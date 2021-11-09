Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A British man is offering an unusual chauffeur service by charging about $1,000 to give rides to weddings and other events in his "Tank Taxi."
Merlin Batchelor of Norwich, England, said his Tank Taxi -- which is actually an armored personnel carrier, a vehicle with a similar look to a tank -- cost him a total $35,000 to purchase and repair for use in his business.
"First, I had neighbors, then friends asking, then friends of friends, and then people I didn't even know asking me can I take them to, mainly asking about proms," Batchelor told CBS News.
Batchelor said he now makes about $1,000 per job to drive people to weddings and funerals.
He said the unusual chauffeur service offers "pure entertainment. As you drive along the street, there's so many people smiling, laughing, pointing."
Batchelor said the insurance for the vehicle is cheaper than for his family's Honda Civic.
"The kids love going shopping in it," he told the Norwich Evening News.
Batchelor said he is currently only licensed to carry passengers for weddings and funerals, but he is hoping to get the necessary permits to branch out into driving for proms, birthday parties and other events.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Maine lobsterman made a 1-in-100 million discovery when he found a caught a lobster with an extremely rare "cotton candy" color scheme.
Get Maine Lobster, a Portland-based direct-to-consumer seafood company, said Bill Coppersmith, a lobsterman who supplies crustaceans to the company, found the rare cotton candy lobster during a recent day of fishing.
The company said the lobster's coloring only appears in an estimated one in 100 million lobsters.
Coppersmith dubbed the lobster Haddie, after his granddaughter. Get Maine Lobster said Haddie will not end up on a dinner plate, but will be donated to an aquarium or other appropriate facility that will take care of the shellfish.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Fire Department came to the rescue when a groom dropped his wedding band into a storm drain shortly after the ceremony.
Anthony Serritella said he was showing off his wedding ring to a friend after his wedding on Saturday when the band fell off his finger and into a storm drain.
Serritella said the ring was especially precious to him because it had been his father's wedding band.
The Chicago Fire Department was contacted, and the crew of Engine 98 came to the scene.
Firefighters climbed into the storm drain and were able to recover the ring.
A Fire Department of New Yorkcrew conducted a similar rescue operation last year when a New Year's Eve engagement resulted in the ring falling down a storm drain.
Danny Tay and Asha Cesar said they were walking back to their car after the proposal when the ring fell off Cesar's finger and plunged into the storm drain.
The crew of Engine 249 in Brooklyn used coat hangers and duct tape to fish out the ring from the drain.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A group of eight camels and one llama escaped from a circus in Spain and wandered the streets of Madrid before being rounded up by police.
The Spanish National Police said the animals were found wandering the streets of the capital about 5 a.m., and officers rounded them up and returned them to the circus.
The Gran Circo Quiros said the animals escaped after an act of sabotage by animal rights activists. The exact nature of the sabotage was not specified.
The circus said the camels and llama were not injured during their time on the loose.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli archaeologists have discovered a ring in the ruins of an ancient wine factory that they believe was likely used to prevent hangovers.
The Israel Antiquities Authority said the ring is gold with a purple semiprecious gem, probably an amethyst.People from the region believe amethysts were the 12th stone in the foundation of New Jerusalem, and the ancient Greeks believed that it counteracted the effects of wine.
"Many virtues have been attached to this gem, including the prevention of the side effect of drinking, the hangover" IAA representative Amir Golan said in a statement.
The authority said the ring likely belonged to a wealthy person and they may have wore the ring to ward off a hangover, or as a symbol of status. Photo courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority
Archaeologists discovered the ring in Yavne, Israel, at a size dating to the Byzantine era, between the 3rd century and 7th century.
The winery is considered to be largest known in the Byzantine world and the section where the ring was found dates to around the 7th century.
"Gold rings inlaid with amethyst stone are known in the Roman world, and it is possible that the ring's find belongs to the elites who lived in the city as early as the 3rd century CE," the IAA added.
The authority said the ring likely belonged to a wealthy person and they may have wore the ring to ward off a hangover, or as a symbol of status.
Experts say the winery was known for bottling a white wine known as Gaza wine and likely produced more than 500,000 gallons per year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A bear took a stroll through a California neighborhood and paused for a dip in a resident's backyard pool.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department warned residents of a neighborhood in San Dimas to remain in their homes when a bear was spotted wandering through the area.
The bear wandered through multiple back yards before taking a swim in a resident's pool.
"I see a bear jump in the pool and I told my buddy, 'Hey, I gotta get off the phone. I gotta film this," homeowner Christian Brown told KABC-TV. "The next thing I know the bear is just sitting on the steps, taking a little bath."
The bear eventually wandered out of the area. Authorities said the bear is believed to be familiar with the area and is likely the same animal previously spotted by locals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Traffic on a stretch of Texas highway soured when a crashed truck spilled its load of milk into the roadway.
The El Paso Police Department said the Sarah Farms truck was hauling a load of milk gallons when it crashed and rolled over in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on Monday night.
The cause of the crash was unclear, but the incident left the roadway covered in spilled milk.
The crash led to traffic delays, as multiple lanes of the interstate were closed for clean-up operations.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who bought 40 identical tickets for the same lottery drawing ended up winning 40 times for a grand total of $108,000.
Faye Hurst of Norfolk told Virginia Lottery officials she chose the Pick 4 drawing's 50/50 option, which meant half of her wager went toward matching the numbers in their exact order and the other half would pay out for the numbers in any order.
The 40 tickets Hurst bought from the 7-Eleven store in Norfolk matched the numbers from the Oct. 25 drawing: 2-5-8-2. Each ticket earned Hurst a $2,700 prize.
"It feels unreal," Hurst said.
Hurst said she didn't have to spend much time picking her numbers for the drawing.
"I just play the same numbers every day," she said. "They are a special someone's birthday."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A family in Peru who thought they had bought a dog soon realised they had an Andean fox on their hands after it attacked other animals in their area.
The Sotelos bought the puppy for $13 (£9.50) from a small shop in the capital, Lima, believing it was a purebred husky.
But after a while, they received complaints from neighbours about their so-called dog named Run Run.
The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.
It became clear there was a case of mistaken identity when Run Run began to chase guinea pigs, chickens and ducks to kill or eat them, provoking the anger of neighbours.
"About a month ago, a woman from around here said that it ate three of her guinea pigs. And then two or three days ago, a local grandmother came and said that it killed guinea pigs," owner Maribel Sotelo told Reuters news agency.
Run Run turned out to be an Andean fox, which has thin legs, a bushy tail, a pointed head and prominent ears, but it is more closely related to wolves and jackals than foxes.
The National Forest and Wildlife Service in Peru says wild animals are often bought by traffickers from Amazonian areas and are illegally sold in Lima.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Apple-1 computer dating to 1976 is up for auction in California, and the auctioneers said they expect it to fetch up to $600,000.
John Moran Auctioneers said the Apple-1, which was designed by Steve Wozniak and assembled and tested by Steve Jobs, had two previous owners before going on the auction block.
The lot comes with a Datanetics Keyboard Rev D, a 1986 Panasonic video monitor, some relevant cords, an Apple-1 Basic Manual, the Apple-1 Operations Guide, an MOS 6502 programming manual and two Apple-1 software cassette tapes.
Only 200 Apple-1 computers were ever made by Jobs and Wozniak. A working Apple-1 sold for $671,000 when it was auctioned in Germany in 2013.
The auction house said bidding opened Tuesday morning.