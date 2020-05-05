OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.
Trooper Rick Morgan said the boy did not respond to his lights but pulled over when he hit his siren on Interstate 15 in Ogden on Monday.
“I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics,” Morgan said.
But when the window came down Morgan said it was pretty clear that it was “a very underaged driver who was behind the wheel.”
The boy was sitting on the edge of his seat to reach the brake pedal, the trooper said.
When asked, Morgan said the boy told him he was going to his sister's house — in California. The boy told another trooper that he wanted to buy a Lamborghini when he got there and then flashed open his wallet showing his cash to purchase his dream car: $3.
His parents were contacted and they came and took custody of their son and the vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MANILA (Reuters) - Dressed as "Star Wars" characters, local officials in the Philippines are out and about to enforce strict quarantine measures while also handing out relief packages.
With Darth Vader and Stormtrooper outfits made from rubber mats and old plastic, the youth leaders catch the attention of villagers on the outskirts of Manila, who are then reminded to stay indoors.
"We tell off residents who still go outdoors without the proper quarantine passes needed and also those who do not wear face masks. We make sure the government guidelines are properly followed," Muriel Baldago, an elected official dressed in a Stormtrooper costume, told Reuters.
His get-up is greeted with smiles and offers villagers a little distraction from outbreak, he added.
On May 4, also known as "Star Wars" Day and celebrated worldwide by fans of the franchise, government workers in costume also rode small wooden boats to distribute relief packs containing rice and canned goods in a nearby coastal neighbourhood.
The Philippines, whose capital and main cities are under strict quarantine protocols until mid-May, has recorded 9,485 confirmed coronavirus cases, 623 deaths and 1,315 recoveries as of Monday, government figures showed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Think cats are just selfish creatures who only want to eat, sleep and clean themselves?
Well, that's a crock, according to a Canadian man who says his cat woke him up to let him know a slow cooker was on fire.
Scott White of Portugal Cove-St. Philip's in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, said he went to sleep Sunday morning around midnight after setting some onions in the slow cooker to make jam.
A few hours later, around 4:30 a.m., White said his cat, Joey, did something strange. "Usually, Joey doesn't bother us when we sleep, but I could sense him pacing around the bed and I woke up with a paw on my face," White told HuffPost.
Sensing something was wrong, White got up and saw the kitchen filling up with smoke from the slow cooker. "There was a lot of haze in the kitchen, but not enough to alert the fire alarm about 20 feet away," White said.
In the aftermath of Joey's alertness, White and his fiancee have been giving Joey extra attention and treats from a "hero basket" donated to them as word about the cat spread around town.
But Joey's heroism may have left White's other pet, a 10-month-old puppy, in the metaphorical doghouse. "The dog was always in the window growling at people, so we thought he'd be a good watchdog," White said.
Instead, the pooch slept through the entire incident.
"I guess we found out the real hero is the cat," White told the CBC.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- A mysterious disc-shaped object that washed up on a Florida beach was identified as a fish aggregation device that may have crossed the ocean from West Africa.
The non-profit Friends of Palm Beach, which regularly holds clean-up events on Palm Beach County beaches, said a resident walking the shoreline found the man-sized disc and took photos in the hopes of identifying the object.
The man sent a photo to Friends of Palm Beach founder Diane Buhler, who determined it was a fish aggregation device, a type of apparatus commonly used to attract tuna in waters off the West African coast.
"The plastic would take forever to break down, but it does gather all the goodies, like barnacles, that attract the fish," Buhler told The Palm Beach Post.
David Kerstetter, an associate professor with Nova Southeastern University's Department of Marine and Environmental Sciences who works with the Caribbean FAD Tracking Project, examined the device and found it was outfitted with a buoy and a GPS tracker to allow fishermen to find it in the water.
Kerstetter said the discovery will help the project with their work in analyzing the environmental impact of such devices.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- A conservation officer in Russia captured video of a moose using its superior swimming skills to escape a bear attack along the Pacific Ocean shoreline.
The Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka shared a video on Instagram showing the moose bathing in the ocean when a bear appears on the scene and chases after the potential prey.
Anna Eliseeva, the conservation officer who captured the footage, said the moose was able to use its superior swimming speed to avoid becoming the bear's next meal.
She said the moose was observed returning to the same area to continue its bath about an hour after fleeing the scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (AFP) - Criminal gangs are using fast-food couriers to deliver recreational drugs to people confined at home because of coronavirus lockdowns, policing agency Interpol said Thursday.
Cocaine, marijuana, ketamine and ecstasy are among the drugs being moved in pizza boxes or other takeaway containers in countries including Ireland, Malaysia, Spain and Britain, Interpol said in a statement.
