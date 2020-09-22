MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — A woman in Mississippi received a slithering surprise when she got home from work last week: a snake that had been lodged on top of her front door landed on her head.
The encounter happened after the intruder made its way on top of Christina Mitchell’s door on Thursday, the Enterprise-Journal reported. “I felt this thump on my head,” Mitchell said. “I looked down and the snake had landed at my feet in the house.”
The newspaper reports the 10-inch (25-centimeter) serpent then darted to the kitchen while Mitchell called her husband to let him know about their new visitor. But she didn’t wait for help. She grabbed a broom and ushered the reptile out of her house in McComb, a city located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) south of Jackson.
“He did his striking pose because it was just a scared little rat snake,” Mitchell said. “He tried to bite at my broom whenever I put him outside. He probably thought that was really rude. We kind of had a stare-down.”
Based on the photo Mitchell took, her sparring partner looked like an Eastern Rat snake, a largely nonvenomous reptile, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
Mitchell was concerned since the animal had a large jaw, but she has been familiar with snakes since she was a child and says she would not go out of her way to kill an animal, even if it lands in her house.
“I actually really like snakes,” she said. “I think they’re fascinating.”
She also does not plan to move the pitcher plant, even though it might have attracted the snake.
“I just love my pitcher plant,” she said. “I feel like I’ll just take my chances and open my door really slow from now on.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- An Illinois man is celebrating the 60th birthday of an unusual keepsake -- a sandwich that he has kept frozen ever since it was half-eaten by Richard Nixon in 1960.
Steve Jenne of Sullivan said he was a Boy Scout when Nixon visited the town of Sullivan during a Sept. 22, 1960, campaign stop. The future president attended a cookout and ate half of a buffalo chicken sandwich, which Jenne then took home to keep in his freezer.
"I looked around and thought, 'If no one else was going to take it, I am going to take it,'" Jenne told the Herald-Review newspaper.
The sandwich brought Jenne notoriety over the years, most notably a 1988 guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.
Jenne said the appearance yielded him a half-eaten snack from Carson, as well as a paper plate signed by Steve Martin, who quipped that he had earlier used the plate to eat some chicken salad. Jenne said his collection now also includes unfinished foods from entertainers Tiny Tim and Henny Youngman.
Jenne said the Nixon sandwich remains the crown jewel of his collection.
"As long as I am living, that sandwich will be stored in my freezer in a container that is labeled, 'Save, don't throw away,'" Jenne said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — A group of mountain bikers on a North Carolina trail spotted a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in a sinkhole — and it took a salty snack and some straps to lift him to safety.
The group was riding the Sinkhole Trail at Pisgah National Forest, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Asheville, on Sunday when they encountered the dog, who had apparently been stuck in the hole for several days, according to Burke County Search And Rescue.
The bikers called for help and led rescuers more than a mile to the stranded animal, where they rappelled into the sinkhole, enticed the starving dog with some beef jerky and raised him to safety using a harness, the rescue squad said.
The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.
He was taken to Burke County Animal Services for an examination and named "Sinker." Officials said he did not have a collar or a microchip, and if owners are not found, he could be placed up for adoption.
The 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail is named for the large sinkhole along its ridge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Luxury brand Gucci is turning heads online for an unusual piece of high fashion apparel: a pair of $1,400 denim overalls designed to look like they are already grass stained.
The "eco washed organic denim overall," priced at $1,400 on Gucci's website, is part of the brand's grunge-inspired fall/winter men's collection.
The overalls are "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect." The effect makes it appear as though the denim is already stained with dirt and grass.
The item has drawn criticism online from observers who point out the disparity between the price tag for the overalls and their pre-worn appearance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A home where Lizzie Borden lived in Fall River, Massachusetts, is on the market again, after being sold most recently in 2018.
The current owners, Donald Woods and Leeann Wilber, also operate a Borden-themed museum and bed-and-breakfast at a different home where Borden was famously accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892, the Herald News reported.
Borden was acquitted and moved into a home at 306 French St. in Fall River in 1893 with her sister, the newspaper reported. The killings were never officially solved.
Woods and Wilber installed a sprinkler system in the French Street home, which Borden called Maplecroft, when they purchased it for $500,000. They intended to convert it into another destination for tourists interested in Borden's story, the newspaper reported.
But when the town asked for additional renovations and placed other conditions on the proposed business, they decided to abandon the venture, an employee of Woods and Wilber's told the newspaper.
The seven-bedroom home is being sold fully furnished and the asking price is $890,000, the newspaper reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Texas shared video from the rescue of a dolphin that was stranded in a pond 9 miles inland by a storm surge from Hurricane Laura.
The Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network, Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network and personnel from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement responded to Cameron Parish when locals reported a female bottlenose dolphin was stranded.
The rescuers found the dolphin was stranded in a pond 9 miles inland with no access to open water. Rescuers said the mammal was apparently stranded during a storm surge from Hurricane Laura.
