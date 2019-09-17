COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — This little piggy should have stayed home.
The State reports that for the fourth time, Leroy - a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig - wandered over to Brennan Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina, leading officials to slap Mcgregor Wallace with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet. Wallace is scheduled for a court appearance in October.
Wallace says Leroy is his emotional support animal meant to help him deal with PTSD from domestic trauma.
Wallace says he got Leroy several months ago to replace a standard pig that grew too big. He says Leroy is clever and knows how to open the home’s gate when Wallace isn’t home. The pig also can open the refrigerator.
The 7-month-old swine is now at Columbia’s animal shelter.
For anybody with a sweet tooth who is completely over traditional candy canes, there's a new flavor hitting store shelves ahead of the holidays that will really give your taste buds a kick ... or just make you gag.
Archie McPhee, a novelty candy and funny toy emporium, is getting into the holiday spirit early — like really, really early — this year. Last year, the Seattle-based company caused an uproar on social media with its Mac & Cheese Candy Canes, but clearly that wasn't enough. In 2019, it's got something far worse than coal for all the naughty girls and boys out there.
Meet the world's first kale-flavored candy canes.
"When it came time for us to make a candy cane, we opted for the super food kale! While this candy cane might not have the nutritional value of actual kale, it does share the delicious flavor we've all come to love," David Wahl, Archie McPhee's Director of Awesome, told TODAY Food.
Yes, that's Wahl's official title. But does the candy really taste like the nutritious leafy green?
Wahl vouched for the quirky canes actually boasting a flavor that's "sweet, grassy ... with a bit of a bitter note." Sounds like the real deal to us.
He added that consumers shouldn't be fooled by the minty-looking hue of the new candy, however.
"We do want to warn people that the green color of the candy cane might lead someone to believe that it has a minty flavor. We wouldn't want anyone to be fooled into eating one accidentally," he said.
The package of green-and-white striped candy canes also has a fun, humanlike kale character on it, which will hopefully warn shoppers as to what's really inside.
If the release of veggie canes wasn't enough to get people rolling with laughter (or disgust), Archie McPhee also launched two more cringeworthy flavors this year: pizza-flavored candy canes and ham —the latter of which the company has dubbed "Hamdy Canes."
Anyone else having flashbacks to that ice cream created with Hellmann's mayo, or maybe even Rachel's infamous Thanksgiving meat trifle on "Friends?"
"The Hamdy Canes taste disturbingly like ham with a sweet glaze," Wahl told TODAY, while the "pizza candy canes taste like pizza herbs with a cheesy richness."
Each pack of six canes retails for $6.50. That's pricier than a bushel of kale, but it's cheaper than a lot of large pies or a sweet holiday ham.
For those really looking to play a little trick-or-treat this Halloween, Hamdy Canes, pizza canes and kale canes all certainly sound like they'll deliver on the trick.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CNN) - A price mistake at a Wisconsin gas station had customers flocking to the pumps.
There were so many people at the business after hours, police were called to check things out. What police found was gasoline for only 28 cents a gallon.
According to police, a clerk put in the wrong price before they closed for the night, around 9 p.m.
The price of mid-grade was supposed to cost $2.89 per gallon, but somehow it only cost people 28 cents per gallon to fill up.
Word spread fast, and by the time police got there a couple of hours later, at least 100 people had taken advantage of the cheap gas, all filling up their tanks for less than $5.
The gas station lost out on about $3,500.
According to the Department of Energy, gas hasn't been 28 cents since the 1950s.
LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested a second suspect in the unusual case involving the theft of a golden toilet from Winston Churchill's birthplace.
Thames Valley Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and has been released pending investigation.
The two suspects have not been charged or identified. The police investigation over the Saturday morning theft at Blenheim Palace is ongoing.
The toilet is a work of art valued at 1 million pounds ($1.25 million).
The golden toilet is the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that was part of an art installation that had been installed a few days before the theft.
The artist intended the golden toilet to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth.
