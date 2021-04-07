WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. He’d watched a few seasons of “The Sopranos” and his eyes were getting tired from reading.
Then his lunch arrived in a brown paper bowl and he thought “Aha. That’s a hat waiting to happen.”
The paper cowboy was born.
Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. He added a brim to his hat, and then came the waistcoat and chaps. Next? A horse, of course.
He found an ironing board in his cupboard and tied on a desk lamp for the neck and head, creating a skeleton. Coffee pods became the eyes and nostrils. He named the horse Russell after an old dad joke: “Have you heard about the paper cowboys? They were caught and hung for rustling.”
The creative world Marriott made inside his Brisbane hotel room became more intricate by the day as he added plot lines in video clips he posted online. The Clingfilm Kid became the villain, out to steal Russell while he was sleeping.
Like Wilson from the movie “Castaway,” Marriott says Russell can also be a sounding board.
“It’s an existential conversation, quite philosophical,” he says. “Like, why are we here? What are we doing?”
And he’s given the Rydges hotel staff a laugh by asking that Russell be taken for walks.
“It’s been cheering everyone up,” he said. “The hotel staff, they’re in hospitality but they have all these guests that they can’t see or interact with.”
The story behind Marriott’s quarantine stay is more sobering. His dad Harry had a fall at his London home and was taken to a hospital, where he had an operation and was starting rehabilitation. But then he caught the coronavirus.
“I was really lucky my mom and sisters were there, and were allowed in to see him,” Marriott said. “I would Zoom with him at 3 a.m. To see him deteriorating was heartbreaking. But I was able to say goodbye and make peace.”
Marriott flew over from Australia for the funeral in what he says was a grim trip. Like other Australians returning home, he was required to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks.
Marriott said he’s been making props his whole life. Even when he was a kid he used to get in trouble for breaking his dad’s tools.
Because quarantine guests are considered potentially infectious, their food is delivered in disposable containers and plates that are discarded rather than recycled, which Marriott found a bit grating. But he said he’s barely thrown anything out since his stay began, and has only needed to order in a few extras like sticky tape and clingfilm.
And when he leaves on Saturday, he’s hoping to take Russell and his other creations with him. He said there had been interest from a film center which wants Russell in an art show.
“He’s a bit of superstar now,” Marriott said.
After all, he can just fold Russell up and pop him in his bag.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of Mainers have hidden $20,000 somewhere in the state and they're inviting treasure seekers to come and get it.
The creators of the treasure hunt and the company behind the hunt, Dirigo Treasures LLC, are Kurt and Kelly Stokes of Newcastle, the Lincoln County News reports.
The couple spent three years exploring and photographing locations around the state before creating an elaborate hide-and-seek game.
"We created the game to celebrate Maine's 200 years of statehood," Kurt Stokes told the newspaper. "What better way to celebrate Maine than to get people out of the house, out of their town and exploring parts of the state they never knew existed?"
Finding the Dirigo treasure will involve solving a secret, a riddle and a puzzle. Getting started means ponying up for a deck of cards or flash cards for $19.99 or $39.99, with a dollar from each sale going to the Maine Cancer Foundation.
The couple ensured that the quest for the hidden treasure is legal, ethical and environmentally responsible.
"We abided by the principles of leaving no trace," Kurt Stokes said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Two women from Ireland were arrested for allegedly refusing to go to a quarantine hotel after they returned from a medical tourism trip in Dubai.
Kirstie McGrath, 30, and Niamh Mulreany, 25, left the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Dublin Airport on Friday, April 2, according to the Independent.ie – an Irish national news outlet.
Refusing to go to a quarantine hotel reportedly landed the pair at Ballymun Garda Station in Santry, Dublin.
McGrath and Mulreany were charged with violating the country's current Health Act, according to the outlet.
In late March, Irish health authorities announced there would be mandatory hotel quarantines for travelers who arrived from countries that were determined to be a "significant risk." The United Arab Emirates is included in this list of 84 countries.
"Any passenger who has been in any of these Category 2 countries in the previous 14 days, even if only transiting through one of these countries and even if remaining airside, is legally required to quarantine at a designated facility (mandatory hotel quarantine)," travel guidelines published on the Department of Foreign Affairs reads. "This applies even if the passenger receives a negative RT-PCR test result after arriving in the State. There are very limited exemptions to this requirement."
