SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Getting trapped in the bathroom didn’t stop Jeff Winther from winning his first European Tour title at the Mallorca Open on Sunday.
The 33-year-old Dane shot even-par 70 in the final round to finish 15 under for the tournament on the Mediterranean island’s Santa Ponsa course.
Spaniards Jorge Campillo (69) and Pep Angles (67), along with Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68), finished one shot back in a tie for second.
Overnight leader Winther not only overcame windy conditions to win the title. He also needed his daughter to help out when he and his wife got locked in the bathroom Sunday morning.
“Our little girl Nora, 6 years old, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door,” said Winther. “We were in there for 45 minutes, I think. I thought, ‘Jeez not today, not Sunday, you’re leading the freaking event. Might not get there for your tee time.’ What a morning.”
Laurie Canter (64) and Sebastián García (68) finished three strokes behind Winther in a tie for fifth.
The Mallorca Open was the third and final event of the European Tour’s Spain swing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Republican mayoral candidate and known cat-lover Curtis Sliwa showed up to his Upper West Side polling location with an unexpected companion: a furry feline.
The candidate arrived with the cat wrapped in a red blanket matching his trademark red beret.
Sliwa, a radio host, is best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels. He still wears the anti-crime patrol's signature red beret at public events and while campaigning. However, he is also known for his love of animals, particularly cats.
According to a profile piece by the New York Times, Sliwa has shown the 16 cats living inside his 320-square-foot studio apartment during numerous media tours throughout his campaign.
Sliwa is running against Democrat Eric Adams, a Brooklyn police captain who went into politics.
Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in New York City. He spent 22 years in the police department before winning a seat in the state senate.
The next mayor inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 34,500 New Yorkers and is still infecting hundreds every day.
The winner will replace Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is limited to two terms.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A library at Britain's University of Cambridge said a recent college reunion event ended with a surprise: the return of a library book that was 50 years overdue.
The Jerwood Library at Trinity Hall said the book, a 19th century atlas published by the Society for the Diffusion of Useful Knowledge, was dropped off at the library after a recent college reunion event.
The book was accompanied by a note explaining it had been borrowed by a Trinity Hall undergrad student in the early 1970s. The library said its records don't go back far enough to determine the exact date that the book was checked out.
The library said the fine for the overdue book would have been more than $4,000 at the rate of about 27 cents per day, but the facility stopped charging late fees three years ago.
The library said in a statement that officials are "really grateful to the person who returned this book to us. It's definitely a case of better late than never!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A llama that spent days on the loose in North Carolina was captured by local authorities -- but escaped again just hours later.
The High Point Police Department said animal control officers responded to a neighborhood where a resident reported the loose llama was wandering through yards.
The resident fed the llama apples to keep it from leaving before officers arrived.
Animal Control Officer Holly Lackey said officers worked with animal rescue expert John Deal to capture the llama.
"We got him cornered and then one guy watched a video on YouTube which told you how to encircle the animal and close in until you can grab his rope. so that's what we did and got him into a trailer to take him to an animal rescue farm where he escaped again a few hours later," Lackey told WFMY-TV.
Police confirmed the llama, nicknamed "Todd" by officers, indeed flew the coop for a second time just hours after the capture.
"Now we think he may be somewhere near Stokesdale," Lackey said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A family history book found by the owners of a Minnesota thrift store was returned to the family thanks to the detective work of a stranger.
Kim Firkus said she and her husband, Dana, were going through boxes of merchandise destined for the shelves of at their thrift store, Castoff's Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes, when they found a homemade tome labeled, The Nelson Family Tree
"We buy estates. We've probably had it in storage for a couple of years," Firkus told the Brainerd Dispatch. "So Dana brings in product in tubs and stuff for me to mark, and I was going through the tub a couple weeks ago and came across the book."
The book chronicled the history of the Nelson family from 1859, when an ancestor named Thor immigrated to the United States from Norway, until 1990, when the book was assembled by Jay Eric Nelson of Altamonte Springs, Fla.
"I wasn't going to put it out for sale, because who would buy a family history book?" Firkus said. "So I thought I'd throw it on my Castoff Facebook page. And if someone wants it, they can come get it."
The Facebook post came to the attention of Sandra McMillion of Brainerd, whose sleuthing skills once helped reunite an old German Bible with the family who once owned it.
"I'm really big into genealogy," McMillion said. "I know the importance of old family records and that sort of thing, so if I come across old photos that aren't my family, old Bibles or like this book of family history, what I do is go on Ancestry and plug in names and look them up. Then I start sending messages to these people."