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man and a woman who were stopped for drunken bicycling in a Florida beach town had sex in a deputy's patrol car before one of them fled naked.
Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies last Friday arrested Aaron Thomas and Megan Mondanaro. Both face charges of resisting arrest with violence, committing a lascivious act and exposing sexual organs.
The Florida Times-Union reports a deputy was patrolling Fernandina Beach when he spotted the bicyclists almost get hit by a car.
An arrest report says that after they were put into the squad car to await being taken to jail, they took off their clothes and started having sex. A naked Thomas was removed from the cruiser but fled. He was later captured.
Court records showed no attorneys for them.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say thieves stole up to $80,000 in merchandise from a wig warehouse.
The owner of Prime Trading Hair and Wigs told detectives in Miami Gardens that he was notified overnight Tuesday that the alarm at the warehouse had been triggered.
Owner Rakib Hossain tells Miami television station WFOR that some of the products are worth up to $800 each.
Hossain says the thieves appeared to know what they were doing and were in the warehouse for no more than 5 minutes.
Video surveillance shows a truck backing up and ramming the warehouses front door three times.
Hossain says he is insured for his losses.
SONORA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a mountain lion wandered inside a California house and was captured in a photo lying on a bathroom floor.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that family members and the mountain lion ran away from each other Sunday after the cougar entered the home when the door was opened to let in cool air.
The big cat dashed to the second-story bathroom of the home in the Sierra Nevada foothill town of Sonora and the family ran away from it.
The mountain lion was coaxed out of the bathroom window by sheriffs' deputies and state wildlife officers. Then it jumped to the ground.
Authorities said the mountain lion didn't threaten anybody.
They released a photo of the cougar resting on the bathroom's tile floor.
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The San Diego Opera shared a photo of an unusual piece of mail that arrived this month -- a coconut with the building's address written on it.
A post on the opera's Facebook page featured a photo of the coconut, which bore the address in magic marker and was covered in postage stamps and postmarks indicating it originated in Hawaii.
"We get the strangest mail here some days," the post said.
Officials said they believe the coconut was mailed from an employee on vacation in Hawaii.
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise was reunited with her owner in Britain after being found in a garden 15 months after escaping from a home just a few blocks away.
The RSPCA said an animal welfare officer responded to a home in Wraysbury, England, on a report of an African spurred tortoise in the garden.
The officer, Carl Hone, collected the female tortoise and took her to the RSPCA's Millbrook Animal Center, in Chobham, England.
The tortoise was not microchipped but a social media campaign resulted in the animal's owner being identified as Catherine Painter.
Painter told officials her tortoise, Sybil, had escaped from her home about 15 months earlier. Painter lives only a few blocks from the garden where the reptile was found.
"Sybil just vanished from the garden one day," Painter said. "We'd been sent on so many wild goose chases that we'd almost given up hope. When a few villagers tagged me into the RSPCA's post about her, at first, I didn't even bother to properly read it. I didn't think it could be her.
"When I spoke to the center and they sent over some photos of Sybil, I was amazed. She looked just the same and even had the same little mark on her shell," she said.
Painter picked Sybil up from the animal center and brought her home to her family, which includes four other tortoises.
"It's so wonderful to have her home," Painter said. "My 5-year-old grandson was so emotional!
"She's got straight back into the routine and made a beeline for the vegetable patch. And she still loves cuddling up with the other tortoises," she said.
Painter said she plans to have Sybil microchipped in case she ever wanders off again.
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A renter at an Airbnb in Texas captured video of an unexpected discovery inside the home -- a snake in the bowl of the toilet.
The filmer said the 4-foot snake was found inside the toilet of the Houston-area home they rented using the accommodation-finding app.
The renter said animal control was summoned to remove the snake. The origins of the reptile were unknown.
A Tennessee woman made a similarly unwelcome discovery in July when she opened the lid of her toilet and found a small snake swimming inside.
Experts said the serpent in the footage shared by Christen Kiefert appeared to show a garter snake, a common species that is not venomous or dangerous.