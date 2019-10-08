CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio homeowner never envisioned becoming semi-famous because of a goat butting its way into her home and taking a nap in her bathroom.
“This is the most random story in the world,” Jennifer Keathley said Tuesday, breaking out into laughter.
The break-in happened Friday when an escaped ram from a farm several miles away repeatedly butted against a sliding glass door, breaking into the Keathley family home in Ashland County’s Sullivan Township.
Keathley’s 18-year-old son, Logan, discovered the goat in the bathroom when he returned home from school around Friday afternoon to broken glass in the house.
Much of the break-in was recorded on the Keathley’s home surveillance camera.
Two Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies unsuccessfully tried to coax the ram, named Big Boy, out of the home with carrots, a dog bone and grass. They eventually grabbed him by the horns and dragged him outside where they secured him in a dog cage.
Keathley put a message out for a missing goat on a community Facebook page and received a reply with the owner’s name and number. The apologetic owner arrived that evening and, with Keathley’s husband’s help, loaded him onto a livestock trailer for his ride home.
The Keathley’s learned their home insurance policy covers damage from bears and deer but not goats. She said she’s been in touch with the farmer’s insurance company. Despite applications of carpet deodorant and urine neutralizer, she said the odor from Big Boy’s urine still lingers.
Asked about her newfound fame, Keithley said: “There’s all these awful stories in the world, people need this.”
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Call it serpent surprise. Or a snake mistake.
A California reptile lover says thieves who made off with his duffel bag probably thought they were taking swag.
But it was full of snakes.
Brian Gundy, who breeds and sells reptiles through his business, For Goodness Snakes, had given a presentation at Martin Luther King Library in downtown San Jose on Saturday and left his gear in a parking garage to retrieve his car.
When he returned, he found a duffel bag containing three pythons and a lizard was gone.
Gundy tells KRON-TV two snakes were later found in a dumpster but he's worried about the safety of the other reptiles.
He's filed a police report and hopes garage surveillance video and help from the public will help catch the thieves.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former university professor in Philadelphia spent federal grant money on strip clubs and other personal expenses, prosecutors said Monday.
Chika Nwankpa misappropriated grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over a period of 10 years, the U.S. attorney's office said. Drexel University discovered the alleged fraud in 2017 during an internal audit and alerted the government.
Most of the money was spent on strip clubs and sports bars in the Philadelphia area, according to a news release.
"This is an example of flagrant and audacious fraud, and a shameful misuse of public funds." said U.S. Attorney William McSwain. "The agencies providing these grant funds expect them to be used towards advancements in energy and naval technology for public benefit, not for personal entertainment."
McSwain lauded Drexel for reporting the matter but expressed disappointment that Nwankpa's conduct "went unnoticed for so long."
Drexel has agreed to pay $189,000 to resolve its potential civil liability in the case. The university said in a statement that it takes "allegations of unethical or unlawful business conduct ... very seriously," adding that it has improved its auditing controls.
Nwankpa repaid more than $53,000, resigned from Drexel and was barred from federal contracting for six months, prosecutors said. He has not been charged with a crime.
A message seeking comment was left at a number for Nwankpa, who worked at Drexel for 27 years until his 2017 resignation. An online profile for Nwankpa said he is self-employed as an engineering consultant.
A German man jailed for committing three bank robberies reportedly gave a very rambling, 20-hour-long statement before his sentencing Monday that included anecdotes about his fitness routine and accounts from his criminal career.
A judge in Hamburg's district court cut off Michael Jauernik before sentencing him to 12-and-a-half years in prison for three bank heists between 2011 and 2018, in which he shot one employee, The Guardian reported.
She said she regretted not interrupting Jauernik, 71, earlier for his repetitions and "excessive digressions."
Jauernik started robbing banks in the 1970s and served several jail terms. He gained some notoriety in the 1980s when he was dubbed the "Thursday robber" for holding up a string of banks shortly before closing time on Thursdays.
During his prolonged statement, he reportedly said he was "more intelligent and clever than any employee of the criminal police agency" and bragged about his daily fitness regimen in jail. He also boasted about doing situps three times each day and doing 5-K runs, the report added.
Jauernik said he went back to robbing banks after working as a night porter where he found his pension payments "pitiful." He justified the robberies by insinuating he targeted corrupt financial institutions.
"I didn't rob supermarkets or old women," Jauernik said.
The unnamed judge said it was unlikely he would be rehabilitated.
"We are sure that you will still think it legitimate to rob banks and threaten people in 12 years' time," she said. "You suffer from a narcissistic personality disorder, which was on display to everyone who followed the main trial," she said.
A reproducing population of brook trout has been discovered in a tiny lake in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness for the first time since the lake was declared fishless because of acid rain 32 years ago, New York state officials said.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said Monday the breeding population of trout in the 38-acre Lake Colden demonstrates the effectiveness of clean air regulations. Those include New York's 1984 Acid Deposition Control Act and amendments to the U.S. The
Acid rain results when emissions from power plants, motor vehicles and other fossil fuel combustion sources mix with moisture in the air to produce sulfuric and nitric acid. In the 1960s, scientists determined it was causing tree die-offs in higher elevations of the Catskills and Adirondacks and had made hundreds of lakes and streams too acidic to support fish.
