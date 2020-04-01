HUTCHINS, Texas (AP) — A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.
The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The driver of the truck is OK, officials said.
The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper “burned extensively,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA.
Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Being stuck at home didn't stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.
James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 6-meter (20-foot) shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.
By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds ($22,000) for Britain's National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort — labeled the #6metregardenmarathon — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.
Campbell ran across a patch of grass, some stones and a small patio in 6-meter (20-foot) stretches. He calculated he would have to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to reach 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Don't even mention "coronavirus" by name in this former Soviet Republic, otherwise you could end up in the slammer.
The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan has banned the media from using the word "coronavirus" and threatened harsh punishments for those caught talking about the global pandemic.
According to international media freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders, the gas-rich nation is treating COVID-19 like it does not exist.
The France-based group said Tuesday that the autocratic ex-Soviet nation made sure the word also was removed from health information brochures distributed in schools, hospitals and workplaces.
According to reports from Radio Azatlyk, authorities have also forbidden people to wear face masks under the threat of jail time.
"The Turkmen authorities have lived up to their reputation by adopting this extreme method for eradicating all information about the coronavirus," said Jeanne Cavelier, the head of RSF's Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk.
Plainclothes police officers reportedly listen to people's conversations in lines, at bus stops and on buses.
Cavelier added that the denial of information "endangers the Turkmen citizens," while reinforcing the strongarm of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
Dr. Deborah Birx says the U.S.'s mortality demographics are identical to Italy's with regard to older people with preexisting conditions contracting coronavirus.
Berdymukhamedov has ruled the country since 2006 and considers himself Turkmenistan's "arkadaq," or protector, according to the Associated Press.
In the 2018 Netflix series "Dark Tourist," filmmaker David Farrier noted that Berdymuhamedov's smiling image is everwhere there, from the airport, screens in arenas and even in shopping malls.
Before banning talk of COVID-19, Berdymukhamedov reportedly offered a book he wrote on herbal remedies that could be useful in combating the virus.
Ranked last in the group's 2019 World Press Freedom Index, Turkmenistan is one of the world's most closed countries.
The Central Asian nation that neighbors Iran so far has reported no cases of coronavirus.
As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 47,593 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iran. and at least 3,036 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a British supermarket where a cat was spotted stranded on ceiling beams 40 feet above the ground.
The RSPCA said Inspectors Anthony Joynes and John Littlewood were dispatched March 25 to the Sainsbury's store in Upton, Merseyside, England, where employees had spotted a cat stranded on the beams across the ceiling of the store's delivery bay.
The inspectors erected a ladder and created a pulley system to raise a cage that Joynes coaxed the cat into by shaking a can of food.
"She lives not far away from where she was found but I have no idea how she managed to climb up so high but she was obviously terrified once she was up there and realized she couldn't safely get down," Joynes said.
"It was lucky she was spotted by Sainsbury's workers and this case also goes to show the importance of microchipping pets," he said.
The 9-year-old cat, named Ellie, was returned to her owners, Robert and Melissa Smith. The Smiths said their pet had been missing for 10 days.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Hague (AFP) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was caught shaking hands on television just moments after telling the country to avoid the traditional greeting to halt the spread of coronavirus.
"We're not allowed to do that any more. Sorry sorry!" a laughing Rutte said at a televised press conference late Monday after he grabbed the hand of Jaap van Dissel, head of infectious disease control at the Dutch public health board.
"We'll do it again," added Rutte, before trying out the elbow-tap recommended to avoid transmission of the virus -- and then putting his arm around Dissel's shoulder to lead him offstage.
The Netherlands has reported 382 cases of coronavirus so far, including four deaths.
Rutte had earlier set out to the nation the new steps that public health authorities recommended to curb its spread.
"From now on, we will stop shaking hands," Rutte told the press conference.
"So you can greet each other with your feet, say hello with your elbow, or whatever you like. I've seen some great examples in schools. But from today we stop shaking hands."
More than 4,000 people have died from the virus and over 110,000 have been infected worldwide, the majority in China.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Mirror) With many places currently on lockdown, life as we know it has changed drastically.
The vast majority of people are currently working from home in attempt to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
And it's fair to say this time away from the office has proved tricky for some.
Recently, a priest in Italy attempted to livestream a mass but found himself experiencing some rather amusing technical difficulties.
This week, Lizet Ocampo, the Political Director at People For The American Way found herself making a similar type of blunder, when she accidentally turned herself into a potato on screen during a video meeting - and couldn't figure out how to undo it.
One of her employees, Rachele Clegg, captured a screengrab of the hilarious moment and shared it on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
She wrote: "My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft teams meeting and can't figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting."
More than 500,000 people have liked the post with over 122,000 people retweeting.
