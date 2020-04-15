April 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland police department shared a cryptic warning to a local resident who apparently has a habit of checking their mail without pants during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Taneytown Police Department posted a reminder to its Facebook page that appears to be specifically aimed at an unnamed resident.
The post serves as a reminder that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, some dress code rules remain in effect.
"Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning," the post states.
April 15 (UPI) -- Utility officials in a Florida county are reminding residents not to flush wet wipes down the toilet after all four of the wastewater facility's pumps clogged at the same time.
The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department said in a Facebook post that all four pumps at the organization's wastewater pumping facility in Boca Raton ended up clogged at the same time "for the first time ever."
The post blamed the clogs on increased use of wet wipes.
"It took a team of three utility mechanics to dissemble and reassemble the pumps in order to remove the compacted wipes," the post said.
The department said residents who find themselves "low on toilet paper" amid shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic should remember that all wet wipes, including those labeled "flushable," should be thrown in the trash and not disposed of in the toilet.
April 15 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin farm is celebrating the birth of a highly unusual animal: a goat with two faces.
Jocelyn Nueske of Nueske Farms in Wittenberg said the baby was born April 5 and was dubbed Janus, after the two-headed Roman god.
Nueske said Janus appears to be healthy, despite his side-by-side twin mouths and four eyes.
"They weren't sure if the middle eyes worked. But they were positive about the outside eyes working," Neuske told WLUK-TV of the veterinarians who examined Janus.
"He's a normal goat. We just have to help him. We try to help him as much as we can, and give him a break when he gets tired," she said.
She said Janus has been a big hit with visitors to the farm's Facebook page.
Nueske, who has operated her goat farm for six years, said she didn't even know it was possible for a goat to be born with two faces.
"I've heard of two-headed cows, and lizards, but not a goat," Nueske said.
(Mirror) A former The Apprentice contestant who uploaded a video of his back garden sing-along has been branded 'selfish' by angry social media users.
Lewis Ellis shared a clip of himself miming to Adele's Someone Like You, before panning to the grass in front to show five 'friends' joining in.
With the government banning people from seeing anyone outside of their household - including friends and family - during the coronavirus lockdown, Lewis received backlash on social media for 'breaking the rules'.
Thankfully, the video isn't at all what it first appears to be - which was spotted by a few other astute viewers.
Even though the clip was created to bring a bit of light relief to the situation, and probably fill some of Lewis' time stuck inside, flouting the rules for real is no laughing matter. Please - stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.
Lewis created the video by editing different versions of himself onto the lawn, wearing a different outfit each time to make it appear his garden was full of guests.
It sparked anger with some, who hadn't spotted the camera trick, and were rightly frustrated by what appeared to be a small garden party.
One questioned: "Why should we all be sitting inside alone while you're out with your friends?"
Others almost did the same before realising what Lewis had done, with one replying: "Omg I was legit gonna kick off for you having your mates round hahaha awks."
A second commented: "I dread to think how long this took to film and edit together hahaha."
The clip, originally uploaded to TikTok, has racked up thousands of views on social media and Lewis said: "The videos were only put together to make people smile and have something to laugh about. I've made a good few so far but that was the one that everyone fell for."
He said it was mad people believed he and his friends would break the lockdown 'just to sit in the garden and sing Adele'.
Lewis added: "Since posting it people have started making requests for a new videos, with the next one being a Tiger King video."
April 15 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey helped an animal sanctuary owner recapture a cow that escaped from the facility and was spotted wandering around town "past curfew."
Laurie Zaleski, owner of the Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing, said in a post on the sanctuary's Facebook page that she was in bed about 10 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed a car outside her home and received a call from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
"I answered and the officer said, 'Your cow is out on Railroad Blvd and I'm sorry, but it's past curfew,'" Zaleski wrote.
Zaleski said she was able to safely recapture the bovine, named Yogi.
"Thank you Officer Kristi Ware for spotting Yogi taking his 10 p.m. stroll," Zaleski wrote. "We love our local police dept. They are always looking out for the animals of the Funny Farm Rescue."
April 15 (UPI) -- A kangaroo was captured in Arkansas one day after after escaping from a petting zoo during a transfer to a new facility.
Eddie Griffin, whose wife owns petting zoo Cockrill's Country Critters, said the young kangaroo, Lilly, was being transferred to a new facility about 8:30 p.m. Monday when the marsupial was able to escape from the trailer and run off in the U.S. 167 area.
Griffin enlisted the help of the Austin Police Departmet and the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office to search for the kangaroo Monday night, but despite multiple sightings, the animal declined to be captured.
"If you happen to see this guy around town, DO NOT approach. Suspect is not armed due to the shortness of his arms. However, he is considered dangerous due to the sharpness of his claws," Austin police said in a Monday night Facebook post.
A group of searchers resumed the hunt for Lilly on Tuesday morning and Griffin said she jumped right into a volunteer's arms when surrounded.
Petting zoo owner Janice Cockrill-Griffin held Lilly on her lap for the journey to the petting zoo's new location, rather than risk another incident with the trailer.
April 15 (UPI) -- A Michigan man with his own at-home basketball court spent part of his COVID-19 lockdown breaking his third Guinness World Record by sinking 35 shots from behind the backboard in one minute.
