SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah’s red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state.
The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday.
A crew from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources spotted the gleaming object from the air Nov. 18 and landed to check it out during a break from their work.
They found the three-sided stainless-steel object is about as tall as two men put together. But they discovered no clues about who might have driven it into the ground among the undulating red rocks or why.
“This thing is not from another world,” said Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol, part of the Department of Public Safety.
_____________________________________________________
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Police responded to an assisted living facility in Canada to remove a deer that crashed into the building through a glass door and ended up barricaded in the exercise room.
Ashley Martyniw, an administrator at the Woodland Courts assisted living home in Selkirk, Manitoba, said he received a text message from a staff member earlier Monday morning saying a deer was running loose inside the building.
"I thought it was a joke at first," Martyniw told CBC News. "That was quite a surprise. I've never come across anything like this in 40 years working with seniors."
Royal Canadian Mounted Police were summoned to the scene and said the deer lost one of its antlers when it entered the building by crashing through a glass door.
The deer was barricaded in the building's exercise room and police spent an hour and a half coaxing the deer toward an open door to make its escape.
"The buck realized the wide open door was right in front of his nose and jumped away to freedom," police said in a Facebook post.
"The cause of the incident is still under investigation but officers have not ruled out the possibility that he saw an attractive Christmas deer decoration through the window," the post said. "The broken antler was seized. No humans were injured."
_____________________________________________________
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old Georgia boy who has been accepted to attend Georgia Tech said he plans to study aerospace engineering for a career in space exploration.
Caleb Anderson, 12, who is dual-enrolled in high school and Chattahoochee Technical College, is aiming to start classes at Georgia Tech next fall, his family said.
"I think I am going to go to Mars, and do more school, I think, and try to get my master's at Georgia Tech," Anderson told WSB-TV.
"Then do an internship with Elon Musk, and then I'll probably get my Ph.D. at MIT. And then I think I'll start working at either NASA or SpaceX."
The boy's parents said they noticed their son was exceptionally intelligent at a very young age.
"At 3 weeks old, I did notice that Caleb was trying to mimic some of my words. ... By 4 months, he was picking up basic signs," mother Claire Anderson said.
Father Kobi Anderson said Caleb was asking questions from the time he was able to talk.
"He's kind of always been this way, where you'll ask these very deep, profound questions, and you don't expect to see that from a 3-year-old," he said. "That's kind of been our road, our journey."
The precocious 12-year-old, who has received an offer from comedian Steve Harvey to cover the cost of his tuition at Georgia Tech, offered some advice for other kids seeking to emulate his successes.
"If you want to succeed, you have to do two things. Number one, you have to learn to fail," he said. "That's a really big part of winning, too. ... And the second part is, you always try. ... If somebody says, 'You can't do that,' that doesn't mean it's not possible."
_____________________________________________________
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A Texas hospital's kidney swap program faced one of its greatest logistical challenges when doctors pulled off a 10-way organ transplant that saved the lives of five people.
Doctors at Houston Methodist hospital said the complicated swap originated when John "HB" Berliski lost both of his kidneys to polycystic kidney disease and his wife, Tara, offered to give him one of hers.
The doctors explained to the couple that while they were a match, John Berliski had type AB blood, which means he is a universal recipient and could accept a kidney from anyone. The unique situation made the couple ideal participants in the hospital's kidney swap program.
Misael Gonzalez, who was also diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, was offered a kidney by his mother, Teresa Salcedo, but they decided to join the kidney swap program so he could receive an organ from a younger donor.
Meanwhile, Debra Lewing, who was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, was offered a kidney by her boss, Dawn Thomas, but the women discovered their blood types did not match.
The six people ended up in the same kidney swap chain, along with a pair of cousins and a pair of sisters, and five kidneys were taken from donors and placed into recipients. John Berliski received a kidney from an AB type donor, who can only donate to another AB type patient, while his wife's kidney went to Justin Barrow, whose cousin was not a close enough match.
"It's a very complex, logistical task, but the happiness the patients display, the fact that they can get their transplants, really have new hope for resuming their life, is very gratifying," Dr. Osama Gaber, director of surgery at Houston Methodist, told KTRK-TV.
