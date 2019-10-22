NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of riding for 20 miles (32 kilometers) atop a car that sped down a Tennessee interstate has had one of his charges dropped.
Ronnie Sellars, 31, no longer faces a “clinging to a vehicle” charge in Wilson County, but disorderly conduct charges are still pending in neighboring Davidson County, The Tennessean reported on Monday.
The district attorney’s office said Judge Haywood Barry ruled that the language of the law doesn’t match what Sellars was accused of doing.
Sellars was arrested in September after a joyride during which witnesses recorded him sitting, lying, smiling and waving from atop a four-door sedan.
Sellars told the newspaper he stood up for part of the ride from Mt. Juliet to Nashville, and it felt like being on a surfboard going 80 mph (129 kph). Sellars said he thinks the courts should “put their attention on other things.”
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The message printed on a runner's bib during a recent Minneapolis race turned out to be prophetic.
Instead of wearing his name, 25-year-old Tyler Moon opted to have "Jesus Saves" printed on his running bib for the Medtronic TC 10 Mile earlier this month.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press says that when Moon reached the eighth mile his heart began beating irregularly and he collapsed. His heart was not pumping blood. Behind him in the race was a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, Jesus "Jesse" Bueno. He dropped down beside Moon and he and a running colleague began CPR until paramedics arrived.
Moon says he wanted a Christian message on his bib, which he says turned out to be "pretty fitting" considering what transpired.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A SWAT team looking for a suspected accomplice in a forged-check case was forced to break up a birthday party for an 8-year-old Albuquerque boy.
KOAT-TV reports the armed SWAT team on Saturday surrounded Christina Rain's home as she held a birthday gathering for her son and had to try to corral the young attendees inside.
A suspect had fled police from a Walmart and eventually barricade himself in the storage shed in Rain's backyard.
Police then ordered Rain and the rest of the party-goers out of the house and to a nearby park.
Authorities say the man was taken into custody.
After the excitement, Rain told a KOAT-TV reporter the young party-goers were heading back to the house to have some birthday cake.
It's something every New Yorker has experienced: A subway car so disgusting, even a packed train at rush hour refuses to ride in it.
But now that rancid ride could snag one lucky (or maybe not-so-lucky?) commuter a nice cash prize.
A transportation union took out a full-page ad on Monday highlighting its "train trash" contest, inviting riders to post photos of disgusting MTA subway cars — with the nastiest picture getting $500.
The campaign by the TWU local 100 comes amid contract negotiations with the transit agency, as they claim New York City Transit has cut 79 "cleaner positions," with commuters stuck to deal with the sometimes disgusting consequences.
Trash piles, vomit, feces, mysterious wet seats featuring puddles of who-knows-what — all things that commuters deal with on a near-daily basis, and photos of which all are fair game to be entered in the contest.
While the union says it won't accept staged photos or anything that appears to target the homeless, they are hoping to transit employees participates in the ploy aimed at getting the MTA to change its mind in regards to the alleged cuts.
"If the MTA wants to save money, they should cut consultants, not service," the union said.
The MTA pushed back against the claims that they are allowing their trains to get grimy. The agency said that crews tidy up stations each day and "all 591 MTA subway trains in service every day — more than 5,000 cars — are routinely cleaned multiple times throughout the day."
While some riders acknowledge it's a tall task to keep all the subway cars clean, most seemed to think the contest is a good idea — and will be ready to take pictures.
"Yes I am. Why not. We need our trains clean," said commuter Leonard Brown.
Rick Johnson, another rider, agreed. "They are real filthy. Half the time you get on the subway and you can still smell the urine and feces on the chair. It's like they don't clean them," he said.
The photo with the most likes by November 30th wins. A word of warning — some of the photos already posted are truly disgusting.
With Halloween coming up, maybe this is one road to avoid going trick-or-treating on.
A website has compiled of some of the creepiest street names in the country, and a street in New Jersey made the list for it's very ominous name.
Shades of Death Road in Great Meadows, just east of Jenny Jump State Forest and the town of Hope in Warren County, was an easy addition for Homes.com to include.
According to the site, there was a string of brutal murders that took place on the road in the early part of the 20th century. The deaths include a man beaten to death with a tire iron, and another man who was killed in cold blood — with the killer never being brought to justice.
