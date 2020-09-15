CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.
In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Atlanta.
The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff's office said it will keep the drugs.
(AP) Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago have found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers said Monday.
The find, revealed by the melting permafrost, was discovered on the Lyakhovsky Islands with its teeth and even its nose intact. Previously scientists only had been able to discover the bones of cave bears that became extinct 15,000 years ago.
Scientists of the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, the premier center for research into woolly mammoths and other prehistoric species, hailed the find as groundbreaking.
In a statement issued by the university, researcher Lena Grigorieva emphasized that "this is the first and only find of its kind — a whole bear carcass with soft tissues."
"It is completely preserved, with all internal organs in place, including even its nose," Grigorieva said. "This find is of great importance for the whole world."
A preliminary analysis indicated that the adult bear lived 22,000 to 39,500 years ago.
"It is necessary to carry out radiocarbon analysis to determine the precise age of the bear," the university quoted researcher Maxim Cheprasov as saying.
The bear carcass was found by reindeer herders on Bolshoy Lyakhovsky Island. It is the largest of the Lyakhovsky Islands, which are part of the New Siberian Islands archipelago that lies between the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea.
Separately, at least one preserved carcass of a cave bear cub has been found on the Russian mainland in Yakutia. Scientists are hopeful of obtaining its DNA.
Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, Ice Age foal, several puppies and cave lion cubs as the permafrost melts across vast areas in Russia's region of Siberia.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A listing for a condo in Florida is going viral after pictures were posted online showing off an unusual aspect of the decor -- the walls and ceilings of the home are covered in Budweiser beer cans.
Realtor Kristen Kearney said she initially didn't know what to expect when she received a call about listing the Lake Worth condo.
"They warned me that the home was wallpapered in beer cans," Kearney told Realtor.com. "And I thought to myself, 'Well, I wonder where in the world they found beer-can wallpaper.'"
The reality of the home turned out to be far stranger -- the "wallpaper" was actual beer cans.
Kearney said the cans cover every wall and ceiling of the home, except for the bathroom.
"If you look closely at the photos, you can really see the lengths the owner went to," Kearney said. "He even created a crown molding look with the cans."
Kearney said the condo's former owner, who is now deceased, was a lifelong fan of the Anheuser-Busch beer.
"It was his life's mission to wallpaper his home in beer cans," Kearney said, "and he did it."
The listing photos went viral online, and were posted by Budweiser's official Facebook account, which commented: "The perfect home doesn't exi..."
Kearney said the condo was originally listed for $110,000 in August, but the price was reduced to $100,000 in September. She said the price reduction, as well as the viral photos, resulted in a flood of interest in the property.
"We actually received multiple offers. It is currently under contract, and I have a backup offer as well," she said.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police in Spain were using helicopters and thermal imaging cameras to search the area around a village where residents reported sightings of a black panther on the loose.
The Guardia Civil said searches were underway Tuesday in Venta de Huelma, Granada, to locate and identify the animal, which first was spotted in the area Friday.
Venta de Huelma Town Hall said a resident reported spotting the animal near his car Tuesday, and experts who searched the area said animal tracks seen nearby appear to be from a panther.
Police and officials warned locals not to attempt to approach the animal if it is spotted on the loose.
The origins of the animal remained a mystery Tuesday.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A drone video recorded the moment shows some 10,000 ducks let loose on a rice farm in Thailand to remove insects after a recent harvest.
The video, recorded on a farm in Nakhon Province, shows the khaki Campbell ducks being released from their pens to stream onto the flooded rice fields to remove insects, snails and other pests that could harm the plants during the off-season.
Farmers said the ducks will be allowed to roam free for about five months to keep the rice paddies bug-free and will then be rounded up to lay their eggs.
Duck breeder Apiwat Chalermklin said the arrangement is mutually beneficial for the rice farmers, who keep their costs down and are able to get rid of pests without harmful chemicals, and the duck breeders, who save money for feed.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The California mansion made famous by the external shots in 1990-1996 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is being listed on Airbnb by star Will Smith, in partnership with the house's owners.
Smith's listing on Airbnb, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the sitcom, says the guests who book one of five available nights at the "Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around" will get to spend a night in a wing of the home that has been decorated in the distinctive 1990s style favored by Smith's character.
"My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously)," Smith wrote.
All meals are being provided for guests and served "on a silver platter."
The mansion is being listed for $30 a night for five dates, Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.
A one-off Fresh Prince reunion special featuring surviving members of the show's cast is slated to premiere later this year on streaming platform HBO Max.
(FOX) Finally.
As restaurants across the country begin to reopen, people are probably looking to celebrate. Well, there's nothing that says celebration like a new cocktail, and Red Lobster may have just the ticket (especially for soda lovers).
The restaurant chain is teaming up with PepsiCo to release the first official Mountain Dew cocktail, according to a press release issued by Red Lobster. The DEW Garita, a bright green beverage, will debut at select Red Lobsters in September and then hit nationwide menus before the end of 2020.
According to the press release, this is just the first of several collaborations the two companies have planned.
"Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities," said Nelson Griffin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Red Lobster. "The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come."
Red Lobster and PepsiCo are reportedly working on future collaborations with the Frito-Lay and Quaker brand of products as well.
"Red Lobster and PepsiCo both understand how much food and beverages enhance memorable moments, from casual gatherings with friends to milestone celebrations," said Hugh Roth, chief customer officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "With both of our brands on deck to wow guests, we can't wait to dream up more phenomenal flavor pairings together to bring some very special offerings and experiences to the table."
The DEW Garita, according to the press release, pairs well with Red Lobster's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drive-thru wine and cheese?
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Beginning Wednesday, some Canadian Taco Bell customers will be able to pair a new dark red wine with the restaurant's Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.
In a release, CNN reports, Taco Bell Canada says that the "rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine."
Taco Bell says the wine is a collector's item and will have three different bottle labels. The price is about $19 U.S.
Here's the Taco Bell of the future.. and it includes 'bellhops'
The Ontario-produced noir will not sadly not be available for U.S. customers once the chalupa hits American menus in November. Taco Bell recently announced a mass menu shakeup, dropping some old favorites — like its Mexican Pizza — to make way for new options.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family's home security camera recorded the moment a man taking a nap next to his backyard pool was nudged on the foot by a curious bear.
The footage shows Matt Bete taking a nap next to the pool in the back yard of his Greenfield home when a bear wanders in through the open gate.
The bear nudges Bete on the foot and then flees when the startled man wakes up.
Bete's wife, Dawn, said her husband kept his cool during the encounter.
"Matt just stayed calm and knew he had a chair and stool there to protect him if he needed it," she told WBZ-TV. "Just crazy!"
(Sky News) Lego has vowed that its bricks will no longer be made from plastic by 2030.
The Danish toymaker is investing £310m in efforts to create its colourful bricks using sustainable materials, but its quest to find an alternative to oil-based plastic has been quite difficult so far.
For five years, a team of more than 150 engineers and scientists have been testing many different plant-based and recycled materials - but making sure the bricks can stick together while coming apart easily has been a challenge.
Lego executive Tim Brooks said the company has been testing how to use bio-polyethylene, a type of plastic made from ethanol that's produced using sugarcane, for its hard bricks.
But early prototypes didn't go well - and some of them had to be taken apart using pliers and wrenches.
"The difficulty is getting to where the bricks have the same colour, the same shine, the same sound," Mr Brooks added.
In 2015, the company had announced a £116m investment into using sustainable materials for its products, and estimates suggest Lego uses 90,000 tonnes of plastic in its products each year.
