MOSSEL BAY, South Africa (AP) — The makers of a South African gin infused with elephant dung swear their use of the animal's excrement is no gimmick.
The creators of Indlovu Gin, Les and Paula Ansley, stumbled across the idea a year ago after learning that elephants eat a variety of fruits and flowers and yet digest less than a third of it.
“As a consequence, in the elephant dung, you get the most amazing variety of these botanicals,” Les Ansley said during a recent visit to their operations. “Why don’t we let the elephants do the hard work of collecting all these botanicals and we will make gin from it?” he recalled his wife suggesting.
Her idea came after a safari during which a wildlife ranger described an elephant’s digestive process.
Weeks later, he said his wife woke him up in the middle of the night with the inspiration. “OK,” I said sleepily. “Let’s give this a bash. Let’s see how it works out.”
The first batch of elephant dung came by mail from the park where they had taken their safari. Then the couple, both scientists, puzzled for a while before working out the gin-making process.
Now they collect the dung themselves, using their bare hands.
They described the gin’s flavor as “lovely, wooded, almost spicy, earthy” and one that changes subtly with the seasons and location.
The gin bottles are marked with the date and coordinates of where the elephant dung was collected. “So, you’re able to compare almost different vintages of the gin,” Ansley said.
After about five sizeable bags of dung are collected for a batch of 3,000 to 4,000 bottles of the gin, the droppings are dried and crumbled, then washed to remove dirt and sand. Eventually only the remains of the fruits, flowers, leaves and bark eaten by the elephants are left behind.
Those botanicals are then sterilized and dried again and placed in an airing cupboard. Think of it like a “spice cupboard,” Ansley said. Eventually, the remains are infused in the gin.
The couple are not above testing the gin on friends before explaining its provenance. Even with an explanation in advance, they get raised eyebrows.
“The initial reaction of most people is, ‘What? There’s no way.’ But most people are very keen to actually taste it,” Ansley said. And once people hear about elephants’ digestive process “it becomes a lot clearer to them, and they accept it very well.”
They decided to name the gin Indlovu, which means elephant in the Zulu language. The couple did not say how much of the gin they have sold. A bottle sells for around 500 rand, or about $32.
The gin is often a hit with tourists seeking a unique souvenir and a story to tell when they return home, the couple said. With that in mind, the gin is sold in game lodges and duty-free shops in addition to regular online sales.
“I even touched the elephant dung, and being close to the animals are very majestic,” said one South African visitor, Elsabe Hannekom. “So having a piece of them actually feels quite good. An export of the African experience, I would say.”
After a sip, another guest, Jade Badenhorst, weighed in: “Interesting. Very tasty. Very nice. I didn’t expect to be able to drink a gin smoothly.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college student has received a response to a message he threw into the ocean when he was 10 years old.
Suffolk University sophomore Max Vredenburgh says he put the letter into a glass wine bottle that he threw into the water at Long Beach in Rockport in August 2010.
Vredenburgh's father texted him Friday to say that he had received a letter from someone named "G. Dubois" who found the bottle on a beach in Southern France on Oct. 10.
In Vrendenburgh's original letter he listed some of his favorite things including apples, the beach and outer space. He also asked that the letter's recipient "please write back."
The 19-year-old Vredenburgh posted photos of the letters to his Twitter account Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a man who owns a chain of taco restaurants in coastal Georgia had a sideline business — distributing large amounts of methamphetamine.
The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team says 34-year-old Adolfo "Flaco" Mitchell of Guyton turned himself in last week after being indicted for drug trafficking and conspiracy. Police say Mitchell, who owns multiple Flacos House restaurants, was having methamphetamine shipped to him to distribute throughout the Savannah area. They say Mitchell was also directing others to transport methamphetamine to other states, including Virginia.
Mitchell remains jailed Monday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Mitchell was previously indicted for possession of marijuana and guns, as well as furnishing a pistol to a minor and using a minor in an illicit transaction, all stemming from a March traffic stop.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The New Jersey country club that was sued after a waiter accidentally poured wine all over a woman's Hermès handbag last year has filed its own lawsuit -- against the waiter.
The restaurant is accusing the waiter of damaging the roughly $30,000 purse.
Maryana Beyder claimed in a lawsuit filed last month that she was dining with her husband at the exclusive Alpine Country Club in Demarest in September 2018, when a waiter, whom she identified as "John Doe," spilled red wine "all over" her, her husband and her pink Hermès bag.
"Whoever the waiter was proceeded to pour red wine and didn't stop," Alexandra Errico, Beyder's attorney, told the North Jersey Record at the time. "Poured it all over her. Poured it all over her husband. And poured it all over a very expensive Hermès bag."
But now the country club has, in turn, filed a cross-claim against the waiter accused of damaging the expensive purse, according to the news outlet.
"So, basically what this is is that they're asking the employee to pay whatever they owe under the law to my client," Errico said. "So they're suing their own employee that they hired."
The attorney told NJ.com: "They did not need to sue their own employee. There was zero necessity. It's just bad business."
Beyder said she was in contact with Alpine Country Club for nearly a year trying to resolve the situation, but alleges they stopped talking to her. The woman's insurance company, she claims, also failed to help her, not believing a purse could cost so much money.
Beyder's lawsuit was reportedly filed against the country club and waiter for damages, and for the club's "negligent hiring" of the waiter who apparently spilled the wine.
Hermès bags can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. At a world auction in Hong Kong in 2017, someone purchased a matte white crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware for $380,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Legendary hip-hop musician and actor Eric Barrier was released on bail Tuesday after spending more than two weeks in a New Jersey jail after surrendering voluntarily in connection to a warrant issued 17 years ago.
