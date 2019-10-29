BERLIN (AP) — Police say a funeral in eastern Germany ended on an involuntary drug high when mourners were accidentally served hash cake.
Rostock police said Tuesday after the burial in Wiethagen, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, as is customary in Germany. But after eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.
A police investigation revealed that the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them. However, the mother accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer to the funeral. She took a hash cake that the teenager had made for a different occasion.
Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation.
The incident happened in August but wasn’t published earlier out of respect for the mourners.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.
Staff at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Lincoln reported the Monday morning incident to police. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that bank employees say the man was adamant that the bill was real despite tellers' attempts to convince him otherwise.
The man eventually left with the bill, but without a new account.
Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the man. Police say they want to check on his welfare and make sure he was not the victim of a crime.
The largest denomination note ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill.
(FOX) A 1-ton boulder known as the "Wizard Rock" has mysteriously vanished from a national forest in Arizona.
The popular landmark, described as "a beautiful black boulder with white quartz running through it," went missing two weeks ago from Prescott National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday in a news release. It was believed someone used "heavy equipment" to remove the boulder.
"It's unfortunate when we lose a treasure such as the Wizard Rock," said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. "Our hope is that it will be returned to us, and these recent recurring events will become an educational opportunity."
Taking minerals from national forest land is illegal without a valid permit, officials said. But "Wizard Rock" is hardly the first gigantic rock to be taken from federal land.
In 2009, an 80-pound heart-shaped rock was taken from Granite Mountain Wilderness, officials said. It was anonymously returned after a local paper ran a story on its disappearance. More recently, two boulders weighing between 750 to 2,000 pounds were removed in separate incidents.
Officials have asked for the public's help in finding information about the removal of the "Wizard Rock."
(FOX) A Kansas man who took a joy ride on a stolen construction excavator — allegedly leaving properties damaged and police officers endangered in his wake — was arrested Sunday, officials said.
Shane Funk, 46, was caught riding the large piece of machinery through the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka early Sunday morning, according to police who responded to the scene. Authorities had received a call about a "suspicious vehicle."
Several homes in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution as Funk allegedly rode the excavator, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Investigators tried to stop Funk, but were unsuccessful, and so ultimately responding officers shot him with non-lethal bean bag pellets to get him to stop driving the construction equipment.
Funk was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody for a slew of charges, including criminal property damage, attempting to flee police and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, online Shawnee County Department of Corrections records indicate.
As of Tuesday, he was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond and other separate bonds totaling $3,000 for outstanding warrants.
It wasn't immediately clear how much damage Funk allegedly caused to the neighborhood.
Shiver me timbers!
The New York Police Department says a replica pirate ship got stuck on a buried pier in New York Harbor on Monday.
The department's special operations division tweeted out a photo of the ship, with an NYPD boat in the water nearby as the pirate ship waited for the tide to help it get underway.
Police say the ship had been getting inspected when it got stuck.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge declared a mistrial after a deputy assigned to watch a defendant who was wearing a stun belt went to a restroom and accidentally dropped the belt's control device in a toilet, causing shocks to the defendant.
Marc Gofstein, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office spokesman, says defendant David Wade received minor shocks when the belt used for security purposes was activated Wednesday in Columbus. Gofstein says the shocks ended in less than a minute, and Wade was medically cleared.
The judge declared a mistrial for the 40-year-old Columbus man. His trial will be rescheduled.
Court records show Wade has pleaded not guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and drug possession.
A message seeking comment was left for his attorney Thursday.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a man suspected of several bank robberies was arrested after he robbed a bank in front of an off-duty police officer.
News outlets report 51-year-old Fletcher Dorsett was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery, assault and theft.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says Dorsett robbed a teller Monday by passing her a note demanding money.
Peach says an off-duty Baltimore County officer ran after Dorsett once the teller said she was robbed. Peach says the officer tackled Dorsett and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.
Annapolis police said they were searching for Dorsett in connection with a Wells Fargo robbery on Oct. 16 and several other robberies nearby. He was released from prison last month for robbing a bank in 2007.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials at Utah's state-owned liquor stores say they're going to dump out lower-alcohol beer left after a new state law allowing the private sale of stronger brews goes into effect.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Utah long prohibited grocery and convenience stores from selling beer stronger than 4% alcohol by volume. Everything else was sold at state liquor stores.
A new law effective at midnight on Oct. 31 increases that limit to 5%, which means several beers now at state stores will be sold by private businesses instead.
The state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says they don't stock anything available on the open market, so everything between 4 and 5% must go.
They're discounting prices to encourage sales, and anything that remains after Halloween will be poured down the drain.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A South Korean taxi driver returned more than $100,000 to a customer who left the money in a cab last week.
Lee Jun-young, 60, a Seoul-based cab driver, found the cash in the back seat of his taxi around 4:20 a.m. on Oct. 21, Yonhap reported Tuesday.
According to the Seoul chapter of the National Taxi Association and the Dobong district police station in Seoul, the cash and checks were found in a portable bag.
Lee discovered a mobile phone, and about $86,000 in cash. Another $17,000, in the form of checks, was found inside the bag.
As Lee was going through the bag, the phone rang. The call was from a local police station, where the customer had reported his missing bag and cash.
Lee drove to the police station, where he returned the cash to the customer, who was waiting at the location. The call and return of the bag took place in about 10 minutes, according to the police.
The taxi driver said he has previously returned large sums of money left behind by clients.
"There have been many instances of returning lost belongings to passengers," Lee said. "But the maximum amount I had returned was $3,400."
According to the National Taxi Association, Lee began working as a driver in 2015. The group said the mayor of Seoul has previously recognized Lee for his integrity, and for returning countless lost items, including mobile phones.
The group and other taxi unions have been increasingly vocal about protecting their businesses, as ride-sharing services like Uber try to edge into the transportation market.
News 1 and other local news services reported Tuesday local ride-sharing apps Tada and Socar are being charged with violating law.
South Korean regulations ban non-professionals from becoming drivers for ride-sharing services. Taxi drivers and registered professionals are allowed, however.
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A pair of wildlife specialists were called to an Arizona home to deal with an unusual situation -- a bobcat trapped inside a closet.
Marc Hammond and Jeff Carver of Animal Experts, Inc., said they were called to a Tucson-area home on a report of a bobcat that broke through a window screen and entered the house.
The bobcat ended up inside a closet.
The trappers used a catch pole to ensnare the bobcat and force it into a cage.
The bobcat was then released outside.
