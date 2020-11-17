RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The fossil skeletons of two dinosaurs intertwined in what looks like a final death match have been donated to a North Carolina museum.
The nonprofit organization Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said in a statement Tuesday that it acquired the fossilized animals with private funds. The skeletons will be gifted to the Raleigh museum’s vertebrate paleontology collection.
The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus known as the dueling dinosaurs were buried together 67 million years ago.
Their fossils were discovered on a Montana hillside and remain entombed within the sediment where they were found. The nonprofit said the distinct preservation will give museum paleontologists an unprecedented opportunity for research and education.
The skeletons are worth millions of dollars and were the subject of a court battle over who owned them after their discovery in 2006. In June, a U.S. appeals court ruled the fossils belong to the owners of the land's surface rights, not the owners of the mineral rights.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A police officer has been charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of goods from Home Depot while wearing his uniform, authorities said Tuesday.
The officer was identified as 46-year-old Fernando León Berdecía. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
Puerto Rico Police Chief Henry Escalera said León has been temporarily suspended from the department.
Officials said the alleged incident occurred Monday evening.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — A lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back was complicated by coronavirus restrictions limiting movement from a town on one side of the St. John River to a Maine town on the other.
Diamond, a German shepherd, escaped from her home in New Brunswick on Saturday and crossed a border bridge into Fort Kent, Maine, where coronavirus restrictions prevented her caretakers from following, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The owner, Paryse Michaud, was at her daughter's hockey tournament several hours away when she got the news that the 17-month-old shepherd had escaped from their home in Clair, New Brunswick. Michaud's father was looking after the dog when she escaped, the newspaper reported.
Michaud posted a plea for help on Facebook, saying the dog had crossed the border.
Over the next six hours, Michaud received updates from people in Maine tracking the dog, the newspaper reported. A friend found the dog in a garage and coordinated with other friends on the Canadian side for a handoff.
Finally, Michaud got a text with a photo of the dog and Annik Sirois, a family friend, in a car on the Canadian side of the border.
Diamond was united with Michaud and her family on Sunday after being handed off at a border station, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A lawmaker in Sri Lanka bit into a raw fish during a news conference to encourage residents to buy fish and help bolster the slumping industry.
Dilip Wedaarachchi, an opposition lawmaker who formerly served as the country's fisheries minister, said during his news conference that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a slump in Sri Lanka's fish industry, a major source of the country's revenue.
Wedaarachchi said fish sales took a large hit when a coronavirus outbreak was traced to the Central Fish Marker in Colombo, the country's commercial capital.
"I am making an appeal to the people of this country to eat this fish. Don't be afraid. The coronavirus will not infect you," the lawmaker said, before taking a bite out of a raw fish.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An environmental nonprofit in Florida said a volunteer walking on a beach discovered what seemed to be a macabre scene -- but turned out to be a washed-up store mannequin.
Ocean Hour, a Florida nonprofit that organizes beach clean-up events, said a volunteer named Kathleen was walking the beach on the intercoastal side of Perdido Key when she came across what initially seemed to be human body that was missing its head.
The nonprofit said another witness on the scene called 911, but Kathleen took a closer look and discovered the barnacle-encrusted form was a headless store mannequin that had apparently spent a good amount of time in the water before washing up on the beach.
"We are glad it wasn't a real body," Ocean Hour said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Florida family walking on the beach discovered a message in a bottle authored by a child in Cuba about three years earlier and thrown into the sea during a hurricane.
Katie Bodiford said she and her family were exploring an overgrown island across from their home in Flagler Beach when they discovered a plastic bottle with a note inside.
There's nothing like a good comeback story. And if there's one thing Guinness and the Comeback Kid Joe Montana know, it's that when we look out for those around us, we can come back stronger than ever.
Bodiford said her family had to cut the bottle open and carefully remove the water-damaged note from inside.
"I really hope somebody finds this," the note reads.
The note was not signed but appears to have been authored by a child who reported they were planning to launch the bottle during Hurricane Irma, which swept through Cuba in 2017.
"It's just amazing that that kid went out there in these really big winds with this Hurricane Irma and was brave enough to throw it out there in the ocean," Bodiford told WESH-TV.
The family posted a photo of the letter on Facebook in the hopes that the owner will find out about their message in a bottle's fate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was cleared of robbery charges in Florida on Monday after his alleged victims' attorney was arrested on extortion charges.
