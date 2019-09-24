PARIS (AP) — A masterpiece attributed to 13th century Italian painter Cimabue has been discovered in a French woman’s kitchen —and it’s expected to sell for millions of euros at an upcoming auction.
Titled “Christ Mocked,” the small wood painting depicts Christ surrounded by a crowd. Experts think it to be part of a larger diptych Cimabue painted around 1280, said Stephane Pinta, an art specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris.
“It’s a major discovery for the history of art,” Pinta said of the newly discovered work measuring about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 centimeters by 20 centimeters). Other experts agreed.
Until recently, the painting hung on a wall between the kitchen and the dining room of a home in Compiègne. The woman considered it an icon of little importance until an auctioneer spotted the painting while going through her house and suggested bringing it to art experts, Pinta said.
Cimabue, who taught Italian master Giotto, is widely considered the forefather of the Italian Renaissance. He broke from the Byzantine style popular in the Middle Ages and incorporated elements of movement and perspective that came to characterize Western painting.
After examining the French kitchen find, Turquin gallery specialists concluded with “certitude” it bore hallmarks of Cimabue’s work, Pinta said.
They noted clear similarities with the two panels of Cimabue’s diptych, one displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the other at the National Gallery in London.
Likenesses in the facial expressions and buildings the artist painted and the techniques used to convey light and distance specifically pointed to the small piece having been created by Cimabue’s hand.
Pinta said all those characteristics animate the newly discovered piece.
“What’s moving in this painting is the motion that we see in Christ,” Pinta said.
Alexis Ashot, an independent art consultant for British auction house Christie’s, said the discovery in France sent ripples of excitement in other parts of the art world.
“It’s wonderful to be reminded that there are paintings of such major importance that are still out there and still to be discovered,” he said.
The painting will be the first Cimabue masterpiece to be auctioned when it is put up for sale at the Acteon auction house north of Paris on Oct. 27, according to Pinta. Turquin experts think a major art museum will buy it for a price of between 4 million and 6 million euros.
Ashot said he thinks the painting could fetch even more.
“I could easily see that if word gets out there that this painting is available for sale, then the price could be much higher than they are estimating,” he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city say two stolen vehicles have crashed into each other.
News outlets report the crash happened before dawn Tuesday near downtown Jackson. One of the vehicles left and crashed again a short distance away.
One vehicle had just been stolen from a gas station in south Jackson. The other had been stolen from the Jackson suburb of Clinton about two weeks ago.
People in both vehicles ran away, but officers found an injured man they believe had been in the vehicle taken from the gas station.
Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes tells WAPT-TV that investigators do not believe the thieves were working together. Holmes says the two vehicles randomly crashed into each other.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) An Isreali woman was hospitalized with so-called "broken heart syndrome" after mistaking wasabi for avocado, according to a report recently detailed in a medical journal.
The unusual story begins with a woman in her late 60s who attended a wedding. At the nuptials, the woman, who was not identified in the report published in BMJ Case Reports, ate a "large amount" of what she thought was avocado dip — only to very quickly realize it was actually wasabi paste, a Japanese horseradish.
The woman then felt a "sudden pressure" in her chest before the feeling moved down to her arms, according to IFL Science, which cited the report. The sensation lasted for the next few hours, though the woman chose to stay at the wedding.
By the next morning, however, she awoke feeling "uncomfortable and weak" and decided to see a doctor, reported IFL Science.
Doctors performed an electrocardiogram (ECG), which revealed the woman was suffering from takotsubo cardiomyopathy, colloquially known as "broken heart syndrome." The Mayo Clinic defines the condition as a "temporary disruption of the heart's normal pumping function in one area of the heart."
It's typically triggered by extreme emotional or physical stress, such as the death of a loved one or a car accident. Most people who experience broken heart syndrome are 50 years old or older.
In the report, the researchers claim the woman's broken heart syndrome case is the first to be spurred by "food consumption alone," IFL Science reports. In the past, other food-related cases of broken heart syndrome were linked to anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction.
