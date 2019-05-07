PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Florida woman pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop.
The Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy stopped a pickup truck Monday afternoon after it ran a stop sign and 22-year-old driver Michael Clemons told him he and his 25-year-old passenger Ariel Machan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass. He gave the deputy permission to search bags in the truck.
When the deputy found 41 3-stripe turtles in the woman’s backpack, he asked if she had anything else. She pulled the 1-foot (0.3-meter) gator from her yoga pants.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials suggested an explanation on Twitter for the incident: “Not to be outdone by #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled an alligator out of her pants.”
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a Long Island driver used a dummy tactic to try to take advantage of a carpool lane.
Suffolk County police say something about the front-seat passenger in a Saturn sedan raised Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Spina's suspicions Monday on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills.
Spina pulled the car over and found that the "passenger" was actually a mannequin, dolled up in a sweatshirt, jeans, baseball cap and sunglasses.
The 34-year-old driver was ticketed for carpool lane violations.
Similar cases have happened from time to time on the L.I.E. and elsewhere, with police saying drivers deployed phony passengers ranging from mannequins to teddy bears.
In September 2016, a Seattle-area driver was even ticketed for carpooling with a cardboard cutout of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy's last game in Cincinnati created more buzz than anyone imagined.
A swarm of bees circled above the backstop screen shortly before the start of the Giants' game against the Reds on Monday, prompting an 18-minute delay to the first pitch. The umpires and players moved away from the plate and watched the buzz from a safe distance.
The bees soon moved toward the upper deck — workers closed press box windows as they came that way — and the game went on without further incident.
Nothing new for the Giants. Not when they come to Cincinnati.
They also were involved in a bee delay here that got national attention on April 17, 1976. A swarm made its way into San Francisco's dugout at Riverfront Stadium, forcing players to flee. The game was halted for 35 minutes, and the Reds pulled away to an 11-0 victory.
Bochy now has been involved in two unusual events at Great American Ball Park. The Giants were in town when one of the home run smokestacks in the outfield caught fire on May 15, 2015, forcing fans to evacuate two sections of the outfield while firefighters extinguished it.
Bochy is retiring after the season. The Reds honored him on the field Monday, before the bees arrived.
The Reds were involved in another notable bee delay on May 11, 1987, at Riverfront Stadium. A swarm prompted a 17-minute delay, and Reds pitcher Ted Power was stung on the hand.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Indiana sheriff's office is offering drug dealers the opportunity to snitch on their rivals as a way to "take care of" their competitors.
"Attention drug dealers!" the Jennings County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "Too much competition bringing you down? Are you not making the profits you once did?"
The sheriff's office posted a form, seemingly in jest, on their Facebook page Wednesday. The form encourages criminals to submit the name of their drug-dealing competition, and what drugs they sell.
The form also asks where the competition is located, what their vehicle license plate number and state are, as well as information regarding their peak time for drug-dealing.
Drug dealers looking to rat out those in their field of work can contact kfreeman@jenningssheriff.org, per the sheriff's office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRAGUE (AP) — After producing plenty of elephant dung and other manure for years, Prague Zoo has capitalized on its expertise by creating a new permanent exhibit on the world of animal excrement.
It displays information and samples of everything from fossil turds, also known as coprolites, from extinct animals to the excrement of modern-day gorillas, lions, elephants, horses, turtles, wombats, camels and other animals, all in various sizes, shapes, textures and colors.
Zoo director Miroslav Bobek, whose surname literally means "poop" in Czech, says he was inspired by American George Frandsen and his online museum .
The exhibition coincides with the zoo's publication of a new edition of the "Encyclopedia of Excrements."
The zoo has been selling elephant dung to gardeners as fertilizer for years.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 35-year-old New Jersey man faces burglary charges after cops say he was found completely naked, hiding under a rear deck of a house, after a report of a break-in early Tuesday, authorities say.
Police in Middletown Township first got a call about a burglary at a home on Phillips Mills Drive around 5:45 a.m. The resident said a man had shown up wearing only a sweater and was naked from the waist down (the full nudity comes later). Additional officers and a K9 responded to try to track down the suspect, who had fled the scene.
As officers were canvassing the area, they saw Jacob Gerges, of Leonardo, running. They swarmed the vicinity and, while conducting home checks, learned Gerges allegedly had tried to get into a second house on the same street.