McMillion said she used Ancestry.com to look up the family members in the book and was soon able to identify Dylan Nelson of Laguna Niguel, Calif., as the great-great-great-great-grandson of one of the family members mentioned in the book.
McMillion send Nelson a message, but she said she was unsure about whether she would get a response.
"I know the messages sound weird," McMillion said. "And they sound like scams. I ask them to please send me their email address and I will send pictures of whatever I have."
Nelson admitted he was initially skeptical.
"I thought it was a scam, to be honest," Nelson said. "People aren't that nice in today's world. She said she'd ship it out if I wanted to pay her, and I took a risk because it's family history. Then she sent me photos, so I knew it had to be legitimate."
One of the photos McMillion sent to Nelson showed his grandfather and father, confirming it was an artifact of his family.
Nelson said he is planning to update the book and put all of its information online for his entire family to enjoy.
"I'm seeing photos of my grandfather from when he was a kid, and I've never been particularly close with him," Nelson said. "So to be able to see some of his history, and I've never met his sibling, but there's photos of his siblings. I'm excited to be able to update it a little bit because it hasn't been updated since 1990. My father's had a couple kids since then, so I can add them to the history record that way. I'm looking forward to being able to continue it."
Nelson said he is grateful to Firkus and McMillion for returning the book to the family.
"It all goes back to a secondhand store that instead of throwing it away made a post about it. It's crazy how it can go across the country to get connected with someone," he said.
Firkus celebrated the "happy ending" with a post on the store's Facebook page.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Tokyo are trying to locate a loose monkey in the city after the primate was spotted near a religious shrine and a subway station.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said officers from the Kitazawa police station responded Monday when a monkey was spotted in a tree at the Setagaya Hachimangu shrine in Setagaya Ward.
Law enforcement was unable to locate the primate, which was next spotted Tuesday at Komaba-Todaimae Station on the Keio-Inokashira Line in Meguro Ward, about 2 miles away from Monday's sighting.
Police said officers were searching the area around the station for the monkey. Officers warned members of the public not to attempt to approach or feed the animal.
Police said reports of monkey sightings have been on the rise in Tokyo since August. A monkey was captured at Haneda Airport in late September.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The first "fossil of the day" award has been given out at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, although it's hardly an honor to receive one.
The Climate Action Network hands out the sarcastic awards, which are given to countries that "do the most to achieve the least."
On Monday, the group gave the first award of the conference, or COP26, to Britain for failing to make the climate summit the "most inclusive ever."
The group had encouraged Britain to postpone the conference, arguing that the nations most affected by climate change would not be able to attend due to COVID-19.
"But the U.K. presidency insisted that COP26 was going ahead and was prepared to welcome the global community to 'the most inclusive COP ever," the Climate Action Network said in a statement.
Delegates were forced to wait in line for up to two hours on Monday to pass security to access the venue and many complained about the lack of social distancing.
"People who've invested time and resources to travel to Glasgow have waited patiently only to find there is 'no room at the inn' for civil society and told to 'join events online,'" the network said.
The award is similar to the Razzies, annual awards that are given out in Hollywood to recognize the worst films and performances of the year.
The second was given to Australia, "for aiming very low."
"They've not only spectacularly failed to deliver ambitious contributions but have also approved three new coal projects in the last months," the group said. "They brought no new 2030 target, no new policies to reduce emissions or phase out fossil fuels and ruled out signing the Global Methane Pledge.
"Australia ... this time you've truly outdone yourself."
About 130 world leaders are attending the climate conference, which experts have said might be the last best chance to get the world on track to meet key goals set out in the Paris Agreement.
Tuesday, a number of countries signed the methane pledge and more than 100 countries signed a pact to stop deforestation by the end of the decade.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year — a proliferation that has driven some unnerved homeowners indoors and prompted a flood of anxious social media posts.
In metro Atlanta, Jennifer Turpin — a self-described arachnophobe — stopped blowing leaves in her yard after inadvertently walking into a web created by the Joro spider. Stephen Carter has avoided a walking trail along the Chattahoochee River where he encountered Joro webs every dozen steps.
Farther east in Winterville, Georgia, Will Hudson's front porch became unusable amid an abundance of Joro webs 10 feet (3 meters) deep. Hudson estimates he's killed more than 300 of the spiders on his property.
"The webs are a real mess," said Hudson, an entomologist at the University of Georgia. "Nobody wants to come out of the door in the morning, walk down the steps and get a face full of spider web."
