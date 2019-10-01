MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that operating a riding mower while drunk carries the same penalties as driving a car while intoxicated.
The ruling Tuesday came in the case of a northern Wisconsin man who was arrested for drunken driving in 2017. Police pulled Keith Shoeder over while he was operating a riding mower on the streets of Rhinelander after leaving a tavern.
Shoeder appealed his convicted of fourth offense drunken driving.
Shoeder argued that the charge should be dismissed, contending the riding mower was an all-terrain vehicle and not a motor vehicle and therefore he was not subject to the same penalties.
But the 3rd District Court of Appeals disagreed. It upheld an Oneida County Circuit Court ruling, saying a riding mower is a motor, not an all-terrain, vehicle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROME (AP) — A dazed and confused deer has stormed into a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, blocking the local shopping street for a few hours before been saved and freed.
Local authorities said Tuesday that the deer, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, while the assistant was away, and got trapped inside among the clothes.
Authorities said It was necessary to cordon off Cortina's shopping square to allow local veterinarians to catch the animal, anesthetize it and then bring it back to the wild.
Cortina mayor Gianpaolo Ghedina said that "luckily, all ended well. Once the animal was sedated, it was brought back to the woods and then freed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.
The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal's plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.
Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.
The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that "the animal didn't even thank anyone for its rescue" before it ran off.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A motorized catering cart lost control and was sent spinning wildly Monday afternoon at Chicago O'Hare International Airport near a parked plane.
The out-of-control cart was captured on video and shared on social media.
The video shows the cart, which had no one on it, spinning in a circle and nearly hitting a parked jet before a worker used a piece of equipment to ram and topple the motorized cart.
American Airlines said in a statement that it was investigating the accident and that preliminary reports indicate a stuck accelerator is to blame. There were no injuries, and the incident resulted in a 10-minute flight delay.
"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle," the airline said. "Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident."
Video of the incident, which appeared to be recorded from the terminal, records applause after the worker uses another piece of machinery to topple the cart, which sent it onto its side and beverages and more spilling out.
O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the country and is a hub for American and United airlines.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Video footage from the Bronx Zoo last weekend shows a woman appearing to taunt a lion after she somehow climbed into its den.
The unidentified woman was seen waving at the animal from just a few feet away while the lion, looking confused, stares back.
The woman then does a little dance before appearing to turn back and the camera turns off.
Hernán Reynoso, who filmed the incident before posting it on Instagram Sunday, told New York's NBC 4 he at first thought the bizarre scene was just part of the exhibit.
"But when I see … she just was there, dancing, saying, 'Hi,' to the lion and everything and that was crazy," Reynoso said.
A spokesperson told Fox News that staff had "received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the African lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo.
"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
It was unclear what action the zoo took against the woman or whether she is facing charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A vegan claims she was served a pork sausage roll she thought was meat-free — and says she'll be "traumatized for life."
Sharleen Ndungu, 20, said she broke down in tears and started having heart palpitations once she realized that the vegan sausage roll she ordered from bakery chain Greggs in Kent, England, actually contained meat.
"I haven't had meat in two years. My belly started hurting and my heart started going crazy," Ndgungu said, according to Metro UK. "I was panicking because that only happens when I consume meat – this doesn't happen when I have other food. I'm traumatized for life now – I'm never going to Greggs again."
Ndungu had returned to the bakery and was offered a $2 refund by the manager.
The unsatisfied woman then called the bakery's customer service hotline and she was instead offered a $36 voucher, but that too was not good enough for Ndungu who wanted an apology.
'I was asking for a public apology to make people aware that they should watch out for things like this," she said. "People can be allergic to pork and potentially die from such a stupid mistake. It's my choice not to consume meat because it causes cancer. That choice has been taken away from me."
Ndungu, a YouTuber, had reportedly posted three videos on social media railing about her food experience, KentLive.com reported.
