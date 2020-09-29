Sept. 28 (UPI) -- A Florida resident's home security camera captured footage of a bear that walked into an open garage and made off with a bottle of Diet Coke.
The footage shows the three-legged bear fleeing from the garage in Longwood about 8:30 a.m. Monday with a two-liter bottle of Diet Coke in its mouth.
Neighbors said the bear is believed to be the same animal spotted wandering the area in recent days.
It was unclear whether the bear is the same three-legged bear previously spotted in Longwood in December 2019.
(FOX) Judy Cashner admits being mildly amused when her "estate" received a letter from her bank claiming she had died.
But when she and her husband couldn't refinance their home to help pay for a new septic tank, that's when the laughs ended, she said.
"My income was not available because I was deceased," Cashner, 76, of Lincoln City, Ore., told OregonLive.com.
Cashner later found out her bank, Wells Fargo, had passed along errant information about her "death" to three credit-reporting agencies – making the problem worse.
"At first I thought they'd just cancel the credit card and it was kind of funny," Cashner said. "But now it's not funny."
She said the refinancing situation was eventually resolved but mysterious "non estate" charges suddenly appeared on her credit card bill.
The bank said it planned to investigate what went wrong and declined to get into details about Cashner's case, citing privacy concerns. Officials said the bank normally needs a Social Security number and a death certificate to certify a customer has died, OregonLive.com reported.
Wells Fargo is among the nation's largest banks but it has also made some negative headlines in recent years, the report noted.
In February, for example, it agreed to a $3 billion deal to settle investigations into a practice of charging customers for unneeded accounts so it could meet sales goals, and has allegedly forced customers to buy car insurance they didn't want and pay bogus fees on their mortgages, the report said.
Susan Grant from the nonprofit Consumer Federal of America was stunned to hear about Cashner's ordeal – but she said consumers have "a variety of rights" at their disposal whenever they are the victim of incorrect information.
Cashner said Wells Fargo customer service employees didn't seem very concerned when she tried to explain her problem over the phone.
But the retired secretary does remember a pleasant encounter with one Wells Fargo employee after she was invited to a branch to discuss her problem in person.
"The lady at Wells Fargo told me I looked good," Cashner said, according to OregonLive,com. "So, I did like her for that."
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A man who dropped his phone into the sea while paddleboarding in Britain was reunited with the device after it was found by a beach-goer who discovered it still worked.
Matty Bray said he was paddleboarding near Bacton, England, when he dropped his Samsung Galaxy phone into the North Sea on July 18.
Bray said he was unable to find the phone and thought he would never see it again until this week, when Emma Gilman shared photos from the phone on her Facebook page.
Gilman said she was visiting the beach in Bracton on July 31 when she found the phone floating in its protective case. She said no one at the beach claimed the phone, so she took it home to try to find the owner.
She said the phone still worked, but was locked so she couldn't access its information. Gilman said it wasn't until this week that she considered putting the phone's memory card into her own phone so she could access its memory.
Gilman posted photos from the memory card, including photos of Bray and his wife, to Facebook, asking locals to share the post in the hopes of identifying the owner.
She said it only took 20 minutes for members of the public to identify Bray.
Bray, who lives only a few miles from Gilman, visited the woman this week to retrieve his phone and reward her with flowers and sparkling wine.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A California juice company is offering $1 million in funding and development resources for a plan to do something about the 50,000 tons of pomegranate husks the firm disposes of each year.
The Wonderful Co., based in Los Angeles, said it is teaming up with food waste nonprofit ReFED to search for a way to use the rind, pith and seeds left over from the juicing process in an environmentally friendly way.
The "Wonderful Innovation Challenge" is offering $1 million for the pitch that is ultimately selected.
The company said registration for the challenge is open through Dec. 7, and the pitches will then be put through a four-stage review process before the final plan is chosen.
"The Wonderful Innovation Challenge was born out of our mission to continually push the boundaries of sustainability by embracing bold, innovative ideas," said Steve Swartz, vice president of strategy at The Wonderful Co. "This competition will provide a select group of winners the resources they need to grow their business, make a positive impact, and help us fulfill our environmental mission."
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A British zoo said five parrots were removed from public display after the birds spent their time in quarantine together teaching each other to shout profanities.
The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park said the five African grey parrots, named Eric, Jade, Elsie, Tyson and Billy, were given to the facility by five different owners in the same week, so the birds were put into quarantine together before going on display.
The time alone gave the parrots time to teach one another their favorite swear words, park officials said.
The birds were put on public display, but soon removed when zookeepers discovered the outcome of their time together.
"It just went ballistic, they were all swearing," zoo chief executive Steve Nichols told CNN. "We were a little concerned about the children."
Nichols said zoo officials are hoping keeping the birds separated will give them an opportunity to clean up their language before returning to public display.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah shared photos of a car that "decided to go for a swim" when its owner got out of the vehicle to take some photos next to a reservoir.
Wasatch County Search and Rescue said the owner of the car had pulled the vehicle onto the ramp at the Deer Creek Reservoir in Deer Creek State Park to take some photos of the car with the water in the background.