The Broward County State Attorney's Office announced it was dropping all charges against Baker shortly after the county sheriff's office arrested attorney William Dean, 50, and charged him with extortion.
Baker, 23, had been charged with holding up four men at gunpoint at a May barbecue in suburban Fort Lauderdale. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who had originally been accused of assisting Baker, had previously been cleared for lack of evidence.
The sheriff's office says Dean told Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, that the three alleged victims he represented would stop cooperating with prosecutors or change their stories if they were paid $266,000 each. Investigators say Dean said his clients would "do anything you want, so long as the money is right."
Prosecutor Paul R. Valcore said in a statement that the alleged victims' credibility "is unalterably tarnished," making the prosecution of Baker impossible. If convicted, Baker faced a minimum of 10 years in prison and could have received life.
Dean was being held Monday pending an initial court hearing. His law partner, Michael J. Rotundo, declined comment.
Cohen said he has represented numerous high-profile clients including former basketball star Dennis Rodman and rapper Kodak Black and never had an attorney for an alleged victim approach him with an offer to have his clients stop cooperating with a criminal investigation in exchange for money. Cohen said he never believed Baker robbed the men, who all have felony records.
"The fact that they were trying to get my client to pay them off speaks for itself about what happened," Cohen said.
Baker was a first-round pick for the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Georgia. He played in all 16 games last season, starting the final 15. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed and was expected to be a starter this year before his arrest.
The NFL placed him on the exempt list in July and he was released by the Giants in September.
The NFL did not immediately return a call seeking comment Monday about whether Baker will now be reinstated. The Giants' media relations office did not answer a phone call Monday morning.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said she was completely unaware of her nearly $45,000 lottery jackpot until she was cleaning her kitchen a month after the drawing and discovered a trio of forgotten tickets.
Carolyn Bauer of Delta told British Columbia Lottery Corp. officials she was cleaning her kitchen this month when she found three forgotten Lotto 6/49 tickets tucked behind a radio.
Bauer checked the tickets and discovered one of them matched five of the six drawn numbers and the bonus number from the Oct. 7 drawing.
She said the first ticket she scanned had won a free play, the second ticket had won $1 and the third was the $44,683.98 big winner.
"It is surreal, I had to pinch myself," Bauer said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) I don't know this from personal experience, but from my guess, being a burglar must be famishing. And so, in this daily slice of news, a purported thief decided to take a quick break from pilfering things in a pizza place in order to make himself a pie.
On November 8, according to this little tidbit from GV Wire, suspect Oscar Sanchez stopped in the middle of his breaking and entering spree to fix some food. The screenshot included with the link shows security footage of the suspect holding a dough ball. There's also what looks to be a container of sauce next to him. From my expert pizza opinion, this guy already looks like he knows what he's doing, based off the way he's holding the dough. Is he an employee, possibly? Does he only strike pizzerias? I need to know everything.
The Orange County Register also notes that the suspect even took the time to put on a pair of gloves to make the pizza, which only reinforces my theory about the thief's expertise. While the pie was baking off, he emptied the registers and lifted some tablets, all before driving off in the pizzeria's delivery car.
The siren call of pizza is strong, and intense. In a pizza story from four years ago a thief near Cicero, Illinois, went through people's unlocked cars, not for valuable electronic equipment or pawn fodder, but rather loose change and a buck or two. He then used that money to buy pizza from restaurants in nearby Berwyn, Cicero, River Forest, Oak Park, North Riverside, and Riverside that he'd earmarked because he thought the food looked good.
"That statement in itself is usual and demonstrates the length offenders will go to get what they want – in this case pizza," Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel said. "This is one of the most unusual and bizarre burglary patterns I have ever come across in my 31 years in law enforcement." Yeah, well. Pizza does strange things to a person.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas right around the corner, Pepsi unveiled a limited edition apple pie-flavored cola on Tuesday.
There's just one catch: You can't buy this seasonal drop in stores -- and you've had to have had a notable failure in the kitchen.
Pepsi announced it will be giving away 2 liter bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie to 1,500 winners of its #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes, which fans can enter to win by submitting a photo or video of a "baking fail."
"Failing at baking -- especially this year -- is nothing to be ashamed of, and we're celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season." said Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, in the announcement. "With Pepsi Apple Pie, we're providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don't take themselves too seriously in the process."
PepsiCo unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years on Monday, with the new packaging being 25% slimmer than the previous design. Bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie, which evokes hints of cinnamon and apple to mimic the taste of a slice of apple pie, will be in the new packaging.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.