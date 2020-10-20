KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday. Photos show a tiny turtle that’s a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.
The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation. The condition is described as extremely rare, but it’s unclear exactly how often such turtles are found in the wild.
The Olive Ridley Project, a sea turtle conservation group, says sea turtles with leucism typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.
______________________________________________________________________
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Police in California announced two arrests and the return of a pair of unique lizards that were stolen from a reptile shop last year.
The Long Beach Police Department said Friday that the two Australian lace monitor lizards were stolen from JTK Reptiles in Long Beach in November, The Los Angeles Times reports.
The lizards, which can grow to be more than 6 feet (1.83 meters) long, were valued together at $75,000.
Three people entered the store, broke into the cages holding the lizards and escaped to a waiting car, authorities said.
Police tracked the lizards to a Panorama City house Sept. 23. Jose Luis Macias Jr., 30, and Kassandra Marie Duenas, 27, who were in the house at the time, were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery.
Both men were released on $50,000 bail, police said.
Animal control handlers were called to recover the lizards before being returned to their owner, Long Beach Police Department spokesman Brandon Fahey said.
The suspects “seem to be knowledgeable about lizards and lizard value and lizard selling,” Fahey said.
Fahey declined to say how detectives found the animals.
“As far as I know, the lizards were A-OK,” Fahey said. “We lucked out there.”
The store owner declined to comment Monday.
______________________________________________________________________
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Flying squirrels were being trapped in Florida, driven to Chicago and shipped to South Korea, Florida wildlife officials said Monday while announcing charges against seven people they say ran an illegal wildlife trafficking operation.
Poachers set as many as 10,000 squirrel traps in central Florida and captured as many as 3,600 flying squirrels over a three-year period. They sold the squirrels to a licensed wildlife dealer who claimed they were bred in captivity and not wild, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a press release. Flying squirrels are a protected species.
“Buyers from South Korea would travel to the United States and purchase the flying squirrels from the wildlife dealer in Bushnell. The animals were then driven in rental cars to Chicago, where the source of the animals was further concealed, and the animals were exported to Asia by an unwitting international wildlife exporter,” the agency said.
The agency said the Florida dealer received more than $213,000 for the animals. The international retail value of the poached flying squirrels is estimated to be more than $1 million.
The agency began the investigation in January 2019 after receiving a complaint about illegally trapped squirrels.
As the operation expanded, a courier from Georgia began flying to Orlando to pick up the animals and drive them to Atlanta, where a second courier would then drive them to Chicago.
The seven people charged face a total of 25 felonies, including racketeering, money laundering and scheming to defraud. Six of the suspects have been arrested and a seventh remains a fugitive. The agency said more arrests are expected.
The Florida suspects also illegally shipped protected freshwater turtles and alligators from Tampa to Los Angeles, where California authorities intercepted the reptiles, the agency said.
“These poachers could have severely damaged Florida’s wildlife populations,” said Maj. Grant Burton, who leads the Florida wildlife commission’s investigation section.
______________________________________________________________________
New Yorker (CNN Business) Jeffrey Toobin, CNN's chief legal analyst and a renowned reporter for The New Yorker, has been sidelined at a pivotal moment in the run-up to the presidential election.
The reason: He exposed himself during a Zoom call with colleagues in what he says was an accident.
The New Yorker said that it had suspended Toobin following the incident, and said it was investigating the matter. The suspension was first reported by Vice on Monday.
A spokesperson for CNN said "Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted."
Neither news outlet said how long Toobin would be out.
Ordinarily Toobin would be busy covering a controversial Supreme Court confirmation and an election that could end up being challenged on legal grounds.
An upcoming event relating to Toobin's recent book about Trump was also postponed on Monday.
Toobin declined to comment to a CNN Business reporter, instead pointing to his statements to Vice, which indicated that the incident was an accident.
"I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera," Toobin said. "I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers."
"I believed I was not visible on Zoom," he added. "I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video."
______________________________________________________________________
(CNN) It's unclear whether The Flaming Lips are using jelly -- or vaseline, for that matter -- at their concerts these days. The rock band is, however, trying plastic bubbles.
The rock musicians from Oklahoma City are literally blowing up in 2020, using inflatable human-sized bubbles to defend themselves and fans against Covid-19 while finding a way to play live.
Performing at The Criterion in their hometown on Monday evening, The Flaming Lips placed themselves -- and all attending fans -- inside individual plastic spheres. The concert -- which was part live show, part music video shoot -- was born out of a sketch doodled by Wayne Coyne during the pandemic's early days, the frontman told CNN.
"I did a little drawing... where I drew a picture of The Flaming Lips doing a show in 2019. And I'm the only person in the space bubble, and everybody else is just normal," Coyne told CNN during a phone interview on Friday. "Then (I did another drawing with) The Flaming Lips playing a show in 2020. The exact same scenario, but I'm in a bubble, and so is everybody else."
At the time, Coyne says, the idea was more or less a social commentary on the state of virus, with the thinking that Covid-19 would never linger long enough to see the bubble experiment fully inflate.
