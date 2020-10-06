OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.
At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours, The Oklahoman reported. The separate incidents occurred in November and December, according to court records.
The misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against former Oklahoma County jail employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50.
“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behavior.”
Butler and Miles are accused of imposing the discipline and Hendershott is accused of knowing about it but not stopping it, the newspaper reported. Court records do not list an attorney for any of them.
Sheriff P.D. Taylor said Monday that Butler and Miles resigned during an internal investigation and that Hendershott retired.
“We don’t tolerate it,” Taylor said of the mistreatment. “We always did an excellent job policing ourselves.”
The “Baby Shark” song gained huge popularity two years ago after the company Pinkfong released its first video online. The video has since been viewed more than 6.5 billion times.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EASTON, Md. (AP) — Several "suspicious devices" were found on Trump-Pence campaign signs around a Maryland city, but when bomb squads arrived, they realized those devices were small alarm systems.
Easton Police and the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad said they were busy Sunday and Monday investigating the devices, which were found taped to the political lawn signs.
The first sign was found in Idlewild Park Sunday morning. Later, four more signs in and around Easton were found with similar devices on them.
Officials said the devices posed no threat to the public: They're just audible alarms that sound when a pull pin, attached to a string, is tugged away.
The State Marshal's office said their apparent purpose was to prevent the signs from being stolen or removed.
The campaign signs were placed in public areas, which is illegal. Campaign signs aren't allowed on "public rights-of-way," road shoulders, or on medians.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said a baby kangaroo that escaped when he was let out of a van to "potty" was safely recaptured and taken for a check-up.
The Monroe Police Department said the kangaroo escaped Tuesday morning, and the public was asked to keep a lookout for the young animal.
The marsupial's owners wrote on a Facebook post that the 8-week-old male red kangaroo escaped when a friend transporting it in their van let him "out to potty and lost him."
The owners said the baby hasn't been weened onto solid food yet and still requires milk.
Police said the kangaroo was captured by an animal control officer and taken to a veterinary clinic in Fall City to be checked out.
Officers said they are investigating whether the kangaroo's owners had the proper permits for the exotic pet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The family of a U.S. man who lost his rosary while serving in Italy during World War II had the item returned to them thanks to the family of the soldier who found it.
Tim Maynard said his father, Robert Maynard, told his family the story of how he lost the leather pouch containing the rosary given to him by his mother while he was serving in Italy during World War II.
"I remember him saying at one point that his only regret was the fact that he had lost the rosary and it was his mom's and it was a special rosary," Maynard told WCPO-TV. "It had a relic inside of it. And that kept him safe and alive that whole time."
Charles Werley, another U.S. soldier serving in Europe, found the pouch on a beach and brought it back to United States with him in the hopes of eventually finding its owner.
The pouch contained the rosary as well as a note that bore Robert Maynard's name.
Gail Tucker, Werley's daughter, said her father never managed to track down Maynard, but she renewed the efforts when her mother handed the pouch and rosary down to her.
Tim Maynard said it means a lot of have a piece of family history back in his possession.
"It's just amazing to have something, you know, that was with him through those times, back in hand," he said. "Years and years and years have passed since he touched them. But the things that he went through while that was in his possession speaks volumes and the energy is still there with it, as I believe his energy's with it."
A New Jersey man returned a rosary that was lost for a similar amount of time in May after he found the item while using his metal detector in a large open space about 5 miles from his home. The rosary was lost by Diana Antonides 70 years earlier when it was taken by a neighbor boy.
Antonides, 81, said the boy must have buried the rosary in the field where Daniel Jurgens found it seven decades later.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A tree trimmer in California went for a wild ride on a tall palm tree when cutting the fronds free caused the tree trunk to whip upright from a bent-over position.
A video captured by a witness and posted to Twitter shows the arborist trimming the fronds from a palm tree in Redlands that is bent over from the excess weight.
The fronds fall to the ground, and the tree violently whips upright and sways sharply back and forth before coming to a rest.
