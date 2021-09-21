Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The latest beer from Boston brewer Samuel Adams bears a piece tag of $240 per bottle and bears another notable distinction: it's illegal in 15 states.
Samuel Adams said the 12th version of the Utopias brand, which the brewery rolls out every two years, will roll out Oct. 11 at a price of $240 for 25.4-ounce bottle.
The beverage contains 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the average strength of U.S. beers, making it illegal to sell in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.
"We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today," Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Samuel Adams, said in a news release.
"Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques. The result is always special, spirited, and worth waiting form," he said.
Samuel Adams, the official beer of the Inspiration4 civilian tourism mission to space, said a Utopia bottle autographed by Koch and the mission's crew will be auctioned to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have solved a burglary case at a kindergarten after a storytelling gadget the suspect had swiped revealed his location.
Police said Tuesday that the 44-year-old suspect had stolen various items during a break-in at a kindergarten in the western town of Halver in April.
Among them were a laptop, picture books, cups and glasses, some fish sticks, pasta and a smart speaker for playing children's stories.
When the man tried to download new stories onto the device a month later it sent his home location to the manufacturers, who informed police.
Police said the device has since been returned in working condition to the kindergarten, where it was eagerly received by the children.
There was no fairytale ending for the suspect, however.
"He faces criminal charges," district police spokesman Christof Huels told The Associated Press.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A rumored monkey spotted in an Indiana city was confirmed to exist when it was caught on video in a hotel parking lot.
Bloomington Animal Care and Control said the first monkey sighting was reported Sept. 8, when several people reported seeing a man riding a scooter with a monkey on his back.
Reports of the scooter sighting also were posted to social media by witnesses, but no photos or videos emerged.
More reports were received the following day when a man was reported to be spotted with an untethered monkey wandering in Bryan Park.
Animal control was unable to verify the sightings, but Fort Wayne resident Kinta Dowdell captured video after he spotted the monkey wandering loose in the parking lot of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Dowdell said the monkey was on the loose in the parking lot for a short time while a young man and woman worked to wrangle it into a cage.
"It was just running around loose," Dowdell told The Herald-Times newspaper. "The monkey was obviously doing whatever it wanted to do."
Dowdell captured video once the monkey was safely back in the cage.
Bloomington Animal Care and Control said monkeys are not legal to keep as pets in the city or in Monroe County. The agency urged any residents who spot a loose monkey to keep a safe distance.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina State University football fan who lost his wedding ring while tailgating before a game received some help from an unexpected source: Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts.
Will Yadusky, of Raleigh, who recently celebrated his 16th wedding anniversary, and said he was tailgating outside Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh before Saturday's game when he felt his wedding ring fly off his finger.
"I picked up a molten hot dog," Yadusky told WTVT-TV. "The point that I realized that, I just flicked my hands like crazy and hear this sort of pinball ding-dong-dong and realized, 'Oh, that was my wedding ring.'"
Yadusky said a group of nearby fans searched for the ring, and he said he soon heard an unexpected voice behind him.
"Somebody goes, 'Coach Keatts?' And I look up and there's the man himself," Yadusky said. "And he's like, 'What are we looking for?'"
Yadusky said Keatts, who was on his way to the game, joined in the search.
"He was like, 'You know, I don't know if we can let you go home without finding that,'" Yadusky said. "I was like, 'Well, I appreciate your concern, I do.'"
Yadusky said Keatts gave him the tip that led to the ring's recovery: "Don't think of it as a linear search -- it probably didn't go straight."
He said the ring turned up a few yards away from where it flew off his hand. Yadusky said he was grateful to Keatts for his help.
"The fact that he took five, 10 minutes out his day on game day, that was the part that was really meaningful to me," Yadusky said. "I'm excited to know that he is in real life as good as a guy as he seems on TV."
Yadusky thanked Keatts in a Twitter post, and received a reply from the coach saying he "was really worried about you going home without your ring."
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian woman found picking up a lottery ticket for her mother paid off when she was awarded a free bonus ticket that earned her more than $72,000.
The Clare, South Australia, woman told The Lott officials she hadn't actually intended to buy a lottery ticket for herself when she stopped at Clare Pharmacy to buy a Lucky Lotteries ticket for her mother.
"Every Friday, my mum and I purchase an entry in Lucky Lotteries. As usual, I purchased an entry for my mum last week. However, I wasn't contemplating purchasing an entry for myself," the player said. "When I scanned my last entry at the outlet, they gave me a bonus ticket that I'd won."
The free ticket earned the woman a $72,300.50 jackpot.
The winner said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her family.
"I'd like to help my parents, as well as my daughter and I," she said. "It's been a challenging time for all of us, and this will help significantly."
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Parks officials in Indiana took to social media to find the rightful owners of an unusual piece of lost property: a wedding photo.
