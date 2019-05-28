CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a ball python slithered out of a toilet and bit a South Florida man on the arm.
Coral Springs police spokesman Chris Swinson said the man was treated at the scene after the 4-foot (1.2-meter) snake bit him when he lifted the toilet seat on Sunday morning. The snake is nonvenomous.
Swinson told news outlets the snake didn’t belong to the man and it was unclear how it got into the apartment.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports the Coral Springs Humane Society took the snake to a veterinarian’s office. It was being treated for a scale infection.
Over the years other creatures have found their way into toilets in South Florida, including an iguana freed by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue in March.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans have forced a clerk in the Oregon Legislature to read aloud every word in nearly every piece of legislation, giving granular details about farm loans, motor vehicle taxes and other government minutiae as the minority party uses the stalling tactic to try to gain leverage.
Democrats have supermajorities in both the state Senate and House, and Republicans are using the strategy to push their own initiatives and weaken Democratic ones. Lawmakers in statehouses and in Congress have a history of turning to delay tactics — sometimes imaginative ones — to stall or kill legislation.
Minority Republicans in Colorado wanted a 2,000-page bill read aloud this year, so Democrats brought in computers to read it at hyperspeed. A judge knocked down the trick, and Democrats said they lacked time to finish everything on their agenda before the session ended this month.
In 2013, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas spoke on the Senate floor for 21 hours, including reading Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham," to oppose President Barack Obama's health care law. In 2003, Texas Democrats fled to neighboring Oklahoma to deny enough members to vote on a redistricting bill, effectively killing it.
The effort in Oregon has put House reading clerk Lacy Ramirez Gruss in the spotlight as she reads legislation hour after hour, day after day. Lawmakers often chat or work at their desks during the readings, but they applauded after she read a 45-page bill on May 1 for more than two hours without a break.
"It was a little bit wearying. I was ready to talk until I fainted," she said, laughing.
Ramirez Gruss stands and reads bills as fast as an auctioneer amped up on caffeine. She recovers in the evening by drinking mint tea with honey and has incorporated stretching into her routine.
The longest measure so far was 62 pages. It took three days to get through it, with some House sessions lasting only an hour. She sometimes asks colleagues to help carry the load.
Ramirez Gruss, who got her job in January, said it's been a learning experience and an honor, both for her and her parents, who are immigrants from Mexico.
"He would always drive by the (Oregon) Capitol and never thought that he would ever set foot in here," Ramirez Gruss said of her father. "It seemed so out of reach for him, from where he's come from. And for me to work here is such an honor for him."
House Republicans have insisted on full readings since April 30, instead of the usual summaries, said Timothy Sekerak, chief clerk of the House.
"This has been the longest consecutive number of days of reading the bills in full that we can recall," Sekerak said.
Even as the House whittles down the pile of measures by voting on them, the list has gotten bigger as more legislation emerges from committees.
"We're not keeping pace at the moment," Sekerak said.
But he said he's proud the Oregon House hasn't resorted to bringing in speed-reading computers like Colorado Democrats. They used five computers to simultaneously read a lengthy bill at hyperspeed, making it unintelligible. The GOP sued, and a judge said computers can't be used if they can't be understood.
"If you get too cute with it and you just really make a mockery of it, I don't think that's taking this process seriously enough," Sekerak said. "I'm kind of happy with the way we're doing it, because it gives credence to our process and dignity to it."
Republicans in the Oregon Senate also have delayed work. They refused to show up, stalling legislation for a week in early May until Democrats agreed to drop measures on childhood vaccinations and gun control. When GOP senators returned, Democrats immediately passed education-funding legislation that Republicans opposed for its tax on some businesses.
Democratic Gov. Kate Brown told reporters she doesn't believe the situation will become dire until the final two weeks of the legislative session, which ends in late June.
If, however, Republicans persist in their slowdown, House Speaker Tina Kotek "has tools available to her that aren't very pleasant," Brown said, including killing pet projects.
BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say divine intervention saved a speeding driver from getting a ticket, after a pigeon photobombed a traffic enforcement camera at just the right moment.
Perhaps inspired by this week's Ascension Day national Christian holiday, Viersen police said "the Holy Ghost must have had a plan" to help the driver.
Just as the radar clocked the driver at 54 km/h (33.5 mph) in a 30km/h zone and the camera flashed, the pigeon flew in front of the car, obscuring the face of the driver with its spread wings and thereby concealing the necessary evidence of who was at the wheel.
