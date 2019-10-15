CAPE CORAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was found nude inside a plumbing business is facing charges after being accused of using a forklift and a hammer to wreak havoc before taking a shower there.
The News-Press reports 24-year-old Joseph Michael Bieniek was confronted by an employee at United Plumbing on Friday.
The employee told Lee County deputies he was working late in the warehouse and went to investigate a noise when he found Bieniek standing naked and clutching a hammer. The employee said Bieniek didn’t threaten him.
Surveillance video showed Bieniek causing destruction to the plumbing business and a neighboring business.
Bieniek was released Sunday on $26,500 bond and faces two charges of burglary and charges of resisting arrest, larceny and criminal mischief. It’s unclear if he’s retained an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — A 67-year-old woman with a history of sneaking onto flights without a ticket will remain jailed after the latest incident in which police say she tried to get past security at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night and later charged with felony criminal trespass. A judge on Sunday granted her bail but ordered that she stay in custody until a related probation hearing.
Hartman's arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that's played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when she was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London.
She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March to 18 months' probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly called 911 to report that his roommate had stolen his marijuana.
A deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted a Twitter response to the man's calls Saturday night: Stop calling.
Deputy Neal Zalva says in the Twitter video that he called the man back to tell him to quit contacting the sheriff's office about his stolen marijuana. Zalva recorded the video as part of the agency's #TweetAlong program, which allows viewers to get a behind-the-scenes look at the police work by the deputies.
Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in Florida.
A sheriff's office spokesman says no charges were filed against the caller.
Sheriff's office communications director Kevin Doll said Tuesday they just wanted the man to stop calling about the stolen weed.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man who allegedly broke into someone's home – while dressed in only women's underwear – before fleeing the scene has been taken into custody, investigators said.
Shaun McGuire, 37, was arrested on Saturday after the bizarre ordeal in El Dorado Hills. A family woke up in the middle of the night to find McGuire dressed in lingerie.
The homeowner, Matthew Eschrich, told investigators he called out to the man, described as transient, before hearing "an exterior door open and slam close," according to an El Dorado County Sheriff's Office press release. Around the same time, someone spotted "a man run out of the open garage, wearing only underwear."
Eschrich told KXTV he ran upstairs and called 911 and, around the same time, got a call from his sister, who was perplexed.
"Oh my God, there is somebody who just ran out of the garage, and he is wearing just a bra and panties," she said, according to Eschrich. The homeowner said he thought, "Are you kidding me? Is this a dream? What is going on?"
Last night a resident woke to find a man in his home, in only a bra and panties. The suspect fled, jumped fences and ran through several backyards.
EDSO and Folsom PD K9 Officers, searched the area and located the now naked man, taking him into custody without incident #edso
Authorities identified the scantily clad man as McGuire. He was taken into custody Saturday morning on several charges, including burglary, indecent exposure and trespassing.
Eschrich said he's ordered a security system with a camera and plans to adopt a dog for protection.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) It was a Superbad plan.
An Iowa man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a fake ID card identifying him as "McLovin" — a plot he apparently copied from a famed teen comedy.
Daniel Burleson, 20, was at the Airliner Bar in Iowa City on Friday around 12:30 a.m. when a police officer approached him, asking to see his ID.
Burleson allegedly told the officer he was drinking vodka, but refused to hand over any ID, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. He was removed from the bar but eventually showed police his real ID, which indicated he was under the legal drinking age.
Investigators reportedly asked Burleson for the fake ID he used to get into the bar — but he said he didn't have one. That's when the man allegedly "pulled out his wallet and began shuffling through the wallet and police could see his fake Hawaii ID with the name 'McLovin DOB 06/03/1981."
The "McLovin" ID was featured in the 2007 movie "Superbad." One character, a high school student named "Fogell" who was portrayed by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, used an ID with the same information Burleson's reportedly had in his own ill-fated bid to buy alcohol at a convenience store.
Burleson reportedly told authorities he bought the fake ID on Amazon. A search of the website found the ID listed for sale as an "Amazon's Choice" product for $6.97.
The 20-year-old man faces several charges including public intoxication, being under the legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license and possession of alcohol while underage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A man was arrested after allegedly walking hundreds of miles from Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with a teen — who turned out to be an undercover sheriff's deputy.
Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, recently moved from Oshkosh, Wis., to Whitestown, Ind., and on Oct. 1 started chatting with someone named "Kylee," who he thought was a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah, Wis., with her mom, federal prosecutors said.
Jenkins allegedly "began demanding sexually explicit photographs from 'Kylee' and making plans to engage in sexual activity," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
When he was rejected, authorities claim Jenkins decided to walk to her — 351 miles away. While he walked, "Jenkins continued to engage 'Kylee' in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location."
The 32-year-old told the teen he wanted to have 500 children with her in one year, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported, citing court documents.
As it turns out, "Kylee" was not a 14-year-old — but a Winnebago County sheriff's deputy working with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
When Jenkins arrived in Winnebago County on Oct. 10, he was arrested by local authorities and the FBI.
"Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country," U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement. "The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively."
Jenkins was charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces a lifetime prison sentence if convicted and, according to online records, remains jailed at the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
"SpongeBob SquarePants" celebrated its 20th anniversary on Friday, October 11. Over the 20 years, the show has collected millions of fans, except for one professor from the University of Washington.
According to Fox News, Professor Holly M. Barker says the show is "violent" and "racist," claiming the show whitewashes violent American military actives against natives in the Pacific.
Barker's article titled "Unsettling SpongeBob and the Legacies of Violence on Bikini Bottom," is published in the journal titled "The Contemporary Pacific: A Journal of Island Affairs,"
In the article abstract, Barker wrote:
"By the same token, there is an absence of public discourse about the whitewashing of violent American military activities through SpongeBob's occupation and reclaiming of the bottom of Bikini Atoll's lagoon. SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends play a role in normalizing the settler colonial takings of Indigenous lands while erasing the ancestral Bikinian people from their nonfictional homeland."
According to Fox News, Barker's beliefs come from the idea that the show is set in the real-life Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Island. The natives of the area were relocated during the Cold War so the American Military could use the island for nuclear testing, which remains uninhabitable today.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Two Arkansas siblings were arrested on drug charges during the weekend after the sister claimed her brother fed her a "meth sandwich."
Elizabeth Catlett, 29, was pulled over on Sunday in Hot Springs, a city roughly 55 miles southwest of Little Rock, for driving without her headlights on. Her brother, 33-year-old Don Furr, was a passenger in the vehicle.
The police officer who pulled her over said he smelled marijuana in the car and observed Catlett "moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner," KATV reported.
Catlett said the car didn't contain any drugs. But when another officer arrived on scene and a body check of Catlett was conducted, police said they found small plastic bags and a cut straw in her front pocket — and alleged residue of methamphetamine.
The 29-year-old told police someone else placed the bags there. Investigators asked her brother, Furr, if there was anything illegal in the car, to which he reportedly replied: "If there is anything in the car it would be in the console and it would be ice."
The officers said they found 0.5 grams of meth in the vehicle, as well as alcohol swabs and medical supplies.
Catlett then allegedly told police that if she "pops hot" – likely a reference to testing positive for drugs – it was because Furr fed her a meth sandwich. She also allegedly told the cops that Furr did that often, and she thought he put meth in her drink earlier Sunday, too. Furr reportedly confessed to doing meth with Catlett on Saturday.
The two were taken into custody on various drug charges. Catlett faces additional charges of DWI and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Both are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 4.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Japanese university student of ninja history got an "A" for handing in what appeared to be a blank paper but – her professor then realized – turned out was written using an old ninja technique: invisible ink.
Eimi Haga, a 19-year-old first-year student at Mie University, used a ninja communication method called "aburidashi," in which words are written using soybean extract mixed with water, to write about her visit to a ninja museum, the BBC reported. The words become invisible after the ink dries and reappear when the paper is heated.
"When the professor said in class that he would give a high mark for creativity, I decided that I would make my essay stand out from others," she told the outlet.
Eimi Haga handed in what looked like a blank sheet of paper - but left her professor a crucial clue.
Haga spent hours crushing soybeans and testing out her secret messages on traditional Japanese "washi" paper, The Asahi Shimbun reported. She found that thinner sheets used for calligraphy burned over a gas stove fire, while thicker paper successfully revealed her hidden words.
She handed in the essay to Professor Yuji Yamada with a note written in normal ink attached: "Please read it after heating the paper."
Secret ninja skill turns student's blank essay into 'A' research：The Asahi Shimbun
"I had seen such reports written in code, but never seen one done in aburidashi," he told the BBC.
"To tell the truth, I had a little doubt that the words would come out clearly. But when I actually heated the paper over the gas stove in my house, the words appeared very clearly and I thought 'Well done!'"
While Yamada gave Haga full marks for her creative use of a ninja technique, he said he didn't read the whole essay because he wanted to keep part of her work invisible.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A town on an Italian island is pleading with tourists not to use Google Maps after 144 emergency calls came in during the past two years from drivers and hikers who found themselves stranded.
Mayor Salvatore Corrias of Baunei, in the Ogliastra area on the island of Sardinia, said signs are being erected on area roads in Italian and English warning tourists: "Don't follow the directions on Google Maps."
Corrias said the local fire brigade has received 144 emergency calls during the past two years from drivers and hikers who found themselves stranded or lost by bad directions while trying to find scenic "hidden" beaches.
"Too many sedans and hatchbacks are getting stuck on unpassable tracks -- sometimes offroad vehicles too. All because they follow Google Maps, whose instructions are often misleading on our roads," Corrias told CNN.
He said the most recent incident involved two tourists whose Porsche became stuck on a rough road in the Supramonte mountain range. The tourists were trying to find some of the region's famous white sand coves when their GPS took them off track.
The mayor said officials have been in contact with Google Maps about correcting the errors, but in the meantime he recommends using paper maps in place of GPS.
A Google Maps representative said the company is investigating the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.