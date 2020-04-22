SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four months after a distraught San Francisco woman hired a plane to fly a search banner for her stolen dog, the blue-eyed mini Australian shepherd has been found and the two were reunited Tuesday.
Emilie Talermo, 31, said she received a call Monday from an animal shelter in Palmdale, which is about 370 miles (600 kilometres) away in Southern California, telling her someone had just dropped off a dog with a microchip connected to her phone number.
To be sure it was her 6-year-old dog, Jackson, Talermo asked the shelter to send her photos.
Talermo launched a search on Dec. 14, when the dog with white, black, and gray fur and bright blue eyes was stolen from outside a grocery store in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood.
She set up a website, www.bringjacksonhome.com, where she offered a $7,000 reward, “no questions asked,” and even opened an account for the sweet-faced dog on Tinder. She also hired a plane to fly a banner with the search website over San Francisco and Oakland.
Friends and strangers helped by sharing on social media her pleas to find her dog, distributing thousands of flyers with the dog’s photo and sending emails to veterinarians across the country asking them to be in the lookout.
On Monday, friends in Santa Monica drove to Palmdale to pick up Jackson. Talermo was unable to drive herself to Southern California, but the San Francisco Police Department detective assigned to her case offered to drive to Santa Monica and bring Jackson back home.
The officer arrived in San Francisco with Jackson early Tuesday and let the dog out of a crate for a reunion with Talermo full of laughter, squeals and wiggles, a video of their encounter after four months apart showed.
The shelter didn’t say who dropped Jackson off but whoever had him fed him well because he returned home a little chunkier and doesn’t seem “too traumatized,” Talermo said.
Their reunion came at the perfect time: Talermo is moving out of San Francisco this weekend and will go home to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Once it’s safe to travel again, she plans to live in Portugal, she said.
For now, she is enjoying having Jackson home.
“He slept great, he was snoring. He has been basking in the sun in our backyard,” Talermo said.
“I didn’t sleep at all, I was with my eyes closed, smiling. I’m just so happy to have him back in my life,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian friends are splitting a $1.4 million lottery jackpot thanks to one of the women making a mistake in their agreed-upon ticket-purchasing schedule.
The Canberra woman contacted by The Lott on Wednesday morning told officials she had purchased her ticket for Tuesday's Oz Lotto drawing by mistake.
"I'm in it with a friend," the woman said. "We take turns buying Oz Lotto tickets every week. It wasn't even my turn this week, I mistakenly bought the ticket thinking it was my week. I'm so glad I did!"
The woman said she and her friend have been playing the lottery together for about 20 years, and each year they save their winnings until December.
"For the past 20 years we always save up our winnings throughout the year for a beautiful Christmas lunch and then spoil ourselves with a shopping spree," she said. "But this Christmas is going to be a little different."
The friends are splitting a Division One jackpot of $1,445,922.15. The winning ticket was purchased from the Waramanga Newsagency.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- Officials in a California city buried a popular skate park in sand to deter skateboarders from violating coronavirus lockdown orders, but the sand-covered park ended up attracting a new crowd: dirt bikers.
Conner Ericsson posted a video to YouTube showing how he and some friends visited Ralph's Skate Park in San Clemente to ride their dirt bikes across the 37 tons of sand dumped onto the park by city officials to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video shows Ericsson and his friends helping a group of skateboarders clear away some sand to use the park for its originally intended purpose.
"I think it's a big joke, these kids are cooped up inside their house and just want to go out and have some fun," Ericcson told KUSI-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)A woman who survived a close-range gunshot wound to the chest was saved because of her silicone breast implants, doctors believe.
In a case study published to the SAGE medical journal last week, doctors described how a silicone breast implant deflected a bullet away from a 30-year-old woman's vital organs.
The incident, which took place in 2018 in Toronto, Canada, is one of only a handful of instances recorded in medical literature where a breast implant played a role in saving a patient's life, and the first recorded instance of a silicone implant doing so, surgeon Giancarlo McEvenue told CNN.
Doctors noted that the silicone implant was likely responsible for deflecting the bullet's trajectory -- ultimately saving the woman's life.
There are two types of breast implants approved for sale in the United States. They both have a silicone outer shell, but one is saline-filled, and the other is silicone gel-filled. They can vary in size, shell thickness, shell surface texture and shape, and are typically implanted to increase breast size or to rebuild breast tissue, such as after a mastectomy or other damage to the breast.
Though the exact details of the shooting are unclear, surgeon McEvenue told CNN that the patient walked into a local emergency department seeking treatment after being shot in the chest.
"She was talking -- the trauma team was in disbelief at how well she was," McEvenue, one of the treating surgeons, said.
"The bullet wound entry was on the left breast, but the rib fracture was on the right side. The bullet entered the skin on the left side first, and then ricocheted across her sternum into the right breast and broke her rib on the right side," he explained.
"The implant caused the change in the trajectory of the bullet," he said.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound, broken ribs and broken implants, but otherwise was remarkably unscathed.
"On the left hand side is the heart and lungs -- if the bullet would have gone into the chest, she would have had a much more serious, possibly life-threatening injury," McEvenue added.