A cop and K9 began to track Gerges, and found him -- fully naked, at that point -- under the deck. He was charged with burglary and attempted burglary. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 732-615-2120.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Florida man is facing charges of driving under the influence after he crashed his riding lawnmower into a police car Saturday night.
The Haines City Police Department said 68-year-old Gary Wayne Anderson crashed into the vehicle while an officer was away from the car, according to the Lakeland Ledger.
The officer walked back to the car after hearing the crash and saw a man on a lawn mower with a trailer, according to the Bradenton Herald.
The officer noticed minor damage to a rear plastic piece on the vehicle, and Anderson admitted hitting the cruiser but insisted there was no damage.
Anderson told the officer that he was drunk, according to police.
Officers said Anderson was unable to complete the field sobriety tests and said his demeanor "ranged from laughing to aggressive."
After Anderson was taken into custody, he reportedly accused the police of poisoning him and asked to be taken to a hospital, according to WPLG-TV.
Police said that Anderson's blood-alcohol content registered .241 ― more than three times the legal limit ― and that he also had cocaine in his system. However, Anderson insisted the police put the cocaine in his system, making his point with profane language and racial slurs, according to ABC Action News.
Along with the DUI, Anderson was charged with refusing to submit to a DUI test after a license suspension. He has two prior DUI convictions and his license has been suspended since 1978, police said.
Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky publicly thanked his officers for keeping calm in the situation.
"I'm proud of the professional demeanor our officers showed when dealing with this heavily intoxicated, belligerent offender," Elensky told reporters. "It's never a good idea to get behind the wheel drunk, even if that wheel is to a Craftsman, Massey Ferguson or John Deere."
Anderson remains in the Polk County Jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she owes her $20,000 lottery jackpot to the fact that she has to pull off the road during heavy rains.
The 50-year-old Landover woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was driving in Landover Hills when heavy rains made it unsafe to continue on the road.
The woman pulled into Crestview Wine & Spirits to wait out the storm, and whole there she bought a $20,000,000 Cash Payout scratch-off ticket that turned out to not be a winner.
The player said she had a "gut" feeling that led her to buy a second ticket, which turned out to be a $20,000 winner.
The woman said she is planning to use her winnings to make Mother's Day extra special for the moms in her family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 22-year-old West Orange man was arrested over cellphone video cops say shows him urinating on a police SUV in Newark.
Tauqeer Boyd was taken into custody late Sunday, less than 24 hours after he allegedly used the cruiser as toilet and just a few hours after police were notified of the footage circulating on social media.
The video of Boyd allegedly urinating on the marked police SUV as he was cheered on by onlookers was taken on Saturday night outside the CityPlex 12 movie theaters, authorities said. No cops were in the vehicle at the time; they were on a patrol assignment nearby at the time, officials said.
The next afternoon, the video came to the attention of the police and a warrant was issued for Boyd. He was arrested a few hours later and charged with lewdness, criminal mischief and disorderly contact.
"We absolutely will not tolerate disrespect of our police," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement. "We take this as a personal insult. When our department became aware of this, we moved quickly to apprehend the suspect."
It's not Boyd's first arrest over something involved a police car. Last October, he was arrested for allegedly burglarizing one parked outside Hoboken Police headquarters.
In that case, Boyd and another man allegedly rummaged through the cruiser, threw two summons books on the ground and unzipped a Narcan kit. The status of that case wasn't immediately clear Tuesday.
It also wasn't known if Boyd had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chance is getting his lunch back.
The famed Chicago rapper tweeted about Wendy's Saturday, saying among his list of "positive affirmations" that the fast food chain "WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point."
Turns out, he was right.
Wendy's initially responded to the tweet saying "It won't be today, but there's always a chance."
Two hours later, the chain said "the people in charge" decided if Chance's tweet got two million likes they would bring spicy chicken nuggets back to the menu.
By Sunday evening, it became official.
"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!" Wendy's tweeted. "Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y'all are crazy! That took like a day and a half! WHAT?"
Timing on when the nuggets will return to the menu wasn't released but the tweet said it would be "soon." Wendy's said in a statement to NBC 5 that it could not say when the item will be back on the menu but "we can promise you Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets will be just as good as you remember - and worth all the hype!"