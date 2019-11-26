(FOX) This blew up in his face.
A Florida man was arrested after he tried to claim that the wind blew a coke baggie into his car, according to a report.
Joseph Zak, 37, was busted trying to throw something away when he was pulled over in Fort Pierce last month for failing to pause at a stop sign, the Smoking Gun reported.
Police searched his car and found a crack pipe in the center console as well as a clear baggie with white residue, which later tested positive for crack cocaine.
When questioned about the baggie, Zack said that it didn’t belong to him and the “wind must have placed it there,” according to an affidavit obtained by the outlet.
Zack was arrested on drug paraphernalia charges and brought to St. Lucie County Jail, where he was released on bond.
He’s set to appear in court Dec. 3 for his arraignment, the outlet reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Each Thanksgiving, families and friends across America face off in backyards or public parks in pre-meal football games they dub "Turkey Bowl."
Now, there's a way to determine which side is favored to win — a way you can bet on.
Bookmaker William Hill US has come up with a tongue-in-cheek formula to generate point spreads in individual Turkey Bowl games. It's designed to add some more fun to the family faceoffs while promoting itself as the fast-growing legal sports betting industry spreads throughout the country.
Are there any college football players, past or present, on your team? You'll be giving 3.5 points for that. No one on your team was a college athlete? You'll get a point for that.
Is Uncle John drunk again (or hung over)? You're getting 2 points for that. Everyone on your team clear-headed? That's a minus-2.
Cigarette smokers or those considered "extremely" out of shape (be your own judge on that) will either add or take away a point. Have a player over 6 feet tall on your team? You'll give 1.5 points for that.
Add and subtract those and other numbers, and the result is the point spread for your very own Turkey Bowl game.
Jauckee Moton is excited to try it out in the Turkey Bowl he and friends have been playing for the past five years in Zion, Illinois.
"It's been getting kind of competitive the last couple years," he said. "The winning team gets a trophy that they take home and keep until the next year's game."
The teams don't form until 30 minutes before kickoff, so he can't calculate a point spread until then. But he's fairly certain a number of criteria will apply to the two teams in his game.
"Far as being hung over, yeah, we get some of that from Thanksgiving Eve," he said. "Injuries, surgeries, we got that, too."
Several regular players routinely bet on college and pro football, so Moton thinks there might be some interest in a friendly wager on the outcome of his Turkey Bowl.
Other criteria used in determining the spread include whether a player had run in a Thanksgiving Day race earlier that day and would presumably be tired (plus or minus 2 points); having one more player than the other team does (plus or minus 2 points); having an injured player or one who recently had surgery (plus or minus 1.5 points); a player wearing (or not wearing) cleats and gloves (plus or minus 1 point); and wearing non-athletic clothes such as blue jeans or a dress, or loafers or heels (plus or minus 1 point.)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LORIS, S.C. (AP) — A farm animal with unbridled ambition in South Carolina has given new meaning to the phrase "get off your high horse."
Horry County Fire Rescue workers say they were called Sunday to a barn in Loris, where a horse somehow managed to leave its stall and climb into a hayloft.
They had to bring in heavy equipment, and large-animal veterinarians helped sedate the horse before it was lowered to the ground on a makeshift platform.
The horse has moved on to greener pastures, seemingly in good spirits in a grazing field.
Rescue workers still haven't figured out how the horse managed to climb a narrow set of stairs into the loft.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Arizona man who allegedly stole another man's burrito earlier this month was arrested and charged with robbery, according to police.
Timothy Bell, a 29-year-old homeless man, was in Phoenix on Nov. 16 when he supposedly threatened a man on the street around 8:40 p.m. and took his Mexican food "by force."
The victim called 911 as Bell fled, according to court documents published by KPHO-TV, and followed the suspect until he was taken into custody by authorities.
When Bell was stopped by police, they found on him a "wrapper from the burrito he stole." The stolen item was listed as "a burrito, of a value less than $1,000."
He was booked at the Maricopa County jail on a felony robbery charge on no bond. He's scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PINEHURST, Idaho — A woman in Idaho is looking for the person who donated a men's jacket to a thrift store after she found something valuable in the pocket.
Heather Gardner picked up the navy blue North Face at the Real Life Ministries Thrift Store in Pinehurst for her fiancé, Dustin, about a month ago.
"I was flipping through the men's jackets when I found the blue North Face one and was shocked nobody had gotten it all day and I had scored on such a find," Gardner said.
She said weeks went by and her fiancé wore the jacket multiple times. She said one night, Dustin was playing around with her daughter. While they were playing, her daughter unzipped one of the pockets and found an engagement ring.
"After reaching in she had pulled out a very sentimental item and asked us whose it was. Startled, we both didn't know what to do but to answer not mine," Gardener said.