The site also claims that the area used to be referred to as "The Shades" on account of the low-hanging trees that are over the road.
However, another legend refers possibly to early settlers killing Native Americans in the area and throwing the bodies into a lake the street winds along, which occasionally has pillars of mist rising from the top of the water, according to weirdnj.com.
Other possible reasons for the name have traces to an unruly gang that used to live in the area, while another theory ties the name to outbreaks of malaria in the 1850s from insects around the nearby lake, the site says.
While there's no one certain answer as to how Shades of Death Road got its name, it's definitely spooky enough to avoid … or see for yourself, if that's your kind of thing.
Other streets making the Homes.com list include Bloods Point Road in Illinois and Bucket of Blood Street in Arizona.
(FOX) In a plot straight out of an acclaimed TV drama -- but with an ending too sobering for the small screen -- an Ohio mother-of-five who said she sold crystal meth to send her child to college was sentenced to 11 years in prison Monday.
Janet Gartner, 41, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Bair, 40, were running a drug operation that allowed them to sell meth throughout Licking County, officials said. But her attorney argued the mother never did the drugs herself — only sold them -- and she did it for her child.
"She only wanted to sell enough to buy a farm and put one of her children through college," attorney Nicole Churchill said. "I don't believe anyone wakes up and goes, 'You know, I want to sell meth.'"
Gartner and Bair were running the operation in Licking County when the couple caught the eye of the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. Investigators engaged in two controlled buys from the couple, and the pair were taken into custody on April 15.
The task force later searched their farmhouse in Kimbolton, roughly 90 miles east of Columbus, and "seized more than $160,000 in cash, at least five pounds of methamphetamine, 50 pounds of marijuana, hundreds of THC vape pens, several ounces of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, two vehicles, four ATV's and three firearms."
Gartner's attorney described her as a good, hard-working mother who wanted to be able to provide for her children, Y-City News reported. She has five children and worked as a housekeeper.
"I would consider Janet a friend, more than a client," Churchill said in court. "I've visited with her more than I probably have any other client in my seven-year career. She was in a severe domestic violence relationship that she finally got herself out of a few years ago. She met someone who was outstanding to her and her family."
Churchill said the couple planned to save money to buy property and send a child to school, and then would stop their alleged drug trafficking efforts.
"They would have had something they'd never had before," the attorney said. "I believe her when she says when it was over, it would be over."
Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Gartner to 11 years in prison on Monday and also ordered her to pay a $10,000 fine. He said Gartner's actions destroyed people's lives.
"That can never be rationalized in my mind," said Fleegle.
Bair is scheduled to enter a plea deal on drug charges in November.
(FOX) A Utah man who reportedly had designs on becoming a homeowner is facing charges after he refused to take "no" for an answer in pursuit of his dream house.
The man, identified by local news reports as Andrew Blackwell, 25, has reportedly been spotted several times at the house in Salt Lake City since August, and has been warned by police not to enter the premises. But though the owner has rebuffed Blackwell's lowball attempts to buy the home and police have repeatedly been called on him, Blackwell has continued to enter the home — and allegedly make improvements.
A "belligerent person" was spotted at the home on Aug. 30, stealing items inside, The Salt Lake City Tribune reported, noting that police confronted the person and told him not to enter the home or change anything there again.
But the next day, Blackwell reportedly returned — and was using tools inside the house. He acknowledged to authorities he was previously told he didn't have permission to be at the house and was again warned not to enter it.
A neighbor on Sept. 11 reported a possible burglary at the home, where police, again, found the man, KUTV reported. He "admitted he had cut down trees, shrubs and bushes; removed a refrigerator from the house; and installed new deadbolts," police wrote in charging documents.
Prosecutors claimed the man offered the elderly female homeowner $90,000 for the house, which is "not reasonable for that area and that market." The house reportedly has a market value of more than $363,000.
When the owner didn't respond to his offer, Blackwell allegedly went to the home and told her "he would forge any document needed to get the property from her."
"The victim in this case, who is an elderly woman, has expressed fear to the police about what the defendant may do," police stated.
Blackwell allegedly changed the locks in the house and locked the front gate with his own chain and lock. He reportedly emailed a police officer the following day saying he wanted to remove plants from the woman's yard "just as long as it builds my case to gaining title to the house," and asked for the officer's help in trying to get the water turned on, "complaining…that they wouldn't turn the water on until he could prove that he owned the property."