Police say "thanks to the feathered guardian angel," the driver was spared a 105 euro ($117) fine but should take it as "a sign from above" to slow down.
A young Yankees fan with a T-shirt that says "Swag Don't Come Cheap" is suspected of pulling the brakes on a train at rush hour Tuesday, the latest in a rash of incidents that has disrupted thousands of commuters.
The NYPD said early Thursday it is looking for a black man, ages 20 to 30, with brown eyes and black hair, roughly 5'9" and weighing 160 pounds. Surveillance video shows him in a Yankees cap and the boastful Nike shirt.
Police believe the suspect could potentially be tied to at least 40 brake-related incidents on trains since March. They are also pursuing the possibility that some of the incidents could be the suspect's accomplices, or even copycats.
The NYPD got the photo and video of the suspect from Tuesday's incident, which started at the West 14th Street station just before 5:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly opened the rear door of the last car, "surfed" the train for several stops and then pulled the brake.
It was not immediately clear if the suspect in Tuesday's episode is linked to the rash of similar escapades this year.
The MTA acknowledged Wednesday that someone has been making a habit of pulling the emergency brakes on subways at the worst possible time: the height of rush hour.
Thousands of riders have already been delayed by the culprit or culprits, who sneak off sometime after bringing trains to a halt, surfing on the back of the cars and getting away via tunnels.
The MTA says whoever is intentionally ruining riders commutes may have been at it for a while now. Complaints from riders on Twitter about a pulled emergency brake go back months.
"It's stupid. It's stupid and selfish, and we intend to nail them," said New York City Transit President Andy Byford.
The emergency brakes being activated are not the ones that all commuters have access to. The wrongdoer is breaking into the operator's car with keys and pulling that brake, the MTA said. The transit authority has not shared how they believe the offender may have gotten the keys.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says they will investigate as reckless endangerment. "This poses a danger and a risk to people," Shea said.
The MTA kept initial reports of the brake-pulling scheme quiet so as to avoid copycats, but are now seeking the public's help to bring the disruptive act to a halt.
The investigation is ongoing.
May 28 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just two years after collecting a $100,000 prize.
Peggy Dodson of Lancaster County told Pennsylvania Lottery officials she bought a Max-A-Million scratch-off ticket Thursday from Peterson's Grocery Outlet in Peach Bottom and scored a $1 million top prize.
Dodson previously visited lottery headquarters two years ago to collect a $100,000 jackpot from a Family Feud scratch-off ticket she bought from the same store.
The winner said she used somewhat superficial means to decide on the Max-A-Million ticket.
"I liked that ticket because of the color purple, so it was the first one on the roll and it was the million dollar winner!" she said.
Dodson said she and her husband are making plans for the latest jackpot.
"We're going to pay our mortgage off, we'll pay our truck off and we'll go to the Grand Canyon and Alaska!" she said.
May 28 (UPI) -- Researchers in China said a wildlife camera in a nature reserve captured an image of the first albino giant panda ever seen in the wild.
The Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan Province said the fully albino giant panda was caught on camera in April, but the photo was just released to the public this week.
Li Sheng, a researcher with Beijing's Peking University, said the panda was the first albino -- meaning its body completely lacks pigment -- ever spotted in the wild. He said the animal appears to be about one or two years old.
There are only about 1,864 giant pandas left in the wild, the World Wide Fund for Nature said.
May 28 (UPI) -- A laptop computer was loaded with some of the world's most infamous malware programs as an art project and fetched a high bid of $1.345 million.
The Samsung NC10 laptop, dubbed "The Persistence of Chaos," was loaded by artist Guo O Dong with infamous ransomware viruses including WannaCry, BlackEnergy, ILOVEYOU, MyDoom, SoBig and DarkTequila.
The ransomware programs, which lock up the machine and demand the user pay a fee to have it unlocked, have been blamed for an estimated $95 billion in damages worldwide and once shut down a Ukrainian power grid.
Dong said the purpose of the piece, which was commissioned by cyber security firm Deep Instinct, was to give physical form to abstract cyber security issues.
The laptop, which was auctioned for $1.345 million, is currently isolated from networks and is unable to spread the viruses.
May 28 (UPI) -- A Connecticut couple shared video of a brazen bear that walked right into their home through the open front door.
Kelsey Weber and Ryan Boyle said they were cleaning Sunday at their Barkhamsted home when the uninvited visitor made its appearance.
