Department said officers responded to a neighborhood in the Foothill Drive area on a report of a sheep running loose through residential yards.
The officers were able to capture the loose animal.
A local resident was able to help police identify the sheep's owner and the animal was returned to its home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Post) Gone are the days of looking through your partner's phone to check his texts or going on a quasi-spy mission to catch him philandering. Now, there's an easier way to see if he's two-timing, according to a recent study.
Men who wear extravagant fashions with large luxury logos embroidered on them are more likely to be untrustworthy, according to a University of Michigan study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.
Males who own tees with larger brand emblems were "rated higher on mating effort, lower on parental investment," researchers said, and have a higher interest in engaging in brief sexual affairs, the NY Post reports.
These men are also less interested in having long-term and committed romantic relationships, the study showed.
They are also less attracted to women who want these long-term relationships compared to men who own shirts with a smaller logo.
Another purpose of the study – led by evolutionary psychologist Dr Daniel Kruger – was to determine whether men who wear flashy clothes were more attractive to women or if women may be more attracted to men who are rich and can provide them with a stable financial future.
The study focused on the brand Ralph Lauren and its famous polo shirts with the iconic mini horse logo and shirts that contain its larger version of the logo.
The research team asked a group of men to see which type of polo they'd rather wear when attending parties and other social events.
The research showed that men prefer the smaller logo-branded shirts for soirées as well as job interviews and formal events.
Women who took part in the study were not surprised by the results.
"Rather than being a reliable and honest signal of future paternal investment, displays of luxury goods may sometimes represent investment in mate attraction, which is at the expense of future investment in offspring," Dr Kruger told the Daily Mail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- A pair of Utah men broke a Guinness World Record when one launched a marshmallow from a slingshot and the other caught it in his mouth 225 feet, 10 inches away.
Dallas Anderson and Jon Paleka, the YouTubers behind the Thrive On Vibes channel, said experimenting with catching marshmallows with their mouths for an earlier video inspired them to seek the world record for distance.
A video posted by the men shows Anderson launching marshmallows from a slingshot while Paleka attempts to catch them.
The pair ended up with their successful attempt spanning a distance of 225 feet, 10 inches, capturing the Guinness record for farthest marshmallow propelled and caught in the mouth.