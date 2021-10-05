JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.
The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.
“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date,” said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.
“Only the rich could afford toilets,” he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is “to have a toilet next to his table.”
Animal bones and pottery found in the septic tank could shed light on the lifestyle and diet of people living at that time, as well as ancient diseases, the antiquities authority said.
The archaeologists found stone capitals and columns from the era, and said there was evidence of a nearby garden with orchards and aquatic plants — more evidence that those living there were quite wealthy.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Rhode Island men authorities say touched off a needless and expensive ocean search-and-rescue effort when they fired maritime distress flares to celebrate a friend's wedding have agreed to pay $5,000 each to settle the case, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
The Coast Guard and the town of New Shoreham spent more than $100,000 combined responding to the flares off Block Island on June 6, 2020, when there was no one in distress, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Providence.
Perry Phillips, 31, and Benjamin Foster, 33, "knowingly and willfully communicated a false distress message to the Coast Guard," according to the civil complaint, and "caused the Coast Guard to attempt to save lives and property when no help was needed."
The men borrowed a flare gun and flares, set out on the water in a small skiff, and fired three flares when they thought they could be seen by people at their friend's wedding reception, prosecutors said. They recorded their actions to post on social media, prosecutors said.
People who saw the flares reported them to the New Shoreham harbormaster, who in turn alerted the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard deployed a boat and two helicopters for the search.
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California were called out to assist a tarantula spotted stranded on the roof of a home, but arrived to find the supposed spider was an old Halloween decoration.
The Peninsula Humane Society said an animal control officer was dispatched to a San Mateo neighborhood to check on the tarantula. The officer received permission from the homeowners to attempt a rescue and climbed up to the roof with a plastic enclosure to capture the arachnid.
The humane society said in a Facebook post that the officer quickly discovered "it was actually a Halloween decoration, not a pet Tarantula."
"She said it looked like it had been up there for a while," Buffy Tarbox, the Peninsula Humane Society's communications manager, told SFGate. "I guess if you don't like spiders, that's the better outcome."
The officer brought the plastic tarantula down from the roof to show the homeowners and the caller who originally spotted the faux-spider.
"The homeowners didn't know the decoration was there," Tarbox said. "Everyone thought it was real."
Tarbox said the officer brought the plastic spider back to the humane society's office in Burlingame.
"It became this funny thing where they were placing it on various people's desks," Tarbox said. "That joke wore a little thin. It was put into the trash."
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who bought multiple tickets for a single lottery drawing won a total $352,112 from four of his entries.
Joseph Humphries of Virginia Beach told Virginia Lottery officials he and his wife bought multiple tickets for the Sept. 8 Bank a Million drawing at the Super Food Mart in Virginia Beach.
Humphries said he checked the stack of tickets after the drawing and discovered one of his entries had won $250,000. Three other tickets earned smaller amounts, bringing the couple's total prize to $352,112.
"We're just so happy," Humphries said. "We're numb!"
The winning numbers from the Sept. 8 Bank a Million drawing were 3-6-9-20-24-40, with the Bonus Ball 26.
(Fox) An elderly man was seen leading Florida State Troopers on a slow-speed chase in a viral video.
The bizarre encounter happened northbound on the Florida Turnpike somewhere near mile marker 9 just after 4:30 p.m.
At least three Florida State Trooper vehicles can be seen following the man on his scooter, who is driving on the left shoulder.
Decked out in a white golf hat and red polo shirt, he's driving well below the Turnpike's speed limit of 70 mph, the video clearly shows.
Florida Highway Patrol told Fox News that troopers responded to the area and made contact with a 75-year-old Hispanic male who told them he had accidentally gotten on the highway and didn't know how to exit.
The troopers escorted the man to the next exit ramp to a safe location off the highway.
The Instagram user Sparrow Concepts shared the video. Commenters had a field day at the spectacle.
"Riding dirty," wrote one Instagram user, invoking the 2005 hit song "Ridin'" by Chamillionaire.
"This is why Miami's car insurance is so high," wrote another user.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's public libraries will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials, city officials announced Tuesday.
Late fees had already been suspended since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and will now be permanently eliminated, elected officials and leaders of the city's three library systems said in a news release.
"This announcement is another major step towards making our public libraries, the heart of so many communities, accessible to all," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Eliminating fines will let us serve even more New Yorkers, allowing them to enjoy all of the resources and programs that public libraries offer to grow and succeed."
In 2019, the city's libraries collected about $3.2 million in late fees. No late fees were collected in 2020 because of the pandemic and libraries made up the lost revenue in other fines.
