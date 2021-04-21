SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones invited family and friends to their “dream home and estate” for their weekend wedding celebration: the ceremony Saturday, brunch on Sunday.
There was just one problem: The couple didn’t own the 16,300-square-foot (1,500-square-meter) mansion and didn’t have permission to use it.
The suburban Fort Lauderdale estate had everything: a bowling alley, swimming pool with a waterfall, hot tub, tennis courts, a gazebo and an 800-foot (240-meter) bar. Wilson said it was God’s plan that the couple marry there.
But despite what the invitation inferred, the actual owner, Nathan Finkel, never gave them permission to hold the festivities there. He was stunned when Wilson showed up Saturday morning to set up and he called police, according to the South Florida SunSentinel.
“I have people trespassing on my property,” Finkel told a 911 dispatcher. “And they keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is (for) it to stop. And they’re sitting at my property right at the front gate right now.”
Two officers told Wilson he would have to leave. He did and no charges were filed.
“I don’t want to talk about it,” Wilson told the paper.
Finkel, whose late father was an early IHOP restaurant franchisee, has been trying to sell the property for two years, now listing it for just over $5 million.
Wilson, posing as a potential buyer, toured the estate several months ago, said Keith Poliakoff, attorney for Southwest Ranches, the upscale suburb where Finkel resides.
“A few months later, this guy asked Nathan if he could use Nathan’s backyard for his wedding,” Poliakoff said. “Nathan said no.”
But that didn’t stop the couple from sending out elaborate invitations, detailing their love story: reconnecting 30 years after high school and how he proposed over pizza on Christmas Eve. The Saturday afternoon ceremony would be followed by a red carpet cocktail hour and a reception lasting past midnight. Sunday brunch would be from noon to 4.
“The guy figured it was a vacant house and didn’t realize Nathan lived on the property in a different home,” Poliakoff said. “This guy had no idea he lived there. You know the shock that must have been on his face when he showed up at the gate and the owner was home?”
Broward County records show a marriage license has been issued to the couple last week, but they had not registered as married by Wednesday.
_______________________________________________________
April 21 (UPI) -- A stray dog that climbed up into the engine compartment of a parked car in Dallas found a new home with the firefighter who rescued her.
Maryanne Davidson said she was taking a walk with friends in the White Rock area, and they returned to her SUV to find a small dog underneath the vehicle.
Davidson said she and her friends attempted to get the animal out from under the vehicle, but the canine fled up into the engine compartment.
A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew was summoned to the scene, and firefighters removed a tire from the SUV so they could access the engine compartment from the bottom and the top.
They safely extracted the dog, which was taken to Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center. James Tooter Hayes, one of the firefighters who conducted the rescue, visited the animal services facility two days later to adopt the dog, whom he named Grace.
_______________________________________________________
April 21 (UPI) -- Residents of a Puerto Rican town said they are keeping their eye out for an aoudad -- a large wild sheep -- after the animal escaped from a local zoo.
The Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo, Puerto Rico's largest zoo, confirmed the aoudad escaped through a hole in a fence April 15, and has since been repeatedly spotted wandering loose in the town of Mayaguez and the surrounding area.
Locals nicknamed the animal Rayo Velaz, or "Fast Lightning," due to his speedy running. No injuries have been reported from encounters with Rayo Velaz, but he broke a vehicle window with his horns when he was cornered between the vehicle and a wall.
Officials said the fences at the zoo have fallen into disrepair since the zoo closed to the public in 2017 due to Hurricane Maria. They said Rayo Velaz's escape route has been repaired to keep the rest of the zoo's 31 aoudads from getting loose.
Gerardo Hernandez, undersecretary of National Parks of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, said Rayo Velaz has remained nearby the zoo since his escape, apparently wanting to stay close to his herd. He said safe traps have been placed in the area to try to recapture the aoudad unharmed.
_______________________________________________________
April 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas woman said arriving early for an appointment to get her vehicle's tires changed led to her winning a $10,000 lottery jackpot.
Mika Lewis of Olathe told Kansas Lottery officials she was early for her appointment to have her vehicle tires changed, so she stopped into the Price Chopper store in Olathe to pick up some scratch-off lottery tickets.