The 25-year-old reportedly admitted to police he had done yard work and succeeded in getting the power turned back on. He told neighbors he owned the home and even received assistance from one of them moving a refrigerator, the Tribune reported. Blackwell reportedly told a neighbor he paid $5,000 for the house and owned it.
Blackwell was charged with burglary and forgery, misdemeanor stalking, theft, criminal mischief and three counts of criminal trespass. A warrant was reportedly issued for his arrest on Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A beer named after the AMC-TV hit series "Breaking Bad" and brewed by an actor from the show sold out after its debut.
KOB-TV reports "Breaking Bad" fans lined up at three Albuquerque Costcos, but the brew was gone within three hours.
Dean Norris, who played a DEA agent in the series, started to brew German lager, Schraderbräu, following the premiere of Netflix's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" earlier this month.
Norris says he will launch the beer nationwide soon.
"Breaking Bad" follows an Albuquerque high school chemistry teacher turned meth lord, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston. The series ran from 2008 to 2013.
(FOX) A local CBS reporter in California was apparently fired after he — during a live news segment — climbed atop classic, privately-owned cars, even seemingly damaging one of them in the process.
Angel Cardenas, a correspondent with KMAX-TV's "Good Morning Sacramento," was on air Sunday at the Sacramento International Auto Show, a weekend-long event at Cal Expo that was about to begin its final day.
Someone who caught the segment on air, Adam Copeland, posted a clip of it to Facebook, as he has "never seen such a disregard to someone else's vehicle."
Cardenas playfully tells viewers "the only person out here is a media coordinator, the event doesn't start until later in the day… no one is out here to tell me which car I can't go in, cause some of these are off-limits, so I'm just gonna live on the wild side." He then gets on top of a yellow Ford Thunderbird and laying on his side, posing on the car.
"I feel like a kid in a candy store without the owners because you can do anything," Cardenas says. He then moves on to another car, a pink Thunderbird, and opens the driver's side door — which dings into another vehicle sitting next to it.
He briefly takes a look at the possible damage, and then proceeds to get inside the car and quips that "nobody's looking," before directing the cameraman to zoom in on the spot where the door hit the neighboring vehicle.
Cardenas later crosses through a barrier around a Ford Explorer and hops on top of the hood of the car.
"I would get off that now," one of the two on-air hosts tells Cardenas from the studio. He gets off moments later, saying someone in the auto show told him to.
The following day, the auto show's Facebook page was updated with a message about the incident. According to the post, the auto show's producer reached out to the producer of the general manager of the CBS affiliate about the "astonishingly awful incident" and was told Cardenas was immediately fired following the segment, as also noted by the Time Meets Road blog.
The news station, which declined Fox News' request for comment, "expressed their sincerest apologies for the incident," the post read.
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A Tennessee haunted house billed as the scariest in the world requires visits to sign a 40-page waiver, pass a physical and undergo a background check -- and no one has ever finished the attraction.
Russ McKamey, owner of McKamey Manor in Summertown, said the price of admission is only a bag of food for his five dogs, and the prize for finishing is $20,000, but no one has ever collected the prize money.
Interested visitors must first complete a sports physical, sign a 40-page waiver, pass a drug test, provide proof of medical insurance, and prove they are at least 21 years old.
The visitors must then watch a 2-hour video called And Then There Were None, which features footage of every visitor from July 2017 and August 2019 quitting before the end of the experience. Visitors leave by uttering the code phrase, "You really don't want to do this."
McKamey said the key to inspiring terror is a "mind game" that relies on hypnotism to have visitors tricked by their own minds. He said each experience is video recorded to prove to visitors -- and authorities -- that nothing illegal took place.
"When I use the hypnosis I can put you in a kitty pool with a couple inches of water and tell you there's a great white shark in there, and you're gonna think there's a shark in there," he told WFLA-TV.
"And so, when you have that kind of power over people, and have them do and see things that you want them to see, then they can leave here thinking it really happened, and they'll go to the authorities and say, 'oh, whatever,' and I have to come back and show the footage and say, 'it didn't go that way at all,'" McKamey said.