McGrath and Mulreany appeared before Judge Miriam Walsh at Tallaght District Court on Saturday, April 4, according to the Independent.ie. Their attorney Michael French said the two women were in the United Arab Emirates for breast augmentation and were unaware about the hotel quarantine mandate.
According to plastic surgery planning resource Real Self, recovery from breast augmentation surgery typically takes about one to two weeks. Meanwhile, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons says full recovery takes about six weeks on average.
Walsh reportedly questioned whether the surgeries were essential. Meanwhile, testimony from Irish police said authorities took two hours to explain the mandatory quarantine to the two women.
French defended McGrath and Mulreany on the basis that they were trying to return home to their children and had already taken three coronavirus tests that returned negative. He also challenged the constitutionality of the mandate since people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are allowed to quarantine at home rather than at a hotel.
The British Broadcasting Corporation estimated a 12-day stay for a single adult could cost around $2,231.35 when the hotel quarantine mandate was first put in place in March.
Failure to comply with this mandate could result in a fine of $2,349.73 or a month in prison, according to the BBC.
Recent posts from social media users show the public remains divided on the issue.
"This is a dangerous 'law' that a dictator might put in place. There is no logic to it, this is selective interment of people," one Twitter user wrote. "People with C-19 that don't travel can stay in their own home. Our 'woke' government is using Medieval dark age pillory methods to appease the zealots."
Meanwhile, a different Twitter user wrote: "They weren't worried about their kids when they were getting there tits done out in Dubai, fair play to the judge for taking no nonsense from them."
Data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard reports more than 238,900 people in Ireland have been infected by the novel coronavirus. The nation's death count is nearly 4,730.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) away — thanks to TikTok.
Caden Cotnoir, 13, was watching a TikTok livestream of Trent Jarrett, 12, riding a four-wheeler in West Virginia, when something went awry, WMUR-TV reported.
"All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help," Caden said.
Caden said he could hear Trent yelling out numbers.
"I was yelling out my grandparent's house phone number," Trent said, adding it was the only number he could remember.
Caden made a virtual call for help and Trent's parents managed to find him and lift the ATV off him. After being trapped for about 20 minutes, he sustained minor cuts and bruises.
"He did was he was supposed to do and got the right people and it worked out. It was an Easter miracle," Caden's stepfather, Gilmanton Police Chief Matt Currier, said of him.
Caden had followed Trent because of the boys' shared interests, including hunting and fishing, the station reported. The two met via Zoom on Monday, and Trent said he'd like to thank Caden for everything he did.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami's breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days.
After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday, three days after the 181 pound (82 kilograms) giraffe's birth, the zoo announced in a news release. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo.
It didn't take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf are expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday.
The two calves, still unnamed, are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm, the zoo said.
The risk to giraffe populations in the wild has recently been elevated from a "species of least concern" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years, the zoo's statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cybill Moore may never forget the day a mystery arrived on her doorstep.
"It was a very large basket of men's dirty laundry and I was like, 'OK, I don't know whose this is,'" she said.
A basket of dirty laundry had mysteriously shown up on the porch of the property she shares with her great aunt in the Texas city of Weatherford. Whoever left it clearly wanted it washed.
"It had a Walmart bag next to it with the laundry soap and the softener and the dryer sheets," Moore said. "I left it for about 24 hours just to see if anybody had realized, 'Oh, I Ieft it, let me go grab it,' and they didn't."
Moore posted pictures on community pages on social media sites hoping to find the owner. NBC 5 viewers Jill and Misty shared pictures with us. The local paper in Weatherford got wind of it, too, and ran a story.
Moore, meanwhile, wasn't ready to wash her hands of it. She pressed on.
"It's two loads. It's not gonna be that big a deal, so I went ahead and did it," Moore said. While she washed the dirty clothes, folded them and put them back in the laundry basket, the story spun around town.
"And maybe not even 10 minutes later, a gentleman knocked on my door and was like, "Do you happen to have a basket of laundry?' And, I said, "Yes sir, I do.' He was like, "That's mine.'" Moore said the man told her it was supposed to be dropped four houses down where he pays a woman to do his laundry.