"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first report of takotsubo cardiomyopathy triggered by wasabi consumption," the researchers wrote, according to IFL Science, which added the woman recovered after she was treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and beta-blockers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man looked very pleased with himself in his mugshot despite being arrested for his fifth DUI Thursday after leading police on a low-speed chase.
Gordon Ormond, 56, flashed his pearly whites in a bizarre booking photo after he was eventually hauled in by cops for allegedly running a red light in New Port Richey in his white van. A deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tried to pull him over, but Ormond apparently did not stop.
Ignoring police sirens and emergency lights, Ormond continued to drive between 15 and 35 mph and at one point hit a basketball hoop, WTVT reported.
Ormond was eventually thwarted when authorities used stop sticks.
Investigators said Ormond claimed his license had been suspended — but when they checked the system, they reportedly noticed his license had been revoked since July 1991 and he had four previous DUI convictions to his name.
Ormond was arrested for DUI, failing to submit a breath test and fleeing scene of a crash. Officials said the ordeal was Ormond's 12th arrest for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Missouri woman with post-traumatic stress disorder is in a feud with her neighbors and the city of Creve Coeur who say three emotional support monkeys living with her pose a safety risk to local residents.
Texanne McBride-Teahan has trained and lived with monkeys for roughly 20 years. She says they haven't been a problem for those around her until she moved a month ago when one of the neighbors noticed a monkey outside and called the city office over fears about the primate attacking people in the neighborhood.
"It's a wild animal. They belong in zoos, you know, or in their natural habitat," Jim Hentschell, who lives next door told News 4. "Everything I hear about emotional support animals, they only speak about cats and dogs."
The monkeys are registered as emotional support animals for McBride-Teahan, who she says assist her in dealing with PTSD.
She was given a doctor's note detailing her need for the monkeys that reads: "It is my professional opinion that the presence of these animals is a necessary treatment for the mental health of Ms. McBride-Teahan."
The city of Creve Coeur classifies monkeys as an "inherently dangerous animal" which puts them the same group as lions and alligators, according to News 4.
That classification means primates aren't given the same luxury as common house pets such as cats or dogs and they can't stay in residential areas, according to the city of Creve Coeur.
"They are not dangerous animals. They are trained. They assist me," McBride-Teahan told News 4. "I have PTSD because of something that happened to me, a very bad thing that happened to me a long time ago."
McBride-Teahan was cited for the animals and forced to defend her case at last Monday's city council meeting. She's due to appear in court in November, where a judge will decide the fate of the monkeys.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Kansas man went above and beyond to help man's best friend -- even moving into an animal shelter to comfort a dog in need of adoption.
The dog, named Queen, is a 3-year-old terrier mix available for adoption at Great Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Merriam, Kan., Fox 4 reported.
Scott Poore, who has dedicated his life to animals through his organization "Mission Driven," said he moved into the shelter earlier this week to stay with Queen when he heard the dog was having trouble getting adopted and seemed depressed. The animal has been living in the shelter for over 400 days.
Poore has created and promoted fundraisers to help animal shelters meet their needs and to help dogs find forever homes.
"She is the most affectionate lovable dog I probably have ever worked with. She has tons of energy," Poore said.
He added, "She's just gentle. She's loving and the last couple of months she started kind of losing hope, and that's what motivated me to do this. I'm not going to let her lose hope."
After seeing a change in the dog's behavior, he decided to decorate the kennel with pictures and stuffed animals with the goal of attracting the attention of a potential adopter.
On Thursday, Poore posted an update on Mission Driven's Facebook page, saying Queen didn't have a single visitor, even with all the media exposure.
"Not one potential adopter has come today," Poore said in the video update.
He reiterated that Queen is extremely affectionate and said children under eight years old would make her a little nervous.
He said, "I'm having a blast here at the shelter, but I don't want to live here for a long time. I want to find her a forever home."
Anyone interested in learning how to adopt Queen can contact the Great Plains SPCA.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A man who found a class ring in a sewer under a university was able to contact the owner, who dropped it down a drain 27 years ago.
Drew Thornton said he was working a summer job in June 2018 when he found the ring in the sewer under Southern University in Baton Rouge.
