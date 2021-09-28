MELROSE, Mass. (AP) — A home in Massachusetts seriously damaged by fire has been listed on the market with an asking price of $399,000.
WBZ-TV reported Monday that the listing for the home in Melrose, a suburb of Boston, is evidence of how hot the housing market is.
In August, industry groups listed the median sale price of single family homes in the state to be between $535,000 and $552,000.
The online listing for the burned three-bedroom, 1,857-square foot (173-square meter) home starts with a call out to contractors, and continues: “House is in need of a complete renovation or potential tear down and rebuild. Buyer to do due diligence. House being sold as is.”
The house suffered an intense fire in August that blew out the front windows, which are now boarded up. The Boston Globe reported that firefighters had to tear out parts of the walls and ceiling of the home to extinguish the blaze.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(WBMA) – Police in Alabama say a man was discovered last week sleeping in an athletic complex press box in pile of chicken fingers and meth
The Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety says 37-year-old Matthew Williamson was charged Sept. 17 with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle and Theft of Property. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
According to a news release, less than two hours after Williamson made bond he stole a car in Hueytown and hid it in Pleasant Grove. On Sept. 22 there was a report of an unknown person breaking into the concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex.
Police say Williamson was found sleeping the next morning in the press box among a pile of chicken fingers, chips, candy and meth. Williamson admitted to the crimes and was transported to the Jefferson County jail in Bessemer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A pumpkin-colored lobster made its way to an Arizona restaurant, but it had nothing to do with any fall-themed menu items.
Kitchen staff at Nobu Japanese restaurant at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale noticed one particular lobster was a bit too... orange.
"One, in particular, more or less caught our eye," Executive Chef Carl Murray explained. "I said, 'Hey for curiosity sake let's call the aquarium here and see what we have.'"
The extremely rare, orange lobster turned up at the restaurant this summer. Kitchen staff realized the lobster and its "one-in-30 million uniqueness" and called the OdySea Aquarium to donate it.
Murray said the restaurant serves about 100 lobsters each week and the rare crustacean was just about to be steamed.
"The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection," said director of animal care at OdySea Aquarium, Dave Peranteau. "We are grateful to Nobu for recognizing the lobster's significance and reaching out to us regarding this incredible ambassador for its species."
Orange lobsters are more likely to live much longer in an aquarium than they would in the wild, where their bright shells would make them an easy target for predators, compared to their mud-colored counterparts, OdySea Aquarium officials said.
The orange crustacean, which has yet to be named, will stay behind the scenes at the aquarium while the animal care team creates the perfect habitat for it.
"Strange to say the least," Paige Hundley with the aquarium said. "Sometimes it's mistaken identity. Sometimes it's exactly what they think it is."
Lobsters can live 100 years and grow over 3 feet long and more than 40 pounds.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Danish artist who was loaned $85,000 cash by a museum to use in a pair of artworks instead turned in two empty frames under the title, Take the Money and Run.
Lasse Andersson, director of the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, said the facility loaned artist Jens Haaning $85,000 in Danish kroner banknotes to recreate two of his earlier works that featured cash in a frame.
The works, titled An Average Danish Annual Income and An Average Austrian Annual Income, had been intended for an exhibition at the museum about working life. The original pieces had featured cash in a frame representing annual incomes for average workers in Denmark and Austria.
Andersson said museum officials opened the box they received from Haaning, expecting to find new versions of the cash pieces, but instead found two empty frames.
"Haaning sent us an email saying he thought it was more interesting to do a new work, and it was called Take the Money and Run," Andersson told Danish broadcaster DR.
Andersson said officials are now concerned that Haaning will not abide by his agreement to return the cash to museum Jan. 14, 2022, when the exhibition is scheduled to close.
"We are not a rich museum," he said. "We are really hoping the money will come back."
Haaning told DR he has no plans to return the money.
"Of course I will not pay it back," he said. "The work is that I took the money and I will not give it back."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood.
Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
Television news footage showed them grazing outside a furniture store along a busy thoroughfare. They were eventually caught and removed.
Police said no one was injured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a man and seized 15,000 fentanyl pills at a downtown hotel Thursday.
A hotel housekeeper was cleaning out a guest's room after he checked out, when she found a large duffel bag in the room. She called the hotel manager, who came up to see if they could identify the owner.
When they opened the duffel bag, they instead found tens of thousands of fentanyl pills.
The manager called police, who came and took the bag.
While officers were entering it into evidence, the owner of the bag called the hotel manager to let them know he was coming back to get it.
When the man arrived, officers were already waiting for him, and took him into custody.
