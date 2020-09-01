(TODAY) Someone get Kane Brown a map!
The country singer recently wrote on Facebook how he had to summon the police when he got lost while exploring his backyard after moving into a new home with wife Katelyn and baby daughter Kingsley.
“Someone help! I’m lost....... ALL JOKES ASIDE. The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” he began.
Brown, who was not alone during his adventure, explained things soon spiraled out of control.
“I went with my friend and his girl. I was in shorts and a t shirt. 30 minutes turned into 3 hours it started raining turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees," he wrote. "I left my phone on the back of my truck my friends was on 7%. We used gps to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them.”
The "What Ifs" singer, 26, said he then contacted a friend, singer-songwriter Ryan Upchurch, who lives nearby and did his best to save Brown.
“So I called my last resort. Ryan upchurch who lives in the area. He finds me with his buddy and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost. He has 4 other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” he wrote. (It's unclear who was doing the shooting.)
Brown then said medical concerns prompted them to finally contact the police.
“My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops,” he continued. “The cops arrive and here the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out. That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better.”
Last month, Brown told Extra that he had gotten lost for seven hours, and his wife was convinced it was his way of shirking household responsibilities when they moved into their new home.
“Kate thought that I was just trying to get out of unpacking boxes because it was literally the first day we moved in,” he said.
______________________________________________________________________
(AP) An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.
David Tait entered his home in Laceys Creek in Queensland state on Monday and found a large chunk of his ceiling lying on his kitchen table.
“I knew we hadn’t had rain, so I looked around to find what had caused it,” Tait told Nine Network television on Tuesday.
He soon found two culprits -- non-venomous carpet pythons 2.8 meters (9 foot, 2 inches) and 2.5 meters (8 foot, 2 inches) long -- that had slithered into a a bedroom and living room. The snakes have an estimated combined weight of 45 kilograms (100 pounds).
Snake catcher Steven Brown was called to remove the two snakes.
“I would assume that it was two males fighting over a female that was nearby in the roof,” Brown said. He suspected the female could still be in the ceiling or nearby.
The males were returned to the wild.
______________________________________________________________________
(FOX) An American Airlines pilot in California reported seeing a “guy in a jetpack” flying roughly 3,000 feet above-ground as he was nearing Los Angeles International Airport, according to a recent report.
The American flight 1997 pilot was roughly 10 miles away from LAX on Sunday evening -- while it was still light out -- when he spotted the unusual sight and notified authorities, local affiliate FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.
“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” the pilot can be heard saying in radio transmissions obtained by the news station.
When the air traffic controller asks whether the pilot said the person was on the right or left side of the plane, he responds: “Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude.”
The Federal Aviation Authority told Fox News the sighting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. local time.
A second pilot then piped in, according to the report, telling air-traffic control: “We just saw the guy passing by us in the jetpack.”
It's not clear what happened to the jetpack-traveler, who had not been located as of Monday night.
An FAA spokesperson told Fox News said the agency "alerted local law enforcement to the reports, and is looking into these reports." A spokesperson for the LAPD said they have not received any information about the incident.
______________________________________________________________________
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A British man who posted an ad for "ghost ship" tours of the empty cruise ships moored in the English Channel said the business has proven unexpectedly popular.
Paul Derham, who worked on cruise ships for 27 years before making the move to running two local ferries in Mudeford, England, said he saw a potential business opportunity in the multiple empty cruise ships moored in the English Channel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Derham started using his expertise to give 2.5-hour "ghost ship" tours, in which he takes tourists as close as 160 feet to the empty vessels, some of which he worked aboard during his time in the cruise industry.
"They look spectacular, because even when they're in the ports of call, like Southampton or wherever, you can't get that close to a ship, with a good view," Derham told CNN.
Derham said he was surprised to discover how much interest their was in his tours, which quickly became booked solid.
"I am completely overwhelmed with the attention," Derham said. "And a little bit proud, without being big-headed, that we managed to pull it off."
He said some of his passengers have been devoted cruise fans who saw the tour as an opportunity to revisit their previous vacations. He said one couple had been aboard one of the boats, the Allure of the Seas, earlier this year.
"As we went past, one of them said, 'Blimey, I can still get their Wi-Fi,'" Derham said.
______________________________________________________________________
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has been using the same set of "random numbers" to play the lottery for 20 years had her patience pay off with a jackpot totaling more than $400,000.
The Meadowbrook, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials the Saturday Gold Lotto ticket she bought from the IGA Meadowbrook store bore the same set of numbers she has been using for two decades.
"I've been playing those particular numbers for about 20 years," the woman said. "They're numbers I chose a long time ago. I think they were just random numbers, I can't even remember."
The numbers paid off Saturday in the form of a $409,465.40 jackpot.
The woman said it's "a little early to decide" what she will do with her winnings, but she is making some plans.
"I'll put some aside for the future. It will definitely help my little family get ahead," she said. "Maybe I'll invest some in property, but I'll definitely be sharing with the family."
______________________________________________________________________
(FOX) Two men on a Ryanair flight who were arrested Sunday night due to a “potential security threat,” have since reportedly been released after an investigation from counter-terrorism officers determined no wrongdoing.
The passengers, a 34-year-old man from Kuwait and a 48-year-old man from Italy, were on a flight from Vienna to London when a crewmember of the airline alerted the threat on board, the Independent reported.
According to the outlet, “suspicious items” had been discovered in the toilets in the plane lavatories. However, after an investigation the item turned out to be a cell phone.
Authorities at the plane’s destination of Stansted airport were alerted and the plane was “taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely” after landing, a spokesperson for the airline told Fox News in a statement.
“Passengers in London Stansted waiting to depart to Vienna were transferred to a spare aircraft to minimize the delay to their flight,” the statement read.
The airline turned the incident over to local police, who eventually let the two men go, citing neither had committed an offense.
"After examination by specialist investigators, the object was found not to be of concern,” Eastern Region Special Operations Unit told BBC in a statement.
The statement continued, "Officers spoke with the two men and neither were considered to have committed any offenses."
______________________________________________________________________
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Water rescue teams rescued a dog in a Welsh town that chased some sea gulls into the water and started swimming out to sea.
The Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's Rhyl station responded when a dog owner in Rhyl called the 999 emergency number to report his dog had chased some sea gulls into the water and was swimming out to sea in pursuit of the birds.
"No amount of encouragement could entice this naughty pooch to return to the safety of the beach," the Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.
The rescuers located the dog in the water and safely brought the canine aboard a lifeboat and back to shore.
"There was initial worry the owner would attempt to rescue the dog, but on the coastguard's advice, remained on the beach, keeping the dog in sight," said Martin Jones, coxswain for Rhyl's RNLI Lifeboat. "We are so happy the animal and its owner are reunited."
______________________________________________________________________
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in British Columbia came to the assistance of a turkey vulture spotted hanging upside-down from a rope suspended from a tree branch.
The British Columbia SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Center, or Wild ARC, said it was contacted by the Matchosin Fire Department when the bird was spotted in distress.
"This poor bird had a length of rope wrapped around its leg that had gotten caught on a branch forcing the bird to hang upside down for several hours," Wild ARC said in a Facebook post.
Wild ARC personnel arrived alongside a Langford Fire Rescue crew, and the rescuers called Tip Top Tree Service to bring in a bucket truck when they determined the entangled bird was in a difficult spot to reach with a ladder or other means.
"After an exam at Wild ARC, it was determined that injuries were minimal and we're happy to say that the Turkey Vulture was successfully released after a few days of supportive care," the post said.