"I don't think anybody would have thought ... in the middle of March that this is still going to be going, you know, eight months later. I think we all thought this is a month, this is maybe two months, but we're going to get a handle on this," he said.
Coyne and the band first unveiled the concept during a May visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
That inspired them to keep going.
"We do a couple of songs with about 30 people in the bubbles. And we start to think, 'Well, you know, just from doing that, we start to get an idea that we could actually do it, you know, and it could actually happen,'" Coyne revealed.
The "space bubbles" have long been a part of The Flaming Lips stage shows, so Coyne and company were familiar with a series of inflatable orbs. After setting the specs, the band ordered 100 bubbles from China, and this unique music event - one first drawn up on Coyne's sketchpad -- was ready to pop.
"Since May, the desire to see the live music has just gotten, you know, more, more amplified," he told CNN, noting that fans interested in test-driving the experience were asked to arrive at The Criterion between 6:30 and 7 p.m. ET.
"Right at a little after six, we already had enough people."
With a couple hundred fans floating about, The Flaming Lips performed a dance remix of "Assassins of Youth" and "Brother Eye," a pair of tracks from their latest LP, "American Head."
Coyne captioned an Instagram post from the show with the word "Yessss!!!" -- a nod to the feat they had collectively pulled off.
"I like the way this looks, because you can get as excited as you want, you can scream as much as you want, you just can't infect the person next to you, no matter what you forget about, how excited you get," he said. "That barrier is still there, they're protected, and you're protected... that part of it is what we really felt like was the success," he said.
So are bouncing bubbles, with fans and bands equally encased, the future of live music, at least amid this global pandemic?
"I'm willing to do everything I can, you know, to say, I think we could do this, and this would be absolutely safe," says Coyne, who said that ultimately he's holding out hope for a vaccine.
"We, as The Flaming Lips, we like the idea that we are doing something different.... I think it could be cool. It could be fun. And we could all have a, you know, a crazy unique experience," he said.
"For the time being.”
______________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The crew of the International Space Station plugged a longstanding air leak after locating the source with the help of a tea bag.
Russian space agency Roscosmos said the station had been experiencing a mysterious air leak since September 2019, but the leak was minor enough that fixing it wasn't considered a priority until the leak rate increased in August.
Roscosmos said the source of the leak was finally found when cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin broke open a tea bag, allowing leaves to float free in the in the transfer chamber of the Zvezda Service Module area of the station.
The crew sealed off the area and monitored the leaves on video cameras, noting that the tiny tea fragments were floating toward a scratch in the wall that was then confirmed to be the source of the leak.
The leak was patched Monday using Kapton tape.
______________________________________________________________________
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said a craving for a macaroni and cheese led to his winning a $200,000 lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket.
Marquetton Carraway, of Goldsboro, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went to the Madison Market Grill in town to buy supplies for his mac 'n' cheese feast.
"I was actually going to the store to buy macaroni and cheese to cook," Carraway said. "When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change, and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to buy a ticket."
The man's lucky feeling turned out to be correct when his $5 Mega Bucks ticket earned him a $200,000 jackpot.
Carraway said the first thing he did was call his mother.
"At the time, she was on a business call," Carraway said. "And I told her that her business was now over."
He said he sent his mother a photo of the ticket to "make sure I'm not seeing things."
Carraway said his plans for the money include buying a house and treating his family.
______________________________________________________________________
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Cinema chain AMC Theaters is offering film lovers the chance to get back into the movies without fear of COVID-19 by renting out an entire screen for rates starting at $99.
AMC announced the rentals, available in every state except New York, Alaska and Hawaii, allow up to 20 people to attend a private screening in their own theater.
The rates vary depending on the movie being shown, the location of the theater and add-ons such as concessions, a microphone for speaking to the crowd and extra time in the theater.
The available movies for the rentals include recent releases like Tenet and older films like Shrek.
AMC officials have said the company has lost a lot of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it could go bankrupt by the end of the year without relief.
The chain has reopened about 500 of its 600 U.S. locations, but many have a reduced capacity due to coronavirus guidelines.
______________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman was reunited with her beloved cat five months after the feline was feared dead in a house fire.
Wanda Humphries said her cat, Hope, was believed to have died in the April fire that destroyed her Rankin home and also claimed the lives of her dog and another cat.
Humphries was shocked when she received a call from personnel at Humane Animal Rescue saying Hope had been found. Employees said Hope had been brought in as a stray Oct. 14 after being picked up by Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control.
The shelter scanned the cat for a microchip and found Humphries' contact information.
Humphries and Hope were reunited after five months apart. The shelter said the reunion should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped.
______________________________________________________________________
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 531-pound cake baked in a Swiss town has been declared to be the largest Zuger Kirschtorte in the world.
The Zuger Kirschtorte, or Swiss cherry cake, was baked in the town of Zug by a team of 10 bakers from the Confiserie Speck bakery who spent 55 hours working on the dessert.
The finished cake measured about 13 feet in diameter.
The cherry liqueur-filled cake was cut into about 3,300 pieces and distributed to locals after the official measuring.