"He said, 'I'm sorry.' I said, 'It's OK, I washed it by the way.' And he was shocked about that. I figured it needed to be washed since it was on the porch, so I went and did it. And he was like, 'Oh, my goodness, thank you so much. I've been wearing these same jeans for three days now,'" she explained.
For three days, the mystery of who left the basket of laundry on her porch and why lingered, but there's no mystery in why Moore decided to wash a stranger's dirty clothes.
"It was just something that, hey, we've all struggled in the last year. This isn't too big of a deal, why not just do it?" she said.
"If somebody's laundry happens to show up, maybe you should probably do it because maybe somebody needs it. Otherwise, try to find the owner because they might be needin' their pants," Moore said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 7 (UPI) -- A Taiwanese man who dropped his iPhone into a lake while paddleboarding said the phone was recovered when a drought caused the water to recede a year later -- and it still works.
The phone's owner, a man with the surname Chen, posted in the Bao Fei 1 Commune group on Facebook that he dropped his iPhone 11 Pro Max into Sun Moon Lake while he was paddleboarding on March 15, 2020.
Chen said the phone was in a waterproof case that he was wearing around his neck when the chain came loose and it plunged into the water.
The man said he was contacted last weekend by locals who said the phone was found when a drought caused the lake's waters to recede further than they have for over 50 years.
Chen said the waterproof case functioned properly and the phone still functions perfectly.
A Canadian teenager was recently reunited with his iPhone under similar circumstances eight months after he lost it while white-water rafting.
Hunter Hoffman said his phone fell into the water while he was rafting on the Coquitlam River in July 2020. The iPhone was returned to him eight months later when Patti Bacchus found it washed up on the beach in front of her Mayne Island home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 6 (UPI) -- A New York woman said she arrived home from visiting Florida and soon discovered she had to make a return trip to collect a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Dagmar Schmalhaus, 57, of Queensbury, N.Y., told Florida Lottery officials she bought a 200X The Cash scratch-off ticket from Hollywood Discount Liquors in Hollywood, Fla., while she was visiting her brother.
Schmalhaus said she was unpacking from the trip when she discovered the still-unscratched ticket.
"I bought the ticket while visiting my brother and forgot to scratch it until returning home to New York," Schmalhaus said.
The ticket turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner, leading Schmalhaus to schedule a second trip to Florida so she could visit lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and collect her prize, which she accepted as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.
Schmalhaus said she knows what she is going to do with her winnings.
"Once I realized I won $1 million, I told myself the first thing I want to do is pay off my brother's house," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 7 (UPI) -- A Texas man has become the first person to run from Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, a journey of about 2,761 miles.
Don Muchow, 59, of Plano, said he began his run on Feb. 1, 2020, and had planned to complete the run in about 90 days, but the coronavirus pandemic led to some unexpected delays. He said the run still took about 90 days, but those days were spread out over the course of 14 months for safety reasons.
Muchow, whose run was aimed at raising awareness of Type 1 diabetes, arrived at Disney World on Monday.
"I never considered quitting even once," Muchow told the Orange County Register. "COVID didn't change my mission: I want every single person with Type 1 diabetes to see that we can still dream big, despite the very real 24/7 challenges and risks involved in balancing insulin, blood glucose, food and activity."
The runner said his original plan had been to run from the Pacific Ocean to Florida's Space Coast with only a brief stop at Disneyland toward the beginning of his journey, but a conversation with a friend inspired him to change his plans and visit both Disney parks.
Muchow was greeted by a crowd of supporters, including Disney World employees, when he arrived at the park, but his original plan of spending the day at the Magic Kingdom will have to wait for coronavirus precautions to ease.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
April 7 (UPI) -- A customer at a convenience store in Thailand captured video of the unusual scene that unfolded when a gigantic lizard wandered into the store and climbed the shelves.
Jejene Narumpa posted photos and video to Facebook showing the lizard, believed to be a water monitor, browsing the aisles at the 7-Eleven store before climbing the shelves, knocking numerous products to the ground.
It was unclear where the 7-Eleven store is located or how the lizard was eventually removed from the business.
Water monitors are common in Thailand and are known as some of the largest reptiles in the world.