The trimmer does not come loose from his perch despite the trunk's movements, and witnesses said he was able to climb down safely once it had stopped moving.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An Oregon man who won $5.7 million from a lottery drawing said his ticket sat forgotten and unchecked in his wallet for over a month.
Christopher Sargent told Oregon Lottery officials he and his wife bought a ticket for the Aug. 24 Megabucks drawing from the Plaid Pantry store in Portland and he "simply forgot about it" after putting the ticket into his wallet.
Sargent said it wasn't until a month later that he was back at Plaid Pantry and remembered the lottery ticket in his wallet. He said he handed the ticket to a clerk to scan.
"The clerk wasn't sure what I'd won but he said, 'It looks like you need to go to Salem,'" Sargent said.
Sargent checked the numbers after he arrived home and discovered he had won the $5.7 million jackpot from the drawing.
"I put it in a baggie and hid it behind an Incredible Hulk action figure," Sargent said. "I figured it would be safe there."
Sargent and his wife visited lottery headquarters in Salem to collect their prize more than a month after the drawing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- An employee at a Colorado lodge captured video of an unusual guest -- a black bear -- that wandered through the lobby and hallways.
Anna Williams, who works at the YMCA of the Rockies in Estes Park, said she was working late when she heard a crashing sound in the lobby about 2 a.m.
Lavalicious and delicious. Both can be achieved right at home with our Brownie Volcano.
Williams discovered a bear had wandered into the building and now was wandering the hallways.
Williams posted video to Facebook of the bear walking around the hallway before she retreated into a room when the animal appeared to become aggressive.
"A little while later I heard security come in and chase it out," Williams wrote.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there had been five previous reports of bears entering YMCA of the Rockies buildings since July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Texas girl earned two Guinness World Records, thanks to her legs, which each measure more than 4 feet long.
Maci Currin, 17, of Cedar Park, was certified by Guinness as having the world's longest legs (female), as well as the longest legs on a teenager.
Currin's left leg measures 4 feet, 5.25 inches long, while her right leg measures 4 feet, 4.87 inches long.
The girl said she comes from a tall family, but none of her relatives match her 6-foot, 10-inch stature.
Currin said she hopes to someday set the Guinness record for the world's tallest professional model.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN Business) Hey, it's been a rough year. Why not spread some love by sending noods to your friends and family?
That's noods, as in noodles. Kraft's new #SendNoods promotion lets mac and cheese lovers send a free box (or a coupon to redeem for one) to loved ones.
"In these strange times, people are in need of extra comfort. That's why it's always a nice gesture to send noods so they know you're thinking of them," comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Vanessa Bayer says in a video promoting the new campaign. "Noods, I mean. Not nudes."
Starting Tuesday at 12 pm ET, the first 7,000 people to enter will be able to send noods via enjoynoods.com or by tweeting at @kraftmacncheese with the two hashtags #SendNoods and #Giveaway.
The campaign from the usually kid-centered brand includes a pixelated image of a bowl of Kraft mac — as if it were nudes, not noods. And it notes October 6 is apparently National Noodle Day.
This is Kraft's latest attempt to get creative during the pandemic. In August, the company announced it was temporarily relabeling its Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Dinner boxes as "breakfast" food. And in September, it released a limited edition pumpkin spice mac and cheese in the US and Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A 102-year-old Chicago woman is gaining attention online thanks to a viral photo showing her decked out in personal protective equipment to cast her vote by mail.
The Chicago Teachers Union tweeted a photo showing Bea Lumpkin, 102, a retired member of the union, dressed from head to toe in PPE as she dropped her ballot into a mailbox.
"If Bea can do it, anyone can do it," the tweet said.
Lumpkin said she has never missed an election in her life. She said she considers this to be the most important one of her lifetime.
"The most important reason to vote in this election is that there's so much at stake, more than any other vote I've cast, because of the great challenge to the survival of our democracy," Lumpkin told CNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.