"We always have the door open when we're cleaning, we're in and out," Boyle told WFSB-TV.
Boyle said he was just settling in for a rest when he saw the bear come inside.
"I kind of see a shadow, and I looked up, I was on my phone and I was like, 'Kelsey, don't move,'" Boyle said.
"If I acted timid and ran away, maybe it would not have been scared and came further into the house, so I did the first thing I thought to do, which was to yell at it and run at it and luckily for me, it did the right thing," he said.
A family of similarly bold bears were caught on camera last week climbing into cars outside a Gatlinburg, Tenn., rental cabin. Chad Morris said he and his family were unloading the cars when the bears climbed into the vehicles through open windows in an apparent search for food.
May 28 (UPI) -- A Virginia high schooler unveiled the rocket-powered skateboard he designed and built in his quest to break a Guinness World Record.
Marcus Targonski of Charlottesville said he and his friends have been working for several months to design and build a skateboard powered by what is essentially a miniature version of a jet plane engine.
"We began to draft using 3D modeling software to figure out how we want to lay the board out and what we want to do," he told WCAV-TV.
Targonski said he has been able to reach speeds of 60 mph in trial runs, but he needs to be able to maintain the speed for 328 feet in two directions to qualify for the Guinness record.
A New Hampshire cafeteria worker who was fired after giving a hungry student a free lunch has been offered a job with a world renowned chef.
Chef José Andrés, who is known for providing free meals to survivors of natural disasters, tweeted the story of Bonnie Kimball Friday and encouraged her to apply for a position at the celebrity chef's company, according to a report on News Center Maine.
"New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn't pay … The hero is Bonnie Kimball! If she needs a job we have openings at @thinkfoodgroup if you know her, let her know!" Andrés said in his tweet.
Kimball, a lunchroom employee at Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan, was let go by her employer, Cafe Services, Inc., on March 28 after she gave a student lunch whose account showed it did not have enough funds to cover the $8 tab.
Kimball told The Associated Press she quietly told the student "tell your mom you need money." She said a manager just asked what was on the boy's plate and walked away. The next morning the student paid his bill.
"The student brought the money in the morning – in the afternoon the district manager called me aside and fired me. Told me that that was theft because I let him leave the kitchen without paying for it," Kimball said.
Kimball told the AP the student's family is well known in town and knew that the bill would get paid. "If I called his mother, she would have come right in and paid the bill. But I didn't want to get her out of work," she said.
The decision sparked a public outcry and, according to the AP, some coworkers quit in protest. The Mascoma Valley Regional School District, in a statement, said it would review its food services policies to avoid future conflicts between vendors and the district, and requested the right to be released from its contract with the company next year, which would open the process to other bidders.
Superintendent Amanda Isabelle said Friday she spoke with Cafe Services, and that the company had agreed to rehire Kimball, effective immediately, with back pay. Isabelle said in a statement that she told Cafe Services it could lose its renewal contract that was voted on by the school board just days earlier.
Kimball, however, declined the offer.
She accused Fresh Picks, Cafe Services' school lunch division, of only offering to give her back the position so that it could keep its contract with the school.
A spokesperson for Cafe Services told NBC10 Boston the information as reported by Kimball was not accurate.
"Fresh Picks Cafe, a division of Cafe Services, Inc., would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or a staff member a meal," the company said.
About 364 out of the nearly 1,000 students enrolled in the district, or 36%, receive free or reduced fee lunch, according to the New Hampshire Department of Education. Isabelle said the district "does not refuse food to hungry children who cannot afford to pay." She noted in her statement that the free lunch policy is limited to "meals, milk, fruits and vegetables," but that other items such as "ice cream bars and sports drinks" are not provided for free.
It was not immediately clear if the student was given these non-essential nutritional items.
Kimball said she worked for the school for years and always served up lunch with a smile.
"They're all like my grandchildren – I've watched them all grow up. I was there four and a half years," Kimball said Thursday.
Even though Kimball lost her job, she hasn't lost touch with her students.
"I still go to their sports games. It's like one big family. I'm just not there every day," she said.
The incident comes as schools across the country are struggling to deal with how to address students who can't pay for their lunch. A 2011 survey found that a majority of districts had unpaid lunch charges and that most dealt with it by offering students alternative meals. Last month, federal lawmakers also introduced "anti-lunch shaming" legislation to protect students with unpaid lunch bills. The USDA also discourages practices that stigmatize students, but allows districts to set their own policies.