WASHINGTON (AP) — When families of banded mongooses prepare to fight, they form battle lines.
Each clan of about 20 animals stands nose to nose, their ears flattened back, as they stare down the enemy. A patch of scrubby savannah separates them, until the first animals run forward.
“Then they bunch up into writhing balls, chaotic and fast-moving, and you hear high-pitched screeches,” said Michael Cant, a biologist at the University of Exeter who has been studying the species in Uganda for 25 years. “We call it mongoose warfare.”
The catlike striped mammals only weigh up to 5 pounds each, but the vicious fights can last more than an hour. A question that has intrigued Cant and other scientists is: Why do these social animals fight?
Chimpanzees are the most famous example of family-oriented mammals who wage group warfare — both to defend or expand their territories and to take females from other families. But individual mongooses almost never leave the group they’re born into.
Banded mongooses are known for almost unbreakable devotion to their birth family — as well as cooperative living habits, including sharing den-guarding and pup-rearing responsibilities, said Cant.
Combining field observations and analysis of 19 years of demographic and behavioral data for a population of 10 to 12 families – about 200 mongooses at any time – Cant and his colleagues have found that at least one purpose of the fights is to allow females a chance to mate with opponent males. That avoids or minimizes inbreeding.
“We think females play a role in inciting these conflicts to escape the males in their own family groups during the confusion and chaos of battle,” said Cant.
Their research, published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that almost all fights are initiated by groups when their females are in estrus or fertile, which happens among all females at the same time. Often the females take a lead in steering groups to places where they will encounter combative neighbors. About 20% of pups in a group are sired by males from opposing groups, DNA analysis showed.
_______________________________________________________________________
ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Police have jailed a woman in Georgia accused of pretending to be an FBI agent to score a free fast-food meal, saying she allegedly threatened to arrest restaurant workers if they didn’t serve her a complimentary bite.
Kimberly Ragsdale, 47, of Dallas, was charged Thursday with impersonating a public officer following repeated attempts to get free meals at a Chick-Fil-A, according to a Rockmart Police arrest report obtained by news outlets.
Employees at the restaurant told investigators that Ragsdale showed up at the location multiple times during the week and posed as a federal agent while driving a white minivan, and also threatened to take employees into custody if they didn’t comply, the police report said.
It added that the woman continued the farce as police arrived to arrest her in the restaurant parking lot Thursday, reportedly claiming to officers that she was an FBI agent and that her credentials were electronic. While being handcuffed, she allegedly began to “talk into her shirt like she was talking into a radio telling someone that we were arresting her and to send someone to Rockmart PD,” officers wrote in the arrest report.
“You will not hear a real officer demand a meal anywhere,” Chief Randy Turner told news outlets. “If it is given, we appreciate it. If it is discounted, we appreciate it. We will not ask for it or make threats and demand it.”
Ragsdale was booked into jail Thursday and released on $3,000 bond by Saturday, online jail records showed.
It was not immediately clear whether the woman had an attorney who could comment for her.
_______________________________________________________________________
(Huffington Pots) The FDA granted emergency authorization to a new treatment for patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection this week. The drug is a monoclonal antibody therapy approved for mild to moderate infections in patients over the age of 12.
But people are having a hard time getting past one part of the experimental medication from Eli Lilly. It’s the name: Bamlanivimab.
Twitter users had some thoughts, with one very popular phrase:
“Whoa, black Betty bamlanivimab.”
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida were called out to the side of a road to rescue a family of ducklings that fell into a storm drain.
Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue said crews were summed Tuesday morning to the side of Alwynne Drive in Lehigh Acres when a family of ducklings fell into a storm drain.
The department shared photos from the rescue, which the mother duck watched cautiously from a distance.
A video tweeted by the department shows the moment the ducklings were scooped up in a large net and reunited with their mother.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The mayor of a Japanese town said he was initially confused as to why his name was trending on social media after the U.S. presidential election, until family members pointed out the characters in his name also spell out "Jo Baiden."