Court records show that the 56-year-old has been jailed since Oct. 28 all stemming from an incident that took place September 2001.
NJ Advance Media reports that Barrier pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002 for the incident that took place in Ridgefield Park the previous year.
A bench warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for sentencing in March 2002, according to court documents.
Barrier was released on bail Tuesday. He is due back in court Nov. 22.
Barrier's attorney at the time, Paul Bergrin of Nutley, told him "there was no need to appear on the sentencing date," Barrier's current attorney Patrick Toscano said in a letter to the court last week, according to NJ Advance Media.
Years later, in an unrelated case, according to the report, Bergrin himself was convicted of murder, cocaine, trafficking, racketeering and other crimes, for which he is serving six life sentences at a "supermax" federal prison in Colorado.
According to NJ Advance Media, Toscano wrote in a letter to the judge that "Mr. Bergrin told Mr. Barrier that his case was 'dismissed' because he was accepted into PTI (pre-trial intervention)" and that Barrier also said he received no notice from the court about his failure to appear.
Toscano described Bergrin's counsel as "flawed, fraudulent, unethical and deceptive, through no fault of Mr. Barrier." Toscano says that punishing his client would be "draconian and unfair."
Barrier came back to New Jersey, contacted an attorney about the warrant and has been in the Bergen County Jail since late last month, according to Toscano, who also says he met with Barrier recently and he "was literally at wits end and overcome with anxiety."
In a statement to News 4 New York, Toscano said: "The allegations against my client are some 19 years old. The legal advice given to him at that time was exceedingly impolitic, and we will be righting that wrong promptly. Mr. Barrier will be clearing this all up with reasonable dispatch."
Barrier was part of the legendary rap duo Eric B. & Rakim and is currently an actor on the CBS series "Blue Bloods."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A small business services website posting a job opening for someone seeking to make $1,000 by doing all of their holiday shopping locally.
Business.org said the chosen applicant will be required to "skip corporate America when purchasing this year's presents" and instead shop at 3-5 local businesses and document the process with photos and logs of metrics including cost, convenience and customer service.
"We know small businesses are core to our nation's economy and its communities," the posting states. "And what better way to support small businesses than to make local businesses your first stop for holiday shopping?"
Applicants are being asked to record a video explaining why they would be the ideal candidate for the position.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A Maine school is celebrating the 43rd anniversary of a Twinkie that has been on display at the school since being unwrapped by a science teacher.
George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill said the Twinkie originally unwrapped by teacher Roger Bennatti in 1976 as part of a lesson on food preservatives is marking its 43rd year at the school.
The school said the Twinkie is still the same size and shape as a fresh snack cake, but its color has faded to gray and its texture has turned rough.
The Twinkie was on display in Bennatti's classroom until he retired in 2004 and passed it along to Libby Rosemeier, the school's dean of students and one of the students who was in his class for the original Twinkie lesson.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Beaches in southwest France along the Atlantic coast have been shut down after bricks of cocaine and other drugs continue to wash ashore, for weeks now, leaving investigators puzzled over where the illicit substances came from, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
The packages of drugs have turned up daily on beaches as far as 300 miles apart, from Nantes in western France to the resort town of Biarritz near the Spanish border to the south, Philippe Astruc, the prosecutor in the western city of Rennes, told the AFP.
Astruc said authorities have so far recovered 1,920 pounds of drugs with a street value that could be worth millions of dollars. The cocaine was especially dangerous, testing at 83 percent purity.
"It's a very pure product that must not be consumed in this form because there is a very high risk of overdose," Astruc told France 2 TV, according to the Guardian. "There is absolutely an immediate health risk."
Over a dozen beaches have been closed and police are patrolling the areas. Police have already caught a 17-year-old on a closed beach near Bordeaux trying to swipe 11 pounds of cocaine, the AFP reported.
Investigators were working with European authorities and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to find out where the drugs are coming from, officials said.
Astruc said in a statement on Sunday that the drugs could be from South America, having been ditched after a ship hit a storm.
Packages of cocaine with similar markings were also found on beaches in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in September, the AFP reported, citing French newspaper Sud-Ouest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Police in northern Utah are investigating a shooting in which a 17-year-old boy says a gunshot wound to one of his legs was self-inflicted when his gun accidentally discharged as he danced while intoxicated.
The Deseret-News reports that North Park police say the teen sought treatment at a Logan hospital Oct. 5 and that witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened when the teen got out of a car at an apartment complex and started dancing.
According to police, the teen told officers that the gun was in his sweatshirt pocket.
Police said the youth's account is plausible but that their investigation into possible firearm and alcohol violations continued Friday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Scientists have discovered a unique colony of wood ants trapped in an old nuclear weapons bunker in Poland which appears to have survived solely on the corpses of its own fallen members.
The main nest was built in a vertical ventilation pipe for the bunker used to store nuclear weapons during the soviet era, but every year a large number of ants would fall down the pipe and couldn't return to the main colony.
Despite the inability of the ants who had tumbled into the bunker to reproduce, and the extremely severe conditions in the bunker - with no heat, light, or obvious sources of food - their offshoot colony thrived.
A team led by Professor Wojciech Czechowski at the Polish Academy of Science found the number of ants down in the bunker had swelled to the size of a large colony in the open world, and had continued in their work of constructing a nest.
A "decisive contribution" from Dr Istvan Maak, who worked with Professor Czechowski at the Museum and Institute of Zoology, deduced that the colony had to survive on the corpses of its own imprisoned nestmates.
The team also experimentally installed a boardwalk to help the ants get back through the ventilation pipe that led out of the bunker to their original nest.
Although the colony was first discovered in 2013, a newly published paper established that the wood ants did indeed consume the dead bodies of their kin that began to pile up on the bunker floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.