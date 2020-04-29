PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The smallest state has some big news, if you’re a biologist: its first lizard.
A five-lined skink discovered on Earth Day in Rhode Island is not native to the state, meaning there might be a population here, excited scientists said.
“This is a huge deal. It’s very rare that a state would pick up an entirely new vertebrate species, let alone an entirely new vertebrate group — lizards,” said David Gregg, the executive director of the Rhode Island Natural History Survey.
A scientist found the juvenile lizard, small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, in South County and contacted Nancy Karraker, a herpetologist at the University of Rhode Island, who confirmed it was a five-lined skink, WJAR-TV reported.
The skinks previously have been found to the west of the Connecticut River, scientists said.
“This lizard wouldn’t be able to swim across the Connecticut River,” Karraker said.
It’s possible the skink hitchhiked to Rhode Island on a delivery of wood or mulch.
“We need to find more to really verify that there’s an actual population there,” said Lou Perrotti, director of the Conservation Program at Roger Williams Park Zoo.
April 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man took 43 hits to the face with wet sponges to break a Guinness World Record while social distancing.
David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, went outside into the middle of his Boise street with Jonathan Hannon to attempt the unusual record.
Hannon threw 54 wet sponges in the allotted 30-second time period, 43 of which successfully collided with Rush's face.
The 43 hits were enough to break the previous record of 36 in the category of most wet sponges thrown in 30 seconds (team of two).
Rush said safety was paramount during the attempt: "There is also no evidence that COVID-19 has ever been spread by a thrown wet sponge," he said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to deposit cocaine along with some cash into his bank Friday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
A drive-thru bank teller opened a tube to find cash and two baggies filled with cocaine, the sheriff's office said. The teller then called police.
The man who deputies accuse of trying to deposit the drugs said it wasn't his intention to slip the cocaine in with his cash deposit.
David Pangallo, 34, was arrested and released pending charges. Deputies said they found additional drugs in Pangallo's vehicle.
A spacious pub with beer on tap - that's where two flatmates have found themselves coping with the lockdown.
Dom Townsend and Steve Pond share an apartment above The Prince in north London and have been passing the time taking on each other at pub games and enjoying a few cold pints.
Inside the Stoke Newington pub, chairs are turned upside down on tables as all British bars and restaurants remain closed as part of government measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.
There are also blackboards advertising sporting events which have long since been cancelled.
Dom, 29, who is the pub's assistant manager, said: "I moved in just a couple of months before lockdown, which has worked out well, considering."
The flatmates have been enjoying their own crazy golf course on the wooden floor and cooking barbecues on the roof when the weather allows.
"We've ended up as friends," added Dom. "It's been nice. We can't complain. We've got fresh beer on tap."
April 29 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who received a lottery ticket as an early Mother's Day gift won a jackpot of more than $1.2 million.
The Charters Towers, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials her daughter sent her a Saturday Gold Lotto ticket for the April 25 drawing as an early Mother's Day present.
"She called me earlier in the week to let me know the store she had bought the ticket from had sold a Division One winner and it was unclaimed. She told me I should check it straight away," the woman recalled. "I told her 'there is no way it could be me!' but I checked it as soon as it arrived in the post."
The ticket won a Division One prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner said the money will allow her small business to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It will definitely go towards saving our business," she said. "But after all of this I will need a bit of a holiday so I might put it towards that too."
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A group of Mt. Zion neighbors turned their street into a zoo for the day.
Neighbors put "exhibits" on their lawns - using stuffed animals.
Some of the kids even created information plaques for the exhibits, featuring fun facts about the animals.
Organizer, Jamie Snoke, said she saw the idea on social media, and showed it to her neighbors.
Thus, the Pearl Court Zoo was born.
"We as a neighborhood decided that we would do this to benefit the children of the neighborhood, and give them something to work on," said Snoke.
"There's just been such a feeling of doom and gloom over the last several weeks with what we've been going through all together, but today it lifted everybody's spirits and put smiles on our faces, and our our hearts today."
Jamie says she and her neighbors hope to hold the zoo every year.
