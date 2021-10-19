LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. But don’t call her an oldie.
The 95-year-old queen has politely declined the honor of being named “Oldie of the Year” by a British magazine, saying she does not meet “the relevant criteria.”
The Oldie magazine on Tuesday published the queen’s response to its suggestion that she follow in the footsteps of former recipients, including former Prime Minister John Major, actor Olivia de Havilland and artist David Hockney.
“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker. He ended the letter “with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes.”
The queen, who was widowed this year, still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. On Tuesday she held audiences with diplomats and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders.
The Oldie of the Year prize honors people of advanced age who have made a special contribution to public life. The queen’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April, received the accolade in 2011, when he was 90.
After the queen declined, this year’s Oldie of the Year award went to movie royalty instead: French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, 90.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Ruby the K-9 officer for Kansas game wardens may be pushing 10 years of old, but her sniffer works just fine. That was evident earlier this month when Ruby played a key role in tracking down a man wanted by police in the south-central Kansas town of Wellington.
A Monday Facebook posting by Kansas Wildlife & Parks-Game Wardens said Ruby and her handler, Chris Stout, joined in the search for the suspect on Oct. 8 at Wellington City Lake. The man was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant and had been seen at the lake.
The Facebook post says Ruby "immediately picked up the track" and led Stout through thick vegetation, eventually finding the suspect "face down in mud under dense brush." She stood on top of the man and licked him until Stout caught up.
For her hard work, Ruby was rewarded with a swim in the lake.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JERUSALEM (AP) — Some 300 male and female volunteers stripped naked and donned white body paint for an artistic installation meant to draw attention to the shrinking Dead Sea.
They posed Sunday for the American photographer Spencer Tunick, who has done similar installations in other exotic locales around the world, including French wine country, a Swiss glacier and a beach in South Africa. The shoot was promoted by Israel's Tourism Ministry.
"My visit to Israel was an experience for me and I am always happy to return here and photograph in the only country in the Middle East that allows art such as this," Tunick said. He did an earlier installation at the Dead Sea in 2011.
The volunteers gathered in the early afternoon on Sunday. They disrobed and smeared their bodies with white paint in the desert outside the Israeli city of Arad. The shoot lasted around three hours, with the artist positioning the volunteers and the camera.
Organizers hope the installation will draw attention to the importance of preserving the Dead Sea. The salty body of water at the earth's lowest point has been steadily shrinking in recent decades as Israel and its neighbors have diverted upstream water sources for agriculture.
The Tourism Ministry said it hoped the artistic installation would draw visitors to the area. Israel has been largely closed off to foreign travelers since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but is gradually welcoming back vaccinated visitors as its caseload declines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- An Alberta man captured photos when a bear wandered into his family's home and made a mess of his son's gaming computer.
Sean Reddy said the bear encounter at his Fort McMurray-area home began when his dogs cornered the bear in the family's garage.
Reddy said he got his dogs to safety and the bear was gone when he checked the garage, leading him to assume the animal had left the area.
The father said he soon discovered he was wrong when his 10-year-old son reported hearing scratching sounds inside the house. The bear had climbed in through a window and Reddy saw the animal cross a hallway into his son's bedroom.
Reddy posted photos to Facebook showing the bear investigating his son's computer.
The resident enlisted the help of a neighbor to use a bookshelf and other furniture to create a barricade before reopening the bedroom door to allow the bear to leave through the same window it used to enter the home.
Reddy said the damage to the house was minimal, but the bear smashed his son's computer monitor and ate some cereal that had been left out.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOSTON (AP) — A street musician who performed a rendition of John Legend's hit "All of Me" in Boston over the weekend had one particularly appreciative audience member — John Legend.
The Grammy Award winning singer was visiting Faneuil Hall with his family before his show Sunday night in Boston when he came across Radha Rao performing the hit song, The Boston Globe reported.
Legend was impressed. He gave Rao a hug and a tip.
Rao, 22, didn't recognize him at first. He was wearing a mask and she didn't even know he was in town. Then he took it off.
"What are the odds that John Legend is in town, in the area you're performing, as you're singing his song? Beyond believable," she said.
She admitted to being nervous, but finished the song, a regular part of her two-hour set at Faneuil Hall, where she has been performing since August.
"A lot of people tend to ask, 'Did you play it because he was there?' And the answer is no," Rao said. "I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Tennessee rounded up a pair of loose pigs after one of the escaped hogs was spotted running on a highway by a U.S. congressman.
Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, tweeted Tuesday morning that he had spotted a loose sow hog on Alcoa Highway in Knoxville and urged his followers to "drive carefully."
