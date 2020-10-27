SARDIS CITY, Ala. (AP) — A 200-pound tortoise named Sparkplug that escaped from a pen in Alabama is back home after a journey across two counties and at least one soybean field.
Sparkplug, a 60-year-old African spurred tortoise that lived in an enclosure in Etowah County, pushed its way out of the fenced pen on Thursday. A motorist who spotted the animal on the side of the road took it to his 200-acre (81-hectare) spread in Marshall County, owner Ty Harris told The Gadsden Times in a story Monday.
Harris found out what had happened after using social media to spread the word about Sparkplug, but there was still the matter of finding the tortoise on the land where he’d been released.
A big, roaming tortoise leaves tracks, and area farmers were able to see where Sparkplug had plowed through soybean fields. The man who initially released Sparkplug into the wild found the tortoise and returned it to Harris on Saturday.
“He just had a couple of days out on the town,” said Harris.
Harris used to operate a wildlife sanctuary in the area and got Sparkplug from a family in New Jersey that couldn’t keep the animal.
HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been accused of stealing a bulldozer from a Florida construction site, driving it into a neighborhood and knocking down campaign signs for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, according to authorities and homeowners.
The man took the bulldozer in Haines City on Saturday and repeatedly destroyed Biden signs in full view of people who live in the neighborhood, witnesses said. James Blight was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing, according to the Haines City Police Department.
Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the central Florida neighborhood, which he said is predominantly Black. He called it a hate crime.
"This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence," Burgess told Bay News 9.
Video taken by the news outlet showed the damaged fences. Blight was also accused of bulldozing down a city speed limit sign, among other signs.
Police said Blight claimed he was too drunk at the time to remember what happened. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A father and son who hadn't had any contact for nearly 48 years had an emotional reunion at a Pennsylvania airport, thanks an aunt's sleuthing on Facebook.
Bill Patrick Sr., of Northumberland County, and Bill Patrick Jr., of Utah, said they had not seen each other since the younger Patrick was only 5 years old.
"My mom I guess took off with my two sisters and I the day after Easter, I think, in 1973," Bill Jr. told WPMT-TV. "Pretty much what I knew about dad was on the birth certificate."
The elder Patrick said he and his family had long been trying to find his children.
"My sister's been looking. My brother when he was alive he was still looking," he said.
The sister, Bill Jr.'s aunt, finally had some luck when she found him on Facebook about two years ago. The father and son were able to connect over the long distance and were finally reunited at Harrisburg International Airport when Bill Jr. flew out to meet his dad.
"I told myself I wasn't going to get emotional," Bill Jr. said. "That didn't happen."
The pair said they found out they have many things in common, including both having been married for 31 years. Bill Sr. found out he now has four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
"It's almost like that puzzle piece that's missing and kinda fitting into that place," Bill Jr. said.
In another reunion, a pair of brothers were reunited in New York state after 60 years apart in September. Don Crawford, 67, and Bruce DeLude, 69, said they were in foster care together for years as kids before being separated and sent to different families.
The pair were reunited after 60 years thanks to DeLude's daughter, Heather, who did some research and was able to find a phone number belonging to Crawford.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Experts said a massive 4-foot-wide jellyfish spotted by a Florida man taking a run on a beach is known as a "pink meanie," but the discovery is more rare than it is dangerous.
Anatoli Smirnov of Naples said he was jogging along Vanderbilt Beach in Collier County snapped a photo when he spotted what appeared to be a gigantic, 4-foot-wide jellyfish on the shoreline.
Smirnov joked to WFLA-TV that he "almost got eaten by giant jellyfish" while out for his run. He said he goes running on the beach frequently, but had never before seen such a large jellyfish.
James Douglass, a marine biologist at Florida Gulf Coast University, said the photo depicts a jellyfish known as a "pink meanie," but it isn't more dangerous than its much-smaller cousins.
