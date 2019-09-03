(Huffington Post) A Utah woman may have ruined her chances at being named mother of the year after she allegedly pretended to be her daughter in an attempt to avoid being arrested.
Police in Davis County pulled over Heather Garcia, 38, on Saturday night, after noticing her car did not have a license plate.
An officer searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance, according to local station KUTV.
The substance later tested positive for meth, according to Gephardt Daily, a Utah news outlet.
What the officer allegedly didn’t get was a straight answer from Garcia about her identity.
At first, according to reports, she told police she did not have her ID. Then she said her name was Mercedes and that she was born in 1998.
“I went back to my patrol vehicle and performed a records search on the name given,” the arresting officer wrote in a police report obtained by Gephardt Daily.
He said the photo that came back “appeared to be a different individual.”
Once a positive ID was made, investigators discovered Garcia had outstanding warrants and took her into custody.
She was also charged with providing false personal information with intent to be another actual person; possession of a controlled substance; driving on a suspended or revoked license; and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Garcia remains behind bars in the Davis County Jail on $9,077 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Australian vegan woman was so furious that she could smell her neighbors' barbecue from their backyard, she took her "vegan beef" to the state's highest court.
Cilla Carden, who lives in Perth, the capital of Western Australia, says her neighbors next door use a barbecue so often to cook fish that it causes her to stay inside.
"They've put it so you smell fish, all I smell is fish," Carden told 9News. "I can't enjoy my backyard, I can't go out there."
The woman also said her neighbors' cigarette smoke drifts into her yard, and complained she can't stand the sound of children playing basketball nearby.
Carden claims it's all "deliberate" — that her two neighbors are doing this to her on purpose.
"It's been devastating, it's been turmoil, it's been unrest, I haven't been able to sleep," she said.
One of the neighbors told the news outlet he wanted to remain on good terms with Carden, and said they had removed the barbecue from his backyard and told his children to stop playing basketball.
"Ms. Carden's demands were proven to be not reasonable and indeed were to the detriment of the other owners' ability to enjoy their lots in a reasonable and acceptable manner," the other neighbor said.
Carden took the situation to Western Australia's Supreme Court — which sided with her neighbors and reportedly dismissed her case.
Her request to appeal the decision was refused by officials, but Carden said she will continue the battle.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Canadian man reportedly hopped in his car and left his sentencing hearing in an Ontario courthouse — just moments after a judge had told him he wasn't allowed to drive for the next year.
The 35-year-old unidentified man was convicted of drunk driving, according to The Canadian Press.
He left the courtroom promptly after he was ordered not to drive.
But soon after he left, the man reportedly drove away from the courthouse despite being sentenced moments prior.
A police officer who happened to be in the room when he was sentenced spotted the man, and he was pulled over.
He was charged with operation while prohibited and is scheduled to appear in court, again, on Sept. 30.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man pulled a gun at a Popeyes restaurant in Houston after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches, police say.
Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order a chicken sandwich.
Crowson says, "When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches."
Crowson says the group then left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage.
Popeyes' release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich, with long lines forming at restaurants and the company selling out its inventory.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Montana hotel and restaurant called in wildlife authorities for help when a young black bear wandered into the building and took a rest in the bathroom.
Buck's T-4 Lodge & Restaurant in Big Sky posted a video to Facebook showing the bear that crawled through the window and took up residence inside a bathroom.
The hotel contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens and Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputies to come remove the bear.
Authorities said the bear was tranquilized and will be released in an area safely away from the hotel.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Welsh family taking a walk on a beach found a message in a bottle thrown into the ocean by a German couple 1,624 miles away and nearly four years earlier.
Emma Rees said she was walking on Cefn Sidan beach in Pembry with her husband, Steven, and daughter, Abbie, when they spotted a wine bottle washed up in the sand.
"The tide had gone out and we saw a pale little wine bottle, it was very intricate and was really hard to open as it had been properly sealed shut so we had to wait to open it when we got back because it had loads of tape sealing it," Rees told WalesOnline.
The bottle turned out to contain a letter written by a German couple who dropped the bottle into the ocean during a cruise. The couple included the ship's coordinates, which were about 1,624 miles west of the beach.
"The couple gave their contact details and names and everything so we emailed them straight away," Rees said.
The letter's authors, Marcus and Tanja, said the bottle was dropped into the ocean Oct. 22, 2015.
"When we read where it had come from we just thought it was amazing and couldn't believe it," Rees said. "It's crazy to think that this tiny thing had been bobbing around the Atlantic Ocean and had traveled thousands of miles and washed ashore on the beach and that we were able to spot it."
Rees said she is returning the bottle to the couple as a keepsake.
"I'm sending the bottle back to the couple, by mail not sea," she wrote on Facebook.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania animal shelter said a miniature horse up for adoption will only be given to a home that will also accept his best friend: a goose.
The Bucks County SPCA said Waffles, a 6-year-old miniature horse, came to the shelter along with a goose named Hemingway, and officials soon discovered the animals were inseparable.
SPCA staff said the animals were brought to the shelter by authorities after being removed from a farm where their living conditions were found to be substandard.
The SPCA announced Tuesday it is now accepting adoption applications for the pair on its website. Chosen applicants will be invited to a meet and greet at the organization's Quakertown Shelter.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said police responding to a report of a possible burglary in progress discovered the culprit was a literal cat burglar.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Sudano, Cpl. Caceres, Cpl. Nova and Cpl. Henderson responded Sunday night to a home where suspicious sounds led residents to suspect a burglary was in progress.
"Upon arrival it was discovered that a small feline was the culprit behind the disturbing sounds that prompted the call," the sheriff's office said.
The "cat burglar" was taken to Collier County Domestic Animal Services, where an identification microchip revealed him to be a pet cat named Bones. The sheriff's office said Bones would be returned to his owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A moose that wandered onto the University of North Dakota campus ended up spending the day lounging inside the school's stadium, police said.
University police said Tuesday the moose wandered onto campus in Grand Forks about 8 a.m. and about a half hour later police had the animal contained inside Memorial Stadium.
Police said the moose apparently wandered into the stadium through a gate that had been left open for football practice and authorities decided to keep the animal inside until it can be safely escorted out of town in the evening, when traffic in the area is lighter.
Police tweeted video of the moose running laps on the football field before settling in for a "typical midday college nap."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a member of the public received an unusual surprise when they found a 5-foot boa constrictor stuck between fence posts.
The RSPCA said animal collection officer Martin Whiteley was dispatched to a street in Hull, England, where a witness reported a large snake stuck in a fence.
Whiteley found the snake, a non-venomous boa constrictor, stuck between two fence posts.
"The boa constrictor was a large snake at around 5-foot long and he was quite wide. He'd tried to slither through the fence and got wedged," Whiteley said. "Luckily, I was able to carefully wiggle him free and he wasn't injured at all."
Whiteley said the snake is being cared for by a specialist while officials search for the presumed escaped pet's owner.
"I've put up posters in the local area and have added the boa to PetsLocated," Martin said. "If anyone thinks this might be their snake then I'd urge them to get in touch by calling the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line."