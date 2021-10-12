BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rare two-headed diamondback terrapin turtle is alive and kicking — with all six of its legs — at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts after hatching two weeks ago.
A threatened species in the state, this turtle is feeding well on blood worms and food pellets, staff at the center say. The two heads operate independently, coming up for air at different times, and inside its shell are two gastrointestinal systems to feed both sides of its body.
The turtle originally came from a nest in West Barnstable that reseachers detemined was in a hazardous location and needed to be moved. After hatching, turtles in these so-called “head start” nests are sent to different care centers to be monitored before their release in the spring, The Cape Cod Times reported.
Center veterinarian Pria Patel and other staff will continue to monitor the turtle in the coming weeks. They’re hoping to perform a CT scan to learn more about its circulatory system.
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman received an unusual rude awakening when a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on her pillow.
Ruth Hamilton said she was asleep at her Golden home when she became vaguely aware of her dog barking in the house.
"The next thing was just a huge explosion and debris all over my face," Hamilton told CBC News.
Hamilton said she got out of bed and turned on the lights, revealing something had punched a hole in her ceiling.
"I didn't know what else to do, so I called 911," she said. "Talking to the operator, she was asking me all kinds of questions, and at that point, I rolled back one of the two pillows I'd been sleeping on and in between them was the meteorite."
Hamilton said the melon-sized space rock had landed just inches away from her head.
A police officer came to Hamilton's home and they initially suspected the rock may have been the result of construction at the nearby Kicking Horse Canyon.
"We called the Canyon project to see if they were doing any blasting and they weren't, but they did say they had seen a bright light in the sky that had exploded and caused some booms," Hamilton told the Victoria News.
KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player's 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.
The backlash over Kevin Hubbell's performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. Members didn't take a formal vote, but there was clear support for sending a letter to the Benzie Central district, the superintendent said.
Hubbell, one of the best players in Michigan, scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central on Sept. 29, setting state and national records for most goals in a high school game.
"He was firing them off like a rocket," said Heather Bartelmay, a Kingsley school board member whose son was goalkeeper for part of the game. "We went over and hugged our boys. That's what was needed. Their hearts were bleeding."
Superintendent Keith Smith, who will draft the board's letter, told The Associated Press that it was a "cheap shot."
"They set out to do it, and they did it," Smith said Tuesday. "It has no place in high school athletics. ... Moving forward from getting knocked on your face is a great life lesson. But our soccer program is a fledgling program. We only have so many kids."
PINE, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.
The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers with the agency had to cut off the elk's five-point antlers to remove the encumbrance because they couldn't slice through the steel in the bead of the tire.
"We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible," officer Scott Murdoch said.
Murdoch and fellow officer Dawson Swanson estimated the elk shed about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) with the removal of the tire, the antlers and debris inside the tire.
Wildlife officers first spotted the elk with the tire around its neck in July 2019 while conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness.
They say they have seen deer, elk, moose, bears and other wildlife become entangled in a number of items, including swing sets, hammocks, clotheslines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals and volleyball nets.
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Hungary came to the rescue of a family dog that ended up with its head stuck through a hole in an iron door.
Hungary's National Directorate General for Disaster Management shared a video on Facebook showing the scene that unfolded when firefighters were summoned to a home in the village of Veresegyhaz, Pest County.
The firefighters found a dog named Fules had gotten its head stuck through a small hole in the door.
The rescuers used a plate cutter and other specialized technical equipment to cut through the door and free the canine.
Firefighters said the dog was not injured and was reunited with its family.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A British man broke a Guinness World Record when he built a riding lawn mower that reaches a speed of 143.19 mph.
Tony Edwards, a mechanical engineer from St. Martins, Shropshire, England, said he became interested in building the world's fastest lawnmower about two years ago.
"I know that a guy from the U.K. had the record at one point, at 96 mph. Then I think Honda had it at 116mph, and then a team from Norway did it at 132 mph, and I thought I'd give it a try," he told the Shropshire Star.