"It will feel like mosquito bites," Douglass told WINK-TV. "This particular species is known to get very big but it's just rare and that's partly because it's a predator."
Douglass said the pink meanie's tentacles can extend to up to 70 feet in length.
He said the pink meanie may have been drawn to the beach by the presence of other jellyfish species.
"The prey of this jellyfish, a moon jelly fish, is quite abundant this time of year," Douglass said. "So there are probably a few more of these pink meanies around because their prey is so abundant."
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Officials at a North Carolina elementary school said they checked security footage and identified the culprits behind the destruction of the school's fall harvest display -- some pumpkin-loving cows.
Edneyville Elementary School posted a photo to Facebook in early October showing the fall harvest display donated by The Nix Pumpkin Patch, but weeks later a follow-up post showed the display in disarray following an apparent act of vandalism.
Principal Marsha Justice said she reviewed security camera footage from outside the school and identified the perpetrators as a group of 11 cows rummaging around the pumpkins and gourds for snacks.
"Thank goodness the damage was repairable, and that we were able to check security footage and get pictures of the 11 perpetrators! If you recognize any of these hooved hoodlums, let us know," the school said in a Facebook post.
Officials said the incident brought some much-needed mirth to the community.
"Needless to say, the unexpected visitors brought some welcome joy and humor to the Edneyville staff this week, and we're happy to share the laughs with our local community," Henderson County Public Schools Public Information Officer Molly McGowan Gorsuch told Blue Ridge Now.
(NBC Miami) Authorities are searching for a garbage bag-wearing suspect who was caught on camera setting several garbage trucks on fire at a Pompano Beach business, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.
The arson incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Waste Pro at 3101 Northwest 16th Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Officials said the man, who was wearing a black garbage bag-type suit and goggles, forced his way into the business by torching the gate.
Surveillance footage released by BSO on Friday showed the man carrying what appeared to be a gas canister before lighting a truck on fire at the rear of the property.
As he walked back toward the front gate, the suspect began lighting several other garbage trucks on fire.
At one point, he opened a door to a building at the business and placed a clear bottle of liquid on the floor before lighting it on fire, officials said.
The suspect left the business and fled the scene in a black sedan. Officials said there was also a white SUV that was being used as a possible lookout.
The explosion shook Maria Elizabeth Tibari's home and knocked out one of her windows, which is now boarded up.
"It was like somebody put a bomb," TIbari said. "The fire, the flare goes up to the sky and the flare, the flames are out of control."
"All of a sudden, a loud bang," said Eduardo Pirapereira, Tibari's neighbor. "The whole house just trembled. Everybody was scared out of their minds."
The company said the fire resulted in the loss of 10-12 frontline garbage trucks valued at more than $3 million, with a majority being a total loss. The facility sustained minor damage but was open and operating as usual, and Waste Pro trucks from around Florida were relocated to Pompano Beach to maintain service, the company said.
"We are grateful to the local Police and Fire Departments, as well as the State Fire Marshal for their quick response. We are saddened that such an irresponsible act could occur. Our drivers consider these $300,000 to $380,000 high technology trucks as their office and are proud to drive them," Russell Mackie, Regional Vice President for Waste Pro in Southeast Florida, said in a statement.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
EDWARDS, Ill (WMBD) — The hit 80s game Pac-Man has made the jump to the real world in Illinois, where Caterpillar skid steers are being used to chase down a vehicle playing the role of the the old school emoji as he navigates an earth maze.
The scale model of Pac-Man was built in honor of Peoria-based Caterpillar's 95th anniversary. The company's creative teams built the 200 by 200 foot maze over several days.
In the promotional video, players wearing color coded hard hats corresponding with Inky, Blinky and the other classic characters remotely drive around the maze and try to capture Pac-Man before he can navigate the entire grid and pick up dots represented in an augmented reality experience.
Project lead Archie Lyons explained that he used state-of-the-art technology to bring it to life.