At first, they thought this might be a blessing, because she said times had been tough lately. After a few days of research, she realized they needed to find the owner of the ring.
"After seeing that I then decided to make a Facebook post asking for the original owner of the jacket to please reach out to me. I was in shocked because of such a small town they say the word goes around and that's no lie! I'm just three days I had over 120 shares on the post," she said.
So far, no one has claimed the jacket or the ring.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Workers conducting renovations at a New Jersey college made a discovery inside a wall -- a message in a bottle from the structure's original builders in 1907.
Montclair State University said workers doing renovations at the Newark school's College Hall found the 112-year-old message in a bottle concealed inside a wall.
"This is to certify that this wall was built by two bricklayers from Newark, N.J., by the names of William Hanly and James Lennon, members of No. 3 of the B.M.I.U. of America," the message reads.
Robert Kanaby, one of the workers conducting the renovations, said the bottle and message were discovered when he hit an unusual void in the wall and heard the sound of the bottle's glass breaking.
"Someone always wants to leave some kind of message, even if it is just initials, or a small artifact hidden in the work," Montclair historian Mike Farrelly said. "They want it to be hidden so the owners or bosses don't get angry, but there is always a glimmer of hope that someone will find it one day."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A homeless Oregon man who reportedly spat at a Ukrainian immigrant and yelled at him to go back to his country was sentenced to jail time — and asked to write an essay about the challenges people face as they start new lives in the U.S.
Harold Denson III, 37, was near a car dealership in Portland on Aug. 25 when the store's manager, Artem Kutuzov, who has an accent, walked over to him with a garbage bag and asked him to clean up the area, which was part of the dealership's property.
Denson thanked Kutuzov, but then yelled at him that it wasn't his property, but "American soil," Oregon Live reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. He told Kutuzov he was born in the U.S., and that Kutuzov wasn't — and told him he should go back to his own country.
The homeless man spit on Kutuzov and followed him with a box cutter, allegedly threatening to cut him, as the manager tried to walk away.
Denson became agitated during the encounter because he thought Kutuzov was condescending, his defense attorney said. She said Denson was collecting cans to deposit at a redemption center for money when the cans fell out after a hole formed in his trash bag.
The 37-year-old was arrested and on Friday pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree bias, a hate crime under Oregon law, for targeting Kutuzov based on his national origin.
But in an unusual twist, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras said she would dismiss the bias charge against Denson if he wrote a 500-word essay about the plight of Eastern European immigrants.
"What I am asking you to do is put yourself into their shoes," Ramras said, according to the news outlet.
Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann said she hopes the report will allow Denson to "better understand many of the struggles and the difficulties that people who come from other countries go through when they move to this country and have lived side by side with people who are sometimes not as friendly or kind as they can be."
The judge gave Denson until March to write the essay, and Denson said he appreciates "the opportunity to write a report ... rather than stacking up a charge on my record."
In addition to being asked to write the essay, Denson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for time served. If he doesn't write the report, he could face additional punishment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly spit food into a woman's mouth in a bizarre road rage incident last month, police said.
David Wipperman, 61, was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the incident on Oct. 29, when Wipperman got out of his truck and approached a woman driving nearby just before 6 p.m.
It's unclear where the two were during the encounter, but Wipperman walked up to the woman, and she rolled down the window of her sedan to apologize, according to the Tampa Bay Times. That's when, authorities say, the man spit the food he was chewing at her.
"The food struck the victim in the face and entered (her) mouth," an arrest report states, per the Times.
The 61-year-old man is then accused of opening the woman's car door, allegedly screaming at her and pointing his finger in her face.
Wipperman was arrested several weeks after the apparent incident, according to online records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody on charges of felony battery and burglary of an occupied vehicle, and as of Sunday was being held at the Pinellas County Jail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Indonesian city is giving out pet chicks to 2,000 elementary and middle school students in a bid to combat Internet and smartphone addiction.
The local government in Bandung, West Java, announced students at 12 elementary and middle school students were given the baby chickens in a bid to give the children activities that will keep them off the Internet and their smartphones.
Mayor Oded Danial said when he proposed the plan in October that raising chicks would also teach the students valuable skills and foster a sense of responsibility.
Danial said prizes would be awarded to the students who raise their chicks into the largest chickens.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana shared security camera footage from an incident at a gas station involving a chihuahua that managed to drive its owner's vehicle across a street.
Slidell Police shared security camera video from the Gause Boulevard gas station, where a 5-pound chihuahua had been left alone inside an SUV Friday.
Police said the chihuahua knocked the SUV into reverse due to a mechanical issue that allowed the transmission to change gears without the brake being engaged.
The video shows the SUV rolling backward across a busy road as cars speed past.
"It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident," police wrote. "Let this be a lesson to everyone to please use caution when leaving pets inside of your vehicle."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.