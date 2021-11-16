LIBEREC, Czech Republic (AP) — With the winter cold in the northern hemisphere approaching, keepers at the Liberec Zoo in northern Czech Republic are giving their 10 great white pelicans a helping hand to find their way to somewhere warmer.
In the wild, the big water birds would migrate thousands of miles south to warmer climes every autumn, but that is not an option for these birds.
So, as temperatures drop by the day, it’s the right time for action for more than a dozen keepers. On Tuesday, they were busy, chasing the pelicans in two kayaks and a boat on a lake in an effort to round them up and move them to a heated indoor enclosure within the zoo.
Once the pelicans were on land, keepers were able to gather them up and carry them to their winter quarters.
To avoid injuring the birds, they handled them only with their bare hands — not an easy task given the wingspan of the pelicans surpasses 3 meters (over 10 feet) and their weight reaches 15 kilograms (33 pounds).
Once the winter is over, the birds will be returned to their open-air enclosure.
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Spectators watching the Oregon State University rowing teams in an inter-squad scrimmage were left stranded when the gangplank connecting their dock to the shore became detached.
The Corvallis Fire Department said crews responded when dozens of spectators at the OSU rowing inter-squad scrimmage became stranded on a floating dock when the gangplank broke free.
Oregon State University Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
The rescuers used an inflatable raft to ferry the spectators the short distance from the dock to the shore.
"Crews were able to successfully ferry everyone to shore without injury (or anyone going for a brisk swim)," Corvallis Fire said in a Facebook post.
Witnesses said some of the people standing on the gangplank when it started to sink got a little wet, but no one ended up in the water.
FREEDOM, Maine (AP) — A wayward roadrunner is on the mend in Maine after traveling across the country in a moving van.
The greater roadrunner, a species native to Southwestern states, hitched a ride in the storage area of a moving van from Las Vegas to Westbrook, Maine. Volunteers took the bird to Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation facility in Maine.
Avian Haven representatives said that they took the call about the bird Nov. 13 and that it continued to rest Tuesday. They said in a Facebook post that the bird was in "remarkably good shape" for having been stuck in a van for four days but might have lost weight during the journey.
The center is looking at ways to return the roadrunner to Nevada once it is healthy enough, said Diane Winn, Avian Haven's executive director.
The center has created a special habitat for the bird that is warmer than its typical outdoor areas while also being sufficiently roomy, the group said.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Body camera video from Toledo police shows an incident last week at Toledo Technology Academy, where a suspect in a chase was able to gain entry into the school.
You can see the man getting into the school through an unlocked door while police followed close behind.
Toledo Public Schools representatives say the suspect never got into an area with students, but you can hear in the body camera video that an officer has a gun drawn.
In the footage, you can see a man taken down by Toledo police, assisted by construction workers right inside the door.
This happened Nov. 5 at Toledo Technology Academy.
It's the end of a police chase that began in the car. The suspect drove into the school's parking lot, damaging vehicles before stopping and attempting to barricade himself inside a doorway.
It's a situation that has teachers concerned about safety.
"It's very concerning," said Toledo Federation of Teachers President Kevin Dalton. "If I was a teacher in this building, I'd want to know why we weren't on lockdown while all of that was going on. There seemed to be time for the building to go on lockdown."
In response, the district says leaders had a conversation with contractors working on that part of the building, asking them to be aware and secure any doors while on the job site.
It was also stated that the suspect didn't get into any part of the building where there were students.
That answer is still not good enough for Dalton.
"With this situation like many others, for the past several months the Toledo Federation of Teachers has been calling for more safety forces within our schools and our community and this is another example of why we need it," Dalton said.
WTOL 11 reached out to TPS about the request from the Federation of Teachers for more safety forces.
We haven't heard back as of this writing.
STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state's firearm deer hunting season.
Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church's auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild.
A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church. Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep the animal from the rest of the church. At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony.
"I was just shocked by how high he could jump," Amanda Eicher said. "I was amazed at how big he was."
The buck didn't appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit from what appeared to be cuts from the glass, she told the Kalamazoo Gazette. Besides the broken window, the only other damage was blood stains on the carpet.
"We all need reasons to laugh, especially with the hard seasons from the past two years," Eicher said. "I'm glad we could provide some laughs."
(NY Post) Honeybees "scream" to one another in the moments before they are slaughtered by Murder Hornets, according to new research from Royal Society Open Science.
The sound is produced when the bees vibrate their wings and release a special pheromone from their abdomen.