"We were able to upload the iconic game board via GPS to our machines. When you look at the overlay of the virtual board on the real board, it's a 99% accuracy, and with 151 corners in it, that's pretty impressive," said Lyons.
Unlike the real game, there is no actual contact between Pac-Man and the ghosts, players are eliminated when they get within a certain range of the other player's vehicle, as seen in the full promotional video.
In addition to Caterpillar's milestone, 2020 also marks the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man.
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a mouthful of a Guinness World Record when he used his mouth to bounce a table tennis ball off a wall 43 times in 30 seconds.
David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he practiced on and off for about a year before attempting the record at his Boise home.
Rush said his total was initially measured at 44 bounces in 30 seconds, but slow-motion video showed the last bounce came in just after the time limit, making his total 43.
The bounces were enough to beat the previous record of 34 bounces, which was set in 2018 by British man Ray Reynolds.
(In between the flashing lights, restaurants and retail stores that are iconic to Times Square, New Yorkers will soon be able to experience a new attraction. At first glance, it may look like a regular grocery store, but every single item in "The Plastic Bag Store" is made from — you guessed it — plastic.
From the vegetables to the deli meats, the store, which is located at 20 Times Square, is fully stocked with items made from discarded, single-use plastics. Attendees will experience plenty of surprises such as hidden rooms, a transforming set and a short film. The exhibit is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based artist Robin Frohardt and is presented by Times Square Arts.
"'The Plastic Bag Store' is a visually rich, tactile, and humorous experience that hopefully encourages a different way of thinking about the foreverness of plastic, the permanence of the disposable and that there is no 'away' when we throw something out," said Frohardt.
"It is my attempt to make something authentic and human from that which is mass-produced. There is great humor to be found in the pitfalls of capitalism and I find that humor and satire can be powerful tools for social criticism, especially with issues that feel too sad and overwhelming to confront directly."
Frohardt filled the store's shelves with nearly 10,000 pieces of single-use plastic items, which she collected over the course of many years from friends, her building and things she found on the street.
According to the Center of Biological Diversity, Americans use around 100 billion plastic bags a year, and it was this excessive use that prompted Frohardt to draw attention to the problem. "I got the idea just in a regular grocery store watching someone bag and double bag and triple bag all of my groceries that we're already inside of bags. It just struck me as incredibly absurd how much plastic packaging is being used," said Frohardt, who spoke to CBS News from a room decorated with plastic bags.
"Most of this single-use plastic is designed for its convenience. And so, you use it for only seconds, and then you throw it away. So it's out of sight out of mind. But because it doesn't decompose, it doesn't really go anywhere. It's still here, it's still somewhere. So that little red stir stick you stirred creamer into your coffee in a bank in 1995 is possibly floating out in the ocean somewhere," said Frohardt. "So I just kind of wanted to, instead of throwing all this stuff away, just collect it and keep it in one place and sort of give people a sense of how much waste there is."
The exhibit's opening coincides with New York's ban on single-use plastic bags, which takes effect Monday. The order had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seven other states across the nation have already banned single-use plastic bags, but Frohardt said more needs to be done.
"A lot of the solutions are going to have to come on a policy level, and it's going to have to come from the people who are producing the plastic. But they're not going to make those changes until there's enough public outrage," said Frohardt, who plans to travel with the exhibit in the future. "And I think that that's growing, I think people are starting to understand more and more. It's not that hard to imagine a world without plastic, because we did it for thousands of years."
"The Plastic Bag Store" will open from October 22 to November 7. While you can't purchase any of the items on display, the free exhibit requires advance reservations.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The jig may be up for an "asteroid" that's expected to get nabbed by Earth's gravity and become a mini moon next month.
Instead of a cosmic rock, the newly discovered object appears to be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission 54 years ago that's finally making its way back home, according to NASA's leading asteroid expert. Observations should help nail its identity.