Microsoft even replied to her post saying it was "TOO FUNNY!"
Lizet has since joined Twitter to respond to the viral tweet and share a few puns.
She joked: "I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown, right @billieeilish?
"I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe! For more needed laughs, follow my favorite comedian @cristela9. Potate out."
Speaking to Mirror Online, she added: "Our work is to fight for progressive values – which is not the easiest in a Trump administration, so, on a regular day, we try to stay encouraged in order to do the best work we can.
"Of course, now with the coronavirus pandemic, there is even more reason to try to connect and keep spirits high. We know that the people with the toughest jobs right now are those on the frontlines like healthcare workers, grocery store workers, first responders and others...
"Everything about the potato story is hilarious: the fact that it happened, the look of the potato (my) face, and the expressions on the faces of my colleagues.
"We all need a laugh right now, and it's extra special that this brought so many people in our lives a little bit of joy."
And there were plenty more puns from the rest of Twitter.
A different user replied: "If the boss becomes a potato, does that make them a dictater?"
"At this point that's what I look like in video calls anyway," said someone else.
A third added: "It looks like she'd be a great boss when the chips are down."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who have played the same lottery numbers for more than 35 years won nearly $800,000 -- their second jackpot using the digits.
The Hamilton Hill, Western Australia, couple, who are in their 60s, told Lotterywest officials the Saturday Lotto ticket they bought from Hamilton Hill Newsagency bore the same set of birthday numbers they have been using for more than 35 years.
The ticket earned the couple a $789,288 Division One prize.
The couple said the numbers had proven lucky before.
"We managed to win Division Two with the same numbers around 35 years ago and did say that one day we'd win the big one," they said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA– Gritty is already bringing in the awards.
In an NHL Player's Association Player Poll, Gritty was voted the NHL's Best Team Mascot.
Over 500 NHL players took part in the poll.
Gritty, who is in the midst of his rookie season as a mascot, had this to say about his first award, tweeting "Roses are red, the rumors are true,#29NHLMascots, I'm better than yous."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 1 (UPI) -- A mule escaped from its home in Arkansas and went for a run through a city before being lassoed near city hall.
Rickey Burke, Decatur animal control officer, said he received a call from the city's dispatch system alerting him to a mule running loose along Arkansas 59, near Decatur City Hall.
"The guys from the water department asked me how big the dog box on my truck was," Burke told the Eagle Observer. "They told me that they had a pretty big animal running loose near city hall. When I saw the mule, I knew that the box would not work."
The mule's owner, Shane Walkingstick, contacted wranglers Melissa Graves-Funk and Kaitlyn Funk for help capturing the animal after it escaped from its corral on his property.
The trio, joined by Burke, managed to corner the mule in a fenced-in area, but the animal remained elusive and resisted being restrained. A bystander managed to get a lasso around its neck, but the mule slipped free of the rope moments later.
Rodney Graves, Graves-Funk's brother, arrived with his fiance Jennifer Rumsey, two horses and a trailer. The pair mounted their horses and Rumsey, owner of the Luca-Don Equestrian Center in Gentry, was able to rope the mule.
The mule was loaded into the trailer and taken to Graves' home, where the animal and Walkingstick's second mule will be calmed and trained before returning home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) A zoo in Belgium has shared some amazing photos of a blossoming friendship between a family of orangutans and their otter neighbors.
The animals live together at Pairi Daiza zoo in Domaine du Cambron, as part of a program designed to maintain the primates' wellbeing in captivity.
According to zoo spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy, they "must be entertained, occupied, challenged and kept busy mentally, emotionally and physically at all times."
As part of the program, the family of Asian small-clawed otters were allowed to live in the river that runs through the enclosure that houses the orangutan family: 24-year-old father Ujian, 15-year-old mother Sari and Berani, their three-year-old son.
"The otters really enjoy getting out of the water on the orangutan island to go and play with their big, furry friends," said Goedefroy, adding that Berani and Ujian have developed a particularly strong bond with their neighbors.
"It makes life more fun and interesting for both animal species, which makes it a very successful experiment," he said.
The orangutan family arrived at the zoo in 2017. Another two orangutans also live there: Gempa, a male, and Sinta, a female.
Peekaboo! Three-year-old Berani has formed a strong bond with the otters.
Orangutans share 97% of their DNA with humans and as a result require a lot of attention to keep them occupied, Goedefroy said.
"Our keepers entertain them all day long with mind games, riddles, puzzles, and other stuff to train their intelligence," he added.
Orangutan populations are threatened by palm oil plantations in their native Borneo and Sumatra. Goedefroy told CNN that the zoo has raised funds to plant 11,000 trees to restore a forest in Borneo.