Lake Colden, surrounded by some of the state's tallest peaks, is one of 52 Adirondack waterways where samples have been collected and analyzed several times a year since 1992. Monitoring has shown improving water quality in recent years, according to DEC.
"While we were preparing to recommend to DEC the lake was suitable for stocking brook trout, the discovery of brook trout makes this recommendation moot," said Jed Dukett, program manager for the Adirondack Lake Survey Corporation, which does the monitoring.
Survey staff found small brook trout in a tributary to Lake Colden in August. In September, DEC biologists followed up with nets and electroshocking equipment and discovered a healthy population of three generations of brook trout.
Genetic testing is underway to determine the origin of the brook trout, which could be a native heritage strain.
Lake Colden, which is 2,754 feet high, is a picturesque and popular camping area for backpackers. It's a difficult hike of more than 10 miles. Fishing is allowed, but only with artificial lures.
The first verified example of recovery of an Adirondack lake rendered fishless by acid rain was Brooktrout Lake, where heritage strain trout were stocked in 2005 and found to be reproducing in 2010.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh area couple found out where all their walnuts have gone.
It turns out squirrels stored more than 200 of them under the hood of the couple's SUV.
Chris Persic tells KDKA-TV his wife called to say the vehicle smelled like it was burning. When she popped the hood, she found walnuts and grass piled over the engine.
They took the SUV to a mechanic who found half a trashcan of walnuts under the engine.
Persic says there was not any extensive damage.
But a squirrel may have chewed through or pulled out the fuel injector hose on his new truck.
The Persics have gotten a quote on removing a black walnut tree from their property.
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- An Illinois family said they returned home to find a wheel that had been dropped by a helicopter in midair crashed through the roof of their home.
Linda Taylor-Whitt said she and her family had just returned to their Lynwood home from eating out Saturday evening when her daughter went upstairs to use the bathroom and found the wheel had crashed through the roof and was lodged in the ceiling.
"I didn't know what kind of wheel it was at first, I guessed it was an airplane wheel. Hysteria went through me," she told the Chicago Tribune.
Taylor-Whitt contacted the police, who in turn called the local fire chief to come take a look at the unusual scene.
"And they couldn't believe what they were seeing and he was like, 'I've never in my life seen this.' He said, 'I've been a fireman for 30 or 40 some years,'" she told WLS-TV.
Taylor-Whitt said she received a call Monday from the owners of SummerSkyz, Inc., a flight school that operates a helicopter at the nearly Lansing airport.
"They were taking responsibility for it, and whatever needs to be done they would take care of it," Taylor-Whitt said.
The owners told her the wheel was from a piece of machinery used to move helicopters between airport hangers and had somehow stayed attached to the aerial vehicle before falling off above her home.
(SKY News) A Texas groom who robbed a bank a day before his wedding to pay for the rings and venue has been arrested, police have said.
Heath Bumpous robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton on Friday morning, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said on Facebook Live.
The 36-year-old threatened a bank cashier and said he had a gun before demanding cash.
Bumpous told the employee that he was getting married and needed the money for the wedding the following day.
He then left with the stolen cash and drove down dirt and forest service roads when he received a call from his fiancee, who he was due to wed on Saturday.
His fiancee said she saw surveillance video stills of her husband-to-be robbing the bank that police had posted on Facebook.
She managed to persuade Bumpous to turn himself in and he confessed to authorities in Houston soon after.
(SKY News) Three suspected drug smugglers had to be rescued after they were found floating on 1.2 tonnes of cocaine off Colombia's coast.
The trio's boat had sunk in the high seas of the Pacific Ocean, forcing them to use their cocaine packs as floaties.
They were found by Colombian army officers some 30 miles off the coast of Tumaco clinging to their cargo.
Footage of the rescue shows the men surrounded by black boxes, which were later confirmed to contain 1,265kg of cocaine hydrochloride.
They were thrown life preservers by their rescuers and helped onto a boat.
The men had been stranded at sea for at least three hours when they were picked up by the Tumaco Coast Guard Unit in the area.
They have since been charged with drug trafficking and manufacturing narcotics.
(SKY News) It sounded like a wild goose chase, but police in Nottinghamshire really did find the bird in the back of a taxi after it smashed through its window.
The force said they received a call about a goose flying into a car in the Radford area, a few miles from Nottingham.
In a post on Twitter, Radford Road Police said: "When a colleague asked if a call had been received about a goose flying into a taxi over the radio, we had to see it to believe it."
The force joked on social media that the bird may have been heading to the Nottingham Goose Fair, an annual event which takes place in the area in the first week of October.
The force said the goose was taken to a local vet, while the taxi driver had to repair the damage to his vehicle.