The Royal Society research called the previously unknown noise a "rallying call for collective defense" and said it was similar to "alarm shrieks, fear screams and panic calls of primates, birds and meerkats."
Scientists have previously captured large groups of Murder Hornets in Washington State.
"It's alarming to hear!" study co-author Heather Mattila told Gizmodo. "It's characterized by rapid bursts of high-pitched sounds that change unpredictably in frequency—they're quite harsh and noisy."
The Murder Hornet — officially known as the Asian giant hornet — can grow up to two inches and is heavily armored. They are particularly fond of consuming normal honeybees, ransacking nests and feeding the vanquished to their young. A few dozen hornets can destroy a honeybee nest of thousands in just a few hours during a period scientists call a "slaughter phase."
The hornets came to greater public consciousness in the United States after several colonies of them cropped up in Washington state.
(KSN) PITTSBURG, Kan. — Part of being a sports fan is rooting for the success of your team and its players, both on and off the field. The Pittsburg State Gorillas became a shining example to root for this weekend on the way to Hays, Kansas, before they even won their game against the Tigers.
While the team was on the road to Hays, one of the buses completely lost power. The team was forced to pull off and address the problem. It's much less of a problem, however, when you have a diesel mechanic on your team.
Freshman long snapper Timmy Malinowski is an automotive technology major. He immediately sprung into action, and was able to determine the bus was missing a hose clamp. Malinowski used a Leatherman multi-tool from his backpack to attach the hose clamp and get the team back on the road.
Head coach Brian Wright says Malinowski's actions show that his team isn't just training to be successful at football- but at life.
Wright says, "You know, we got a lot of talented people here. Not just on the football field, but a lot of great people that can do a lot of great things that are gonna be very successful long after their experience here at Pitt State."
Malinowski says, "I walked onto the bus after fixing it and everyone was like, screaming my name and stuff like that, mostly because I think they didn't want to have to take everyone off that bus and get them all on the other one. It would be pretty crammed. So I think they were pretty happy about that."
The Gorillas did make it to their game against Fort Hays, and took home a 34-24 win. It was their last game of the season.
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they were summoned to a town 50 miles inland to capture an unusual visitor: a puffin.
The Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital said in a Facebook post that the puffin was found by a veterinarian in Thorpe Audlin, a landlocked hamlet near Wakefield, England, that is 50 miles from the nearest coast.
"After arrival at the sanctuary, the bird was warmed and dried through in an intensive care brooder, and will require feeding up," the post said.
The wildlife hospital said its highly unusual to find a puffin so far inland. The post said the bird must have been blown off-course during recent windstorms.
"We are informed that this is only the second ever such record for the Wakefield District, the first being 135 years ago when a puffin was found in a similar state at Ardsley Reservoir," the Facebook post said.
(FOX) The principal of a Texas high school decided to remove restroom doors in order to get a grip on drug use and other "significant behavioral events" that have already occurred this year, according to a report.
Christina Steele Hantgin, the principal at Austin ISD's Travis Early College High School, sent a letter to parents explaining her decision while admitting that she could have done a better job communicating her plans, according to CBS Austin.
She said in the letter obtained by the station that there have been behavioral events and "conduct violations" that have occurred inside these restrooms, including about 90% of drug offenses. She said there have been no incidents since taking down these doors. (No stall can be viewed from the hallway outside, another report said.)
She did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.
The school exhausted other methods in dealing with the safety issues, KXAN.com reported. One strategy was locking bathroom doors that could not be monitored. But the report said the process was taking up too much time.
"My number one priority is safety," she said in the letter, according to the report. "Removing the doors is one of many strategies we are planning or implementing to keep our campus a safe learning environment."
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Australia said a kangaroo that appeared to be trapped on the roof of a home ended up rescuing itself -- but how it got onto the house remains a mystery.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services firefighters said they were initially skeptical when a call came in reporting a kangaroo stranded on the roof of a Mount Isa home.
"We thought it was a hoax when we got the call, but sure enough, when we showed up, there it was on the roof," firefighter Patrick Buck told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Firefighters prepared to mount a rescue to bring the marsupial back down to the ground.
"We went up with all our harnesses and rescue equipment, but as soon as we got there he went off the end of the roof and jumped down into some shrubs," Buck told News.com.au.
Firefighters said the kangaroo left the area on its own, but rescuers were left perplexed as to how the animal got onto the roof of the house in the first place.
"We still don't know how it got on the roof, it's a mystery," Buck said.