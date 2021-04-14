PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The California Gold Rush town of Placerville will change its logo to remove a noose that stems from its mid-19th century reputation as “Hangtown” following lynchings of criminal suspects by mobs of miners.
The City Council voted Tuesday night to remove the noose after listening to emotional comment from residents, CBS 13 Sacramento reported.
Some argued that it is part of the history of the town, but others said it is violent and gives the city a bad reputation, the station reported.
The council’s vote was unanimous.
The decision comes amid a reconsidering of images of nooses in the context of racial injustice and the history of violence against Black people in America.
The signs and symbols of Hangtown are commonplace in Placerville, the El Dorado County seat in the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada about two hours northeast of San Francisco.
The circular logo shows a miner washing gold in a stream. The noose hangs from a tree in the background. Written around the image are the words “City of Placerville,” “Old Hangtown” and “1854,” the year the city was incorporated.
Placerville dates to the era when thousands of fortune-seekers from all over the world suddenly descended on California in search of the Mother Lode.
According to the city’s history presentation, the area was first called Dry Diggins — a reference to a type of mining — and then became known as Hangtown when three men — two French and one Chilean — were lynched in 1849 on suspicion of crimes.
The fourth and final lynching occurred in 1850 after a man stabbed someone in a saloon, according to the presentation by Brendan Lindsay, associate professor of history at California State University, Sacramento.
Other lynchings were considered but suspects were ultimately turned over to authorities and the name Placerville rapidly overtook the nickname in published reports.
(FOX) A GPS snafu almost led a groom to marry the wrong woman in Indonesia.
On April 4, the groom, whose identity has not been disclosed, used Google Maps to get to his wedding venue in Magelang, a city in Central Java. However, the engaged man wound up at the wrong address, according to local outlet TribunNews.com.
Instead of the arriving at the venue where his wedding was supposed to take place, the groom and his entourage stopped at the house that was highlighted on the location app. Unbeknownst to the group, an engagement party was being hosted at the house for another couple couple, complete with loved ones and photographer present.
The groom's entourage reportedly shook hands with the family, exchanged offerings and took what they thought were their seats.It was not clear to the two groups that a mishap had occurred since the groom's guests assumed the attendees who were already there were family members of the bride. Meanwhile, the woman's family assumed the new arrivals were family members of the fiancé.
The fiancé and his family were actually late for the event, which didn't help either, according to bride-to-be Ulfa. She told TribunNews.com that she had been getting her makeup done at the time of her lost groom's arrival.
When the mistake was finally discovered, the groom and his wedding party promptly exited the home with their offerings in tow.
"The groom said that the share location point stopped near my house," Ulfa, 27, told the Indonesian news outlet. "Sometimes the internet can shift if it is not smooth."
Photos and videos of their hilarious exit were shared on Twitter and Instagram.
One clip posted by the Borobudur News Instagram account has gone viral with more than 35,475 views so far.
"It's a shame," an Instagram commenter wrote in Javanese alongside a laughing emoji.
"There may have to be a pick-up team," another user joked.
As for the groom and his family, Tribun reports they quickly left to find their correct wedding venue, which was being hosted in another part of the Losari Village.
Video of a bizarre and shocking burglary in Queens shows a thief break a window of a frozen yogurt shop and take some items from inside — as two young children stand by and even hold a light to aid in the robbery, police said.
The break-in occurred at Menchie's in Glendale around 11 p.m. on Easter, April 4, according to police. Surveillance video shows a man break the window as one of the children shines a light from what appears to be a cellphone. At some point, the robber grabs something from inside and the three take off moments later.
"So sad, it's like, what are you trying to teach your kids today?" asked Samantha Khan, who has operated the store with her husband Ralph since 2016. "What's the point of doing something like that? It's really just disturbing."
Ralph said he didn't notice anything was wrong or missing when he opened the store the next morning, until he walked into the back room and saw the mess. That's when he knew something must've happened.
"I just saw the window broken, stuff al over the floor. My team members wouldn't have left the pace like this," he said. "So when I checked our footage, I noticed someone pushing in on the window."
The man was seen on surveillance video getting his arm inside the window. While it was odd to see two children accompanying a robber — the three of whom were captured on mall surveillance before the break-in as well, sliding down an escalator railing — even stranger is what was taken during the act. No cash was taken, and no frozen yogurt was stolen either.
The only thing that was missing was some candy and cake decorations that were right inside the window. All that work just for a very small reward has left police and the Menchie's managers wondering why even bother?
"You expect it not from an adult like that with little kids, that looks like you were taking them out for a good time. And is that how you're going to end your night? It just doesn't make sense," Ralph Khan said.
Khan said that teens have occasionally taken candy, even the tip jar once. But never anything as strange as this incident.
"You're tying to break in to steal what, from a frozen yogurt store? Some candy? Some yogurt? Bring the kids back, we'll gladly give them something for free," he said.
April 14 (UPI) -- A grocery store chain said it is investigating after an Australian customer found a venomous snake inside the plastic bag with her pre-packaged lettuce.
Lesley Kuhn of Mosman, a Sydney suburb, posted photos to the Facebook group Mosman Living showing the pale headed snake -- a venomous species -- her son found inside the package of lettuce the family bought from Aldi.
"Check packaged lettuces carefully," Kuhn wrote.
Aldi officials said they are investigating the discovery with help from wildlife rescue charity WIRES, which is currently caring for the snake and is planning to release it back into the wild.