The New Haven Parks Department said in a Facebook post that the photo, which depicts a couple on their day of their wedding, has been in the department's lost-and-found office and officials are now hoping to reunite it with the couple.
"It was left behind after a rental two years ago and we just never found the owner," New Haven recreational director Angela Daniel told WANE-TV.
Daniel said officials believe there had been a few rentals in between when it was lost and when it was found, so the department does not know the exact date that it was left behind.
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A cat that escaped from a carrier while being loaded onto an Italy-bound flight was captured safely after three weeks of wandering around the tarmac at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
John Debacker, vice president of nonprofit animal rescue group Long Island Cat Kitten Solution, said Salvatore Fazio, a man who lives part-time in Mastic Beach, arrived in Italy to find his cat, Ettore, had escaped from his carrier before being loaded into the plane.
Debacker said it was difficult to get permission to search for Ettore on the runway area.
"It was quite difficult to get clearance. My friend Teddy Henn and I were hanging flyers in the terminal when a Port Authority worker noticed a collar found near the runway's edge by the water matched the flyer description," Debacker told Patch.
Fazio appealed to the Port Authority, and Debecker was given supervised access to the tarmac to find Ettore.
Debecker said he set up an overnight camera that managed to capture a glimpse of the wandering feline on the first night, allowing him to set a humane trap that managed to ensnare Ettore about 1 a.m.
"The owner was very happy," Debacker said.
Ettore is staying with Fazio's girlfriend while they make arrangements to have the cat transported to Italy.
Debecker said pets often get loose at airports. He previously participated in the January rescue of a cat that escaped at a security checkpoint at New York's LaGuardia Airport and spent 11 days hiding in the hub's ceiling.
(Huffington Post) Shirley Wright-Johnson had a crappy shopping experience on Wednesday ― literally.
Wright-Johnson said she was picking up some items a grocery store in Moore, Oklahoma, with her two daughters when she reached for a bag of frozen pizza rolls. She quickly discovered something else in her hand: human excrement.
"I pick up a bag of pizza rolls and there's literally shit," she said in a video obtained by Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR-TV. "Human shit. Excuse my language."
Someone defecated inside a supermarket freezer onto a bag of Totino's Pizza Rolls, then covered the mess with another package of the treats, police told the TV station.
"I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag, so I turned it over and there it was," Wright-Johnson said. "I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated."
The ride home was miserable, she said, even though she quickly scrubbed off her hands.
"All the way home my kids were still were like, 'Mom, I can smell it, I can smell it.' I'm like, 'I smell it too, baby.'"
She told Oklahoma City CBS affiliate KWTV-TV: "It's just disgusting. That's the only word I can use is disgusting and horrible."
Moore police, using surveillance video from the scene of the grime, flushed out a man they identified as a person of interest. He was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated charges while the poop probe continues, according to KFOR.
A police spokesperson told The Smoking Gun that the man's name will be released if formal charges are filed. The man also was reported taking pictures of women in the grocery store, police added.
An elementary school teacher in Newberg, Oregon, showed up to school in blackface last week and claimed to be portraying Rosa Parks to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the Newberg Graphic.
The state of Oregon imposed a vaccine mandate in August for K-12 teachers, saying they must be fully vaccinated by October 18.
According to the Newberg Graphic, the teacher worked at Mabel Rush Elementary School, a part of the Newberg School District.
The Newberg School District released a statement on Monday saying the district takes all incidents of racism seriously. The district said the teacher has been placed on administrative leave, though it's unclear from the district's statement if the teacher is being paid while on leave.
"Last Friday, one of our employees reported for work in Blackface. The employee was removed from the location, and HR has placed the employee on administrative leave," according to the statement. "The administration of Newberg Public Schools condemns all expressions of racism."
The blackface incident is a part of a pattern of racist incidents in the school district.
Just last week a group of parents alerted the school district about a group chat that several students were in called "Slave Trade" where students would jokingly bid money on their Black classmates, called for their deaths, and asked for "another Holocaust."
The news of the "Slave Trade" game occurred hours before the Newberg school board went over a new ban on "controversial political symbols" in its schools, including Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride flags.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) - A California woman suspected of driving under the influence was taken into custody after apparently using her Tesla in self-driving, or Autopilot, mode.
The Tesla hit a roadside wall on the freeway shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday and kept going, alerting the California Highway Patrol the driver was unconscious.
Troopers tried to pull the Tesla over, but the only way they could stop the pursuit was to perform a PIT maneuver. The self-driving car then stopped itself automatically.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Karla Villanueva, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending Tesla improve its Autopilot system so drivers can't misuse it.
CHP says they've seen other similar incidents involving drunken drivers and want to remind drivers that just as it's illegal to drink and drive, it's also illegal to drink and self-drive.