April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina animal sanctuary is appealing to the public for help locating a Eurasian eagle owl that escaped from the facility.
The Predator or Prey Wildlife Sanctuary in Richlands said the exotic bird, named Quill, escaped from the sanctuary Thursday and has since been spotted in the Bannermans Mill and Catherine Lake area.
The sanctuary asked followers on Facebook to report any owl sightings in the area.
Brandy McNerny, daughter of sanctuary owner Cathy Burns, said Quill broke a clip on a cable he was attached to in the sanctuary's weathering area and flew away.
"We were not there to witness him flying away but our assumption is something must have spooked him for him to be able to break away," McNerny told The Jacksonville Daily News. "It is almost as if this was one of those nature versus nurture scenarios."
McNerny started a Facebook group for members of the public to report sightings and help track Quill's movements.
"Even though Quill was raised in captivity he is still a wild animal and because he can't hunt for himself he is hungry," McNerny said. "However, he is not a threat to people or pets and will most likely avoid cats, dogs, and chickens."
April 8 (UPI) -- A New Zealand road that once held the title of the world's steepest street has been reinstated following a review by Guinness World Records.
Baldwin Street in Dunedin was considered by Guinness to be the world's steepest street until June 2019, when the title was captured by Ffordd Pen Llech, in Harlech, Wales.
Representatives of Baldwin Street appealed the decision and Guinness analyzed the results of a comparative survey of the three-dimensional shapes of the two roads.
The analysis determined steepness in the record should be measured by the central axis of the road -- the center line -- in order to fairly compare straight roads to curved roads.
The central axis measurements found Baldwin Street has a gradient of 34.8 percent, compared to Ffordd Pen Llech's gradient of 28.6 percent.
"Sincere thanks to Guinness World Records for considering our findings," said Toby Stoff, who led the appeal effort. "It is important to know that Guinness World Records treats matters like this in a robust and professional manner. The issue of gradient was technical in nature only. There was no bad feeling toward the people of Harlech. I had the great joy of visiting last November. It is a wonderful heritage town full of friendly people."
(FOX) An abandoned stretch of roadway that snakes through a mountainous region of Pennsylvania known as "Graffiti Highway" is now getting covered in dirt after a reported spike in crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pennsylvania State Route 61 has been closed since 1993 due to damage from an underground mine fire in the nearby town of Centralia, about 60 miles northeast of the state capital of Harrisburg. The pavement on the roadway eventually was covered with graffiti, which then became its own tourist attraction.
In recent weeks, though, as the coronavirus pandemic has swept the nation, closing schools and forcing people to work from home, officials in Pennsylvania said there has been a spike in visitors.
Schuylkill County local news website Skook News reported on Monday that hundreds have visited the Centralia-area site, drawing emergency personnel to various incidents.
“It’s ridiculous,” Tom Hynoski, Centralia's secretary, fire chief and emergency management agency director, told the Daily Item. “Oh my God, it’s crazy. They're supposed to be staying home due to the COVID-19, but they're coming from New York and New Jersey to be here."
The groups proved to be the last straw for the property owner, Pagnotti Enterprises, which purchased the property from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2018, according to the Daily Item.
The landowner hired Fox Coal Company to haul dirt to cover "Graffiti Highway" after people trespassing became a liability, according to Vincent Guarna, the company's president.
"I think a few weeks ago, there was a fire there, people just starting fires," Guarna told WNEP-TV. "They're doing a lot of damage to the community there, and it's time that ends right now."
Guarna said that it should take between three to four days to completely cover the roadway with dirt.
A dump truck with Fox Coal Company dumps a load of dirt onto the Graffiti Highway outside of "We'll bring in approximately 400 loads of material, and then we'll level it off, and then we'll probably plant it, and hopefully there will be trees and grass growing there," he told WNEP-TV.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has warned that the Centralia Mine Fire area is "extremely dangerous."
"Walking and/or driving in the immediate area could result in serious injury or death," according to the agency. "There are dangerous gases present, and the ground is prone to sudden and unexpected collapse."
The history of the roadway has been a source of fascination for decades.
A raging fire was sparked beneath the town of 2,700 residents in May 1962 after municipal employees tried to burn trash at a garbage dump and ignited an exposed coal seam. Decades later, the fire is still burning and the former coal-mining municipality is considered a notable American ghost town.
In the years since the initial blaze, extreme heat opened fissures that leaked dangerous levels of smoke and carbon monoxide, forcing the government to issue evacuation orders in 1981.
But even after the nearly 1 mile stretch of Route 61 closed, the roadway continued to draw tourists to look at the fissures.