April 29 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state said they wrangled a loose cow that was running wild through traffic and attempting to ram passing cars.
The Kennewick Police Department said officers responded to a report of a cow on the loose Tuesday in the Columbia Drive area.
"The cow was running through traffic and was trying to ram cars," the department said.
Police were able to wrangle the cow into an enclosed back yard with the help of some witnesses. The animal was taken away by its owner, police said.
(WFTV) NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida girl who needed help with her homework unwittingly alarmed authorities after she hung a handwritten sign asking for help in an apartment window.
The sign read: "Help! Get me out of here!"
A maintenance worker noticed it Thursday and called 911.
When deputies arrived, they found a 10-year-old girl in a struggle -- with her math homework.
"When her mother sent her to a room to finish the assignment, the girl decided to take an unorthodox approach," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said on social media. "She wrote her impassioned plea on a piece of paper then stuck it against the window in her room."
Deputies were empathetic to the girl's frustration.
"In fact one of our deputies gave the girl his personal cell phone and said she could call anytime with questions to avoid another 911 situation," officials said.
April 29 (UPI) -- A veterinary clinic in Australia shared video from the unusual case of a golden retriever puppy that swallowed a 4-inch-long metal fork.
The Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Center said owners Michael and Elise Pitt contacted the clinic Monday to report their dog, Dustin, may have swallowed an entire fork while raiding a dinner plate.
Dr. Matt Woodruff, a veterinarian at the clinic, said he was shocked when he saw the X-ray photos of the fork lodged in Dustin's esophagus.
"If I didn't have my training, I would've been concerned that someone had doctored the photo," Woodruff told 7News.
The veterinary team was able to use an endoscope to remove the fork through Dustin's mouth.
"It was surprising, the first time I've seen a dog eat a utensil," Woodruff said.
Dustin was found to be free from injury once the fork was removed and he was sent home with his owners.
(Mirror) Dave Eastwood has spent the last two years building a new home for him and his partner, Helen Kettleborough in Honley, West Yorkshire.
During the build, the pair have been forced to live in their garage.
The unusual living situation has meant that Helen has only had access to a shower.
The 60-year-old has really missed being able to relax in a bath - a fact she's made plainly clear to Dave on numerous occasions.
Fed up of her complaining, he decided to take matters into his own hands and built a makeshift jacuzzi to 'shut her up' - using the rusty bucket of a dumper truck.
Dave, 63, turned the digger he'd been using to build the house into a temporary spa day for Helen during lockdown, filling the bucket up with water and shower gel.
Undaunted by the lack of electricity, Dave created bubbles using a hand drill with a plastering attachment to drive some air into the liquid.
Once the water had warmed up, retired childminder Helen climbed in via a ladder, and enjoyed a glass of wine and a long awaited soak.
Speaking about the makeshift jacuzzi, Helen said: "It was absolute heaven to me. It was really lovely to relax. We've just been using a shower in the garage so to have a soak was really nice.
"We've been in the garage for two years now, so I had been complaining about the lack of bath so Dave decided to shut me up.
"Once I was in there, I didn't want to get out. I stayed in for a good half an hour, once I had finished my wine.
"We even had some walkers go by while I was in there and said it looked nice. We might have to look at renting it out when the house is finished."
She continued: "It had to have a couple of days of sun to warm the water up. We'd filled it up on the Saturday and I finally got in on the Monday.
"Just to make sure, I had a shower first so I was already a bit wet and it meant it wasn't as cold.
"Once I'd finished in the bath, we poured the water over the plants so we didn't waste anything."
Dave added: "Helen loves the jacuzzis at holiday parks so I promised we would put one in the new house. Ever since then she has been on to me about when she would be able to use it.
"After almost two years of nagging I had finally had enough and told her 'she would have one very soon' and that's when I started filling the dump truck up.
"She absolutely loved it so, for just a little bit of water and one bottle of bubble bath, it's saved me a lot of earache.
"The best part is you can just drive it round so it's always in the sun. You just have to go slowly so the water doesn't spill."