Seattle Police urge those struggling with opiate addiction to use consider resources across King County meant to help them. Data from the King County Medical Examiner's Office shows fentanyl deaths have been rising every year. In 2021, 250 people have died from fentanyl use.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A long-lost moon rock presented to the state of Louisiana by NASA after the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 has been returned to the state by a Florida man who purchased the plaque to use the wood for gun repairs.
The Florida man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he frequently buys plaques at garage sales and thrift stores to use the wood for gun stock repairs, and he was recently going through one of his boxes of plaques when an unusual item caught his eye.The plaque contained an odd stone, and the inscription on the metal plate told its story: "This fragment is a portion of a rock from Taurus Littrow Valley of the Moon. It was part of a larger rock composed of many particles of different shapes and sizes, a symbol of the unity of human endeavor and mankind's hope for a future of peace and harmony."
The rock had been collected by astronauts on the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 and was presented to the state of Louisiana by NASA once it was brought down to earth.
The Florida man said he likely purchased the item at a garage sale at some point in the past 15 years.
"I can't even tell you how long I owned it for," he told collectSPACE.com. "I'm not even sure how much I paid for it. I buy plaques because I take the wood from the plaques and I send it over to my gunstock guy and he makes grips for my Colts and so forth."
The man contacted the Louisiana governor's office and was directed to speak with the Louisiana State Museum.
"They wanted me to mail it out to them," the man said. "I said, 'I'm not mailing this thing out to you. I will hand deliver it,' and with that said, that is what I did."
The Louisiana State Museum confirmed the man hand-delivered the moon rock plaque as promised.
"He did indeed hand over the moon rock to the museum," said Steven Maklansky, interim director of the Louisiana State Museum. "We did take possession of the rock."
Maklansky said researchers do not know how the plaque ended up for sale in Florida.
"I think it is an extraordinary piece of Louisiana history. Obviously then, Louisiana State Museum would be a fitting venue for it to be held for posterity and also offered for public display," he said. "We're excited to take possession of this piece and to share it with our audiences."
The rock was the second and final lunar sample presented to the state of Louisiana. The first, from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, was also considered lost for decades, but was rediscovered in 2018 in the collection of the Louisiana Art and Science Museum in Baton Rouge.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A visitor to a nature area in Colorado captured video of her unexpected encounter with a non-native animal: an emu.
Lydia McCracken said she was walking with her grandparents and her dog in the McMurry Natural Area in Fort Collins when they were approached by the flightless bird, which is native to Australia.
"He just casually kept strolling right on up toward us. He seemed very social. My dog was not about it; he started kind of barking," McCracken told KDVR-TV.
McCracken captured video of the bird and posted it to Reddit.
The hiker contacted animal control and said she saw authorities arrive before she left the area.
"They said they had a team coming up here, and a little while later, we saw some animal control people and a couple police officers driving around trying to find the thing," McCracken said.
The Fort Collins Police Department said the emu was captured safely and returned to its owner. The department did not identify the bird's owner or say how it ended up on the loose in the nature area.
Emus are legal to keep as pets in Colorado.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who purchased two identical lottery tickets for the same Mega Millions drawing ended up winning a $2 million jackpot -- twice.
The Florida Lottery said Susan Fitton, 64, of Boca Raton, purchased two tickets that matched all five white balls, missing only the Mega Ball, in the Sept. 14 Mega Millions drawing.
Each ticket earned Fitton a $2 million prize, for a total jackpot of $4 million.
It was unclear whether Fitton had intentionally purchased identical tickets at the Prip Mart store in Boca Raton or she purchased the second ticket accidentally.
The Prip Mart store was awarded a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the two winning tickets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A British man taking out the trash at his home discovered something unexpected when he returned to his door -- a chameleon.
The RSPCA said the man was taking the trash out last week at his home in the Fulwood area of Preston, England, when he spotted the unusual creature perched on his door.
The man did not know what type of lizard it was, but he did not believe it to be a native species so he trapped it in a box and took it to his mother's house nearby, the RSPCA said.
The man's brother determined the animal was a chameleon, a lizard native to warm climates such as deserts and forests. The family contacted the RSPCA, which sent animal rescue officer David Hatton to the scene.
"It certainly isn't something you expect to see when you are about to open your door -- but the man did exactly the right thing in calling us as this beautifully colored reptile would not have survived without warmth," Hatton said. "The chameleon is now safe in the care of a specialist reptile keeper."
The chameleon is believed to be an escaped pet, but the RSPCA said no owner has come forward to claim the lizard.