One of Lewis' tickets, a $2 Winner Winner Chicken Dinner game, turned out to be a $10,000 top prize winner.
"I was sitting in the waiting room at the tire shop when I scratched off the ticket," Lewis said. "At first I just assumed I was looking at the ticket wrong. There's no way I won that much. But eventually, after checking and double checking, I started to realize that it was real and I had won!"
Lewis said a worker at the shop noticed how she was checking and rechecking her ticket.
"He looked over at me and said, 'Did you just win the lottery?'" Lewis recalled. "I was still in shock and all I could say was, 'Well, yeah, I kind of did!' He congratulated me and started laughing as well."
Lewis said she is making plans for her winnings.
"My daughter is about to graduate with her master's in Atlanta, so we already have a trip planned for that," Lewis said. "I'm thinking now that trip might turn into a real family vacation in Florida! The rest will probably just get put into savings for now."
_______________________________________________________
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Josh Miller walked away from the U.S. capital's convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint.
He was among the Washingtonians who took advantage of "Joints for Jabs," a weed giveaway by a local advocacy organization to encourage residents to get vaccinated and lobby their council members to reform the city's marijuana laws.
"I'm here for multiple reasons," Miller said outside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center after collecting a tube containing a tightly rolled joint. "One, I got my vaccine. Two, I enjoy marijuana for me. So, I have chronic back pain. So, it helps me."
A similar event was held in New York City on Tuesday, marking the informal April 20 pot holiday, also known as 4/20.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office says 30 percent of the city's more than 692,000 residents have been fully or partially vaccinated against COVID-19.
Standing socially distanced in the bright spring sunshine after receiving their shots, Miller and other masked residents waited to receive joints from activists of D.C. Marijuana Justice at a table covered with literature and a cloth embossed with cannabis leaves.
"There are too many people denying science when it comes to the vaccines, and we want to say if you believe that cannabis is scientifically proven to be safe, then you also have to believe that the vaccine is safe because it too has been scientifically proven to be safe using clinical trials," said activist Adam Eidinger.
The city legalized recreational marijuana use in 2015 after the passage of a ballot referendum. But, Eidinger said, local marijuana laws need reforming.
"Since 2015 it's been legal to grow marijuana in Washington D.C. in your home. But it's not legal to sell it yet. We would like to be able to sell it," he said.
The organization is pressing for other changes, including replacing criminal penalties associated with marijuana with fines, warnings and other civil penalties and allowing it to be sold in the city's farmers' markets.
Megan Krest, another person waiting in line, was encouraged by the joint giveaway.
"I think it's a really cool way for people to, you know, incentivize getting their vaccine," she said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
_______________________________________________________
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The latest company to incentivize getting a COVID-19 vaccine wants to buy you a round!
Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch beer brand, will give a free beer to anyone who has been vaccinated and enters to win a contest.
The popular beer company is even putting out a commercial featuring its ever-famous Clydesdales (and a puppy!) to promote the offering.
To help spread awareness and incentivize vaccines, the company is offering entry into a contest with 10,000 free beers up for grabs.
You'll have to sign up for Budweiser's "My Cooler Rewards" and register in the contest before May 16.
Entries to the contest have to be U.S. residents over the age of 21.
10,000 contest winners will receive a $5 virtual debit card that can be used to buy the beer.
_______________________________________________________
Comedian Dave O'Neil has unwittingly exposed a glitch in Qantas' online booking system after being asked to pay almost $1 billion for extra leg room on a domestic flight.
The Melbourne stand-up took to social media to share the request for payment of $987,999,999.00 for extra leg room on a flight from Melbourne to Perth.
"Hey Qantas, all I wanted was extra leg room on my flight to Perth, very happy to pay for it but this seems a bit expensive," O'Neil said in a post to Twitter accompanied by a screenshot of his booking.
A representative from Qantas was quick to reply to O'Neil, saying they would investigate.
"While we know that customers really value extra leg room, the price displayed was definitely a bit of a stretch," a Qantas spokesperson told 9News in a statement.
"We can confirm the passenger was charged the correct amount of $70 per sector for the extra legroom and we're investigating what caused the incorrect amount to be displayed."