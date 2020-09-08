NNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.
Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
When people think of great interpretive singers, the name of Gilbert Gottfried doesn’t spring to mind.
That could change, though, now that the gravel-voiced comedian has recorded his own take on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s summer smash “WAP.”
Gottfried recorded his take on “WAP” during a guest spot on Sirius XM’s Volume, and he takes no prisoners right from the beginning.
Reid McCarter of the A.V. Club explained the unique appeal of Gottfried’s semi-shouted version of “WAP” as well as anyone could.
“There’s a certain je ne sais quoi to the way he tackles each new line..."
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A massive prehistoric discovery was unearthed in Mexico.
Archaeologists continue digging up the remains of at least 200 mammoths. Workers stumbled upon the huge collection of bones while breaking ground at an airport near Mexico City.
Experts examining the skeletons believe the creatures were possibly dismembered by ancient humans before being eaten. The site is roughly 12 miles from where archaeologists discovered pits dug into the ground.
Those pits, according to experts, were used by hunters to trap mammoths.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Desperate for a drink? There is spit-fermented wine, liquor fermented in prison toilets, and a strong Scottish brew served from the mouth of a taxidermied squirrel.
The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden, which has served up displays of bull testicles and maggot-infested cheese, is now introducing a drinks menu in the form of a temporary exhibition opening Saturday.
Museum director Andreas Ahrens said he wants to encourage people to examine their relationship with alcohol by showing the extreme measures people have taken to concoct mind-altering brews.
“People are very desperate to get drunk around the world,” Ahrens said. “So whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we get quite inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”
Most of the drinks on display are beverages that are commonly consumed somewhere in the world but which would revolt outsiders unfamiliar with the taste.
These include bitter herbal liquors like Gammel Dansk, drunk in Denmark, as well as Fernet-Branca, an Italian amaro.
“So much of what we drink is an acquired taste,” Ahrens said.
The museum in the Swedish city of Malmo opened two years ago. The idea was to revolt and to entertain ― but also to provoke reflection on how our notions about what is delicious, or disgusting, are culturally determined.
The dozens of food items on regular display include a bull’s penis, frog smoothies from Peru, a wine made of baby mice that is consumed in China and Korea, and Sweden’s “surstromming,” an infamously putrid fermented herring.
Many of the fermented beverages now being exhibited are equally stomach-churning.
One is an ancient Korean beverage concocted for medicinal purposes from fermented child’s feces and rice.
Ahrens points to a jug with a milky liquid, brewed with the help of a donation produced by his youngest daughter. He explained that the “poo wine” was part of South Korean traditional medicine to help broken bones and bruises, but it is not anything familiar to Koreans today.
Other beverages on display include chicha de muko, which is spit-fermented corn meal beer from Peru, a Ugandan gin made from fermented bananas, and a wine made from an overripe orange fermented in the tank of a prison toilet.
One display tells what happened in the Soviet Union when the government closed alcohol stores to reduce drunkenness: people began drinking perfumes and varnish, leading to the deaths of many.
Another liquid refreshment featured in the exhibition is an Icelandic beer made with whale testicle that’s been smoked in sheep’s dung.
“Some of these things are so normal in some societies. Should it really be that normal?” Ahrens said. “Why don’t we listen to our brains and go, ‘Hey, if this tastes this way, maybe we shouldn’t drink it?’”
At the entrance to the downtown museum, marks on a blackboard indicate each time someone has vomited while visiting. Ahrens corrects a number to read “2 days since last vomit.”
Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy delivering civil papers returned to her patrol vehicle to find an eager — and hungry — new driver.
The Douglas County deputy was serving the documents near Douglasville last week when she heard something in her patrol car and was met by a goat climbing into the open driver’s side.
The animal clamored around, munched on some paperwork and knocked over a drink before managing to bump the deputy to the ground.