The Knoxville Police Department said animal control officers were dispatched to the area and ended up rounding up a pair of loose pigs.
"You don't see this every day," the department said in a Facebook post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The New York Department of Sanitation came to the rescue when a woman's photo albums representing more than a century of family history were accidentally thrown in the trash.
Patricia Turco said her apartment in the Throggs Neck area of the Bronx was damaged by Hurricane Ida, leading her to move in with her niece, leaving belongings including her five photo albums behind.
Turco said her niece's stepson was cleaning at her damaged apartment on Saturday when he mistakenly threw the photo albums, which contained 125 years of family photos, into the trash.
"I was angry, extremely upset, hysterical crying. And the first thing I did was call up the Department of Sanitation, and the Department of Sanitation could not have been more nice," Turco told WABC-TV.
The department was able to track down the truck that picked up the trash from Turco's neighborhood and Sanitation Supervisor Edward Clavelo searched through the bags of garbage with help from Turco's friend, Johnny Rodriguez.
The department said in a Facebook post that the albums were located "after just a bit of searching."
Clavelo said it wasn't his first lost and found experience with the sanitation department.
"The department has pretty good success ratio -- mine is about 60, 70 percent," Clavelo said, "If it's in that truck and we go through every bag, we'll find it."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man fishing from a beach said he was shocked to reel in a hammerhead shark measuring more than 13 feet long.
Blake Cochran said he and his friends were fishing for sharks and red drums at North Topsail Beach when he felt something large on his line.
"I knew it was something big," Cochran told WSOC-TV. "The biggest shark I've caught up to this point was like 4 feet, and this one, when I pulled it in, it was insane."
He said the pull on his line felt "like being hooked to a car."
Cochran ended up reeling in a 13-foot, 6-inch hammerhead shark that he estimated to weigh 500-700 pounds. He posted a photo of his catch to Facebook.
"He was pretty heavy," Cochran said. "It takes two to three people. You wade out to your neck and revive them and then let them go."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mashable) Gov. Mike Parson is sick and tired of all these sophisticated, no-good hackers and he's not going to take it any more. It's too bad the Missouri Republican has no idea what he's talking about.
During a Thursday press conference, the confused elected official lashed out at a journalist who reported a vulnerability in an official Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. The reporter, notably, waited until officials fixed the error before publishing the story. The flaw? The website apparently included teachers' Social Security numbers in the HTML.
"Though no private information was clearly visible nor searchable on any of the web pages, the newspaper found that teachers' Social Security numbers were contained in the HTML source code of the pages involved," reported the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Parson, who apparently has never heard of "view source," obliquely threatened the Post reporter with prosecution.
"The state is committing to bring to justice anyone who hacked our system and anyone who aided or encouraged them to do so — in accordance with what Missouri law allows AND requires," wrote Parson.
Again, to be clear, there was no hacking involved here — a fact seemingly lost on Parson, but not on the scores of cybersecurity experts, reporters, and privacy advocates who actually understand the issue at hand.
"We stand by our reporting and our reporter who did everything right," Ian Caso, the St. Louis Post Dispatch's president and publisher, told Mashable in a statement. "It's regrettable the governor has chosen to deflect blame onto the journalists who uncovered the website's problem and brought it to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's attention."
We reached out to the office of the governor in an attempt to understand how it could have bungled this so badly. We received no immediate response.
However, his rambling at Thursday's press conference, as reported by NBC News, speaks for itself.
"This individual is not a victim," Parson reportedly said. "They were acting against a state agency to compromise teachers' personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet. We will not let this crime against Missouri teachers go unpunished, and we refuse to let them be a pawn in the news outlet's political vendetta."
Parson, in other words, has no idea what he's talking about.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A South Carolina elementary school teacher was arrested after a student picked up a pack of marijuana edibles, which are illegal in the state, out of a reward box in her classroom, police said.
Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, faces possession of a Schedule I drug charge. She turned herself into authorities Friday, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.
Authorities opened an investigation into the matter on Sept. 23 after a report that a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked up the cannabis-based product from the reward box.
"Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
The student then grabbed another pack of edibles, Koon said. No students ate the products, he said.
When authorities searched Weiss' home the next day, they found packs of edibles similar to the ones seen in her classroom, police said.
"Marijuana edibles are cannabis-based food products. They come in many forms, but the items in this case were candy," Koon said. "They're often packaged in wrappers and bags with logos and colors that look similar to traditional candy brands.
"While they are available in other states and online, they're illegal in South Carolina," he added.
Lexington School District One officials told WIS-TV that as of Thursday, the teacher was no longer employed by the district.
"The safety of our students is our top priority," said Superintendent Dr. Greg Little, according to the news outlet. "It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the well-being of a child."