OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) — It’s not officially Shark Week but for trackers along the East Coast, several great white sharks are putting on a show.
The Charlotte Observer reports nine sharks tagged by the ocean data-gathering organization OCEARCH have appeared near the coast in a five-day span, including two that are about 12 feet (3.66 meters) long.
Tracking shows two sharks near Charleston, South Carolina. Five more are near the Outer Banks. It’s unclear why so many sharks are swimming near shore in the same region, but OCEARCH’s Chris Fischer told The Outer Banks Voice that the area is a key spot in the shark’s migration.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities discovered a camel, a cow and a donkey roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Midwestern Christmas Nativity scene.
The Goddard Police Department asked for help Sunday in locating the owners of the "three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star)."
Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn't find the owners, they would be "halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season."
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.
One person who replied to the Facebook post inquired, "Are there 3 wise looking men near?" Another speculated that they "may lead you to the Second Coming."
Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky pet store owner says two women stole a pair of guinea pigs, lobbing one of the animals at him during their escape.
News outlets report 21-year-old Isabelle Mason and 19-year-old and Jaimee Pack on Saturday tried to smuggle out the animals from Pet Paradise without paying. Owner Scott Gonyaw told WKYT-TV he confronted the suspects, screaming "Give me the guinea pigs!" as they got into a car.
One suspect rolled down a window and tossed a four-month-old guinea pig named Lucky onto the concrete. The other ran over Gonyaw's foot with the car. He says he suffered bruising.
Lucky wasn't injured. The other guinea pig remains missing.
Jail records show Danville police charged the women with shoplifting, robbery and animal cruelty. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaskans have experienced both a record high temperature and a record amount of snowfall in the same day.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the Municipality of Anchorage saw snowfall of more than a foot Saturday after tying a temperature record set in 1967.
The National Weather Service says the city tied the high-temperature record by reaching 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 Celsius) around 3 a.m.
The weather service says southeast winds blew warm air into the city before the winds subsided, temperatures dropped and snow fell.
Snow levels at the weather service's office broke the 1958 record of 8.3 inches (21 centimeters) by 1/10th of an inch.
Officials say the snow varied from 5 inches (13 centimeters) in the city to more than 12 inches (30 centimeters) in nearby Eagle River.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (AP) — He caught a fish "this" big. No, really.
A 9-year-old New Mexico boy landed a 42-pound (19-kilogram) blue catfish Sunday evening while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir.
Kris Flores said his son, Alex, made the big catch by himself and shattered dad's record of reeling in a 36-pound (16-kilogram) fish.
Flores says the fourth grader named the fish Wailord after the Pokemon character. The father says his son released the fish back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos.
The biggest fish ever reportedly caught in Elephant Butte history was 78 pounds (35 kilograms).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A bagel shop manager in New York drove to Pennsylvania to return a key fob that a customer had left in his shop on Long Island.
Diana Chong drove off from Bagels 101 on Saturday with her family for a pre-Thanksgiving celebration in Honesdale. After parking in Pennsylvania, she realized she had left the fob, needed to restart her car, at the store 185 miles (298 kilometers) away.
Manager Vinny Proscia offered to ship the fob, but they couldn't find a service. So Proscia decided to deliver it.
Chong tells Newsday she insisted he accept $200 for gas and tolls and a gift card.
Proscia says he got stopped for speeding on the return trip, but the officer let him go after he showed a thank-you card from Chong.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) For three months, a 43-year-old man in Scotland felt sick and fatigued, often experiencing breathlessness with no relief. He sought medical attention and was subsequently diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection. Initially, his symptoms remedied — breathing became a bit easier and he felt less tired. But a month later, his health regressed. Further analysis led to a diagnosis of an unusual, but very real, condition.
When his feeling of malaise, fatigue and breathlessness returned, the man, who was not identified in a report published Monday in BMJ Case Reports, was forced to take 14 days off work. At this point, he even had trouble breathing when walking between rooms in his home, the authors wrote.
