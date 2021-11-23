BERLIN (AP) — A man in Germany has discovered the hard way that it’s best to get a driving license first before trying to use it.
Police in Bergheim, near Cologne, said Tuesday that the 37-year-old drove himself to his driving test, parking an Opel Zafira outside the test center in front of an astonished examiner.
They said he told police officers who were called to the scene on Monday that he had only driven because he wanted to make sure to get to the driving test on time.
His test was immediately called off. The man now faces an investigation for driving without a license. Police also opened an investigation of the car’s owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A Utah man using his metal detector in the yard of an abandoned home found a class ring that was lost 70 years earlier -- and the owner still is alive.
Kelly Stewart said he was using his metal detector in the yard of the house near his home in Richfield in February 2019, when he found the 10-karat gold Colorado School of Mines class ring from 1943.
"I pulled it out and I started whooping and hollering," Stewart told KSL-TV of the moment he made the discovery.
Stewart said the only clues he had to go on were the name of the school, the year and the initials "R.W.D." engraved inside the band.
The metal detectorist found a Colorado School of Mines 1948 yearbook for sale on eBay and bought it. The tome gave him the name of the ring's likely owner: Richard William Deneke.
Stewart said he spent several months searching the Internet and posting appeals for help to find Deneke's family, and he recently was surprised to learn Deneke is alive and nearing his 100th birthday at a nursing home in Georgia.
"Thank you very much," Deneke told Stewart in a phone call. "I think it's amazing."
Deneke said he remembers losing the ring in the 1940s while visiting a home in Richfield.
Stewart said he will return the ring to its owner through the mail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said an officer responded to an elementary school where a deer forced its way into a classroom through an emergency exit.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Officer Kaleb Stratton responded Tuesday morning to Westside Elementary in Springfield on a report of a deer inside the building.
The TWRA said the deer had apparently forced its way into the school through an emergency exit.
The white-tail buck was "in good spirits" and allowed Stratton to lead it to an exit, the school said.
The deer was estimated to be between 2.5 and 3.5 years old.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama man is seeking a Guinness World Records title for the world's smallest church after constructing a house of worship that measures only 4 feet wide and 5 feet deep.
Gary Smith, owner of Loblolly Farm in Semmes, said he modeled his church, the Chapel Des Champs, after the design of Alabama churches from about 150 years ago.
Smith said his church, which measures 4 feet wide, 5 feet deep and 19 feet from the ground to the steeple, is 7 square feet smaller than the current world record holder, the Santa Isabel de Hungria in Benalmadena, Spain.
Smith said the tiny church, which comfortably fits about three people, is part of his lifelong dream to become a Guinness World Record holder. He said couples who get married at his farm have already been asking about using his small church for their photos.
Smith said he has submitted the proper documentation to Guinness World Records to have his church recognized as the world's smallest, and he is now waiting to hear back from the record-keeping organization.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters summoned to a Virginia home for a report of a "pet" in a tree arrived to find something unexpected -- a tortoise in tree base.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a home on Linden Avenue on a report of a pet stranded in a tree, and they found the resident's tortoise had climbed deep into the hollowed-out base of the tree.
Fire & Rescue tweeted photos of a firefighter crawling into the hole to retrieve the tortoise, named Rocky.
The firefighters then were able to get Rocky to "warmer surroundings," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Tennessee said "several gallons" of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto a highway on-ramp when a truck carrying $400,000 worth of the beverage overturned.
The Murfreesboro Police Department said the semi truck was turning onto an Interstate 24 when it tipped over, causing some of the bottles inside to break and leak their contents onto the roadway.
The department shared photos showing the liquid streaming from the truck after it was lifted back upright by a wrecker.
It was unclear how much of the whiskey survived the crash, but police said the truck had been carrying about $400,000 worth of Jack Daniel's that had been intended for shipment to Israel.
The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(An Australian TV host landed an exclusive interview with Adele, but the footage was withheld after he told her that he hadn't listened to her new album, "30."
Matthew Doran, the host of Channel 7's the "Weekend Sunrise" show, flew to London from Sydney — a journey of about 10,000 miles — on November 4 to interview Adele in her only album interview with an Australian outlet, the country's The Daily Telegraph reported.
During the interview, when asked by Adele what he thought of the new album, Doran said he hadn't listened to it yet, the Telegraph reported. It added that the singer was offended.
The interview ran to completion, the outlet said, but Sony, which owns Adele's music, later told Channel 7 that it was withholding the rights to the interview footage as a result of Doran's oversight.
Several reports said Doran was subsequently suspended by Channel 7, but Doran told The Australian on Sunday that he wasn't "formally" suspended. But he was off the air for one week.
He returned to his slot on the network on Saturday.
The total package for the rights to the Adele interview footage — which included access to video from Oprah Winfrey's "One Night Only" with Adele — cost Channel 7 about $1 million Australian dollars ($725,000), The Telegraph said.
Doran told The Australian that he received an early link to listen to "30" over email, but that he missed it during the trip to London.
"When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album," he said.
"I have since discovered it was sent to me as an 'e-card' link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed," he continued.
Nonetheless, Doran was heavily criticized on social media by Adele fans and other journalists.
Adele fans flooded the comments section of a November 3 Instagram post from Doran in which he said, "This one is going to be pretty special …"
Read the original article on Insider.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A TikTok user has shared how she mistook one of her AirPods for Ibuprofen and accidentally swallowed it.
Saying on TikTok that she was sharing this information "for educational purposes," the Boston-based user named @iamcarliiib, explained that she had the pill in one hand.
"I was crawling into bed," she says in her TikTok video, "I had Ibuprofen 800 in my right hand and I had my left AirPod in my left hand."
"I like threw something back, took my water bottle and took a sip... then realised it wasn't the Ibuprofen," she said. "I tried puking it up and it won't come out."
It did come out through the normal course of events, though @iamcarliiib says that she had an x-ray to confirm it. And also that she won't be trying to use that AirPod again.
Separately, she has also revealed in a separate video that the swallowed AirPod was still connected to her iPhone while she was making a call.
Consequently, a voice memo she sent a friend included gurgling sounds recorded in her stomach.
It's not the first time that an AirPod has been swallowed. A Massachussetts man managed to swallow one in his sleep, and a seven-year-old from Georgia was to be taken to an emergency room after eating one.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daily Beast) In the latest episode of a decades-long tradition, Army cadets from West Point military academy snuck into a secret farmyard compound this weekend to steal the mascot of the Naval Academy—a goat named Bill—to undermine preparations for the imminent Army-Navy football game. However, as they only discovered after they had relocated the beast, the cadets somehow managed to steal the wrong goat. The New York Times first reported the botched mission, explaining that Army cadets have stolen the goat mascots, all named Bill, at least 10 times since the first raid in 1953. This weekend, under cover of darkness, the cadets did apprehend a goat named Bill—but it was the retired 35th Bill, not the incumbent 37th Bill. The older goat was described by the Times as "an arthritic, 14-year-old retiree with only one horn." Bill the 35th was sheepishly returned on Monday, the Army told the newspaper, and a vet confirmed he was unharmed by the theft. The game will be played on Dec. 11.