Mayor Yutaka Umeda of Yamato, Kumamoto prefecture, said the Chinese kanji characters that spell out his name can also be pronounced as "Jo Baiden," a name strikingly similar to that of President-elect Joe Biden.
"Although there are differences in the positions of a U.S. presidential candidate and the mayor of Yamato here in the center of Kyushu, our passion is the same. We continue working to fulfill our duty to ensure the happiness and spiritual richness of our residents," Umeda was quoted as saying by Japanese newspaper The Mainichi.
Umeda said he is considering ways of using his newfound Internet fame to bring extra attention to Yamato, a town of 14,418 people.
"I would like to think of ways to promote the town," he told Kyodo News.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man fed up with local potholes decided to take matters into his own hands by planting tiny Christmas trees in the holes on a busy road.
Kevin Martin said his plan began Saturday night, when he was on his way to pick up dinner in North Attleborough when he hit a series of potholes on Route 1 and ended up with all four of his tires flattened.
Martin said he had previously complained to the town and state governments about the potholes, but no action was taken.
"I needed to make sure that it got fixed one way or another. I know that I'm not the only person who's gotten flat tires from that area," he told WJAR-TV.
Martin said he went to Home Depot and bought some planting soil and some small Christmas trees. He planted the trees in the potholes on his way to work Monday morning.
"Looks like someone is getting into the Christmas spirit early...guess that is one way to fill pot holes?" the North Attleborough Police Department wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.
Martin said he wanted to force officials into taking action to fill the potholes. His gambit appears to have worked, as the trees were removed and the potholes filled Monday afternoon.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A 6-year-old boy in India set a Guinness World Record by receiving a certification that makes him the world's youngest computer programmer.
Arham Om Talsania, 6, of Ahmedabad, passed the Microsoft certification exam for the Python programming language at the Pearson VUE test center.
Guinness confirmed the feat makes the boy the world's youngest computer programmer.
"My father taught me coding. I started using tablets when I was 2 years old. At the age of 3, I bought gadgets with iOS and Windows. Later, I got to know that my father was working on Python," Talsania told ANI News.
"When I got my certificate from Python, I was creating small games. After some time, they asked me to send some proof of work. A few months later, they approved me and I got the Guinness World Record certificate," he said.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A sinkhole that opened suddenly on a Los Angeles street swallowed the front half of a family's parked van.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the vehicle was unoccupied Tuesday morning when the sinkhole opened underneath it on a street in the city's Crenshaw District.
The fire department said the sinkhole had been caused by a broken water main that caused flooding on South Buckingham Road. Firefighters arriving to deal with the flooding just after 5 a.m. found the van with its front half sunken into the road.
The road was partially closed to traffic while crews worked to shut off the water and repair the damage.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man who found a 32-year-old message in a bottle on the shore of a lake said he was able to talk with the message's author -- although she has no memory of writing the note.
Larry Jones, of Bobcaygeon, said he was working on his property on the shore of Sturgeon Lake when he spotted a green bottle stuck in the mud.
Jones and his wife, Millie, opened the bottle and discovered a letter inside authored by a 13-year-old girl named Angela Vankerkhoven.
Vankerkhoven's note, dated July 14, 1988, said she lived in Simcoe and was visiting White Swan cottages, located on the other side of the lake from Jones' property.
Jones said he was contacted by Vankerkhoven after her mother saw a news report about his discovery. He said the woman told him she recalled visiting White Swan cottages in 1988, but she had no memory of setting a message in a bottle adrift in the lake.
_______________________________________________________________________
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in California said an emu spotted wandering loose through a residential neighborhood was lassoed with the help of an animal services officer.
The Pleasanton Police Department said Animal Services officer Frankie Ayers and community service officer Amy Martin responded to the report of the large, flightless bird running loose in the Preserve neighborhood in west Pleasanton.
"This was called in by several residents, as the emu was sitting in the front yard of a residence off of Blessing Drive," Pleasanton police Lt. Kurt Schlehuber told the Pleasanton Weekly.
Ayers and Martin, who both had animal-wrangling experience from growing up on farms, were able to lasso the flightless Australian bird and take it to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office's animal shelter, where it was reunited with its owner.