_____________________________________________________
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A newly opened business in Poland is offering training services for scuba divers in its 148-foot-deep pool -- the deepest swimming pool in the world.
Deepspot, which opened its doors during the weekend in Mszczonow, boasts a 148-foot-deep pool that holds more than 280,000 cubic feet of water -- the same amount as 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The pool features underwater caves, recreations of Mayan ruins and a shipwreck reproduction. The pool is designed for scuba training and will be used to train divers for the Polish army and firefighters, officials said.
The business also features a hotel with underwater views, a tunnel for spectators to watch the divers, a restaurant and several meeting rooms.
_____________________________________________________
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A sandhill crane dubbed "Fraser Crane" by rescuers was released back into the wild in British Columbia after receiving treatment and rehabilitation for an injury from an errant golf ball.
Wildlife biologist Myles Lamont said Fraser Crane was captured during the summer when the bird was found with orthopedic injuries from an encounter with a flying golf ball.
Veterinary surgeon Adrian Walton from Dewdney Animal Hospital performed surgery on Fraser after the initial rescue, and further care was provided by veterinarian Ken Macquisten and animal rehabilitator Elizabeth Melnick of Elizabeth's Wildlife Center.
Lamont said Fraser's helpers all donated their services to rescue the bird.
"They have likely invested several thousands of dollars worth of surgery time and medical support with zero compensation, so they deserve to have some recognition for their community support," Lamont told the Surrey Now-Leader.
Fraser was released this week in the Pitt Polder Ecological Reserve.
"I'm hoping he's got a couple weeks here of some fairly mild weather, so he can acclimatize and join a bit of a small flock that usually hangs out in the Pitt Polder this time of year," Lamont said.
____________________________________________________
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $400,000 on his late father's birthday said he used a set of numbers that he inherited from the older man nine years earlier.
The Modbury, South Australia, man told The Lott officials the numbers he chose when he bought his ticket for the Nov. 21 X Lotto drawing were a combination of the numbers his father used to play and some numbers he chose himself.
"I've been playing those numbers for nine years now. They were my late father's numbers and some of my numbers combined," the man said.
The numbers earned the man a $393,449.40 jackpot -- on his father's birthday.
"He passed away a few years ago now and it's his birthday today," the winner said. "It's a blessing from him!"
The man said the winnings will come as a big help, as he recently lost his job due to COVID-19.
"I was recently made redundant because of the pandemic so I'm out of work at the moment and it's been pretty hard," he said. "This will be able to help me along until I find another job. Once I've found work I'll use the rest towards a house."
_____________________________________________________
BRASILIA (Reuters) - A Brazilian fashion clothes brand has removed ads for its line of shorts for men and women that used an image of Lord Ganesh, one of the most revered deities of Hinduism, in response to complaints of sacrilege.
The Jon Cotre brand based in Sao Paulo state said the ads were removed from its website and it stopped making the shorts.
"I apologize on behalf of the company for what happened. Our intention was never to 'trivialize' or offend," a spokeswoman for the firm said.
Lord Ganesh, readily identified by his elephant head, is one of the best-known and most worshipped deities in the world's third largest religion which has about 1.2 billion followers. He is the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.
India's ambassador in Brazil, Suresh Reddy, spoke to the company's owner Jon Cotre to explain the sensitivities related to using images of Lord Ganesh, the embassy said.
Cotre immediately agreed to remove the images and material from his stores, the embassy said in a statement.
A Hindu cleric based in the United States, Rajan Zed, had criticized the inappropriate commercial use of Lord Ganesh images, complaining about "religious appropriation, sacrilege and the ridiculing entire communities."
____________________________________________________
(SyFy) Major spoiler for The Mandalorian ahead! In last week’s episode, our dear Baby Yoda Force-stole some blue cookies, ate them, and then vomited them up after Mando did some serious G-force dogfight flying. Perhaps those blue cookies intrigued you. Perhaps they still seemed desirable after you saw them puked up on Baby Yoda’s cassock. Perhaps you want to eat your own Star Wars blue cookies right now.