Puzzled, the doctor who initially treated him at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary phoned one of the infirmary's pulmonologists, Dr. Owen Dempsey, who reviewed the patient's history and gave him a call. On the phone, "the patient sounded alarmingly tachypnoeic," or was breathing rapidly, per the report.
Dempsey proceeded to ask the man questions, like if he had any pets (he did, a dog and a cat), and if he was exposed to any mold (he was, there was some present in the bathroom, above the shower and window). But when asked if he was exposed to birds, or slept on featherbedding, the man said yes to the latter. Around the time he fell ill, the patient and his wife had switched from synthetic bedding to a feather duvet and feather pillows, according to the report.
The man returned to the hospital for further testing. A more detailed CT scan showed his lungs were inflamed, while blood tests showed he had developed antibodies to dust from goose or duck feathers, which are often used in down products such as duvets, pillows, winter coats and more.
The patient was subsequently diagnosed with "feather duvet lung," a condition connected to hypersensitivity pneumonitis, a disease "in which your lungs become inflamed as an allergic reaction to inhaled dust, fungus, molds or chemicals," per the American Lung Association.
The man was prescribed steroids and swapped his new bedding for a set made of hypoallergenic material.
"His symptoms improved rapidly within the first month, even before starting oral corticosteroids," the doctors wrote in the report. Six months later, the man felt "completely well."
The patient's case serves as an important reminder for doctors to take "really detailed histories" of the people they treat, Dempsey told Live Science.
"That way they may uncover things in the environment that trigger lung disease," he added, noting the case does not mean people who own down products should do away with them.
But, Dempsey added to The New York Times, "if you get breathlessness or a cough and it's not settling within a few weeks of buying some feather bedding, you should mention it to a clinician."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man reportedly has filed a monetary claim after recent wildfires that he said included a 500-pound emerald that could fetch $280 million, prompting PG&E – the electric utility company – to seek and question the historic gem's alleged owner.
The claim is related to the 2018 Camp Fire that was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state's history, Bloomberg reported. The blaze killed 85 people and destroyed 19,000 homes and other structures. The fire caused an estimated $16.5 billion in damage.
The electric and gas utility is looking for evidence that the emerald existed, which could include appraisal reports and receipts. The utility did not include the man's name in the report.
Earlier this month, residents in Paradise gathered on the anniversary of the fire.
Gov. Gavin Newsom approved nearly two dozen laws last month addressing the precautionary power shutoffs or encouraging communities to adopt standards to make homes and their surroundings more fire-resistant.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Workers at a spa in China were shocked when a 10-foot python fell through the ceiling -- and experts said it may have been there for up to 10 years.
An employee at the spa in Foshan, Guangdong Province, reported hearing a loud noise Nov. 12 and investigated to discover a large python had crashed into the business through the ceiling.
Police and a reptile handler were summoned to the scene to capture the python, which was measured at about 10 feet long.
The snake handler said it appeared the python had been living in the ceiling for some time, possibly up to 10 years. The expert said there are many restaurants in the area, which attracted rats for the python to eat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- An Oregon family's cat was found more than 1,200 miles away in New Mexico after disappearing five years earlier.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter said black cat Sasha was identified via microchip after being found recently wandering the streets of the city.
The microchip revealed Sasha's family lived more than 1,200 miles away in Portland.
Viktor Usov, 31, said he was shocked to receive a call from the shelter telling him Sasha had been found.
"I couldn't believe it," Usov said. "We thought the worst, but when we received the call, we were so thankful Sasha was alive and well.
Usov said Sasha must have hitched a ride at some point after disappearing from the family's home five years earlier.
He said the feline "was on a great American adventure."
American Airlines has offered to fly Sasha home to Oregon.
The shelter said the case highlights the importance of microchipping pets.
"A simple microchip, which is the size of a grain of rice and is implanted under the pet's skin, helped us find the guardian of this missing cat," said Murad Kirdar, the shelter's public relations manager.