Anthony Miracola of Temperance managed to make 35 baskets from behind the backboard at the indoor court attached to his home, beating the previous record of 27.
"This one was the first one that wasn't the traditional straight on shot. It's a shot that most people have tried. It's like a trick shot, but I am doing it at a fast pace and high percentage," Miracola told WTOL-TV.
"It was tricky in that it's a different type of shot because you have to look up. Your head is up to the ceiling the whole time. It's a very tricky shot to do that many that fast," he said.
Miracola broke his second Guinness record in October, when he sank 94 three-pointers in three minutes. He set the record for most three-pointers in one minute in February 2019, when he managed to sink 31 shots.
April 15 (UPI) -- A Costco worker in Houston is being praised online for tracking down a customer who left nearly $200 in cash behind at the store.
Costco said in a post on its official Instagram account that the worker, named Kristina, noticed a shopper left behind his change, which totaled $194, after checking out at the store near the Galleria.
Kristina was able to look up the shopper's information through his store membership and called the man, named John, at home. She said John and his wife, Barbara, initially thought the call was a scam, but they were grateful when they arrived at the store and she handed over the cash.
"He didn't realize that he had forgotten the money," Barbara said.
"In these stressful times, we have been so very impressed with Kristina and all employees at this Costco. From the excellent staff at the pharmacy to the greeters, cashiers and stockers." Barbara said. "Most of the pharmacy employees and greeters know us by name. Now, we are delighted to add Kristina to our friend list."
Washington (AFP) - While coronavirus sequestering has millions sporting longer locks as they go without haircuts, that's not going to happen for one group: the US Marines.
From their boot camp buzz cuts to the "high and tight" style standard for the Marine Corps, a spartan trim is inseparable from their war-fighting discipline, Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said Tuesday.
Milley was asked whether social distancing practices, which have prevented many worldwide from keeping their barber appointments, should be implemented in the US military, after a video surfaced of about two dozen of Marines lined up for their regular cut at Camp Pendleton in California.
While most were keeping their distance, it was not the recommended six feet, and none had masks on, the video showed.
"Whether they are marines, or soldiers, or airmen, or sailors, you know discipline is a fundamental function of our force," Milley told reporters.
"And for many, many years the United States military has had hair standards.... Yes, I think Marines should get haircuts. "
Milley cited the legendary US Marines' assault on the Japanese-held island of Iwo Jima during World War II in early 1945.
"That Marine victory was the result of incredible discipline," he said.
"It may seem superficial to some, but getting a haircut is part of that discipline."
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who is already dealing with nearly 600 COVID-19 infections aboard an aircraft carrier and 4,769 cases in total across some 150 military installations, said it was one of myriad issues as they try to both protect the US forces and maintain battle readiness.
"There's no doubt in my mind that you could go to any camp, fort, base, you name it and find somebody not following the guidance," he said.
"That's something I would not have thought of putting into the guidance, the haircut policy," he added.
To which Milley jumped in: "Don't take that as guidance yet. (There are) a lot of ways to do haircuts."
(Business Insider) A farm in Silicon Valley is offering remote workers around the world a way to break up the monotony of endless Zoom calls and video chats.
For less than $100, you can request a cameo appearance in your video chat from Sweet Farm's llamas, goats, and other farm animals. The project, called Goat 2 Meeting after the popular conferencing software, allows people to bring farm animals into their work happy hours and corporate conference calls, Sweet Farm cofounder Anna Sweet told Business Insider.
As the coronavirus pandemic leads millions to comply with lockdown orders and make remote working a daily occurrence, employers are turning to video calls on Zoom, Google Hangouts, and other software to mimic face-to-face meetings and conversations. Goat 2 Meeting is just one example of the innovative projects and offerings that have popped up in recent weeks to bring people together virtually.
Since Goat 2 Meeting opened up in mid-March, more than 300 requests have been made, Sweet told Business Insider. Sweet Farm's animals have already made appearances in meetings for Fortune 500 companies and tech startups, she said. In one virtual happy hour for a law firm, lawyers brought their kids along to the video call to meet the animals and get a virtual tour of the farm.
People can pay anywhere from $65 to $250 for various interactions with the animals, which include goats, sheep, pigs, cows, turkeys, and llamas — by far the most popular choice. For $65, you get a 20-minute virtual tour of the farm for up to six call participants. For a bigger meeting, you can pay $100 for a 10-minute animal cameo or $250 for a 25-minute virtual tour.
Sweet, who also works in tech in Silicon Valley, founded Sweet Farm as a nonprofit animal rescue and sanctuary designed to "connect people to where their food comes from." The farm is partly funded by in-person visits, which have been made impossible because of the coronavirus pandemic. Goat 2 Meeting is a way Sweet Farm can make up some of its lost revenue, Sweet said.
Sweet Farm is also offering free virtual field trips to schools and nonprofits. Sweet said the farm had already held field trips for schools in the United Kingdom and Brazil and would soon provide a virtual tour for a homeless shelter in North Carolina.
"I think we're all a little stressed with what's going on — many of us have been sitting inside," Sweet told Business Insider. "We're just hoping to bring some smiles to people's faces while bringing them out to the farm at the same time."
Those interested in booking a Goat 2 Meeting can do so by filling out this form on Sweet Farm's website.