The photo op went wrong when the unoccupied car rolled down the ramp and into the water.
"The owner of the car had gone to the ramp at the State Park boat ramp to take pictures of his car," the search and rescue team said. "So when the car decided to go for a swim the owner was out of the car."
The team shared photos of the vehicle submerged in the reservoir before being fished out.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a surprise appearance by a snake inside her home turned out to be doubly surprising when she noticed the reptile has two heads.
Jeannie Wilson said she was in the sunroom of her Alexander County home when she spotted a foot-long baby snake slithering around.
Wilson said she was shocked to notice the reptile was a two-headed snake.
"I called my son-in-law, who wasn't far away, and he said he'd be back," Wilson told WSOC-TV. "I'm not crazy, guys. He's got two heads. When he got there, he said, 'He does have two heads, don't he?'"
Wilson turned the snake, which she named Double Trouble, over to the Catawba Science Center, which confirmed it was a non-venomous rat snake.
The science center, which is preparing to reopen this week following a long shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said the snake will have a new permanent home and will be used in educational programs for children.
The science center said the snake's two heads are the result of a mutation believed to occur in one out of every 100,000 rat snakes.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A budget airline is offering free flights in the month of October to central Florida-bound passengers who share the name of the city of Orlando.
Frontier Airlines announced it partnered with Visit Orlando, the city's tourism authority, to offer free flights to Orlando between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 for anyone with the first or last name Orlando.
"Our LOVE for Orlando, Florida -- one of our most frequently traveled destinations -- is HUGE," the airline said. "To spread the love, we're offering anyone with the FIRST or LAST name 'Orlando' a free flight to Orlando."
The airline said passengers not named Orlando can buy tickets for the same period of time for discounted prices starting at $39.
Applications for the free flights are being accepted through Oct. 5.
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A soccer game in Croatia was interrupted when an escaped parrot celebrated a team's goal by swooping down onto the field and landing on a parrot's back.
A video of the game between Cibalia and Bijelo Brdo shows Karlo Isasegi, a full back for Cibalia, being surprised after a teammate's goal when a parrot lands on his back.
The footage shows Isasegi carefully reaching behind him and transferring the yellow Alexandrine parrot to his hand, eliciting cheers from the crowd of spectators.
Dominik Bubalo, the bird's owner, said his pet had been missing for three days before she turned up at the soccer game. The owner and parrot were reunited after the game, which Cibalia ended up losing 3-1.
(NPR) "The past is obdurate," Stephen King wrote in his book about a man who goes back in time to prevent the Kennedy assassination. "It doesn't want to be changed."
Turns out, King might have been on to something.
Countless science fiction tales have explored the paradox of what would happen if you went back in time and did something in the past that endangered the future. Perhaps one of the most famous pop culture examples is in Back to the Future, when Marty McFly goes back in time and accidentally stops his parents from meeting, putting his own existence in jeopardy.
But maybe McFly wasn't in much danger after all. According a new paper from researchers at the University of Queensland, even if time travel were possible, the paradox couldn't actually exist.
Researchers ran the numbers and determined that even if you made a change in the past, the timeline would essentially self-correct, ensuring that whatever happened to send you back in time would still happen.
"Say you traveled in time in an attempt to stop COVID-19's patient zero from being exposed to the virus," University of Queensland scientist Fabio Costa told the university's news service.
"However, if you stopped that individual from becoming infected, that would eliminate the motivation for you to go back and stop the pandemic in the first place," said Costa, who co-authored the paper with honors undergraduate student Germain Tobar.
"This is a paradox — an inconsistency that often leads people to think that time travel cannot occur in our universe."
A variation is known as the "grandfather paradox" — in which a time traveler kills their own grandfather, in the process preventing the time traveler's birth.
The logical paradox has given researchers a headache, in part because according to Einstein's theory of general relativity, "closed timelike curves" are possible, theoretically allowing an observer to travel back in time and interact with their past self — potentially endangering their own existence.
But these researchers say that such a paradox wouldn't necessarily exist, because events would adjust themselves.
Take the coronavirus patient zero example. "You might try and stop patient zero from becoming infected, but in doing so, you would catch the virus and become patient zero, or someone else would," Tobar told the university's news service.
In other words, a time traveler could make changes, but the original outcome would still find a way to happen — maybe not the same way it happened in the first timeline but close enough so that the time traveler would still exist and would still be motivated to go back in time.
"No matter what you did, the salient events would just recalibrate around you," Tobar said.
The paper, "Reversible dynamics with closed time-like curves and freedom of choice," was published last week in the peer-reviewed journal Classical and Quantum Gravity. The findings seem consistent with another time travel study published this summer in the peer-reviewed journal Physical Review Letters. That study found that changes made in the past won't drastically alter the future.
Bestselling science fiction author Blake Crouch, who has written extensively about time travel, said the new study seems to support what certain time travel tropes have posited all along.
"The universe is deterministic and attempts to alter Past Event X are destined to be the forces which bring Past Event X into being," Crouch told NPR via email. "So the future can affect the past. Or maybe time is just an illusion. But I guess it's cool that the math checks out."