Williams Sonoma is betting that you do, even after The Child’s unexpected regurgitation. They’re betting you want to buy some so badly, in fact, that you’d be willing to drop $49.95 plus tax and shipping to get a dozen of them delivered to your doorstep.
Star Wars merchandise, especially that related to Baby Yoda, always seems to be a safe bet. But William Sonoma’s Nevarro Nummies™, which the company’s website describes as “ethereal French-style almond macarons” with “authentic galactic flavor” brings the show’s product placement to a whole new level.
Yes, the cookies were a running gag throughout the episode. And while they didn’t bring up fears of infanticide (see two episodes previous, when our dear Baby Yoda kept eating Frog Lady’s last spawn of eggs), Mando’s ward still displays bad behavior by stealing a Nevarran child’s school snack. Karma, however, appears to exist in the Star Wars universe along with the Force; after his surrogate dad shoots down some TIE fighters, Baby Yoda spews up his stolen macarons.
Maybe this will teach Baby Yoda a lesson — don’t Force-steal blue cookies from random children. Given his track record this season, however, it’s likely he’ll be chomping down on something else he shouldn’t be eating sooner rather than later. And perhaps Williams Sonoma will release another expensive food tie-in when he does. Maybe it will pair nicely with some Nevarro Nummies™ and a glass of blue milk.
The first four episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are now available to stream on Disney+.
_____________________________________________________
A hiker who was rescued after getting lost in a whiteout in a Washington state park “came back from the dead” at a hospital after his heart stopped for 45 minutes, in what doctors are calling an astonishing recovery.
Michael Knapinski, 45, “died” at the Harborview Medical Center’s ER after being airlifted from Mount Rainier National Park on Nov. 8, The Seattle Times reported.
He had a pulse when he arrived at the hospital but his heart stopped shortly thereafter, Dr. Jenelle Badulak told the newspaper.
“He died while he was in the ER, which gave us the unique opportunity to try and save his life by basically bypassing his heart and lungs, which is the most advanced form of artificial life support that we have in the world,” Badulak said.
He remained dead for about 45 minutes as a medical team administered CPR and hooked him up to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, machine, which pumps blood to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back, she told the paper.
The Woodinville resident had been hiking with a friend when the two separated below the Muir Snowfield and planned to meet up later in Paradise, an area about 5,400 feet on the south slope of Mount Ranier.
“I was pretty close to the end (of the trail). … Then it turned to whiteout conditions, and I couldn’t see anything,” Knapinski, who made the trek on snow shoes, told The Seattle Times. “I’m not sure what happened. I think I fell.”
When Knapinski failed to show up, his pal reported him missing and three National Park Service teams launched a rescue effort that was hampered by frigid conditions of 16 degrees.
A helicopter finally spotted Knapinski in the Nisqually River drainage, which ground teams reached about an hour later. A Navy chopper flew him to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he arrived unconscious.
Two days after doctors restarted his heart, Knapinski opened his eyes.
Trauma nurse Whitney Holen said the first thing he wanted to do was call his family.
“He was crying and they were crying and I’m fairly sure I cried a little bit,” Holen told The Seattle Times. “It was just really special to see someone that we had worked so hard on from start to finish to then wake up that dramatically and that impressively.”
Holen added: “It reminded me of this is why we do this. This is why we are doing the long hours, this is why we’re away from our families, this is why we’re here.”
Even though his kidneys were still not functioning properly and he suffered serious frostbite, Knapinski is expected to be OK.
“He came back from the dead. Maybe not medically quite correct, but his heart wasn’t beating for more than 45 minutes,” said Dr. Saman Arbabi, medical director of the surgical intensive-care unit. “It’s amazing.”
Knapinski said he spends a lot of time volunteering at a Salvation Army Food Bank and building houses for foster children.
“And as soon as I get physically able, that’s going to be my calling in life,” he told the paper. “Just helping people. … I’m still just shocked and amazed.”
He added: “(The Harborview staff) just didn’t give up on me. … They did one heck of a job at keeping me alive. I’ve got a million people to thank.”