Thornton said the ring, which bears the name "Monica" and a volleyball with the number 18, came with him when he moved to Dallas.
A social media campaign to find the ring's owner was able to find the owner, Monica Alexander, in under 24 hours.
"She couldn't believe it when I called her," the classmate who saw the post and reached out to Alexander said on Facebook. "Sometimes it's just so good to stay in touch with people."
Alexander said she dropped her Breaux Bridge High School Class of 1991 ring down the shower train in August 1992. She said she was unable to get help retrieving it because the school's maintenance crew was busy making preparations for Hurricane Andrew.
Thornton and Andrew said they are making plans to meet up to return the ring to its owner's finger.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A British Columbia man who was on vacation when he received a phone call from a neighbor about a possible break-in returned home to find a group of raccoons had broken through his ceiling and ransacked the house.
Ken Rechik of White Rock said he cut his vacation in Costa Rica short when a neighbor alerted him to activity inside his home, and he arrived to find a gaze of raccoons had made themselves at home.
"We went into the house and there was a gaping hole in the garage and tracks all over, it was raccoons," Rechik told Peace Arch News.
Rechik said the raccoons had bored a hole through his wooden shingle roof to get into the garage attic, and they were then able to make their way into the house.
He said the raccoons feasted on sugar and ransacked the home, damaging or destroying many valuable items. They also left their waste all over the home, he said.
Rechik said the raccoons somehow missed the pantry full of food.
"I would have rather it be a burglar because at least the cops will do something. The cops don't do anything, the city doesn't do anything and it's not the first time," Rechik said.
He said raccoon problems have been worsening in recent years and he is calling on city officials to do more to address the issue.
A bear attempted to make a similar entrance to a Tennessee home recently by clawing a hole in the siding. Susan Forbes of Pigeon Forge said the bear was attempting to tunnel through the wall into a storage room when it was scared off by a police officer.
The bear was tranquilized by wildlife officials and relocated.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A San Diego woman who swallowed her engagement ring in her sleep joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to go over the bizarre series of events, explaining that she has long had "vivid" dreams and a history of sleepwalking.
"Nothing dangerous ever, I guess until now," Jenna Evans told anchor Julie Banderas, recalling that the action-packed dream involved she and her fiancee on a train in a dangerous situation and he urged her to swallow the ring to protect it.
"So, ya know, I trust him without question so I took the ring off, put it in my mouth and down the hatch..."
Evans said swallowing the ring "made sense" to her while she was half-asleep and then she went back to sleep for the night. She said she immediately realized in the morning that the ring was gone and knew where it was.
After going to the doctor, Evans shared X-ray photos on Facebook, showing the ring in her stomach, and the story went viral.
Evans wrote on Facebook that when the doctors at an urgent-care facility returned with the results, they were shocked. She wrote that the doctor showed her the X-ray and, "sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach! They called a gastroenterologist and decided it would be best not to let nature take its course. (Thank God) Before I left, she recommended seeing a sleep specialist as well."
According to Evans' post, the doctors retrieved the ring just fine performing an upper endoscopy, but returned it to her fiance and not her.
"Bobby finally gave my ring back this morning," she wrote, "I promised not to swallow it again, we're still getting married and all is right in the world."
Evans said the couple's wedding will be in May 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- A runaway herd of spotted cows made a late-night visit to a Wisconsin brewery famous for its Spotted Cow beer before being captured.
The New Glarus Brewing Co. shared security camera footage on Facebook showing the 16 Holstein cows that unexpectedly made an appearance in the brewery's parking lot in the early hours Monday.
"Yes, this actually happened -- some spotted cows came to visit the home of Spotted Cow!" the post said, referring to its popular Spotted Cow beer.
Drew Cochrane, chief operating officer of New Glarus Brewing Co., said the brewery's private security firm spotted the cows wandering the parking lot about 1:30 a.m. Monday and a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the scene to help round up the wayward bovines.
"There were no damages. They ate a bunch of our grass," Cochrane told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "We had a little cleaning up to do after they left, it's fair to say."
The cows were rounded up and safely returned to their owner.