MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama apartment complex was paid a visit by an unusual guest as children were coming home from school Monday afternoon: an alligator that crawled out of a storm drain.
Kenisha Miller and her boyfriend, Anthony Patterson, told WKRG-TV that they were driving home when they stopped to do a double-take in a downtown Mobile neighborhood.
“We saw a gator coming out of the drainage hole, and I was like, ‘Is that really a gator?’” Miller said.
The couple tried to get police and wildlife officials to the scene quickly as the reptile inched toward the complex.
A school bus was dropping off kids not even 50 feet (15.2 meters) down the street. Miller and Patterson said other people were initially oblivious to the gator.
But a crowd soon formed, with some neighborhood residents trying to record the surprising scene.
“They were just as shocked as we were,” Patterson said. “Never (seen) nothing like this, in the hood anyway.”
Wildlife officials safely captured the alligator and took it away.
(NPR) A Georgia man lied in his application for federal coronavirus relief aid and then used the majority of the money he obtained to buy a Pokemon card, federal prosecutors say.
The charges allege that Vinath Oudomsine made false statements about the number of employees at his company and his company's gross revenue when he applied for small business aid through the CARES Act in July 2020.
The following month, the Small Business Administration deposited $85,000 in his bank account.
Federal prosecutors say Oudomsine used a majority of that money — $57,789 — to buy a Pokemon card.
Those loans, meant for small businesses impacted by the pandemic, can be used for expenses such as payroll, sick leave, production costs, debt and rent or mortgage payments. But prosecutors say Oudomsine "unjustly enriched himself."
Authorities didn't say which Pokemon card Oudomsine allegedly bought with the federal funds, but rare Pokemon cards have been known to fetch tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars upon resale.
The two defense attorneys representing Oudomsine declined to comment for this story.
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record-breaking $1,47 million at a Las Vegas auction.
Auction house Sotheby's said the white and red Nike Air Ships, which were worn by Jordan during his fifth game with the Bulls in 1984, set a new world record as the most valuable game-worn shoes ever sold from any sport when they fetched the top bid.
The shoes, the first pair created for Jordan by Nike, were autographed by the basketball superstar.
The sale beat the previous record of $615,000, which was set when a pair of shoes worn by Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game were sold by auctioneers Christie's in August 2020.
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A man who found a 1948 high school class ring while exploring with his metal detector was able to return the ring to the family of the man who lost it 73 years earlier.
Michael Shealy said he found the 1948 Wilson High School class ring while using his metal detector during a family trip to Rogers, and he ended up bringing the ring home to South Carolina so he could investigate its origins.
Shealy said the name of the school, the year on the ring and the engraved initials AHC allowed him to identify its likely owner as Art Cooksey, a Wilson graduate who died in 2016.
Shealy contacted Cooksey's family, and five weeks after the discovery he was able to personally deliver the long-lost ring to Cooksey's widow, Margery, 91, and the couple's adult children.
"I really never saw the ring before, because when we were married he didn't have it. He had already lost it," Margery Cooksey told WKBN-TV.
The family said they were surprised and grateful to have the ring returned to them.
"It is an interesting story because whoever thinks you would find something 73 years later and that we'd still be around," Margery Cooksey said.
Cooksey said she plans to keep the ring for now, but likely will passed it down in the family.
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they were called to a neighborhood to eject an alligator found trying to gain access to a community pool.
The Sunset Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were dispatched to the Oyster Bay Drive area of the city on a report of an alligator trying to get into the community pool.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the reptile had broken through the porch lattice at the pool's reservation office.
The alligator was escorted to a nearby pond.
A New York woman is suing Kellogg's over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.
The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry pop-tarts are misleading because the filling uses less strawberries than expected.
The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.
The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for over $5 million in damages.
The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg's in August, and who makes similar allegations.
Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A New York art collective announced it will be selling 1,000 Andy Warhol sketches for $250 each -- but 999 of them are elaborate forgeries.
The Brooklyn-based MSCHF collective announced its "Museum of Forgeries" project involves a single Andy Warhol sketch titled Fairies and 999 copies made by a machine with artificially aged paper to match the original.
The real artwork was randomly mixed in with the forgeries, so one buyer of a $250 sketch will receive the real deal, while 999 others will receive copies.
Daniel Greenberg, chief revenue officer of MSCHF, said the sketch was sold for $8,125 by auction house Christie's in 2016, and the artwork's current value is estimated at about $20,000.
MSCHF's website says the project is aimed at making a statement about famous works of art only being accessible to the wealthy.
"By burying a needle in a needlestack, we render the original as much a forgery as any of our replications," the site states.
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Residents of a rural area in Louisiana captured photos and videos when a zebra that was unhappy about its new pasture went for a run on the loose.
Leah Darden posted a photo to Facebook showing the striped equine standing by the back stairs of a home in the Gloster area of DeSoto Parish.
"Anyone missing a zebra in Gloster area? It's outside a friend of mine's house," Darden wrote.
The animal was caught on video nearby by witness Cabrena Waines.
The zebra, named Zydeco, was captured by its owners, Leia and Jim Burford, in Darden's friend's back yard.
The Burfords said Zydeco had been moved to a new pasture on Saturday and was apparently displeased with the offered land, leading him to escape.
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A man in the U.S. state of Wyoming allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was behind the wheel.
Campbell County sheriff's deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They were responding to a report he'd been fighting with a woman, sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall said.
The man had driven off by the time deputies arrived but they caught up with him and his two sons, aged 4 and 15, in his pickup truck later, the Gillette News Record reported.
The man said his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving, sheriff's officials said. They say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.
Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, violating probation and driving without a required device on his vehicle used to detect alcohol, Pownall said.
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles home from the 1984 movie A Nightmare on Elm Street has been listed for sale in time for Halloween with an asking price of $3.5 million.
The three-bedroom Spaulding Square house, listed by realty agency Douglas Elliman, was purchased previously for $2.1 million in 2013 by Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria.
The two-story house served as protagonist Nancy Thompson's home in Wes Craven's classic slasher film, and was the location of the character's final showdown with iconic serial killer Freddy Krueger.
"It's so much fun bringing this house to market during a historic real estate inventory shortage," listing agent Learka Bosnak told MarketWatch.
"Buyers are worn out. They've been looking for a great house, one with enough bedrooms and en suite bathrooms and space to work from home. And here it is, and it's beautiful, and it's ready to buy, and it has this incredibly fun movie history."
The house's appeal lies in more than its cinematic history, said Bosnak's listing agent partner, Heather T. Roy.
"The facade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it's a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist," Roy told the Los Angeles Times.