"I'm pretty jazzed about this," Paul Chodas told The Associated Press. "It's been a hobby of mine to find one of these and draw such a link, and I've been doing it for decades now."
Chodas speculates that asteroid 2020 SO, as it is formally known, is actually the Centaur upper rocket stage that successfully propelled NASA's Surveyor 2 lander to the moon in 1966 before it was discarded. The lander ended up crashing into the moon after one of its thrusters failed to ignite on the way there. The rocket, meanwhile, swept past the moon and into orbit around the sun as intended junk, never to be seen again — until perhaps now.
A telescope in Hawaii last month discovered the mystery object heading our way while doing a search intended to protect our planet from doomsday rocks. The object promptly was added to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center's tally of asteroids and comets found in our solar system, just 5,000 shy of the 1 million mark.
The object is estimated to be roughly 26 feet (8 meters) based on its brightness. That's in the ballpark of the old Centaur, which would be less than 32 feet (10 meters) long including its engine nozzle and 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter.
What caught Chodas' attention is that its near-circular orbit around the sun is quite similar to Earth's — unusual for an asteroid.
"Flag number one," said Chodas, who is director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
The object is also in the same plane as Earth, not tilted above or below, another red flag. Asteroids usually zip by at odd angles. Lastly, it's approaching Earth at 1,500 mph (2,400 kph), slow by asteroid standards.
As the object gets closer, astronomers should be able to better chart its orbit and determine how much it's pushed around by the radiation and thermal effects of sunlight. If it's an old Centaur — essentially a light empty can — it will move differently than a heavy space rock less susceptible to outside forces.
That's how astronomers normally differentiate between asteroids and space junk like abandoned rocket parts, since both appear merely as moving dots in the sky. There likely are dozens of fake asteroids out there, but their motions are too imprecise or jumbled to confirm their artificial identity, said Chodas.
Sometimes it's the other way around.
A mystery object in 1991, for example, was determined by Chodas and others to be a regular asteroid rather than debris, even though its orbit around the sun resembled Earth's.
Even more exciting, Chodas in 2002 found what he believes was the leftover Saturn V third stage from 1969′s Apollo 12, the second moon landing by NASA astronauts. He acknowledges the evidence was circumstantial, given the object's chaotic one-year orbit around Earth. It never was designated as an asteroid, and left Earth's orbit in 2003.
The latest object's route is direct and much more stable, bolstering his theory.
"I could be wrong on this. I don't want to appear overly confident," Chodas said. "But it's the first time, in my view, that all the pieces fit together with an actual known launch."
And he's happy to note that it's a mission that he followed in 1966, as a teenager in Canada.
Asteroid hunter Carrie Nugent of Olin College of Engineering in Needham, Massachusetts, said Chodas' conclusion is "a good one" based on solid evidence. She's the author of the 2017 book "Asteroid Hunters."
"Some more data would be useful so we can know for sure," she said in an email. "Asteroid hunters from around the world will continue to watch this object to get that data. I'm excited to see how this develops!"
The Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics' Jonathan McDowell noted there have been "many, many embarrassing incidents of objects in deep orbit ... getting provisional asteroid designations for a few days before it was realized they were artificial."
It's seldom clear-cut.
Last year, a British amateur astronomer, Nick Howes, announced that an asteroid in solar orbit was likely the abandoned lunar module from NASA's Apollo 10, a rehearsal for the Apollo 11 moon landing. While this object is likely artificial, Chodas and others are skeptical of the connection.
Skepticism is good, Howes wrote in an email. "It hopefully will lead to more observations when it's next in our neck of the woods" in the late 2030s.
Chodas' latest target of interest was passed by Earth in their respective laps around the sun in 1984 and 2002. But it was too dim to see from 5 million miles (8 million kilometers) away, he said.
He predicts the object will spend about four months circling Earth once it's captured in mid-November, before shooting back out into its own orbit around the sun next March.
Chodas doubts the object will slam into Earth — "at least not this time around."