The Joro — Trichonephila clavata — is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Common in Japan, China, Korea and Taiwan, Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies. They can measure three inches (8 cm) across when their legs are fully extended.
It's not clear exactly how and when the first Joro spider arrived in the U.S. In Georgia, a researcher identified one about 80 miles (128 km) northeast of Atlanta in 2014. They have also been found in South Carolina, and Hudson is convinced they will spread across the South.
It's also not clear why they are so abundant this year, though experts agree their numbers have exploded.
"We see natural ebbs and flows in the populations of many different species that may be linked to local conditions, particularly slight changes in rainfall," said Paula Cushing, an arachnologist at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
Cushing and other experts say Joros are not a threat to humans or dogs and cats and won't bite them unless they are feeling very threatened. Hudson said a researcher collecting them with her bare hands reported the occasional pinch, but said the spiders never broke her skin.
Researchers, however, don't agree fully on what impact, if any, the spider will have on other species and the environment.
Debbie Gilbert, 67, isn't waiting to find out. She has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for the spiders around her home in Norcross, Georgia, winding their webs with a stick, bringing them down and stomping them.
"I don't advocate killing anything. I live in peace with all the spiders around here and everything else," she said. "But (Joros) just don't belong here, that's all."
Turpin, 50, tried to set a Joro spider web on fire at her East Cobb home, but then got scared it would fall on her and fell into a hole as she quickly backpedaled. She had a neighbor remove it instead.
"I just don't think I'm going to do yard work anymore," she said.
Nancy Hinkle, another entomologist at the University of Georgia, said Joros help suppress mosquitoes and biting flies and are one of the few spiders that will catch and eat brown marmorated stink bugs, which are serious pests to many crops.
"This is wonderful. This is exciting. Spiders are our friends," she said. "They are out there catching all the pests we don't want around our home."
Ann Rypstra, who studies spider behavior at Miami University, was more cautious in her assessment of the Jora's potential impacts, saying more research was needed.
"I'd always err on the side of caution when you have something that establishes itself where it's not supposed to be," she said.
Researchers at South Carolina's Clemson University also were more circumspect, saying in a factsheet published online in August that they "do not yet know if there will be any negative impacts from this non-native species on the local ecology of South Carolina."
Amateur gardeners and naturalists have raised concerns about the safety of native spiders and bees and other pollinators.
Cushing said Joros are probably big enough to take on large pollinators caught in their webs, but those insects may be an insignificant part of their diet. Rypstra has studied a similar spider species and said their webs are used by other spiders as a source of food, so the Joro might help native spiders. But she said there was also evidence Joros compete with other orb weavers.
The bottom line: there are many unknowns.
Most of the Joros are expected to die by late November, but they may return in equally large, or even larger, numbers next year, though scientists say even that is hard to predict with any certainty.
Anthony Trendl, a homeowner in Suwanee, Georgia, is enjoying them for now. He has started a website, jorospider.com, to share his enthusiasm about the spiders and foster understanding of them. While they raise concerns and can be creepy, they are also beautiful, he said.
"It's been a rough go of things," he said. "I wanted to find some good in this world. To me, nature's an easy place to find it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A New Zealand company announced its all-electric plane has become the first aircraft of its type to make the 48-mile flight across the country's Cook Strait.
ElectricAir, which owns and operates the Pipistrel Alpha Electro plane, announced founder Gary Freedman piloted the electric aircraft for the approximately 40-minute flight from Omaka to Wellington Airport.
The company said Freedman's flight is believed to be a new world record for the longest flight over water by an all-electric plane.
The flight was timed to coincide with the beginning of the U.N. COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
"This is the start of a radical change in the way we fly. Bigger, longer-range electric aircraft are on the way and are ideal for short haul routes," Freedman said after his flight.
"New Zealand is the perfect place for electric planes to be widely used, with one of the highest rates of short-haul flights per person of any country in the world and an electricity grid powered from predominantly renewable sources," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- A golfer on a Mississippi course faced an unusual hazard when an alligator grabbed his ball in its jaws and carried it off to a nearby pond.
Victoria Williams said her husband, Keith Williams, was playing in a tournament at Windance Golf Course in Gulfport when his ball ended up near a pond on the 12th hole.
The golfers captured video when an alligator strolled up to the ball, grabbed it in its jaws and carried the ball off into the pond.
The U.S. Golf Association's rules state such an incident should result in a free drop.
"Rule 16 covers when and how the player may take free relief by playing a ball from a different place, such as when there is interference by an abnormal course condition or a dangerous animal condition," the rules state.