The landowner has started to cover the Graffiti Highway, former Route 61, right, with dirt on April 6 near Centralia, Pa. The Byrnsville Road, left, bypasses the abandoned section of Route 61 and the borough of Ashland can be seen in the distance. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)
Reactions poured in on Twitter to the news of the highway's burial.
"Thanks to the stupidity of several hundred people who came here during the pandemic, Graffiti Highway is gone forever," one user wrote.
Another person shared "RIP" to the graffiti highway in Centralia.
"They’re ripping it up and filling it in because hundreds of tourists kept congregating there over the weekend instead of STAYING HOME," she wrote.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced that schools statewide would remain shut "until further notice" and the stay-at-home orders intact until April 30 to deal with the growing coronavirus crisis.
As of Wednesday, there are 14,956 COVID-19 cases reported and at least 250 deaths in Pennsylvania, according to Johns Hopkins University.
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police say an attempted robbery was foiled at a Maryland restaurant after an employee sprayed a knife-wielding bandit with bear deterrent spray.
The Frederick News-Post reports that the bear spray helped officers arrest the man because police said he still reeked of it when they tracked him down.
The incident occurred Friday at Dutch’s Daughter restaurant in Frederick.
Police said that James Edward Maxwell III, 36, threatened employees with a knife. The bear spray that was used on him is a powerful form of pepper spray.
“That actually helped us solve the case because when our officers contacted the man on Butterfly Lane he still reeked of bear spray,” said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the Frederick Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Maxwell was charged with assault and robbery and sent to jail. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in the theft of $700 worth of crab legs from a southern Michigan store.
Two women were in a Battle Creek store Saturday evening and placed the crab legs in a cart, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported Monday.
One of two children who were with the women was placed in the cart on top of the crab legs and the women left the store, according to police.
One of the women was identified from store surveillance video. Police also were seeking a 27-year-old woman in the theft. One of the women posted photos on social media showing herself in several grocery stores and bragged about having crab legs, police said.
Officers went to a home and while waiting for one of the suspects another woman arrived and said she was there to buy crab legs.
One of the suspects later was arrested in a vehicle used to take the crab legs.
(Huffington Post) Maybe they needed privacy?
Or were they just bored during the coronavirus lockdown?
After nearly a decade of trying, giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le finally mated in their enclosure at the Ocean Park zoo in Hong Kong on Monday.
No visitors witnessed the intimate moment between the two 14-year-old pandas in person, however, because the attraction has been closed since late January due to the pandemic.
The zoo announced the news with a sweet picture of the pair on Instagram.
“The successful natural mating process today is extremely exciting for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination,” Michael Boos, executive director of the zoo, said in a statement online.
Female giant pandas are reportedly only fertile during a single, 24- to 72-hour period each year. It is also believed that the male and female have to be attracted to each other before they can mate.
“If successful, signs of pregnancy, including hormonal level fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed as early as late June, though there is always a chance that Ying Ying could experience a pseudo-pregnancy,” Boos added. “We hope to bear wonderful pregnancy news to Hong Kongers this year and make further contributions to the conservation of this vulnerable species.”
A college in Japan has found a high-tech way to ensure its students can still walk across the stage at graduation — sort of.
The students at the Business BreakThrough University (BBT), like many graduates around the world, risked having their ceremony canceled due to the current global health crisis.
However, BBT found a solution. The college, which held its graduation on March 28, arranged to have several students receive their diplomas as digital “avatars” of themselves — complete with screens for faces and caps and gowns on robot “bodies.”
Basically, the students were able to navigate the ceremony from the comfort and safety of their homes while their avatars wheeled up to the school’s president, who handed them certificates.
“When I enrolled, I never thought I would operate an avatar to attend the graduation ceremony,” one of the students told LADBible.
The graduation, which took place at the Hotel Grand Palace in Tokyo, actually only featured four robots. Other students experienced the ceremony by dialing into a Zoom call.
Still, the avatars certainly made an impression — one that BBT thinks may influence other schools moving forward.
“We hope this initiative will be helpful to educational institutions who are having difficulty holding graduation ceremonies and entrance ceremonies,” Shugo Yanaka, the dean of BBT’s global business administration, told LADBible.
The event also drew the curiosity of several social media users, who expressed their shock that the high-tech ceremony.
“Due to the current quarantine measures, I’ve heard of remote studying,” one Twitter user wrote. “But the Business Breakthrough University (BBT) in Japan took it a step further: Remote graduation!”
This isn’t the first time robots have been used to help students graduate. In 2018, the University of Glasgow used similar machines to help three of its students receive their diplomas remotely, according to the BBC.