The teams said the dolphin was given a physical examination and found to be in good health before being transported to the Gulf of Mexico.
"This was a multi-day and multi-organizational effort to rescue, transport, and release this bottlenose dolphin," Gabriella Harlamert, the Audubon Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding, Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator, told WKRG-TV. "All these agencies came together for the common goal of making a positive impact on the natural world."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Engineers investigating why an entire Welsh village lost broadband signal at the same time every day for 18 months said they finally identified the source: an elderly resident's old TV set.
Openreach, the firm that maintains telephone and broadband Internet infrastructure in Britain, said engineers visited the village of Aberhosan after nearly all of the settlement's 400 residents reported losing their broadband signal for 18 months every day at 7 a.m.
He said the investigators set out to determine whether electrical interference was to blame.
"We walked up and down the village in the torrential rain at 6 a.m. to see if we could find an electrical noise to support our theory. And at 7 a.m., like clockwork, it happened. Our device picked up a large burst of electrical interference," engineer Michael Jones said.
Jones said the team traced the interference to a home, where they discovered its surprising origin: an elderly resident's old TV set.
The broadband outages coincided with the resident's daily routine of switching on the TV set at 7 a.m.
"As you can imagine, when we pointed this out to the resident, they were mortified that their old secondhand TV was the cause of an entire village's broadband problems, and they immediately agreed to switch it off and not use it again," Jones said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who has been using the same set of lottery numbers for more than 10 years won a $50,000 jackpot -- just two years after collecting a $19,000 prize.
Dan Dampf of Jefferson City told Missouri Lottery officials he has been using the same 10 numbers to play Show Me Cash since the game began in 2008, and his persistence paid off when the numbers 2-21-27-33-39 came up in the Sept. 8 drawing.
"It finally hit, so I was really excited," Dampf said. "I was blessed that I finally won."
He said the win wasn't his first brush with lottery luck.
"Two years ago I was playing Pick 4, and I won $19,000, which was my biggest win ever," Dampf said. "So now, this was the biggest win I've ever had."
Dampf said the jackpot will allow him to pay off his bills and buy some new woodworking equipment.
"It's a new hobby I picked, so I'll have something to do when I get closer to retirement," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A Chicago cowboy who recently made appearances with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to promote the U.S. Census was arrested when he rode his horse onto a busy highway.
Adam Hollingsworth, aka the Dreadhead Cowboy, was arrested by Illinois State Police on Monday when he rode his horse onto the Dan Ryan Expressway to support the "Kids Lives Matter" movement, which aims to raise awareness of the need to fill out the U.S. Census to get funding for community programs.
"Until we focus on Kids lives matter this gone keep happening," Hollingsworth wrote on Facebook before the protest.
Hollingsworth previously made appearances with Lightfoot to promote the Census.
The cowboy was arrested and his horse was loaded onto a Chicago Police Mounted Patrol Trailer and taken to Animal Care and Control.
Hollingsworth is facing charges including reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer and trespassing on the expressway.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Grove Garden Center Nursery in Clinton, they have animals for the customers to see while they are shopping for flowers or other garden needs. Some of those animals include little white ducks, but one has recently gone missing and the Garden Center is asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to her.
It was just a few months ago that Grove Gardens added ducks to the animal pens at the Clinton nursery. The first two were Quackers and her sister Peanut Butter, which the Bousquet family raised since they were just days old.
"You think of birds hanging out with you and they would swim with us," said Gary Bousquet.
Once the ducks were old enough they were brought to the outdoor pen at Grove Gardens, but shortly after that a raccoon killed Peanut Butter and maimed Quackers.
"The Higganum Veterinary Hospital put Quackers back together which was amazing and she came to our house," said Bousquet. "Literally lived in our house."
From there the bond with the Bousquets and their dog grew stronger. But then it was time to bring her back to the pen. The Bousquets even got two rescue ducks to keep Quackers company.
But one morning they came in and the two ducks were there but Quackers was gone.
"In the dark they would have had to come here and undo the latches," explained Bousquet as he opened the door to the pen.
Bousquet says Quackers would have gone right up to the thieves because she trusted people. It wasn't long before his daughters tracked down the duck's movements through social media.
"It turns out three young adults…three girls stole the duck and took the duck to the town beach, did selfies with the duck, to me they tortured the duck," said Bousquet. "We know the duck went to a house party."
Bousquet says the girls claim they released the duck in Heser's Pond.
"A duck would not leave the pond," said Bousquet.
Police are investigating and a growing reward which is now up to $600 has been offered but Quackers is nowhere to be found.
"Nobody stood up for the duck," said Bousquet. "Nobody said 'this is kind of mean.'"
The family just wants to know what happened to Quackers.
"I'm heartbroken for my kids," said Bousquet. "It was our pet."
They also want those who took her to learn compassion for their fine, feathered friends.
