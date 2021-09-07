PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — As the Labor Day weekend approached, Miles the Moose said goodbye to holiday travelers leaving Maine for the close of the summer.
Miles the Moose and other members of the Maine Turnpike Authority handed out whoopie pies by Wicked Whoopies and water to drivers on the Maine Turnpike on Tuesday, WGME reported.
The 20-year annual tradition was halted last year because of the pandemic.
This also marks Miles’ last goodbye on the turnpike, the news station said.
The EZ-pass, high-speed tolls are expected to be set up soon so by next year traffic won’t be slowed enough for Miles to send those visitors off as he has for two decades.
(Huffington Post) The manager of a McDonald's franchise in Canada has revealed the story behind Grimace, the purple pal of longtime mascot Ronald McDonald, and it's left a lot of people very confused.
Brian Bates, who has worked for the chain for 10 years, casually dropped it into an interview with CBC News over the weekend.
"He is an enormous taste bud, but a taste bud nonetheless," Bates told the network in an "unofficial" explanation, adding that the character was meant to show that the food tastes good.
McDonald's has been unusually tight-lipped about the purple creature's origins over the years. The closest it had come to providing an explanation was a few variations of this tweet, which it has sent out from time to time in response to inquisitive customers:
Grimace, who was actually a villain early on, doesn't resemble a milkshake. But he does kinda look like he may have been inspired by images of taste buds and papillae:
Twitter users were stunned by the McHistory lesson.
(NY Post) We ship you not!
A "green" home in Williamsburg constructed entirely of 21 shipping containers is in contract for $5 million.
Originally built by Brooklyn-based restaurateurs Joe and Kim Carroll — who own the Belgian beer bar Spuyten Duyvil and Anselm — the house was completed in 2016.
The oddly shaped, four-story home, which looks like a large rectangle cut at an odd angle, was assembled on the 25-by-100 "cleverly stacked" together to create a slanted shape, according to Dirt.com.
The site notes that "to assemble the dwelling on the 25-by-100-foot corner lot, the architects placed three containers side by side, and sliced them at an angle before they cleverly stacked them together in a manner that formed the four-floor home's slanted shape."
The final result is a 3,500-square-foot, five-bedroom house with what the real estate listing describes as "New York City's last permitted wood-burning fireplace," a home office, terrace, den and comes complete with two driveways and a garage.
(NY Post) Indiana's lackluster performance in its season opener Saturday was foreshadowed by a peculiar mistake off the field — a spelling mistake that is.
The jersey of freshman running back David Holloman read "Indinia," according to a video posted — and then deleted — by the Hoosiers' official athletics Twitter account.
Viewers took screenshots of the embarrassing error and it quickly made its rounds on the internet.
Indiana's day didn't get much better after that mishap. Facing No. 18 Iowa on the road, IU trailed the Hawkeyes 14-0 after a mere two minutes before ultimately losing 34-6.
This isn't the first jersey controversy for Indiana, either. In January, the Hoosiers removed the Big Ten logos from its jerseys and helmets ahead of the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.
Many speculated the university felt slighted by the conference placing it in a lesser Bowl game despite finishing second in the Big Ten East division, a notion that Indiana coach Tom Allen refuted.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A dolphin that became stranded in a Louisiana neighborhood by Hurricane Ida's floodwaters was rescued and returned to the wild.
SeaWorld Rescue said in a news release that a crew worked together with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Audubon Aquarium's Coastal Wildlife Network, the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and the National Marine Mammal Foundation to rescue a dolphin stranded in a small Slidell pond.
The dolphin was first spotted by residents last week after Hurricane Ida's floodwaters swept through the area.
SeaWorld said the rescue team was able to remove the dolphin from the pond and take it to a facility to be examined by a veterinarian.
The dolphin was found to be uninjured and was returned to the wild Sunday, SeaWorld said.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A herd of goats and rams rented to graze on an overgrown Michigan lawn wandered away from the home and were rounded up by police.
The Southfield Police Department said officers responded to a report of loose goats wandering through a neighborhood Monday and arrived to find several goats and rams behind a resident's house.
The resident told police the animals did not belong to him.
The goats and rams were rounded up and taken to Macomb County Animal Control.
Police said the animals had been rented from a Tecumseh farmer to clear overgrowth from a Southfield lawn, but they got loose and went wandering through the town. They will be returned to their owner, police said.
Goats have become a popular, eco-friendly alternative to traditional landscaping services in recent years.
Officials in Orange County, Calif., who employed a herd to clear weeds from the county fairgrounds, said the animals not only clear unwanted plants, but they break up the soil and provide fertilizer for future planting.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A banana tree was planted in a pothole in the middle of a Florida road in an apparent act of protest to draw attention to the condition of the pavement.
Witnesses said two men were seen tending to the tree in the middle of Honda Drive in Fort Myers after planting it in the large pothole in the middle of the roadway.
Drivers said the road is fraught with potholes that have caused damage to cars that failed to swerve around them.
Those who frequent the road said the tree makes the pothole easier to spot, but it hasn't solved the road's problems.
"The tree makes it harder to get around the next pothole that's right next to it. Because normally I just drive over the pothole, but because there's a big tree you can't drive through a tree," Nicholas Angus told WINK-TV.
Lee County officials said the road is privately owned, so the potholes won't be repaired by county crews. They said it is up to the road's owners to have the pavement repaired.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A California man who evacuated his home due to a wildfire said his security camera alerted him to an unusual trespasser taking advantage of the vacant area -- a curious bear.
Michael Doyle said he and his wife left their South Lake Tahoe home due to the Caldor Fire and while staying in Carmichael he received an alert from his security cameras, which are connected to a smartphone app.
Doyle checked the footage and was surprised to see a bear wandering through his yard, knocking over potted plants and a rain barrel.
"It's definitely time for us to go home!" Doyle told KCRA-TV.
Doyle said it does not appear that the bear got into his home, but he won't be sure until he can return to the house.
The evacuation orders for South Lake Tahoe were downgraded to evacuation warnings on Monday as Cal Fire made progress fighting the wildfire.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old aspiring engineer in New Jersey used a 3D printer to create a prosthetic hand for a friend who is missing multiple fingers on one hand.
Sammy Salvano, 14, of Medford, said he spent most of the summer designing and 3D-printing the prosthetic hand for his friend, Ewan Kirby.
Kirby said Salvano's invention allowed him to pick up his mother's car keys for the first time.
The homemade device offered a low-cost alternative to commercial prosthetics, which can cost between $3,000 and $30,000.
Sharon Salvano, Sammy's mother, said the boy has had an inventive streak for his entire life.
Salvano, who is entering the eighth grade, said he hopes to attend Drexel University and pursue a career in engineering.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is facing charges after reportedly biting a Memphis Police officer who was responding to reports of fights at her wedding.
Police responded to a report of a fight involving 20-30 people at an event venue on Summer Avenue near Waring Road sometime after 10 p.m. Friday night. According to court documents, officers say they saw eight different fights happening in the parking lot and "spilling back into the wedding venue."
Court documents say while officers were detaining people, a woman identified as Miya Pugh, began yelling in the parking lot. Police say she was yelling that her wedding had been ruined because of the fighting.
According to police, Pugh was visibly intoxicated and reportedly said she had been drinking because it was her wedding. Pugh is also said to have been lightheaded due to the heat and alcohol consumption.
Court documents claim that Pugh "went from docile to combative", and officers tried to take her into custody. Pugh reportedly bit one of the officers on the shoulder and caused "a minor abrasion."
Pugh has been charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting official detention.