"We've worked with the customer and the team at WIRES to identify the snake's natural habitat, which is certainly not an Aldi store," the grocery chain said in a statement.
The statement said the store is attempting to determine how the snake came to be inside the lettuce package.
"We are working closely with our produce supplier to investigate how this incident could have possibly occurred," the chain said.
WIRES spokesman John Grant said the incident was highly unusual.
"We've never seen anything like this," Grant told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"We assume, and it's only an assumption, that because it was a juvenile it was picked with the lettuce and it's survived the whole process."
April 14 (UPI) -- A California-based restaurant chain is offering customers free burgers for a year if they get hamburger tattoos bearing the eatery's name.
Farmer Boys announced it partnered with The Honorable Society tattoo shop in West Hollywood, Calif., and Rockin Ink Tattoo in Las Vegas to offer three different 2-inch-by-2-inch tattoo designs.
Customers who receive the tattoos will receive free burgers for a year from Farmer Boys locations.
Farmer Boys said the promotion celebrates the chain's 40th anniversary.
Customers can sign up for tattoo appointments on the restaurant's website.
DENVER (AP) — Cannabis-themed license plates in Colorado are being auctioned off to the highest bidder in a fundraiser for the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.
The state is selling the rights to 14 plates with cannabis-themed phrases, including "BONG," "GANJA," "TEGRIDY" and "HASH," KUSA-TV reported.
A license plate with "ISIT420," a reference to slang for smoking pot, has so far garnered bids of more than $6,500, making it the highest in demand. Bids are being collected until 4:20 p.m. on April 20, a day considered the unofficial " pot holiday."
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis applauded the effort in a statement, saying the state is "proud of its creativity and ingenuity."
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said she was looking forward to seeing which license plate makes the most money.
Winning bidders will be able to use the configuration of letters and numbers they chose on a novelty plate of their choosing but must pay registration fees, personalized plate protection fees and the costs for potential designer backgrounds. The rights can be used at a later date if needed.
The Colorado Disability Funding Committee said it would use the money to support new and innovative programs for the state's disability community. No further information on those initiatives was immediately available.
A woman who flew to John F. Kennedy International Airport from the Dominican Republic last week allegedly was caught with cocaine hidden in her bra, purse -- and some internal bodily areas, federal officials said Tuesday.
The passenger, identified as Yerlina Lantigua Hernandez DeNova, presented herself for inspection upon arriving at the Queens hub April 9, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. Officers found three pellets containing white powder that later tested positive for cocaine within her purse, the agency said.
DeNova was then taken to a private search room, where CBP officers allegedly found similar pellets in her bra. The woman allegedly told officers at that time that she had also inserted pellets into her body.
In total, about 100 pellets of white powder were recovered on and in DeNova, investigators said. All of the pellets tested positive for cocaine.
About three pounds of the drug were seized. The estimated street value of the seizure is nearly $100,000, officials said.
DeNova was charged with importing a controlled substance into the United States, which is a felony offense. She was arrested and turned her over to Homeland Security Investigations.
DeNova now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if she had retained an attorney.
April 14 (UPI) -- The makers of Busch beer announced they are seeking a very good boy or girl to make $20,000 by serving as "chief tasting officer" for Dog Brew, a "beer" made for dogs.
Anheuser-Busch said its inaugural batch of Dog Brew, an alcohol-free "beer" actually made from bone broth, sold out within 24 hours last year, and it is now looking for a canine "chief tasting officer" to help expand the line of offerings.
The dog will be paid $20,000 for the role and will be responsible for "taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product." The dog will also become a "featured creator" for Busch's social media channels.
Perks of the position include pet insurance and a free supply of Dog Brew.
"The reaction to Busch Dog Brew's release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team," said Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch. "We're excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021."
Owners interested in getting their pets considered for the position by posting photos of their dogs on social media along with a description of their qualifications and the hashtag "#BuschCTOcontest."
April 14 (UPI) -- Police, firefighters and animal control officers responded to a Texas home where a man's German shepherd climbed into the undercarriage of his truck and got stuck.
The Lufkin Police Department said the 2-year-old dog, named Booger, had apparently become spooked by overnight storms and sought shelter in the undercarriage of owner Roger Grimes' truck.
Grimes told authorities he went looking for Booger and found the canine's tail sticking out from under the pickup truck. Booger had climbed up into the undercarriage and was unable to free himself.
Police responded with the Lufkin Fire Department and local animal control officers to free Booger.
The responders had to remove the front driveshaft and sway bar from under the truck and an animal control officer sedated Booger because the frightened dog was attempting to bite his rescuers.
Booger was removed from under the truck and firefighters replaced the driveshaft and sway bar.
Grimes said Booger was not injured and is doing well at home.
(Sky News) Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has released a video showing how it has taught a monkey - Pager, a nine-year-old macaque - to play the video game Pong with its mind.
The video follows Mr Musk's assertion in February that the company has "a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull with tiny wires" that it uses to play video games.
Neuralink Corporation, which Elon Musk owns alongside his SpaceX and Tesla businesses, previously claimed to have implanted coin-sized wireless sensors inside the brains of two pigs, describing the sensors as "a Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires".
At the time of the video, Pager was six weeks on from having had the Neuralink devices installed - one in each side of his brain - and in that time has learned to interact with a computer for a "tasty banana smoothie" delivered through a straw.
The implants work by recording signals in Pager's motor cortex that normally coordinates hand and arm movements.
"Our goal is to enable a person with paralysis to user a computer or phone with their brain activity alone," says the narrator during the video of Pager.