Medics found a hard, bullet-like object in the woman's right lower anterior thoracic wall below the right breast.
Using trauma radiographs, medics were able to spot the bullet in the right lateral thoracic wall, a fractured rib and air bubbles in the left breast, and concluded that the bullet traveled from the left breast to the right thoracic wall.
The patient was later evaluated and cleared by the trauma service, doctors said, but the firearm was never recovered and the shooter remains unknown, according to the report.
Doctors treated the wound by removing the implants, irrigating the wound and prescribing a short course of antibiotics, they noted in the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New Mexico said they are investigating the escape of a suspected African serval being kept as a pet in the state.
Residents of the Enchanted Hill subdivision of Rio Rancho said they spotted the loose cat Monday night, and one neighbor managed to snap a photo of the animal.
Animal Control said the cat was captured and was returned to its owner Tuesday morning when it was determined to be a Savannah cat, a hybrid of a serval and a domestic cat that is legal to keep in New Mexico without a permit.
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said it is investigating the incident and officials are still working to verify whether the animal is a Savannah cat or a serval.
A loose serval was captured in September 2019 at the Santa Fe National Forest. The cat was taken to the Albuquerque Zoo and later transferred to the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Washington (AFP) - Top US health and infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has assured a young girl that the tooth fairy is not at risk of infection during the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular doctor will appear Wednesday as a guest on actor Will Smith's Snapchat show "Will From Home." In a preview clip of their interview, posted to YouTube on Monday, a seven-year-old girl called in from Los Angeles with a very pressing question.
"Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?" asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. "And can she catch the virus?"
Fauci was quick to reassure her: "I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy," he said, smiling.
"When... your tooth (falls) out, you stick it under the pillow, and I'll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick."
Fauci has captured hearts as the country's new hero: the straight-talking coronavirus point man at President Donald Trump's daily pandemic briefings.
The US has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, recording more than 800,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 44,845 deaths.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A man who bought a ghost town with a sinister past has been forced to quarantine there after a snowstorm left him trapped.
Brent Underwood says he has been resorting to melting snow for water after his week-long stay in Cerro Gordo, California, was unexpectedly and significantly prolonged by nationwide coronavirus lockdown measures.
He told Sky News he had arrived during good weather a month ago, but that four consecutive days of snow had left him stuck there in solitude ever since.
"I think one morning I woke up and saw the snow was over my truck and I thought 'what have I got myself into?'" he said.
"I managed to calm myself down by the following day and decided I would just use my time here productively.
"I'm definitely socially isolating, at least."
Having bought the former silver mining town for £1.1m ($1.4m) in 2018, he had mainly left it in the hands of full-time caretaker of 21 years, Robert Desmarais.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 21 (UPI) -- A bear that wandered into a Connecticut city's downtown was captured after paying a visit to a local fire station.
The Danbury Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the bear was spotted in the parking lot behind the station Monday.
"Yesterday was a bear of a day! While doing our morning station cleaning and equipment checks one of our firefighters spotted a bear in the lot behind our fire station," the post said.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton nicknamed the bruin "Dan Berry."
Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the scene and the animal was captured after fleeing up a nearby tree.
DEEP said the bear, estimated to be about 15 months old, was relocated to a more suitable habitat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN)The fictional world is colliding with the scientific one.
A team of researchers from India, upon discovering a new species of green pit vipers, have decided to name the snake after the one, the only Salazar Slytherin. Their findings were published this month in the journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.
For those not familiar with Harry Potter, a quick history lesson. In a nutshell, Salazar Slytherin was one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with his pals Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw and Helga Hufflepuff.
Along with being some of the most powerful witches and wizards of their time in the Harry Potter world, they're also the namesakes of the four Hogwarts houses.
Slytherin, partly known for his ability to talk to snakes, is linked to the animals -- the snake is, after all, the symbol of the Slytherin Hogwarts house. That's why the researchers chose the name Trimeresurus salazar.
In the research, the team suggests the snake commonly be known as Salazar's pit viper.
The pit vipers in the genus Trimeresurus are venomous, and found throughout East and Southeast Asia. This species was found in India, but there are at least 48 total species of this genus found in the region.
One of the things that makes this particular pit viper stand out, though, is the orange-reddish stripe found on the side of the head in males.
Unfortunately, a spokesperson for Slytherin was not available for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK -- People are getting creative while in quarantine.
While some recreate recipes and experiences from some of their favorite places that are no longer open because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others are getting active.
One runner took the gold after recreating a famous marathon on top of his roof. Stephen England had every intention of running this year's Boston Marathon but like many large events, the race -- originally scheduled for April 20 -- was postponed until September because of coronavirus fears.
England wasn't going to let that stop him, though. The New Yorker marched up to the rooftop of his apartment building and ran around in circles -- completing all 26.2 miles of the Boston Marathon. The effort took 1,098 laps to complete.
He said he ran around in so many circles that his watch's GPS wound up getting confused and stopped recording his distance toward the end. It took the 40-year-old a grand total of five hours, 29 minutes and 37 seconds to cross his makeshift finish line.
In 2018, England's finish time for the actual Boston Marathon was two hours and 45 minutes.