New Yorkers will still need to pay replacement fees if they lose books or other materials, the library officials said. A book is considered lost after it is overdue for a month, though if it is returned, there would be no fee.
The new policy covers the New York Public Library, with branches in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island, as well as the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library.
The three library systems join libraries in cities such as San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia that no longer charge overdue fines.
More than half of the 400,000 New Yorkers whose library cards had been blocked because they owed at least $15 in fines live in high-needs communities, the officials said. Those patrons will now be able to check books out.
"Public libraries strive to be the most democratic institutions in our society, providing all people access to the resources they need to enrich their minds and improve their lives," Brooklyn Public Library CEO Linda E. Johnson said. "Eliminating late fines means providing truly equitable access to everything the library has to offer."
(Eastbourne Herald) Eastbourne Police were called to the Bandstand after a resident mistook a person taking insulin as a drug user.
The incident happened on Saturday, September 25 with police patrolling the area as part of Operation Blitz.
Operation Blitz aims to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town by targeting specific areas with help from the public.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, "This weekend's Operation Blitz patrols were busy, and covered large parts of the town.
"Terminus Road was the focus of some of that activity, with particular attention paid to electric scooters and other anti-social behaviour that was being caused.
"The patrols were then extended onto Cambridge Road and Seaside as part of our regular look at this hotspot for reports of anti-social behaviour for us."
Officers said they were also called to Holly Park in Hampden Park following a request from the fire service for support.
The incident involved 'youths' trying to set fires with aerosol cans, according to police.
The spokesperson added, "This prompted home visits, taking these youths home and speaking directly with parents about what happened.
"Police make good use of excellent support from the fire service with their arson reduction teams and fire setters intervention, and so it is likely that these young people will be referred to them.
"The bandstand also was patrolled on what was a pleasant Saturday night.
"Reports were made to officers about drug use, however it turned out to be an insulin user that was mistaken.
"We are always happy to receive reports and check them out, even if they turn out to be all above board."
Police said the building site at the old Esperance Hospital was also reported to them because of 'youths' trying to get inside.
The spokesperson said, "No one was found on the site, but this has been reported to us several times and is somewhere we will be working with the site owners to ensure security is improved.
"Our patrols also took in Langney and the Royal Sussex Golf Club following further reports from members of the community.
"Nothing of note was identified in these locations but we were pleased to patrol them in any event.
"In a few weeks time we will be changing the way we complete these patrols further, this will mean that the patrols will start earlier at 5pm but also finish slightly earlier too at around 10.30pm.
"This is because of some research that was conducted around the peak times for anti-social behaviour that we deal with around Operation Blitz."
Patrols currently take place on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm–12am, residents can report anti-social behaviour directly to police on the ground via 07785 372050.
Outside of these times please continue to report anti-social behaviour to police online, or by calling 101.
TORONTO -- A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
In a news release issued Friday, police said that officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues last Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Police allege that the man attended a daycare centre in the area "multiple times" and removed soiled diapers from the garbage bin.
Last seen riding a black mountain bike westbound along Danforth Avenue, the man is described by police as being 18 to 22 years old and standing five-foot-five inches tall.
He was wearing a red baseball cap with a grey brim, black track pants and black running shoes at the time of the incident. He also had a black/dark blue back pack.
Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying him.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.
WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A small plane being flown from Central Florida nearly crashed to the ground Thursday morning but was caught in power lines in Georgia.
The man flying the aircraft was stuck dangling in the air for about two hours while crews worked to get him out.
The plane was wedged in the power lines, causing a pole supporting the lines to lean over.
His flight path showed he was coming from Ormond Beach and planned to land at the Waycross Airport, about five minutes from where the crash happened.
But something happened in the air and got caught in the power lines.
Georgia Power crews used excavators to help stabilize the plane and then used a bucket truck to lift up a crew member to the pilot, wrap a brace around him and pull him out.
The Ware County EMA director said the pilot had a cut to his forehead but was alert.
Massive power outages were reported across the county. That's what brought out one woman who lives nearby. She recorded his rescue.
"You could see him trying to hold his body up because he's been there a couple hours I know You can tell he was tired and exhausted and I just kept praying God give him the strength to make it out of there," said Sharon Oglesby.
The cause of the crash is unknown but his flight plan shows he made a loop in the sky before he went down.
The FAA has been notified and they say the NTSB will lead the investigation.
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario put their cowboy skills to the test Friday morning when several callers reported a horse running loose on a highway.
The Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to Highway 7, near Perth, in the early hours of Friday morning to try to wrangle the escaped equine.
Police said they were able to secure the horse on a nearby private property while they searched for the owner.
The OPP said officers were able to make contact with the animal's owner just after 8 a.m.