"My body is poisoned for life now, you know," she said in one of the videos, according to the news outlet.
A spokesman for Greggs told Metro UK: "We have apologized to the customer for this incident. We've taken great care to try and prevent this from happening and are investigating to ensure this situation can be avoided in the future."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Not the bean dip!
A grocery store employee in Oregon has been arrested on suspicion of providing her co-workers bean dip that had been laced with meth.
Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, following an investigation into the incident, which occurred earlier this month.
According to an affidavit obtained by The Oregonian, Medina-Hernandez was working at the Thriftway grocery store in Jefferson on Sept 9 when she was spotted behaving suspiciously on security footage. On that day, Medina-Hernandez had reportedly prepared a plate of bean dip, sometimes with her back to the surveillance camera, and also while appearing to retrieve something out of her bra.
After setting the dip out on a plate, Medina-Hernandez allegedly allowed two co-workers to eat some, and one later ended up in the hospital.
"After being treated at an area hospital, the victim learned the bean dip may have contained methamphetamine," the Marion County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement obtained by KVAL.
The third employee, who also ate the dip, later claimed that Medina-Hernandez told her the methamphetamine was added to the food by accident.
Medina-Hernandez was taken into custody on suspicion of "delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance," according to The Oregonian.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office added that it had no reason to believe any customers of the Thriftway were affected.
As of Thursday, Medina-Hernandez was still booked in the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Sportswear brand Asics apologized after promotional screens outside its New Zealand store played a pornographic video for hours.
Observers said the video, which featured explicit sexual content, played for at least two hours, and possibly up to nine hours, on the promotional screens outside of the brand's central Auckland store.
Workers at the store said they turned off the screens when they arrived at 10 a.m. after they found the obscene video playing.
Asics apologized in a post on its Facebook page.
"This morning an unknown person gained access to the screens above our Central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens," the post said. "We would like to apologize to anyone who may have seen this.
"We are working with our software and online security suppliers to ensure this doesn't happen again," the brand said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A vendor at the Miami Dolphins' stadium was arrested Sunday after charging an unsuspecting fan $724 for two beers, police said.
Nathan Collier, 33, who was selling beer at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, completed the fan's purchase with a personal card reader and not with the device vendors at the stadium are supposed to use, the Miami Herald reported, citing the police report.
A short time later, the fan received an alert from his bank notifying him of the costly charge to his card, the paper reported. It also displayed the vendor's name.
The two beers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami should have cost the fan about $19.
Collier was taken into custody without incident, WPLG-TV reported. Police said he had a Square credit card reader in his possession.
Collier was not working for the Hard Rock Stadium's concessioner or the Dolphins, according to the Herald. His employer was a Kentucky company that employs "walking vendors" at major sporting events and concerts.
"Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier's unauthorized personal device," the company told the paper.
Online court records show Collier was booked into the Miami-Dade County jail Monday on charges of grand theft and possession of a skimming device.
The expensive beers may have helped the fan drown his sorrows. The Dolphins lost to the Los Angeles Chargers to remain winless for the year.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- A Minnesota 9-year-old took a wrong turn during a 5k race and ended up winning a 10k, coming out ahead of a field that was otherwise all adults.
Kade Lovell of St. Cloud was expecting to run the 3.1-mile version of the St. Francis Franny Flyer in Sartell but he missed his turn and ended up finishing first in the 6.2-mile version of the race, beating a field of competitors where the next youngest person was in their 20s.
The average age of runners in the race was 38, and the second place finisher, a 40-year-old man, finished a full minute behind Lovell.
Lovell said it was too late to turn back by the time he realized he had followed the wrong route.
"At the end where you had to turn around there's a 10k sign, I was like, 'This is not a 5k.' Once I turned around I was like, my mom is going to yell at me," he told WCCO-TV.
The boy's time was just over 48 minutes.
Lovell said he trains three times a week and is planning to compete in the Junior Olympics in the winter.