Edwards said he built the lawnmower from scratch, enlisting the help of a welding expert to help with some of the chassis work.
The lawnmower is powered by a 1300cc unit from a Suzuki motorcycle. Edwards said Guinness also stipulated that the lawn mower had to be able to actually cut grass.
"I had to send videos to Guinness to prove that it was a lawnmower," he said.
Edwards' lawnmower reached a speed of 143.193 mph when he took it for a spin at Elvington Airfield in York, England.
Edwards said he believes the lawnmower can go faster, but it becomes more dangerous because the front wheels leave the ground, making steering especially difficult.
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Michigan man found having low air in one of his tires and being short on change to be a lucky sequence of events when it led to his winning a $500,000 lottery jackpot.
The 48-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Speedway gas station in Grand Blanc to put air in his low tire, but he had to go inside the store because he didn't have enough change for the machine.
"I stopped to put air in my tire and when I went inside to get change for the machine, I bought a couple 20X The Cash tickets," the man recalled. "I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big!"
The ticket turned out to be a $500,000 top prize winner.
"My dad and I played Lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I'll ever buy," the winner said.
The man said his winnings will go into savings for the time being.
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo is asking for the public's help finding a red fox that escaped from the facility and has been on the loose for weeks.
The zoo revealed in a Facebook post that Todd the fox escaped from his habitat by digging a hole in mid-September, and "despite extensive searches of the area, he has not yet been found."
Officials are asking anyone who spots a red fox that might be Todd to report the location in an email to ToddTheFox@torontozoo.ca.
The zoo cautioned that red foxes are native to the area, so members of the public should not attempt to approach an animal they suspect of being the escapee.
Todd was a wild fox brought to the facility in 2020 after displaying "abnormal behavior -- he was not afraid of people," the zoo said. Todd was initially housed at the Toronto Wildlife Center, where carers suspected he was hand-raised by humans before being released into the wild.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Murray's online plea, calling for the return of a lost pair of "smelly" shoes and his wedding ring, was answered by the security staff of a Southern California hotel, the tennis star said on social media.
Murray announced Thursday on Instagram that the items were found. The former world No. 1 said they went missing late Wednesday. Murray, 34, is in Indian Wells, Calif., to compete in the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.
"Would you believe it? They still absolutely stink, but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I'm back in the good books," Murray said in an Instagram video, as he sniffed a shoe.
Murray faces Adrian Mannarino of France in the first round of the men's singles tournament at 10:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
He took part in practice sessions earlier in the week and left the shoes in his car Wednesday while at a dinner.
Murray tied the ring to his shoe laces and put the shoes under his car to dry out overnight. He returned the next morning and the shoes were gone.
"I left the shoes in there at 102 degrees and they were sweaty and smelly," Murray said early Thursday on Instagram. "I decided when I got back to the hotel that the shoes needed air."
Murray said he bought new shoes for Thursday's practice and didn't remember his wedding ring was missing until later in the day.
"Needless to say I'm in the bad books at home so I want to try and find it," Murray said early Thursday. "If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be helpful."
Murray married author Kim Sears in 2015. She is the daughter of tennis coach Nigel Sears. The Murrays parent four children.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Thousands of bees were removed from a vacant house in Atlanta after neighbors said they lived in fear of the insects for several weeks.
Residents living near the empty home said they first started noticing bees swarming around it in the spring, and the number of insects had been gradually increasing ever since.
"I"m afraid to come out the house sometimes," Matthew Sease, who lives next door to the house, told WGCL-TV. "I never went by the house because I was afraid of the bees and getting stung."
A bee removal service hired by the property owner arrived Thursday and removed thousands of bees from the exterior and interior of the home. Sease said workers told him they removed an estimated 98% of the bees.
Dave Marshall, director of the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association, said the property owner did the right thing by hiring a professional service to perform the removal.
"The honey bee population has been struggling in recent years, so that's why it's more important that we're doing the right thing for the honey bees and that's not killing them if we do run into problems," he said. "Somebody could try and kill them on their own, but it's really not a good idea."