The agency issued a "purple notice" to warn its 194 member agencies of "this new modus operandi" involving couriers using bikes, motorcycles or cars.
With drug buyers and their dealers under lockdown along with the rest of society in many countries, some drivers are using this time to make a quick buck, while in some cases dealers simply posed as couriers.
Others were unwitting mules.
"In one Malaysian case, a food delivery rider in the Gombak district of Kuala Lumpur contacted police and asked for his food package to be inspected after he became suspicious," Interpol said.
"The rider had been tasked with delivering a single order of Indian flatbread yet the parcel weighed approximately 11 kilogrammes (20 pounds)."
In Spain, seven people posing as delivery drivers were arrested in Alicante and Valencia after drugs were found concealed in the false bottoms of home delivery backpacks.
In Ireland, police found eight kilogrammes of cocaine and two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.
"Country-wide lockdowns have sharply increased demand for home delivered food and delivery drivers are a common sight on otherwise deserted streets," Interpol said.
This provides the perfect cover for home drug deliveries.
"As criminals continue to adapt their activities to a world upended by COVID-19, Interpol's purple notices are essential tools in enabling police around the world to learn from each other's successes and address shifting crime patterns," said Stephen Kavanagh, the agency's executive director of police services.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- An Arizona family who had dozens of alerts from their front door security camera overnight discovered the cause was a giant swarm of bees that took over their porch.
Keli Harper of Gilbert said her security camera fired off dozens of alerts overnight, leading her to check the video feed and spot the invaders -- thousands of bees.
"When I checked the cameras, I literally could not even see my front porch. It just seemed like there was so many -- thousands of them," Harper told KTVK-TV.
Harper said the bees picked her porch as their new swarming spot.
"I'm looking at an area of three feet, and it looks like a bad paint job with texture because there's so many of them," Harper said.
She said the security camera captured the moment a surprised FedEx driver dropped off a package and sprinted for safety when he spotted the bees.
Harper said her property management company offered to send someone out, but she decided to seek her own help when she found out they were sending an exterminator to kill the bees.
The family contacted a beekeeper who removed the swarm.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's not exactly a new sheriff in town, cracking down on speeding drivers in one Northland neighborhood.
But "Molly" the mannequin is making an impact on Amoret Avenue, off of N.W. 56th Street.
"Her name is Molly, and I just picked her up at an antique store," said Larry Bye, who anchored the mannequin to a slab of concrete near his driveway. "I collect weird things, and that's probably one of them."
Positioned next to a large red sign that reads: "Drive like your kids live here," Molly stands nearly 6-feet-tall with a purple scarf and red evening gown.
"The young guys give me a thumbs up," Larry laughed.
Jokes aside, speeding on his street has been a concern for Bye, who has grandchildren who visit. The posted limit is 25 mph on Amoret Avenue.
"You know, with the virus there's a lot of traffic, with kids on bicycles, people walking," Bye said. "We got enough problems. We don't need more."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain came to the rescue of a badger that fell into an empty garden pond and was unable to climb up the smooth surface.
The RSPCA said the owners of the Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, home spotted the badger stranded in their pond pit and tossed the animal some food in the hopes it would be able to climb out after a meal.
The family observed the badger and ended up calling the RSPCA when they determined the surface of the pond pit was too smooth for the animal to climb.
RSPCA inspector Jon Ratcliffe responded to the scene.
"I climbed down into the drained pond, managed to catch him in a secure carrier, and then bring him up and out of the pond. I then had the lovely job of releasing him back into the wild and we watched him scurry off," Ratcliffe said.
He praised the homeowners for feeding the badger while awaiting rescue.
"If he'd not been spotted he could have really suffered without a source of food, and especially in this hot weather, little shade. I'm really glad we were able to help," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUCSON - A tiger has found its way back home to Trail Dust Town after the metal statue was reportedly returned Thursday afternoon.
Back on Monday, Trail Dust Town posted on its Facebook page that its the metal tiger statue was recently stolen. Officials representing the western-themed shopping center located at 6541 E. Tanque Verde Rd. near Kolb Road said the statue had extreme sentimental value and wished for it to be returned.
Trail Dust Town released surveillance video of a person who was allegedly caught on camera the same night as a separate theft or vandalism incident at the shopping center on Tuesday. The Tucson staple said they believe this incident is related to the disappearance of their tiger statue.
Two days after posting the video onto its Facebook page, the group shared that the tiger was returned to its rightful owners.
They said the tiger was reportedly undamaged, but it had less paint on it then it had prior to its disappearance.
Trail Dust Town representatives said the statue was originally owned by the late owner of Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.