The sheriff’s office explained in a Facebook post on Friday that the deputy often leaves the door open on such calls in case she has to make a quick escape from aggressive dogs — but she never considered having to retreat from an agitated goat.
Officials said the deputy was not physically harmed during the encounter — and she managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city won’t waste an opportunity to get a sizeable donation from comedian John Oliver about a weeks-long joke pertaining to the name of a sewage plant in the area.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver’s challenge to name the city’s sewage plant after him following Oliver’s offer to donate $55,000 to local charities.
But Boughton said there was one stipulation to the facility’s renaming. “We do have one very specific condition. You must come here to Danbury and be physically present when we cut the ribbon,” he said in a Facebook video posted Sunday.
The announcement was the latest volley in a war of words between the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and Boughton after Oliver first bashed Danbury on an Aug. 16 during a segment on racial disparities in jury selection that was actually focused on other areas of Connecticut.
“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not forget Danbury?” Oliver said. He finished his rant with a taunt: “If you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver -- children included.”
Boughton followed up with an Aug. 22 Facebook post that showed the mayor in front of the city’s sewage plant. “We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” the Republican mayor said. “Why? Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”
Oliver raised the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to Danbury-area charities if officials followed through on naming the plant after him.
The comedian played a video of Boughton saying the offer was a joke and said, “Wait, so you’re not doing it?” Oliver said he hadn’t known that he wanted his name on the sewage plant “but now that you floated it as an option, it is all that I want.”
A message seeking comment on Boughton’s demand that Oliver attend the ribbon-cutting was sent to Oliver’s manager.
It was unclear why Oliver first singled out Danbury, a city of about 80,000 in Fairfield County that was once a hatmaking center.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISLAMABAD (AP) — An elephant who has become a cause celebre for animal rights activists around the world will be allowed to leave his Pakistani zoo and transferred to better conditions, the animal welfare group helping with the case said Saturday.
Dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’ by his supporters, Kaavan has languished at a zoo in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for more than 35 years.
Martin Bauer, a spokesman for Four Paws, said the elephant has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to Cambodia, where he will find companionship and better conditions.
The overweight elephant Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday, said Bauer.
In May, Pakistan’s High Court ordered the Marghazar Zoo closed because of its abysmal conditions blamed on systemic negligence.
Rescuing Kaavan from the zoo’s dire conditions attracted the attention of animal activists around the world, and celebrities including U.S. singer Cher, who lobbied for his relocation.
“Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,” Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.
He said Four Paws was invited by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board to safely transfer the remaining animals in the zoo. Kaavan has until now been forced to live a solitary life in a small enclosure.
Friday’s medical examination showed the elephant was overweight, even as he showed signs of malnutrition. His nails were cracked and overgrown apparently from years of living in an improper enclosure with flooring that damaged his feet.
“Following the checks, which confirmed Kaavan is strong enough, steps will now be taken to finalize his relocation to an animal sanctuary potentially in Cambodia,” Bauer said.
His recovery will be a long one, said Bauer, adding that Kaavan’s wounds are more than just physical. He also suffers behavioral issues.
Kaavan, who lost his partner in 2012, has battled loneliness as well as poor living conditions. Both have taken their toll, said Bauer in an interview.
“He also developed stereotypical behavior, which means he shakes his head back and forth for hours. This is mainly because he is simply bored,” said Bauer.
The Four Paws team that carried out Kaavan’s physical included wildlife veterinarians and experts.
It wasn’t immediately known when Kaavan would be able to travel. Rights activists have lobbied for his relocation since 2016.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man who was wanted by the U.S. Marshalls led authorities on a jet ski chase in Miami, Florida, with part of the chase captured on a cell phone camera.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a man operating a jet ski fled from officers after being pulled over around 8:00 p.m. Monday near a local tourist attraction called the Haulover Sandbar
The FWC said they were working in conjunction with Hallandale Beach Police and the U.S. Marshal service to capture the man.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is currently in custody but authorities did not release any information on what charges he would be facing.
